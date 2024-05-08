26 Christmas Casserole Recipes to Make in Your 13x9 Pan (2024)

Fresh from the oven, these Christmas casserole recipes are hearty, warm and ready to share.

I love to make this pasta bake whenever I need to bring a dish to pass around. Fresh tomatoes add a nice touch that’s missing from most other meat, pasta and tomato casserole recipes.—Karla Johnson, East Helena, Montana

2/26

Taste of Home

New England Lamb Bake

This dish is hearty and perfect for warming up on a chilly winter evening. The aroma is almost as delightful as the dish itself. —Frank Grady, Fort Kent, Maine

Go to Recipe

Here are more Christmas dinner ideas perfect for frosty weather.