26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (2024)

This might be our personal favorite use of crescent rolls. Crescent roll rings are a great way to serve a variety of foods as an appetizer or main course for meals, and they are a hit with both kids and adults.

How Do You Make Crescent Roll Rings?

Crescent roll rings are made by arranging the crescent roll dough in a circular form, layering one corner over the other. Pillsbury, the crescent roll experts, shared this photo which is a great visual for anyone who hasn’t made crescent roll rings before:

Once the dough has been layered, you’ll add your main filling around the ring, leaving enough of the triangle tips bare to wrap up and over the filling. Tuck the tip of each triangle under the bottom of the ring, pinching slightly to secure the dough together. Wrap and tuck each triangle over the filling. When the ingredients are wrapped with the dough, the ring is ready to bake.

If you want the crescent roll ring to have a glossy finish, beat an egg with a tablespoon of water in a small dish, then use a basting brush to coat the outer layer of dough before putting it in the oven to bake.

If you are using ingredients that are wet or that create moisture when cooking (like mushrooms), you can bake your crescent rolls on a pizza stone. The pizza stone helps pull moisture away from the dough so that it won’t be soggy. Instead you’ll have a nice, crisp bottom.

Pro Tip! Crescent roll rings can also be cooked in the air fryer.

How To Serve Crescent Roll Rings

Crescent roll rings are super versatile. If you can imagine it, you can probably create it. With crescent roll rings, you can also fill the center with more ingredients or a bowl of dipping sauce (after baking). Here are just a few examples:

Taco Ring : Fill the center with guacamole or lettuce, tomatoes, and chopped onions.

: Fill the center with guacamole or lettuce, tomatoes, and chopped onions. Pizza Ring : Serve with a small dish of marinara sauce or ranch in the center.

: Serve with a small dish of marinara sauce or ranch in the center. Dessert Ring : Fill the center with dippable frosting and sprinkles.

: Fill the center with dippable frosting and sprinkles. Olympic Rings: Pick a recipe or five to symbolize the Olympic rings and serve these circle-shaped foods at a winter or summer Olympic viewing party.

Pick a recipe or five to symbolize the Olympic rings and serve these circle-shaped foods at a winter or summer Olympic viewing party. New Year’s Day Good Luck Rings: On New Year’s Day ring-shaped foods are often eaten in an effort to bring a year of luck full circle.

Other things to put in the center of a crescent roll ring:

Peanut butter

Condiments, depending on the ring, like: BBQ sauce, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, spicy mustard, teriyaki sauce

Cheese sauce

Pesto

Spinach and artichoke dip

Crab dip

Salsa

Whipped cream

Ready to get started creating crescent roll rings that everyone will love? Check out these recipe ideas!

