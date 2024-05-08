Pumpkin Pecan Crescent Rolls Recipe - Belly Full (2024)

Pumpkin Pecan Crescent Rolls are crescent rolls filled with pumpkin puree, chopped pecans, brown sugar, and spices. Delicious breakfast, snack, holiday side, or Fall treat!

We love the convenience of refrigerated crescent rolls and use them often. Don’t miss our {25 minute} Mini Cinnamon Rolls, Easy Apple Dumplings, and Sopapilla Cheesecake recipes.

There’s no question that pumpkin recipes are synonymous with the Fall season, but I have canned pumpkin puree in my pantry all year round. Pumpkin is such a wonderful ingredient to use in all sorts of things, like pumpkin pancakes and pumpkin cinnamon rolls!

This pumpkin crescent rolls recipe is a great last minute breakfast, after dinner treat, and yes, a Thanksgiving holiday side (it’ll be here before you know it!.)

Pumpkin Pie Crescent Roll Recipe

You only need a handful of pretty standard pantry ingredients to make these stuffed crescent rolls.

(Scroll below to the printable recipe card for details and measurements.)

Pillsbury crescent roll dough: You’ll need the crescent roll dough that is divided into triangles (not to be confused with puff pastry.) There isn’t really an adequate substitute for this recipe.

You’ll need the crescent roll dough that is divided into triangles (not to be confused with puff pastry.) There isn’t really an adequate substitute for this recipe. Pumpkin puree: This is just pure pumpkin in the can, not pumpkin pie filling.

This is just pure pumpkin in the can, not pumpkin pie filling. Chopped pecans: For even more flavor, toast them first.

For even more flavor, toast them first. Brown sugar: Light or dark brown sugar.

Light or dark brown sugar. Pumpkin Pie Spice: We use our homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice recipe, but store-bought is fine, too. You could also just simply use cinnamon, although it won’t have as much flavor.

We use our homemade recipe, but store-bought is fine, too. You could also just simply use cinnamon, although it won’t have as much flavor. Cinnamon and Granulated Sugar : These two ingredients are the best combination, sprinkled on top for a delicious exterior.

: These two ingredients are the best combination, sprinkled on top for a delicious exterior. Butter: Melted butter is brushed on the baked pastries before the cinnamon/sugar to help it adhere.

Recipe variations

Use a different nut: Replace the pecans with walnuts or almonds. Or simply omit them.

Replace the pecans with walnuts or almonds. Or simply omit them. Add in some cream cheese: Include a bit of whipped cream cheese to the filling for a rich, tangy flavor.

Include a bit of whipped cream cheese to the filling for a rich, tangy flavor. Make a glaze: Instead of the cinnamon-sugar coating, you can make a simple glaze out of powdered sugar, milk and maple syrup to drizzle over the top.Yummy!

Instead of the cinnamon-sugar coating, you can make a simple glaze out of powdered sugar, milk and maple syrup to drizzle over the top.Yummy! Replace the pumpkin filling: If pumpkin isn’t your thing, try chocolate or Nutella.

How to make Pumpkin Pecan Crescent Rolls

Using store-bought refrigerated crescent rolls and a few other pantry items, this recipe could not be easier.

You simply unroll and separate the crescent rolls, spread a little pumpkin puree on each triangle, sprinkle with brown sugar, granulated sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and pecans. Then roll them up and bake! The hot pastries are basted with butter and sprinkled with a cinnamon-sugar combo. They practically melt in your mouth. To make these pumpkin crescent rolls, follow the steps below included in the printable recipe card. Make sure to refer back to the article for more information and variations.

How to Store Leftovers

These pumpkin pie crescent rolls are best eaten warm out of the oven since they have a slightly crunchy outside and a warm, soft inside. However, if you magically have leftovers you can store them lightly covered, at room temperature for a couple days. They are best when reheated in the oven or toaster oven before serving.

Assembled and baked in a flash. Warm, moist, flaky, and sweet. So simple. So good.

More Easy Pumpkin Recipes:

{No Bake} Pumpkin Fluff

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Pumpkin French Toast Casserole

{Pillowy} Pumpkin Butterscotch Cookies

Pumpkin Pancakes

I hope you love this delicious and easy recipe – be sure to give it a review below! Also don’t forget to follow Belly Full onFacebook,Instagram,Pinterest, andYouTube!