Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (2024)

Keto Cheese Sauce recipe that will become the recipe you make almost every single night from here on out. Packed with flavor to spoon over your favorite low carb vegetables or meat.

I’m not sure when my obsession with this keto cheese sauce began. We’ve been making it even before we went low carb. To say we were THRILLED when we realized we could continue making and eating it would be an understatement.

This is my go-to sauce for all the vegetables and even have found me spooning it over our low carb oven roasted broccoli.Â

Once you make it you’ll see why it is a steady dinner recipe, there are a few tips to make sure the cheese sauce turns out and we go over that below.

HOW MANY NET CARBS Per serving of our Keto Cheese Sauce

1 Net CarbÂper serving when splitting the recipe into 5 servings. 1 serving is more than enough to cover your favorite low carb vegetables or even low carb noodles/zoodles.Â GIVE ME ALL THE CHEESE SAUCE!! 😉

If you are new to this Low Carb/Keto lifestyle and are unsure what we are talking in regards to net carbs please feel free toÂread up more on Net Carbs.

how do you make a keto cheese sauce

In a large skillet over medium heat melt the butter. Pour in heavy cream, salt and pepper. Turn heat down too medium-low heat. Continually stir until cream begins to thicken. Slowly stir in cheddar cheese and stir until cheese is melted. Spoon over your favorite low carb veggies or meat.

Is that not just the easiest thing ever?? Seriously I’m so excited to share this recipe since it is SO good and SO low carb.

how to make sure your keto cheese sauce turns out right

Sometimes depending on the ingredients or process your sauce will end up separating. Below are some ways to help avoid that from happening.

QualityÂâ€“ using high quality ingredients is actually really important for this recipe. Higher quality ingredients tend to have more fat and are not processed as much in terms of added ingredients. Quality ingredients are more predictable. Beware of waterÂâ€“Â Depending on the quality of ingredients just even a tiny bit of water will have the sauce separate on you. Which goes back to quality ingredients. If you are using lower quality cheese especially I would not pour your steamed veggies into the sauce as this is almost a guarantee it will separate on you. HeatÂâ€“ You want the heat to be low enough to thicken our cream BUT not hot enough that it is rolling bubbling. Having it too hot will cause your sauce to burn and/or separate. When it is doneÂâ€“ When begins to thickenÂand you stir the sauce should stay apart for a couple seconds before folding back into itself. If it doesnâ€™t do this, continue to cook on a low simmer until more water is evaporated from the sauce.

From our experience much of the fails for this keto cheese sauce can be attributing to cheap ingredients. We can’t use our store brand cheese for this recipe as it separates every single time when expose to some water. That extra 30-40 cents for the quality cream and cheese is definitely worth it for this recipe.

Now lets get eating and enjoying this recipe on everything and anything we can think of!