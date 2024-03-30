28 Gluten Free Comfort Food Recipes to Try (2024)

Comfort foods give us a sense of warmth, happiness and enjoyment! Is there anything better than a fantastic tasting, home cooked meal? If you’re dealing with gluten intolerance and dietary restrictions of your own, or wondering what to cook for guests who need a gluten free meal, the great news is there are so many awesome gluten free comfort food recipes to choose from and we’ve put them all together for you in this list.

This article has three categories of gluten free comfort food to choose from: side dishes, main courses, and desserts.

Keep reading for more information or use the Table of Contents below to jump to the delicious recipe or section of your choice.

TABLE OF CONTENTS show

Are you new here? Here's tips to live gluten-free without the stress! How to eat out SAFELY when you’re gluten-free

How to make ANY recipe gluten-free

How to TRAVEL gluten-free and still have fun …get valuable support in my EXCLUSIVE Facebook community“Stress-Free Gluten-Free” by clicking here!

The gluten-free guide below is based on personal experience and research. Always be sure to discuss any medical changes with your doctor for your personal medical needs.Additionally, this post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. My full disclosure isn’t that interesting,but you can find ithere.

Take this quick quiz and uncover the secrets to making your gluten-free lifestyle not just manageable, but truly enjoyable with custom recipes and tips! >> Click here to take the quiz! <<

Gluten free comfort food side dishes

There are so many delicious side dishes to choose from! Choose from classic favorites, creamy dishes, and more!

Gluten Free Soft Pretzels These soft pretzels have only 5 ingredients and are a tasty classic American comfort food. Soft pretzels are warm and comforting coming fresh out of the oven. They make a great side dish or enjoy them on their own! Get the recipe for gluten free soft pretzels here.

Oven Baked Cheddar Bacon Polenta Oven baked cheddar bacon polenta is a great side dish for chicken or beef, it’s both slightly sweet and savory. Polenta is a corn-based dish and is naturally gluten free. It's sure to become one of your new family favorites. Get the recipe for oven baked cheddar bacon polenta here.

Creamed Corn Creamed corn is the ideal side dish for a comforting home cooked meal. It’s perfectly sweet and goes great with everything from BBQ to chicken thighs and more. Get the recipe for gluten free creamed corn here.

Hasselback Waffle Potatoes Crispy and delicious hasselback waffle potatoes are not only delicious, they’re visually appealing too! You can really wow your guests with potatoes prepared this way. Get the recipe for hasselback waffle potatoes here. They make a really great grain free comfort food option!

Gluten Free Spinach And Artichoke Dip Creamy, rich spinach and artichoke dip is a definite crowd pleaser when it comes to party times. It’s also a warm comforting side dish or appetizer to make for your family. Pair it with some gluten free corn chips for the perfect crunch or fresh veggies for a keto option! Get the recipe for gluten free spinach and artichoke dip here. Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Risotto Risotto doesn't have to be high maintenance--get all the flavors of traditional butternut squash risotto, but make super simple in the slow cooker! This makes a delicious side dish and is the ultimate fall comfort food.

Get the recipe for Crockpot Butternut Squash Risotto here.

Gluten Free French Fries You don’t have to chop a pound of potatoes to have gluten free fries at home! We’ve found the best gluten free frozen French fry brands and answered common questions about which fast food fries are gluten free. They're a wonderful side dish for burgers and other comfort foods. Check out this article on gluten free French fries to enjoy them without worry.

Gluten Free Green Bean Casserole Enjoy everything you love about classic green bean casserole in this creamy side dish with an easy substitute for the usual canned cream of mushroom soup. Green bean casserole is a fantastic recipe for a special occasion like a dinner party or Thanksgiving. Get the recipe for gluten free green bean casserole here.

Gluten Free Twice Baked Potatoes These cheesy, creamy, twice baked potatoes pair well with any meat. Leftovers reheat well and can easily be enjoyed for lunch the next day. Get the recipe for twice baked potatoes here.

