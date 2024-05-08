26 Christmas Casserole Recipes to Make in Your 13x9 Pan (2024)

Home Gear Bakeware 13x9
Christine RukavenaUpdated: Oct. 20, 2023
Fresh from the oven, these Christmas casserole recipes are hearty, warm and ready to share.
Italian Pasta Bake
I love to make this pasta bake whenever I need to bring a dish to pass around. Fresh tomatoes add a nice touch that’s missing from most other meat, pasta and tomato casserole recipes.—Karla Johnson, East Helena, Montana
New England Lamb Bake
This dish is hearty and perfect for warming up on a chilly winter evening. The aroma is almost as delightful as the dish itself. —Frank Grady, Fort Kent, Maine
Green Bean Casserole
This green bean casserole is so easy to put together and is one of my all-time favorite dishes! You can make it before any guests arrive and keep it refrigerated until baking time. —Anna Baker, Blaine, Washington
This recipe was inspired by a mushroom mac and cheese I had at a local restaurant. I incorporated the fall flavor of a pumpkin ale, and it turned out better than the original. —Laura Davis, Chincoteague, Virginia
Reuben and Rye Strata
This make-ahead dish is so easy to prepare. It's wonderful for brunch, lunch or supper, or as a potluck meal. If you prefer it, substitute turkey pastrami for the corned beef. —Mary Louise Lever, Rome, Georgia
Artichoke Spinach Casserole
Although he isn’t a fan of spinach, my husband loves this casserole recipe. The combination of ingredients may sound unusual, but the flavors meld well. It’s an excellent side vegetable for a formal dinner. —Judy Johnson, Missoula, Montana
Dive fork-first into oodles of noodles baked to bubbly perfection and coated with a to-die-for sharp cheddar cheese sauce in this cavatappi, a grown-up version of mac and cheese. Hot sauce lends mild heat that’s delectable with the smoky topping. —Barbara Colucci, Rockledge, Florida
Potluck Sausage Casserole
Whenever my husband digs in to this pasta casserole full of Italian sausage and veggies, he gets a big smile on his face. I love that! —Jane Davis, Marion, Indiana
Prosciutto, Egg and Spinach Strata
This egg spinach strata recipe is one of my favorite things to make for Mother’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving or Christmas morning! It’s a wonderful savory dish that incorporates elements of the cuisine I grew up enjoying. Plus, you can prepare it the night before and just throw it in the oven in the morning for a delicious Christmas brunch. —Danielle Pfanstiehl, Andover, Connecticut
Christmas Cauliflower Casserole
This creamy casserole is filled with tender cauliflower and topped with a sprinkling of crispy herb stuffing. It's become one of our favorite Christmas casseroles that appeals to both kids and adults in our family. —Carol Rex, Ocala, Florida
This quick, easy recipe is truly delicious. The succulent, melt-in-your-mouth seafood flavors and textures make for elegant comfort food. To make ahead, just assemble, cover and refrigerate, then bake when ready. —Jan Bartley, Evergreen, North Carolina
Maple Winter Squash Casserole
This scrumptious casserole combines pumpkin and two other kinds of squash in a creamy, savory mix. The recipe also would work with other squash combos, or just one type instead of three. Have fun with it—you really can't go wrong! —Joanne Iovino, Kings Park, New York
Bacon Potato Bake
This cheesy potato casserole is always popular. It's a nice change from mashed potatoes and with a bread crumb and crumbled bacon topping, it looks as good as it tastes. —Helen Haro, Yucaipa, California
Christmas Day Chicken
I've been fixing this delicious chicken for Christmas dinner for over 10 years. It's convenient since you refrigerate it overnight, then simply coat with crumbs and bake. It comes out crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. —Marcia Larson, Batavia, Illinois
Warm Chicken Tortellini Au Gratin
I have a number of easy, planned leftover recipes in my arsenal, which are especially useful when I'm busy. This is one of my favorites: pasta from Monday plus roasted chicken from Tuesday equals this delicious dish on Wednesday. When paired with a green salad and toasty bread, you have a meal that's fancy enough for company. —Brenda Cole, Reisterstown, Maryland
Eggs Benedict Bake with Bearnaise Sauce
I've made this recipe for my family every Christmas morning for 10 years—it's a food tradition that we look forward to every year. Part of what makes this dish special is the croissants that make the egg bake extra light and fluffy. —Susan Triplett, Citrus Heights, California
Apples and dried cherries add a sweet-tart flavor to my homemade stuffing. It makes a holiday dinner memorable. —Connie Boll, Chilton, Wisconsin
Easy Scalloped Potatoes
We all loved my mom's super-rich scalloped potatoes. I tweaked her recipe to keep all the flavor, but cut the fat. The cheese blend is the clincher. It's all about experimenting. —Diane Bramlett, Manteca, California
Hearty Sausage and Cheese Lasagna
During the holidays, it's nice to welcome friends and family into your home for a hearty meal of lasagna. Every bite is packed with cheese, sausage and sauce. —Gay Barker, Chanute, Kansas
Oyster Fricassee
I oversee the gardens at Colonial Williamsburg. We've learned that the colonists had a ready source of oysters from Chesapeake Bay. I enjoy this rich, creamy casserole, a special dish from this area's holiday recipe collection. —Susan Dippre, Williamsburg, Virginia
Seafood Casserole
A family favorite, this rice casserole is filled with plenty of seafood and veggies. It's hearty, homey and so easy to make. —Nancy Billups, Princeton, Iowa
Pearl Onion Broccoli Bake
With its creamy white cheese sauce and buttery crumb topping, this dish is great comfort food. If you’re looking for a mild way to dress up broccoli, this is the recipe. —Charles Keating, Manchester, Maryland
Christmas Brunch Casserole
No one leaves the table hungry when I serve this savory casserole. In fact, folks rave about it! What I like as much as the taste is that I can prepare it ahead of time. —Mary Eckler, Louisville, Kentucky
Traditional Lasagna
My family first tasted this rich, homemade lasagna recipe at a friend's home on Christmas Eve. We were so impressed that it became our own holiday tradition as well. I also prepare it other times of the year. This classic lasagna recipe is requested often by my sister's Italian in-laws—I consider that the highest compliment! —Lorri Foockle, Granville, Illinois
Chicken Tamale Bake
When I serve this Mexican-style casserole, everyone scrapes the plate clean. Offer fresh toppings like green onions, tomatoes and avocado. —Jennifer Stowell, Smithville, Missouri
Artichoke Spinach Lasagna
Friends of ours served this homey dish when we visited them in Maryland. We just had to get the recipe, and we have since added a few ingredients to make it even tastier. —Carole Rago, Altoona, Pennsylvania
Originally Published: December 21, 2021
