28 Gluten-Free Meal Prep Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

28 gluten-free meal prep recipes that you can make ahead on the weekend for easy lunches and re-heatable dinners! Vegan and vegetarian, chicken, fish, turkey, pork and beef meal prep recipes that are all gluten-free.

For those on a special diet or with food intolerances, it can be hard to find meal prep recipes that check off all the boxes. In addition to these gluten-free meal prep recipes, I've also rounded up dairy-free, paleo, and vegetarian meal prep recipes.

Whether you are celiac or have a gluten intolerance, it can be challenging to find 100% gluten-free meals when eating out. Not only that, but if you've recently gone gluten-free, you may be struggling to find recipes that you can enjoy! Making your own lunches is a great way to make sure that you don't have issues with gluten cross-contamination.

Today I've rounded up 28 gluten-free meal prep recipes for lunch and dinner. These recipes are delicious, satisfying, and the perfect way to stay on track with your healthy eating goals.

Reasons you'll ♡ these recipes there is so much variety here, from vegetarian and vegan recipes, to chicken, fish, turkey pork, and beef

these gluten free meal prep recipes store well, so you can meal prep a large batch and store them in the fridge for later in the week

having gluten-free lunches and dinners prepped will save you so much time, stress and even money

Gluten Free Meal prep FAQ

How do I make these recipes gluten-free if they contain soy sauce or bread crumbs? Some of these recipes contain soy sauce or bread crumbs. I suggest swapping with coconut aminos or tamari to convert them to 100% gluten-free recipes. Bread crumbs can be swapped for gluten-free bread crumbs. I'm just getting started with meal prep, any tips? Check outthis guide on how to meal prep to learn all the basics and our best tips! What veggies work best for meal prep? Check out how to meal prep vegetables. How long do meal prep meals last in the fridge? Most ingredients will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days. If you want to meal prep for the whole week, you can do a second meal prep session mid-week, or you can choose freezer-friendly meal prep meals. Check out theseFreezer-Friendly Lunch Meal Prep Recipesfor recipes that will keep longer! Do I really have to eat the same thing four days in a row? NO! Check out this post on3 ways to add variety to your meal prep. Although I will say that the most efficient way to meal prep is to bulk prep the same meal.

Turkey, pork & beef

Turkey Taco Meal Prep Bowls These turkey taco meal prep bowls with turkey taco meat, corn, pico de gallo and brown rice are simple, but filling. Make them ahead for four delicious lunches.

Check out this recipe

Turkey Sausage and Sweet Potato Lunch Bowls Loaded with turkey sausage, sweet potatoes and grilled vegetables, these sweet potato lunch bowls are drizzled with a tahini dressing for a light but tasty lunch option. Check out this recipe

Honey Garlic Beef Rice Bowls Honey garlic beef rice bowls have juicy shredded beef, crunchy carrots and bell peppers, and a tangy sesame vinaigrette. Served cold, they work well for meal prep or for a simple dinner. Check out this recipe

Honey Chipotle Meatball Meal Prep Bowls Honey Chipotle Meatball Meal Prep Bowls are the tastiest way to kick start your new years resolutions! Healthy baked turkey meatballs are tossed in a smoky sweet and savory honey chipotle glaze, and served over cilantro lime cauliflower rice.

Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Cajun Rice and Sausage This instant pot cajun rice and sausage is an easy one pot meal made with smoked andouille sausage, basmati rice, carrots, onion, tomatoes, and celery. Check out this recipe

Thick & Beefy Instant Pot Chili Instant Pot chili is rich, beefy, and full of bold TexMex flavor. With the perfect blend of spices and bean to meat ratio, it's simple to prepare and cooks quickly thanks to the pressure cooker! Check out this recipe

Pulled Pork Meal Prep Bowls Pulled pork meal prep bowls are full of summery flavors: spicy Instant Pot pulled pork, roasted sweet potatoes, corn and fresh tomatoes! Gluten-free, paleo, and perfect for lunches. Check out this recipe

Chicken

Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls These Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls have chicken breast, broccoli and asparagus tossed in a sweet and savory honey sesame stir fry sauce. Perfect for healthy meal prep lunches! Check out this recipe

