Homemade Butterfinger Bites Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Make homemade butterfinger bites in your own kitchen! And using only 3 ingredients! These are great for parties of any kind.

Original post: September 2017 | Updated: March 2021

What is your favorite candy bar of all time? This is a really tough question for me. I love ’em all! But if I had to choose just one, I’d go with the insanely delicious Butterfinger. It is crunchy, creamy, dreamy and perfect. And thanks to this recipe, I can eat like 15 bars in one sitting.

If you love Butterfingers as much as I do, you are going to love this simple recipe! Just a few ingredients and an endless supply awaits you.

WHY I LOVE THIS RECIPE

These bites are great for parties of any kind and in any season! Guests will swoon. Kids will love you. There will never be leftovers.

Also the simplicity of the recipe makes it quick to put together and you probably keep these ingredients on hand if you enjoy cooking and baking!

Finally – they make great holiday gifts! Christmas can be draining on spending money but a few beautifully made DIY gifts are fun for you and the kids so try these! They sit nicely in a little gift box or wrapped in a plate to pass on.

HOW TO MAKE HOMEMADE BUTTERFINGER BITES

STEP 1

Line a 9×13 pan with parchment paper and set aside. Add the candy corn to a medium bowl and microwave in 30-second intervals (stirring after each) until creamy. Add peanut butter and (using a wooden spoon) stir until creamy.

STEP 2

Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and smooth into an even layer using a rubber spatula. Place in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Remove from fridge and cut into 1-inch squares. Arrange on serving plates.

STEP 3

In a medium microwavable bowl, heat the chocolate in 30-second intervals (stirring after each) until creamy. When smooth, drizzle or spread over the butterfinger bites. Either place back in fridge until ready to serve or serve immediately after topping with chocolate!

OTHER HOMEMADE HOLIDAY GIFTS

Homemade Chocolate Fudge Sauce – You’ll enjoy spoonfuls of this gooey homemade chocolate fudge sauce perfect for summer treats!

Candied Pecans are super easy to make on the stove top with only 4 ingredients and in less than 10 minutes. Great when added to salads and also great for snacking or to give as gifts!

Only 4 ingredients required to make this Salted Caramel Sauce. This recipe has so many uses – top or fill your next batch of baked goods with this delicious, irresistible sauce.

Exfoliating Coffee Scrub – Make your own face scrub at home in minutes! This DIY recipe is the perfect any-occasion gift made with coffee and coconut oil. It exfoliates, moisturizes, and protects against aging and smells incredible.

Homemade Vanilla Extract recipe requires only TWO ingredients and you will be so happy with the way homemade vanilla flavors your baked goods. Great for gift-giving!

RECIPE NOTES

Add 1/2 cup Rice Krispies cereal to the candy corn mixture for a touch of crunch.

Use leftover Halloween candy corn to make this delicious recipe!

Instead of drizzling the chocolate over the bites, consider dunking the bites entirely in chocolate to experience more of a full Butterfinger candy bar.