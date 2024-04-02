Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (2024)

Keto Cheese Sauce recipe that will become the recipe you make almost every single night from here on out. Packed with flavor to spoon over your favorite low carb vegetables or meat.

Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (1)

I’m not sure when my obsession with this keto cheese sauce began. We’ve been making it even before we went low carb. To say we were THRILLED when we realized we could continue making and eating it would be an understatement.

This is my go-to sauce for all the vegetables and even have found me spooning it over our low carb oven roasted broccoli.Â

Once you make it you’ll see why it is a steady dinner recipe, there are a few tips to make sure the cheese sauce turns out and we go over that below.

HOW MANY NET CARBS Per serving of our Keto Cheese Sauce

1 Net CarbÂper serving when splitting the recipe into 5 servings. 1 serving is more than enough to cover your favorite low carb vegetables or even low carb noodles/zoodles.Â GIVE ME ALL THE CHEESE SAUCE!! 😉

If you are new to this Low Carb/Keto lifestyle and are unsure what we are talking in regards to net carbs please feel free toÂread up more on Net Carbs.

how do you make a keto cheese sauce

  1. In a large skillet over medium heat melt the butter.
  2. Pour in heavy cream, salt and pepper. Turn heat down too medium-low heat. Continually stir until cream begins to thicken.
  3. Slowly stir in cheddar cheese and stir until cheese is melted. Spoon over your favorite low carb veggies or meat.

Is that not just the easiest thing ever?? Seriously I’m so excited to share this recipe since it is SO good and SO low carb.

Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (2)

how to make sure your keto cheese sauce turns out right

Sometimes depending on the ingredients or process your sauce will end up separating. Below are some ways to help avoid that from happening.

  1. QualityÂâ€“ using high quality ingredients is actually really important for this recipe. Higher quality ingredients tend to have more fat and are not processed as much in terms of added ingredients. Quality ingredients are more predictable.
  2. Beware of waterÂâ€“Â Depending on the quality of ingredients just even a tiny bit of water will have the sauce separate on you. Which goes back to quality ingredients. If you are using lower quality cheese especially I would not pour your steamed veggies into the sauce as this is almost a guarantee it will separate on you.
  3. HeatÂâ€“ You want the heat to be low enough to thicken our cream BUT not hot enough that it is rolling bubbling. Having it too hot will cause your sauce to burn and/or separate.
  4. When it is doneÂâ€“ When begins to thickenÂand you stir the sauce should stay apart for a couple seconds before folding back into itself. If it doesnâ€™t do this, continue to cook on a low simmer until more water is evaporated from the sauce.

From our experience much of the fails for this keto cheese sauce can be attributing to cheap ingredients. We can’t use our store brand cheese for this recipe as it separates every single time when expose to some water. That extra 30-40 cents for the quality cream and cheese is definitely worth it for this recipe.

Now lets get eating and enjoying this recipe on everything and anything we can think of!

Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (3)

Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe

Keto Cheese Sauce recipe that will become the recipe you make almost every single night from here on out. Packed with flavor to spoon over your favorite low carb vegetables or meat.

4 from 22 votes

Course: Sauce

Cuisine: Gluten-Free, Keto, Low Carb

Keyword: Keto Cheese Sauce

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes minutes

Servings: 5 servings

Calories: 406kcal

Author: Bailey

Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons salted butter
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt or more for taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper or more for taste
  • 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese

Instructions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat melt the butter.

  • Pour in heavy cream, salt and pepper. Turn heat down to a medium low. Continually stir until cream begins to thicken.

  • Add the cheese and stir until the cheese is melted. Sauce should still be creamy but when stirring the cheese stays apart for a couple seconds.

Notes

Please note that the nutrition data below is provided as a courtesy. We try to be accurate with this information but feel free to make your own calculations.

