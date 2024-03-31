36 Keto Sauce Recipes To Kick Your Meals Up To The Next Level | Food For Net (2024)

The premade sauces that you find in grocery stores tend to be packed full of artificial ingredients and hidden carbs, especially sugar or flour. Even the ones that are entirely keto-friendly often include concerning ingredients. It can also be frustrating to read through all of the ingredients labels to find the best sauce for your needs.

Keto sauce recipes are a much better alternative. These allow you to make your own sauce, one that perfectly suits your flavor preferences. You can also tweak the recipes, which isn’t an option when you’re buying something that has already been made.

Many keto authors will also include details about what their recipes can be used for. This information can provide inspiration for your own cooking, helping you to decide what to make next. Don’t just take my word for it. Check out this wide selection of keto sauces to find your next favorite.

Table of Contents Keto Sauce Recipes Low Carb Creamy Blender Hollandaise Sauce Easy Homemade Cranberry Sauce Mustard BBQ Sauce Mushroom Sauce Russian Dressing Alabama White BBQ Sauce Alfredo Sauce Recipe Caramel Sauce Easy Keto BBQ Sauce Keto Roasted Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce Easy Keto Cheese Sauce All-Purpose Stir Fry Sauce Nut-free Vegan Cheese Sauce Low Carb BBQ Sauce Ultra Thick Five-Minute Mayonnaise Sugar Free Pizza Sauce Homemade Buffalo Wing Sauce Keto Cheese Sauce 0 Carb Mayonnaise “Oh My!” Steak Sauce Salted Caramel Sauce Avocado Mayonnaise With Cilantro And Lime Homemade Keto Low Carb Marinara Sauce Low Carb White Chocolate Sauce Cheesy Garlic Keto Alfredo Sauce Low Carb Hot Fudge Sauce Keto Mayonnaise Chimichurri: A Keto-Friendly Brazilian Steak Sauce Tzatziki Sauce Low Carb Cocktail Sauce Keto Russian Dressing Keto Spicy Stir Fry Sauce Low Carb Pizza Sauce Keto Memphis BBQ Sauce Mustard BBQ Sauce



Keto Sauce Recipes

Low Carb Creamy Blender Hollandaise Sauce

Easy Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Mustard BBQ Sauce

Mushroom Sauce

Russian Dressing

Alabama White BBQ Sauce

Alfredo Sauce Recipe

Pesto Using Celery Leaves

Caramel Sauce

Easy Keto BBQ Sauce

Keto Roasted Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce

Easy Keto Cheese Sauce

All-Purpose Stir Fry Sauce

Nut-free Vegan Cheese Sauce

Low Carb BBQ Sauce

Ultra Thick 5-Minute Mayonnaise

Sugar Free Pizza Sauce

Homemade Buffalo Wing Sauce

Keto Cheese Sauce

0 Carb Mayonnaise

“Oh My!” Steak Sauce

Salted Caramel Sauce

Avocado Mayonnaise With Cilantro And Lime

Homemade Keto Low Carb Marinara Sauce

Low Carb White Chocolate Sauce

Cheesy Garlic Keto Alfredo Sauce

Low Carb Hot Fudge Sauce

Keto Mayonnaise

Chimichurri: A Keto-Friendly Brazilian Steak Sauce

Tzatziki Sauce

Low Carb Cocktail Sauce

Keto Russian Dressing

Keto Spicy Stir Fry Sauce

Low Carb Pizza Sauce

Keto Memphis BBQ Sauce

Mustard BBQ Sauce

PS. There are plenty of places where you can use the sauces in this list, such as combining them with some fantastic keto snacks.

PPS. If you want full meals rather than just sauces, what about our collection of keto noodle recipes?

Low Carb Creamy Blender Hollandaise Sauce

Eggs are already a perfect addition to a keto diet, so making a low carb hollandaise sauce simply makes sense. This recipe, from lowcarbmaven.com, is one way to do just that. There are plenty of good things about the recipe, but the best aspect has to be the variations.

Kim provides details about countless variations that you can make. This includes changing the source of acids, the herbs, the spices and many other types of ingredients.

