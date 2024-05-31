26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (2024)

This might be our personal favorite use of crescent rolls. Crescent roll rings are a great way to serve a variety of foods as an appetizer or main course for meals, and they are a hit with both kids and adults.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (1)

How Do You Make Crescent Roll Rings?

Crescent roll rings are made by arranging the crescent roll dough in a circular form, layering one corner over the other. Pillsbury, the crescent roll experts, shared this photo which is a great visual for anyone who hasn’t made crescent roll rings before:

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (2)

Once the dough has been layered, you’ll add your main filling around the ring, leaving enough of the triangle tips bare to wrap up and over the filling. Tuck the tip of each triangle under the bottom of the ring, pinching slightly to secure the dough together. Wrap and tuck each triangle over the filling. When the ingredients are wrapped with the dough, the ring is ready to bake.

If you want the crescent roll ring to have a glossy finish, beat an egg with a tablespoon of water in a small dish, then use a basting brush to coat the outer layer of dough before putting it in the oven to bake.

If you are using ingredients that are wet or that create moisture when cooking (like mushrooms), you can bake your crescent rolls on a pizza stone. The pizza stone helps pull moisture away from the dough so that it won’t be soggy. Instead you’ll have a nice, crisp bottom.

Pro Tip! Crescent roll rings can also be cooked in the air fryer.

How To Serve Crescent Roll Rings

Crescent roll rings are super versatile. If you can imagine it, you can probably create it. With crescent roll rings, you can also fill the center with more ingredients or a bowl of dipping sauce (after baking). Here are just a few examples:

  • Taco Ring: Fill the center with guacamole or lettuce, tomatoes, and chopped onions.
  • Pizza Ring: Serve with a small dish of marinara sauce or ranch in the center.
  • Dessert Ring: Fill the center with dippable frosting and sprinkles.
  • Olympic Rings: Pick a recipe or five to symbolize the Olympic rings and serve these circle-shaped foods at a winter or summer Olympic viewing party.
  • New Year’s Day Good Luck Rings: On New Year’s Day ring-shaped foods are often eaten in an effort to bring a year of luck full circle.

Other things to put in the center of a crescent roll ring:

  • Peanut butter
  • Condiments, depending on the ring, like: BBQ sauce, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, spicy mustard, teriyaki sauce
  • Cheese sauce
  • Pesto
  • Spinach and artichoke dip
  • Crab dip
  • Salsa
  • Whipped cream

Ready to get started creating crescent roll rings that everyone will love? Check out these recipe ideas!

26 Crescent Roll Rings Recipes

Crescent roll rings are one of those fun meals that always look impressive yet couldn't be easier to make! Dinner? Check. Breakfast? Check. Gorgeous desserts that taste so fantastic you'll be passing around the recipe? Check and check.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (3)

Beef Taco Ring

Photo Credit:princesspinkygirl.com

This Beef Taco Ring made with Crescent Rolls is all that and more. Great appetizer for a crowd for your next party or game day!

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (4)

Cheesy Spinach Jalapeno Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:iwashyoudry.com

A beautiful crescent ring filled with fresh spinach and cheese.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (5)

Buffalo Chicken Dip Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:www.theseasonedmom.com

For an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer or a quick weeknight dinner, this Buffalo Chicken Dip Crescent Ring is always a winner!

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (6)

Strawberry Lemon Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:www.averiecooks.com

Strawberries galore in this EASY crescent ring that's filled w/ lemony cream cheese & topped with glaze!

Ultimate Crescent Roll Taco Ring

Photo Credit:bitzngiggles.com

Ultimate Crescent Roll Taco Ring – Filled with corn chips, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and tomatoes – easy and delicious!

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (8)

Nutella Banana Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:tipbuzz.com

This Nutella Banana Crescent Ring combines three classic flavors into one mouthwatering dessert.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (9)

Philly Cheesesteak Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:iwashyoudry.com

Wrap your favorite Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich in a warm and flaky crescent roll ring! Party food!

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (10)

Chicken Enchilada Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:sharedappetite.com

This is the only way we'll be eating our enchiladas from now on.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (11)

Sweet Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:www.pillsbury.com

Whether you make it for dinner or for a game day appetizer, this 5-ingredient crescent ring will deliver every. single. time.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (12)

Meat Lover's Crescent Roll Pizza Ring

Photo Credit:www.foodnetwork.com

Cheesy and triple-meat-filled, this crescent ring is like a stromboli only flaky, thanks to the crescent dough.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (13)

Bacon Crescent Roll Breakfast Ring

Photo Credit:www.jocooks.com

This beautifulCrescent Bacon Breakfast Ringwill be everyone’s weekend breakfast of choice, it’s loaded with bacon, eggs and cheese.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (14)

Jalapeno Popper Crescent Roll Ring

Photo Credit:soufflebombay.com

Like poppers? Then this is for you - with no fussy stuffing your peppers!

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (15)

Cheeseburger Ring

Photo Credit:bakeatmidnite.com

Skip the grill and make cheeseburgers for everyone!

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (16)

Italian Sub Crescent Roll Ring

Photo Credit:www.thetwobiteclub.com

An Italian Sub Crescent Roll Ring is packed full of ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese all tucked inside a ring of golden crescent rolls.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (17)

Chicken Taco Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:www.fivehearthome.com

This one would be great to use up your leftover Thanksgiving turkey, too!

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (18)

Antipasto Cresent Ring Recipe

Photo Credit:www.lemonsforlulu.com

This easy appetizer is filled with a blend of meats and cheeses that makes it so tasty and delicious!

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (19)

Mediterranean Crescent Ring · Erica's Recipes

Photo Credit:ericasrecipes.com

The classic crescent ring, made over using delicious Mediterranean-inspired ingredients.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (20)

Pillsbury Lemon-Cream Cheese Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:www.thebakingchocolatess.com

This gorgeousdessertis SO simple to make and it requires little effort to pull it all together.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (21)

Cherry Cream Cheese Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:cincyshopper.com

If you are feeding a crowd breakfast or even dessert, this danish type ring is going to work perfectly. Since this ring uses store bought crescent dough, it can be whipped up in no time at all.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (22)

Peanut Butter Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:www.realsimple.com

A simple twisting technique makes this dessert look impressive, but it’s secretly a cinch to put together.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (23)

Nutella Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:thenovicechefblog.com

You only need 5 ingredients to create this gorgeous braided crescent ring that's stuffed with Nutella and chopped hazelnuts.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (24)

Apple Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:whoneedsacape.com

This apple crescent ring can be made in minutes, perfect for holidays and weekend brunch. Great for dessert too, you’ll love this fruity treat!

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (25)

Ham and Cheese Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:www.feastforafraction.com

Ham and cheese sandwiches, crescent ring style! Just three ingredients and 20 minutes and you've got a delicious and easy lunch.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (26)

Cream Cheese and Sausage Crescent Roll Ring

Photo Credit:realhousemoms.com

This can be served as an appetizer or for breakfast. It's super easy, and wonderfully cheesy and will be a new crowd favorite.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (27)

Reuben Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:garysquicksteak.com

Reuben sandwich meets crescent rolls. This ring will be a regular on your meal rotation.

26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle (28)

Broccoli Cheddar Crescent Ring

Photo Credit:www.foodnetwork.com

If you love broccoli cheddar soup or broccoli cheese casserole, add this one to your list. This broccoli cheddar ring is warm and cozy, super sharable, and the perfect option if you need a vegetarian option for your next get together.