Nutrition Info

Nutrition Facts

Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe

Amount Per Serving (1 serving)

Calories 406 Calories from Fat 351

% Daily Value*

Fat 39g60%

Saturated Fat 24g150%

Cholesterol 130mg43%

Sodium 416mg18%

Potassium 79mg2%

Carbohydrates 1g0%

Fiber 0g0%

Sugar 0g0%

Protein 12g24%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (4)Steve says

    I also added sodium citrate and it made the most creamiest sauce ever with no separation!

  2. Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (5)Natalie says

    Wondering if you think I can make this and use it in a casserole and heat it farther in the oven also

    • Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (6)Lindsay says

      I would thinkkk so. I wouldn’t advise reheating the next day but if it was one continuous keeping it warm I could see that working.

    • Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (8)Lindsay says

      Not sure I’m understanding the question. But let me try – a serving is 1/4 cup.

  4. Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (9)Beth says

    Just realised i am out of butter do you think ghee would work?

    • Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (10)Lindsay says

      I haven’t tested this out with ghee but it’s possibleeeeee it could work. Let us know the results! 🙂

  5. Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (11)Shannon says

    I tried this tonight! At first I wasn’t sure if the heavy cream was thickening (usually I’m not patient enough)
    But once I started adding cheese, it thickened up well!
    Super simple and very tasty!!…time-wise worked out well too!

  6. Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (12)Veda says

    What is a serving

    • Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (13)Lindsay says

      Nutrition info is for 1/5th of the recipe. Recipe makes 5 servings and nutrition info is for 1 serving. Hope that clears it up.

  7. Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (14)Heather says

    Curious if any type of cheese would work. Like, pepperjack or this insanely great bourbon cheese I buy. I’d also like a mozzarella version. Will spices make the sauce break? I make an alfredo that sounds identical, and I’ve reheated it multiple times with great success. I make a batch for the week and just reheat a scoop (it’s thick like cream cheese) in a small fry pan when I want it. I start on low and add a splash of cream and whisk. It comes back together and tastes great. Is that because it’s parmesan and cheddar won’t come back together?

    • Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (15)Lindsay says

      Spices should not break up the sauce. Mozzarella CAN break it up though because of that extra water in it. From my experience if it’s a good quality cheese it should work. The cheaper cheeses that are cut with other ingredients are generally the problematic ones.

      I’d say MOST people reheat their food in a microwave. If you reheat in a fry pan it actually will not break apart as much as it would in a microwave. So you are actually not wrong that it will come back to together… but most people don’t have that patience and for me it’s not something that bothers me because the flavors are still there! lol

  8. Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (16)Julie says

    It was yummy… the first night… How do you reheat this? The next day I tried and it was awful… it was separated, grease on top and was curdled looking… couldnâ€™t eat… HORRIBLE! Do you have to eat it all the first night???

    • Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (17)Lindsay says

      As we mention in another comment. This type of cheese sauce does not reheat well. I personally don’t mind eating the next day and do frequently myself, the flavor is still there for me but as you mention some might not like how it breaks down. So yes, if the breaking down of the sauce bothers you you definitely will want to eat this fresh and the first night.

  9. Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (18)Heather says

    How much is 1 serving size? Can’t wait to try it thank you..

    • Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (19)Lindsay says

      Recipe makes 5 servings… so split the total it makes into 5.. nutritional info is for 1/5th of what the recipe makes.

  10. Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (20)Mary-Lee says

    I’ve been making this cheese sauce since 1985 from a recipe in Umberto Menghi’s “Umberto’s Pasta Book” for Alfredo sauce, substituting cheddar for the Parmesan in the recipe. You should check out his cookbooks, his Quattro Formaggio is to die for! I would also mention that this (these) sauce should not be made in advance because it can be easily broken when reheating.

    • Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (21)Lindsay says

      Yes, very good point Mary-Lee! The sauce will break down after reheating. I personally don’t mind it when its leftovers but is useful to make a mention of it. 🙂

  11. Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (22)Pat Katz says

    My kind of cooking, few ingredients, fast to prepare and DELICIOUS! Thank you for making low carb easy for todays hectic lifestyle!

    • Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (23)Lindsay says

      So glad you like it. It’s our kind of cooking too. 😉