32 Keto Focaccia Bread Recipes That Taste Fresh And Bready 21 Keto Cauliflower Bread Recipes That Taste Surprisingly Good 35 Interesting Keto Foods To Make Your Diet More Varied 31 Keto Cinnamon Bread Recipes That Will Satisfy All Your Cravings 13 Keto Caramel Fat Bomb Recipes That Taste As Good As Regular Caramel 12 Keto Matcha Tea Fat Bomb Recipes That Get This Healthy Ingredient In Your Diet Keto Fridge Review: Does This Keto Box Belong In Your Fridge?

Easy Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry sauce sounds like it should be impossible on a keto diet, but this recipe from theharvestskillet.com provides you with a way. You could make up the sauce for any occasion, whether that be Christmas, Thanksgiving or just a shared dinner.

As Deanna points out, cranberries themselves are actually very tart. This makes them naturally low in sugar and ideal in recipes like this one.

Mustard BBQ Sauce

Here’s another fun recipe to try out. It comes from Shasta at ketosizeme.com. As the name suggests, the sauce combines elements of mustard sauce and BBQ sauce. This idea might sound odd, but there are many different variations on BBQ sauce, so why not?

Even if you’re a little hesitant about the idea, the recipe is well worth trying out. Shasta includes some appealing ingredients that create a great balance of flavors.

Mushroom Sauce

Mushroom sauce is perfect with many meals, including chicken, steak or any other type of protein. This recipe, from stepawayfromthecarbs.com, gives you the chance to make your own flavor-packed keto mushroom sauce.

One of the best parts is that you’re not just left with a mushroom-flavored liquid. Instead, the sauce includes sliced mushrooms as well. You could even use it as the main part of a meal, perhaps served over low carb noodles.

Russian Dressing

This Russian dressing comes from myketokitchen.com. It is a delicious tangy sauce that would be perfect in many different situations.

The dressing uses a broad selection of ingredients, which creates a complex flavor profile. You’ll have many of the ingredients in your cupboard already, while the rest are easy to find.

Alabama White BBQ Sauce

This recipe from lowcarbmaven.com is a great idea for something a little bit different. The BBQ sauce is mayonnaise based, while still retaining all of the flavors that you normally find in BBQ sauce.

The end result really does taste amazing. As Kim demonstrates, the sauce is amazing on chicken. Of course, it goes well with plenty of other meats too. You might just find yourself spreading it on everything.

Alfredo Sauce Recipe

This alfredo sauce recipe is another white sauce option. It comes from ketosummit.com and has a much more nuanced flavor than the previous recipe.

Most people will already know what to expect, as alfredo sauce is a common choice. The sauce pairs perfectly with pasta (or low carb pasta alternatives). This particular recipe isn’t just keto either, it is also dairy free.

As you can probably guess, this keto recipe uses celery leaves to create an unusual form of pesto. It’s a great way to use up celery leaves, as these normally end up going in the waste. As Rachel from aussieketoqueen.com highlights, the celery leaves have a peppery flavor, one that combines well with creamy dishes.

Rachel also provides some links to recipes that you can make using this pesto. I’m sure you can find many different uses on your own.

Caramel Sauce

Keto sauce recipes don’t need to be savory. There are also sweet options, like this one from ketodietapp.com.

The sugar free caramel sauce recipe is suitable for keto and for paleo dieters. Martina also manages to create a similar type of sweetness and texture that you would expect from regular caramel sauce. It isn’t exactly the same, but this version is one of the closest that you will find.

Easy Keto BBQ Sauce

This easy keto BBQ sauce recipe from alldayidreamaboutfood.com lives up to its name.

It doesn’t involve any cooking, so you can have a batch of the sauce ready in a few minutes. Don’t assume that this means the sauce is basic. Far from it. The combination of ingredients creates a fantastic sauce that is bursting with flavor.

Keto Roasted Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce

Cauliflower makes its way into many keto recipes, like this alfredo sauce from resolutioneats.com. It’s easy to see why too. Cauliflower can be a good way to get the texture that you’re looking for, without dramatically changing the flavor profile.

In this case, the recipe provides you with a low carb version of alfredo sauce. The sauce can then be served with your favorite low carb noodles, like zoodles or shirataki. You could find plenty of other uses too.