Gluten free comfort food main courses

These gluten free main courses are sure to please for a special occasion or even a regular weeknight dinner! You’re sure to find a savory dish you love from this list. Be sure to add a comforting meal from this list to your next menu.

Crockpot Chili With Green Chilies This chili recipe is a healthy, delicious comfort food you don’t want to miss out on. It’s full of protein, veggies and complex carbs. What could be better than this rich flavor? Get the recipe for gluten free chili here.

Gluten Free Rasta Pasta Rasta pasta got its name because of the Jamaican jerk seasoning in the recipe; it has a delightful kick to it! These Caribbean flavors added to a good gluten-free pasta make for a hearty comforting dish. Get the recipe for rasta pasta here.

Hearty Gluten Free Vegetable Stew A hearty, healthy meal that will make the whole family say ‘YUM’. This is one of those rare gluten free comfort foods that’s actually good for you! Check out the recipe to see how to unlock all the best flavors in the vegetables for a rich taste. Get the recipe for gluten free vegetable stew here.

Gluten Free Macaroni And Cheese Need some gluten free, dairy free comfort food that doesn’t make you sacrifice taste? This cheese sauce is vegan and pairs perfectly with gluten free pasta for the ultimate macaroni and cheese. Get the recipe for gluten free dairy free cheese sauce here. It’s sure to become a favorite sauce!

Tomato Soup & Gluten Free Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Soup is one of the best comfort foods for cold weather. Lucky for you, this homemade gluten free, dairy free tomato soup is an easy recipe to whip up from scratch using only clean ingredients with the help of your blender. It's going to be your go-to meal for busy weeknights!

Pair this soup with some gluten-free bread or one of the best gluten free bagel brands and make a grilled cheese sandwich. Get the recipe for gluten free diary free tomato soup here. Check out the best gluten free bagel brands to pair with your soup here.

Loaded Baked Potato Soup Creamy, thick baked potato soup topped with green onions, sour cream, extra cheese and bacon? Sign me up! Baked potatoes on their own are an awesome comfort food option. Combine those flavors in a bowl of soup for a warm, delicious meal. Get the recipe for loaded baked potato soup here. See Also 5-Ingredient White Chicken Chili Recipe | Gimme Some Oven

Gluten Free Waffles

Did you know you don’t need to make your own gluten free waffles from scratch to enjoy them? Waffles and chicken, or even waffles on their own are a great meal choice when you’re looking for something comforting.

We’ve found all the most delicious gluten free, frozen waffle brands and we’ll let you know where to find them.Top them with some delicious maple syrup and butter (yes, real butter and many plant based options are gluten free!) Check out this article for the best gluten free frozen waffle brands.

Gluten Free Chicken Parmesan You’ll enjoy every bite of this savory, gluten free chicken parmesan. It can be made easily with store bought or homemade breaded chicken, zesty tomato sauce, and plenty of cheese all compiled in a single baking dish. Get the recipe for gluten free chicken parmesan here.

Gluten Free Burger Recipe

There is nothing better than a backyard barbecue with friends. With this easy gluten free burger recipe (that uses a secret ingredient), everyone will be able to join in on the fun.

This gluten free burger recipe is perfect for any occasion. Whether it’s for a neighborhood gathering, summer cookout or party, or dinner on a Friday night, this recipe will have people begging for more. Get the recipe for gluten free burgers here.

Gluten Free Orange Chicken This gluten free orange chicken is warm and comforting and absolutely delicious! You can make this Chinese take-out specialty at home, it’s perfect on its own as a main dish or on top of a bed of quinoa, brown rice, or white rice with gluten free soy sauce. Get the recipe for gluten free orange chicken here.

Gluten Free Italian Meatloaf

There is nothing like Mom’s homemade meatloaf. This easy, gluten free meatloaf is tender and moist. The incredibly flavorful, gluten free meatloaf recipe can be made two ways, loaf style, or as mini meatloaves.

