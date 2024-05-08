26 Christmas Casserole Recipes to Make in Your 13x9 Pan (2024)

26 Christmas Casserole Recipes to Make in Your 13x9 Pan (1)Christine RukavenaUpdated: Oct. 20, 2023

    Fresh from the oven, these Christmas casserole recipes are hearty, warm and ready to share.

    Italian Pasta Bake

    I love to make this pasta bake whenever I need to bring a dish to pass around. Fresh tomatoes add a nice touch that’s missing from most other meat, pasta and tomato casserole recipes.—Karla Johnson, East Helena, Montana

    New England Lamb Bake

    This dish is hearty and perfect for warming up on a chilly winter evening. The aroma is almost as delightful as the dish itself. —Frank Grady, Fort Kent, Maine

    Here are more Christmas dinner ideas perfect for frosty weather.

    Green Bean Casserole

    This green bean casserole is so easy to put together and is one of my all-time favorite dishes! You can make it before any guests arrive and keep it refrigerated until baking time. —Anna Baker, Blaine, Washington

    Serve this holiday-ready casserole alongside other vegetarian recipes for Christmas dinner.

    This recipe was inspired by a mushroom mac and cheese I had at a local restaurant. I incorporated the fall flavor of a pumpkin ale, and it turned out better than the original. —Laura Davis, Chincoteague, Virginia

    Reuben and Rye Strata

    This make-ahead dish is so easy to prepare. It's wonderful for brunch, lunch or supper, or as a potluck meal. If you prefer it, substitute turkey pastrami for the corned beef. —Mary Louise Lever, Rome, Georgia

    Artichoke Spinach Casserole

    Although he isn’t a fan of spinach, my husband loves this casserole recipe. The combination of ingredients may sound unusual, but the flavors meld well. It’s an excellent side vegetable for a formal dinner. —Judy Johnson, Missoula, Montana

    Dive fork-first into oodles of noodles baked to bubbly perfection and coated with a to-die-for sharp cheddar cheese sauce in this cavatappi, a grown-up version of mac and cheese. Hot sauce lends mild heat that’s delectable with the smoky topping. —Barbara Colucci, Rockledge, Florida

    Potluck Sausage Casserole

    Whenever my husband digs in to this pasta casserole full of Italian sausage and veggies, he gets a big smile on his face. I love that! —Jane Davis, Marion, Indiana

    Prosciutto, Egg and Spinach Strata

    This egg spinach strata recipe is one of my favorite things to make for Mother’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving or Christmas morning! It’s a wonderful savory dish that incorporates elements of the cuisine I grew up enjoying. Plus, you can prepare it the night before and just throw it in the oven in the morning for a delicious Christmas brunch. —Danielle Pfanstiehl, Andover, Connecticut

    Christmas Cauliflower Casserole

    This creamy casserole is filled with tender cauliflower and topped with a sprinkling of crispy herb stuffing. It's become one of our favorite Christmas casseroles that appeals to both kids and adults in our family. —Carol Rex, Ocala, Florida

    This quick, easy recipe is truly delicious. The succulent, melt-in-your-mouth seafood flavors and textures make for elegant comfort food. To make ahead, just assemble, cover and refrigerate, then bake when ready. —Jan Bartley, Evergreen, North Carolina

    Maple Winter Squash Casserole

    This scrumptious casserole combines pumpkin and two other kinds of squash in a creamy, savory mix. The recipe also would work with other squash combos, or just one type instead of three. Have fun with it—you really can't go wrong! —Joanne Iovino, Kings Park, New York

    Bacon Potato Bake

    This cheesy potato casserole is always popular. It's a nice change from mashed potatoes and with a bread crumb and crumbled bacon topping, it looks as good as it tastes. —Helen Haro, Yucaipa, California

    Christmas Day Chicken

    I've been fixing this delicious chicken for Christmas dinner for over 10 years. It's convenient since you refrigerate it overnight, then simply coat with crumbs and bake. It comes out crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. —Marcia Larson, Batavia, Illinois

    Warm Chicken Tortellini Au Gratin

    I have a number of easy, planned leftover recipes in my arsenal, which are especially useful when I'm busy. This is one of my favorites: pasta from Monday plus roasted chicken from Tuesday equals this delicious dish on Wednesday. When paired with a green salad and toasty bread, you have a meal that's fancy enough for company. —Brenda Cole, Reisterstown, Maryland

    Eggs Benedict Bake with Bearnaise Sauce

    I've made this recipe for my family every Christmas morning for 10 years—it's a food tradition that we look forward to every year. Part of what makes this dish special is the croissants that make the egg bake extra light and fluffy. —Susan Triplett, Citrus Heights, California

    Apples and dried cherries add a sweet-tart flavor to my homemade stuffing. It makes a holiday dinner memorable. —Connie Boll, Chilton, Wisconsin

    Easy Scalloped Potatoes

    We all loved my mom's super-rich scalloped potatoes. I tweaked her recipe to keep all the flavor, but cut the fat. The cheese blend is the clincher. It's all about experimenting. —Diane Bramlett, Manteca, California

    Hearty Sausage and Cheese Lasagna

    During the holidays, it's nice to welcome friends and family into your home for a hearty meal of lasagna. Every bite is packed with cheese, sausage and sauce. —Gay Barker, Chanute, Kansas

    Oyster Fricassee

    I oversee the gardens at Colonial Williamsburg. We've learned that the colonists had a ready source of oysters from Chesapeake Bay. I enjoy this rich, creamy casserole, a special dish from this area's holiday recipe collection. —Susan Dippre, Williamsburg, Virginia

    Seafood Casserole

    A family favorite, this rice casserole is filled with plenty of seafood and veggies. It's hearty, homey and so easy to make. —Nancy Billups, Princeton, Iowa

    Pearl Onion Broccoli Bake

    With its creamy white cheese sauce and buttery crumb topping, this dish is great comfort food. If you’re looking for a mild way to dress up broccoli, this is the recipe. —Charles Keating, Manchester, Maryland

    Christmas Brunch Casserole

    No one leaves the table hungry when I serve this savory casserole. In fact, folks rave about it! What I like as much as the taste is that I can prepare it ahead of time. —Mary Eckler, Louisville, Kentucky

    Traditional Lasagna

    My family first tasted this rich, homemade lasagna recipe at a friend's home on Christmas Eve. We were so impressed that it became our own holiday tradition as well. I also prepare it other times of the year. This classic lasagna recipe is requested often by my sister's Italian in-laws—I consider that the highest compliment! —Lorri Foockle, Granville, Illinois

    Chicken Tamale Bake

    When I serve this Mexican-style casserole, everyone scrapes the plate clean. Offer fresh toppings like green onions, tomatoes and avocado. —Jennifer Stowell, Smithville, Missouri

    Artichoke Spinach Lasagna

    Friends of ours served this homey dish when we visited them in Maryland. We just had to get the recipe, and we have since added a few ingredients to make it even tastier. —Carole Rago, Altoona, Pennsylvania

    Originally Published: December 21, 2021

    Christine Rukavena

    Christine loves to read, curate, sample and develop new recipes as a senior book editor at Taste of Home. A CIA alumna with honors, she creates cookbooks and food-related content. A favorite part of the job is taste-testing dishes. Previous positions include pastry chef at a AAA Five Diamond property. Christine moonlights at a boutique wine shop, where she edits marketing pieces and samples wine far higher than her pay grade.

    26 Christmas Casserole Recipes to Make in Your 13x9 Pan (2024)