Easy Keto Cheese Sauce

Here’s another sauce that you could use in plenty of ways. After all, cheese sauce just makes everything better. The recipe comes from officiallyglutenfree.com and it is very easy to create. There are only four ingredients and you’ll already have most of them on hand.

All-Purpose Stir Fry Sauce

Megan, from blog.paleohacks.com, states that this sauce will ‘upgrade any dish’. It’s a bold claim, but it is also an accurate one. Sauces like this one add extra flavor to your meals, making them so much better. The sauce can be stored in a glass jar and it should last for around two weeks.

See Also Vegan Italian Rainbow Cookies and Homemade Almond Paste Recipe

Nut-free Vegan Cheese Sauce

If you love cheese sauce, then this recipe from healthfulpursuit.com is a great one to try. It’s particularly good because the recipe is suitable for many different diets. Not only is it free from sugar, but it is also dairy free, soy free, nut free and vegan friendly.

Low Carb BBQ Sauce

If you love grilling, a keto-friendly BBQ sauce recipe is a must. After all, most commercial BBQ sauces are packed full of sugar and artificial ingredients. This alternative comes from Melissa at howtothisandthat.com. It offers a smoky and sweet combination of flavors. Melissa provides details about ways to adapt the recipe to your needs.

Ultra Thick Five-Minute Mayonnaise

This recipe comes from gnom-gnom.com and it really is amazing. You’re creating a thick and creamy mayonnaise that can be used in many different ways. The recipe is also simple, using relatively few ingredients and taking just five minutes to make.

Sugar Free Pizza Sauce

Pizza sauce is an essential recipe for any cook, especially if you have kids. This recipe comes from mymontanakitchen.com and can be prepared in just a few minutes. Like most pizza sauces, this one relies on tomato paste as the base, with various spices and extra ingredients to provide the pizza flavor.

Sarah also mentions a cool trick for storing the sauce. You can put it into ice cube trays and then use a cube for single serving recipes.

Homemade Buffalo Wing Sauce

If you love buffalo wings, this recipe is for you. It comes from ketocookingchristian.com and the sauce is very easy to prepare. There are only a handful of ingredients and a few steps. The sauce isn’t just relevant to buffalo wings either. You could use it in many other ways.

Keto Cheese Sauce

We’ve featured a few cheese sauces in this list so far, but here’s another one. This recipe comes from myketokitchen.com and it can also be considered a bechamel sauce. As such, the sauce is an easy way to add flavor to many meals, while also acting as an extra source of fat.

0 Carb Mayonnaise

If you want mayonnaise on a keto diet, what better choice than one that doesn’t contain any carbs at all? That’s what this recipe from tasteaholics.com offers. Sure, you can buy some pretty decent low carb brands from the supermarket, but making your own is always better.

In this case, you’re getting mayonnaise that is made with healthy fats. This means there is no soybean oil included. You’re not getting any other nasty ingredients either.

“Oh My!” Steak Sauce

I love the name for this steak sauce. It really sums up why you need to give the recipe a try for yourself. As Jessica, from thenovicechefblog.com explains, giving this sauce any other name would be difficult – it contains such a wide range of ingredients.

That selection of ingredients is a major advantage. It provides a depth of flavor that you often don’t find. Jessica also offers information about how to cook your steak perfectly.

Salted Caramel Sauce

Here’s a good recipe for anyone who loves caramel. The sauce gives you all the flavors of regular salted caramel sauce, without the carbs.

I’m certain that you could find dozens of different uses for it. This time, the recipe comes from keto4karboholics.com. Check out the other cool recipes from the site while you are there.

Avocado Mayonnaise With Cilantro And Lime

Tasha from ketogasm.com offers this mayonnaise recipe. Except that you’re not just making regular old mayonnaise. The sauce has a flavor combination all of its own – featuring cilantro, lime and avocado. The flavors are a perfect complement to anything that you would normally use mayonnaise on.

Homemade Keto Low Carb Marinara Sauce

This marinara sauce would be a perfect choice for any low carb pasta dish, like one that uses zoodles. The recipe comes from noshtastic.com and is seriously easy to make.