You are going to love all of the Italian flavors in every bite! Even your picky eaters will be asking you for seconds! Get the recipe for gluten free Italian meatloaf here.

Gluten Free Detroit style pan pizza This gluten-free Detroit style pan pizza has a fluffy focaccia-like crust with a crispy square edge. Loaded with cheese, marinara sauce, pepperoni, and hot honey, you will be blown away that this pizza is gluten-free! Get the recipe for gluten free Detroit style pizza here. Looking for thin crust pizza? Here’s a list of my favorite pre-made gluten free pizza crusts!

Gluten Free Ramen Noodle Soup If you love ramen, but you’re on a gluten free diet you’ll be happy to know there are some delicious gluten free ramen noodle soup options! You can eat these store bought noodles as is, or make them a more complete meal by adding protein and veggies! Check out my favorite store-bought allergy friendly ramen soups here!

Gluten Free Shepherd’s Pie Shepherd’s pie is the ultimate comfort food! It’s creamy, hearty, flavorful, and a well-balanced meal in one dish. Bonus: this version is gluten-free, but no one will ever know! Combine these simple ingredients to make one of your new favorite recipes. Get the recipe for gluten free shepherd’s pie here.

Instant Pot Chicken Drumsticks This is probably The BEST Instant Pot Chicken Drumsticks recipe ever! The result is juicy, fall-off-the-bone chicken that is moist and flavorful, thanks in large part to the Instant Pot’s magic. Get the recipe for instant pot chicken drumsticks here.

Gluten free comfort food desserts

These classic comfort food gluten free desserts are sure to please the entire family!You're sure to love these wheat free food ideas.

Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry Scones These gluten free lemon blueberry scones with a warm cup of tea or coffee are a delightful way to complete the perfect comfort meal. Get the recipe for gluten free lemon blueberry scones here.

Gluten Free Peach Cobbler This peach cobbler recipe uses a gluten free cake mix for an easy treat that’s comforting and sweet. This wonderful treat is basically like sunshine in a pan! Get the recipe for gluten free peach cobbler here.

Grain Free Lemon Mug Cake

These microwave lemon mug cakes are a grain-free, protein-packed, low carb recipe that you can customize to meet your dietary needs. We’ve even included dairy free and keto-friendly substitutions!

Lemon is the ideal flavor for a light and tangy summer treat. Dress it up with some whipped cream, fresh strawberries or blueberries, or enjoy it as is. Get the recipe for this grain free lemon mug cake here.

Microwave Apple Cobbler In A Mug

Can you believe this grain-free, vegan, apple cobbler is ready in just 5 minutes and contains no added sugar? Enjoy it on its own or with your favorite cup of tea or with a scoop of ice cream for a cozy night at home.

This treat is perfect for those days when you need a pick-me-up without the sugar crash. Get the vegan recipe for apple cobbler in a mug here.

Gluten Free, Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet This chocolate chip cookie skillet is ooey, gooey, chocolatey, and so indulgent. You'll never be able to tell that it's vegan, gluten free, and made with healthy and nutritious ingredients like chickpeas, almond flour, gluten free peanut butter, and more! Get the recipe for this chocolate chip skillet cookie here.

Unveil the keys to gluten-free success! Get customized recipes, tips, and resources that match your unique vibe. >> Take the quiz now! <<

Which gluten free comfort food recipe will you try first?

The hardest decision is going to be choosing which of these healthy comfort food recipes to start with! You can mix and match the sides, main courses and desserts on this list to come up with the perfect gluten free comfort food menu for your next meal. Which of these gluten-free recipes is going to be your new favorite comfort food?

Did you love these healthy comfort food recipes?

If so, be sure to share this post on social media or pin it to Pinterest using the social sharing buttons below!

Other delicious gluten free dinner ideas you’ll love:





15 gluten free Chinese food recipes