25 Traditional British Recipes (2024)

From Yorkshire pudding and fish and chips to bangers and mash, these British recipes will take you on a culinary trip across the pond!

Just remember, in this case, pudding is cake, cookies are biscuits, and biscuits are scones.

25 Brilliant British Recipes

In many ways, Britain and America are alike. But while we speak the same language, that doesn’t always translate to food.

In fact, it’s like we live in completely different places.

At a glance, British food may seem odd. But if you take a closer look, you’ll realize that their dishes are actually pretty awesome!

So, let’s check out some classic British cake recipes and delicious dinners.

1. Toad in the Hole

Its name may want you to stay far away from it, but toad in the hole is actually a great-tasting dish.

Pan-fried sausages are baked in an egg-based batter and topped with onion gravy and vegetables. Pretty awesome, don’t you agree?

Wondering how it got its strange moniker?

You see, once baked, the batter covers the sausages almost completely, with just the tops peeping through. Just like a toad in a hole.

When we hear pudding, we think of a sweet and creamy custard enjoyed at the end of a meal. In the UK, however, it’s quite the opposite.

A Yorkshire pudding is like a popover – a puffy bread-like treat with a crispy shell and a soft, eggy interior.

Commonly paired with roast beef, it is used to soak up the meat’s juices left on the plate.

Fish and chips is perhaps the UK’s most iconic dish, and for good reason. Who can say no to this crispy, deep-fried deliciousness?

This recipe uses a perfect beer batter to coat the fish, which makes it incredibly crunchy and addictive.

Paired with chips (French fries in our world), it’s British comfort food at its best.

Mashed potatoes are a well-loved side dish all over the world. In the UK, they’re called “mash,” and they taste the same.

They’re smooth and velvety, rich and buttery. In short, they’re awesome.

Just like American mashed potatoes, the British mash pairs well with almost any type of entree, from pork chops and roast beef to fried chicken and fish.

Mushy peas are the official third wheel to fish and chips.

If you’re having fish and chips for lunch or dinner, you have to pair it with this side dish. They’re practically inseparable, and for good reason.

With an inviting green hue, and a rich, savory flavor, mushy peas are the perfect companion for fish and chips.

The smooth and creamy consistency makes it such an amazing sauce or dip!

We already know what mash is, but have you heard of bangers? Turns out, it’s nothing new, only a different term for sausages.

Sausages and mashed potatoes together? I won’t say no to that!

Drizzled with rich onion gravy, this dish is a complete (and completely satisfying) meal on its own.

Fun fact: the Brits call sausages bangers because when cooked quickly, they “bang” on the pan.

We know them as biscuits, but our British friends call them scones.

Just like biscuits, scones are wonderfully flaky and moist with a crisp exterior.

These baked goods are a classic breakfast or tea time treat, typically served with butter, jam. or cream.

You can also indulge by topping them with vanilla icing!

Cornish pasties (pass-tees, not paste-ees) are savory hand pies with a steak and vegetable filling.

It’s a hearty, stand-alone dish that tastes great either hot and cold.

The dish has been around since ancient times and originated in the Cornwall region.

Back then, it was the miners’ go-to dish, as it was convenient and easy to eat in the mine.

The Scottish tablet looks a lot like white fudge. But once you bite into this confection, you’ll soon realize it’s nothing like fudge at all.

Scottish tablet is a medium-hard candy with a gritty consistency and an insanely sweet flavor.

Made from a mixture of milk, sugar, butter, and condensed milk, it’s also very rich and buttery.

Pickled onions are another staple at the British dinner table. Pearl onions are soaked for months in a marinade of vinegar, sugar, and various spices.

With the mildly sweet and tangy flavor, they’re a great addition to sandwiches.

They’re also a component in the ploughman’s lunch – a meal comprising ham, bread, cheeses, vegetables, and pickle relish.

Cottage pie is British comfort food with savory ground beef at the bottom and creamy mashed potatoes on top.