This means that there is no reason to rely on sauce from a store, simply make your own instead. Sheena also provides details about substitutions that you can make.

Low Carb White Chocolate Sauce

White chocolate sauce isn’t a common addition on a keto diet, but why not? This recipe is a great place to start. It comes from stepawayfromthecarbs.com and relies on a specific type of cocoa powder. The idea is seriously appealing, as white chocolate combines well with so many different desserts. It’s also a nice alternative to conventional chocolate sauce.

Cheesy Garlic Keto Alfredo Sauce

If you want a versatile sauce, this version from perfectketo.com is a great choice. It is one that you could easily serve with any pasta alternative, as well as any other situation where you would use alfredo sauce. The inclusion of cheese and garlic flavors is a nice choice. These flavors help to make the sauce more interesting still.

Low Carb Hot Fudge Sauce

What list of sauces would be complete without chocolate sauce? After all, there’s something that’s just wonderful about chocolate. This version comes from lowcarbmaven.com. It is entirely sugar free, but still offers the appealing texture and taste that you’ll be looking for.

Keto Mayonnaise

This mayonnaise recipe is a simple one that comes from the site fatforweightloss.com.au. As is often the case, the simplicity isn’t a bad thing.

This aspect means that you’re getting a healthy sauce, one that doesn’t have unnecessary ingredients or additives. Besides, it’s often better to make a sauce yourself rather than buying it from a store.

Chimichurri: A Keto-Friendly Brazilian Steak Sauce

I love the flavors present in this chimichurri sauce. As the name suggests, it is a fantastic sauce to put on top of a steak. Doing so helps to elevate the meat to a new level, making the meal that much more amazing.

The sauce can be used in many other ways too. Stefania highlights a selection of these in her post. You can check out this information and the full recipe at fattofitchick.com.

Tzatziki Sauce

Tzatziki sauce is a refreshing choice, one that combines well with meat and with vegetables. Don’t worry if you have never made tzatziki sauce before. Diana, from eatingrichly.com, provides plenty of details and images that show you every step along the way.

She also has a list of dishes that the sauce is perfect for. Even if you don’t plan to use make any of those meals, you might find the information she provides to be inspirational.

Low Carb Cocktail Sauce

This co*cktail sauce is hosted at stepawayfromthecarbs.com. It is a simple and easy recipe, one that works perfectly for shrimp. Of course, you could use it in plenty of other situations too. Let your imagination go wild.

Keto Russian Dressing

Kyndra, from peaceloveandlowcarb.com, calls this dressing the ‘perfect condiment’. That’s because it can be used as a dressing, a sauce or a dip. It also perfectly complements many different dishes. If you’re not familiar with the style, think of it as a slightly lighter version of thousand island dressing.

Keto Spicy Stir Fry Sauce

This is another easy sauce that could be used in many different situations. In this case, the sauce is designed for stir fries. It is a fantastic way to bring your stir fry to life, giving it a richer and more complex balance of flavors. You can see the full recipe at trinakrug.com.

Low Carb Pizza Sauce

The smokiness of this pizza sauce is one of the most appealing aspects. This type of smokiness is a natural complement to the flavors of pizza. I love how the sauce isn’t completely smooth either.

Lindsay mentions that the sauce will tend to separate somewhat. This just means that you need to give it a good stir before you use it. The full recipe can be found at thatslowcarb.com.

Keto Memphis BBQ Sauce

This BBQ sauce acts as a perfect complement to ribs, along with plenty of other dishes too. The recipe comes from completelyketo.com and may seem a little complicated at first.

This is simply because it contains a decent selection of ingredients. Still, don’t let that put you off. The number of ingredients is what gives this sauce such an amazing flavor profile.

Mustard BBQ Sauce

Here’s a second option that combines the flavors of mustard and BBQ sauce. The bright yellow color is particularly appealing, helping the sauce to stand out. The flavor profile would be amazing too. You can check out the full recipe at thatlowcarblife.com.

One thing to mention is that mustard is the prominent flavor in the recipe. Karly states that some readers ask whether the mustard has a noticeable taste. The simple answer is yes, very much so.