Healthier Firecracker Chicken Meal Prep Bowls Healthier firecracker chicken meal prep bowls are sweet and spicy! Lightened up compared to classic recipes, but still super flavorful. Gluten-free and ready in 35 minutes. Check out this recipe

Caprese Chicken Salad Meal Prep Bowls Caprese chicken salad meal prep bowls are fresh, summery and delicious. With baked chicken, fresh cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls, quinoa and basil leaves all drizzled in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Slow Cooker Chipotle Honey Chicken Taco Salad Lunch Bowls Make your meal prep hands off with this smoky chipotle honey twist on a taco salad. The chicken simmers in the slow cooker, with the sauce doubling as a dressing for the salad! Check out this recipe

(Make Ahead) Chicken Fajita Lunch Bowls Make these chicken fajita lunch bowls for healthy lunches through the week! Inspired by a Mexican bean salad, this recipe combines bell peppers, baked chicken breast and rice with a delicious fajita-vinaigrette. Check out this recipe

Perfect Cauliflower Fried Rice (with cashews!) Cauliflower fried rice is flavored with ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil, and cooks up in one pan! Lighter, yet filling, it has soft scrambled eggs, chicken and cashews. Check out this recipe

Thai Chicken Lunch Bowls (Meal Prep) See Also Green Curry - Thai Green Curry Recipe - Rasa Malaysia Thai chicken lunch bowls have roasted vegetables and chicken served over rice with a tangy homemade peanut sauce. Easy to prep and keeps well for four days! Check out this recipe

Satay Chicken Lunch Bowls These satay chicken meal prep lunch bowls can be prepped on the weekend and enjoyed throughout the week for a tasty, low carb lunch. You’re going to want to drizzle that peanut sauce on everything! Check out this recipe

Fish

Sheet Pan Honey Lemon Sheet Pan Salmon and Broccolini A simple honey lemon salmon recipe baked up on a sheet pan with broccolini. Serve over rice and drizzle with the honey lemon sauce. Makes a great meal prep lunch. Check out this recipe

Sweet Chili Shrimp Stir Fry (30 min!) This sweet chili shrimp stir fry has a four ingredient sauce and comes together in under 30 minutes! With tender shrimp, a rainbow of vegetables, a deliciously sticky sauce. Check out this recipe

Wasabi Grilled Salmon Bowls (Low Carb) These low carb grilled salmon bowls have just 5 g net carbs per bowl and are perfect for keeping your oven off this summer! Salmon, bok choy, mushrooms and zucchini are grilled to perfection and served with spicy wasabi mayonnaise. Check out this recipe

Vegan & vegetarian

Grilled Veggie & Black Bean Meal Prep Bowls Make these Grilled Veggie & Black Bean Meal Prep Bowls on the weekend and you will have four work lunches waiting for you. A great vegetarian meal prep option that will keep your oven off this summer. Check out this recipe

Vegan Portobello Fajita Meal Prep Bowls Portobello fajita vegan meal prep with delicious roasted portobellos, bell peppers and onions, black beans, and seasoned quinoa! Check out this recipe

Vegan Slow Cooker Tikka Masala This vegan slow cooker tikka masala is PERFECT for meal prep! It makes an easy freezer crockpot meal, and leftovers keep (and can be frozen) for healthy plant-based lunches. Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Chickpea Curry (Vegan) This Instant Pot vegan chickpea curry cooks chickpeas, carrots, potatoes and green beans in a fragrant Indian curry sauce. Made with vegan ingredients, the Instant Pot makes it hands off and simple to prepare. Check out this recipe

Southwestern Sweet Potato & Lentil Jar Salads These sweet potato & lentil jar salads have the most amazing chili lime vinaigrette! Make them ahead and enjoy throughout the week for an easy, healthy on-the-go lunch. Check out this recipe

Moroccan Instant Pot Lentils Moroccan Instant Pot lentils made with sweet potato, tomatoes, carrots, and warming spices! Vegan comfort food at it's finest, this recipe is gluten-free, freezer-friendly, and delicious. Check out this recipe

Vegan Crockpot Chili This vegan crockpot chili can be assembled ahead and frozen for an easy slow cooker freezer meal! Made with sweet potatoes, corn, black beans, and spices; it's vegan, gluten-free, and seriously tasty! Check out this recipe