If the concept sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

Shepherd’s pie is almost identical to cottage pie, except the former is made with lamb instead of beef, hence the term, “shepherd.”

If you’re a fan of cooking competitions, then you must have heard of the famous beef Wellington. Why it’s Gordon Ramsay’s signature dish!

This fancy dish is made of melt-in-your-mouth beef tenderloin topped with mushroom duxelles, wrapped in puff pastry, and baked to golden perfection.

Just the thought of it is making me drool!

Lancashire hotpot is a lamb stew with a bed of thinly sliced potatoes on top.

Cooked in butter and thickened broth, the stew is overloaded with savory goodness. This recipe includes carrots for added color and crunch.

The potatoes on top make the dish a meal on its own, but you can also pair it with steamed vegetables for a more satisfying lunch or dinner.

Mince pies originally had a mincemeat filling – a medley of chopped fruit, spices, and suet (animal fat).

Over the years, however, the fat has taken a backseat, so now all you’ll get is dried fruit and spices.

Is it still good? Yes. Is it still celebration-worthy? Definitely.

In fact, to this day, mince pies are considered a British Christmas staple.

Believe it or not, the practice of drinking tea is not indigenous to Britain.

The idea actually came from ancient China and was only brought to the western civilization in the 17th century.

Regardless, tea has become a crucial part of every Brit’s life. To them, tea is as essential as water!

The London fog is a popular latte that combines Earl Grey and milk. The creamy and leafy blend is a perfect afternoon treat!

The Brits love their savory pies, and I completely understand why. This chicken and mushroom pie will get you hooked!

Chunks of tender chicken and earthy mushrooms are covered in a creamy filling and sealed in a rich and flaky pastry crust.

A bite of this comfort food on a cold rainy day will warm you up nicely.

Nope, they’re not pancakes. British flapjacks are oatmeal bars with sweet and buttery syrup.

They’re crisp on the outside and oh so chewy on the inside. They’re heaven in a bite!

But the best part is that they’re seriously easy to make. You won’t even need a pro in the kitchen to pull it off.

Spotted dick: it sounds funny, but it’s seriously good. This traditional British dessert is a steamed pudding filled with currants and topped with creamy custard.

I’ll bet it’s not at all what you thought it would be!

Fun fact: it’s easy to understand why it’s called “spotted.” But to this day, no one knows where the “dick” part came from.

Contrary to its name, Victoria sandwich is not a sandwich, but a cake. It’s also perhaps the most iconic British cake there is.

It’s a layered sponge cake with a jam and sweetened cream filling with a dusting of powdered sugar on top.

It’s simple, but this quintessential dessert is a must-try for every person traveling to the UK.

Only fools will say no to a strawberry fool!

This light and refreshing dessert is made with layers of strawberry-infused whipped cream and fresh strawberry slices.

Yorkshire parkin is a sweet and spicy ginger cake made with oatmeal and black treacle.

This treat is best made ahead – about 2 weeks in advance. The longer it sits, the stickier it gets, and the better it tastes!

Here’s another sticky treat for ya! Toffee pudding comprises brown sugar sponge cake with pureed dates.

It’s already perfectly decadent and delicious as it is, but what gives it character is the sticky toffee sauce covering it all over!

Treacle tart is a traditional British pie with a buttery shortbread crust and a sweet lemon filling.

The filling is extra ooey-gooey because it’s made with treacle or golden syrup!

It’s also Harry Potter’s favorite dessert, so if you consider yourself a Potterhead, treacle tart is a must-try.

Eccles cakes look so basic from the outside, but take a bite, and I guarantee you’ll fall in love.

With their flaky pastry exterior and sweet and sticky fruit filling, these mini-cakes are to die for.

Scottish Shortbread is perhaps the quintessential tea time treat. These buttery, crumbly cookies are simple, yet for some reason, are highly addictive.

