5-Ingredient White Chicken Chili Recipe | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

458 Comments
This 5-ingredient white chicken chili recipe is super quick and easy to make, full of great flavor, and always a crowd fave!
After sharing a new recipe for easy (red) chicken chili, I thought I would circle back today to share one of my all-time favorite recipes for easywhite chicken chili.
Even better — my favorite easy white chicken chili recipe that is made with just FIVE easy ingredients. ♡
This recipe is as easy as it gets. Simply stir all of the ingredients together, bring the soup to a simmer, ladle it up while it’s nice and hot, then pile on your favorite toppings and enjoy! I’ve probably made this recipe at least a hundred times over the years, and it always has a way of hitting the spot. It also freezes and reheats well if you would like to save the leftovers or make and save a big batch for easy meal prep.
I’m telling you — this recipe is always a winner. Let’s make a batch!
5-Ingredient White Chicken Chili Ingredients:
To make this white chicken chili recipe, you will need the following five ingredients (plus I highly recommend going big on toppings):
- Chicken: Any kind of diced or shredded chicken will do. I typically shred a rotisserie or use leftover frozen chicken from my Instant Pot Shredded Chicken or Baked Chicken Breasts recipe.
- Salsa verde:Either homemade or store-bought, whichever you prefer. I will note that store-bought brands of roasted salsa verde can vary pretty dramatically in terms of heat. So if you prefer a milder soup, I would definitely recommend finding a salsa that is on the milder side.
- Beans: You are welcome to use whatever type of beans you love best for this chicken chili. I typically use white beans (such as Great Northerns), but pinto, garbanzo or black beans would be delicious too.
- Chicken stock: Because this ingredient list is so short, I recommend using a good-quality brand of chicken stock or veggie stock, whichever you prefer.
- Cumin:We will also add in a hint of cumin to the broth to helps round out the seasonings in the salsa verde.
- Toppings:Finally, I recommend using a generous amount of whatever toppings you love best! I almost always add cilantro and fresh avocado to my soup. But a crumble of tortilla chips, diced red or green onions, sour cream, shredded cheese (sharp cheddar, Monterrey Jack or a Mexican-blend), crumbled cotija cheese, and/or sliced jalapeños would also be delicious additions!
How To Make This Soup:
To make this 5-ingredient white chicken chili recipe, simply…
- Combine ingredients. Stir together chicken stock, shredded chicken, beans, salsa and cumin in large stockpot.
- Bring to a simmer. Cook on high heat until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low to maintain the simmer briefly for 5 minutes.
- Serve. Then ladle the soup up into serving bowls, garnished with your favorite toppings.
Possible Variations:
There are so many ways that you could get creative with this soup recipe! For example, feel free to…
- Add extra veggies. If you would like to add some extra veggies to this soup, diced poblano peppers, onions and/or potatoes (feel free to use frozen hash brown potatoes as a shortcut) are some of my other favorite additions.
- Make it in the Crock-Pot or Instant Pot. This soup really just needs to be stirred together and warmed. So feel free to let it simmer on low in the Crock-Pot or use the sauté button on your Instant Pot, if you would prefer to use one of those appliances.
5-Ingredient White Chicken Chili
★★★★★4.9 from 105 reviews
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 15 minutes
- Yield: 4 servings 1x
Description
This delicious and easy white chicken chili recipe can be made with just 5 ingredients in 15 minutes!
Ingredients
Scale
- 6 cups chickenstock
- 3 to 4 cups cooked shredded chicken
- 2 (15-ounce) cans beans of your choice, rinsed and drained(I used Great Northern beans)
- 2 cups (16 ounces) salsa verde(store-bought orhomemade)
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- optional toppings: diced avocado, chopped fresh cilantro, shredded cheese, chopped red or green onions, sour cream, crumbled tortilla chips, fresh jalapeño slices
Instructions
- Combine ingredients. Stir together chicken stock, shredded chicken, beans, salsa and cumin in large stockpot.
- Bring to a simmer.Cook on high heat until the soup reaches a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue simmering for 5 minutes.
- Serve.Serve immediately, garnished with lots of your favorite toppings.
Notes
Chicken: 4 cups shredded chicken is equivalent to approximately 2 medium-sized boneless skinless chicken breasts. I often shred a rotisserie chicken for this recipe, or use leftover chicken from my Baked Chicken Breasts or Instant Pot Shredded Chicken recipes.
posted on January 16, 2020 by Ali
Main Dishes, Mexican-Inspired, Soups / Stews
458 comments on "5-Ingredient White Chicken Chili"
-
Connie — September 4, 2021 @ 6:20 pm Reply
Everyone loved your white chicken chili
★★★★★
-
Holly — September 6, 2021 @ 7:20 pm Reply
We were staying in an Airbnb over the weekend and I wanted to make an easy recipe that didn’t require a bunch of ingredients since we weren’t in our own kitchen. So happy I found this recipe – it was delicious! I followed the recipe as is – using just 4 cups of chicken stock like the other reviews suggested. I also put in a small dash of chili seasoning and black pepper. I tossed in the skin from our rotisserie chicken and I don’t think I would do that again because it just got soggy. I topped the chili with shredded medium cheddar cheese, avocado, red onion, cilantro and served some Doritos (because what doesn’t go with Doritos?) on the side since I didn’t have tortilla chips. Will definitely make again!
★★★★★
-
Amber Miller — September 13, 2021 @ 11:20 am Reply
I made this following this exact recipe and now it’s one of are favorite dishes!!! Thank you for sharing….. The Miller family
-
Gabrielle Phillips — September 23, 2021 @ 9:39 pm Reply
I make this dish often! It’s great to have such a minimal list and create something delicious. Follow the recipe and add additional recommendations such as sour cream, cilantro, and avocado for garnish.. Boom!
★★★★★
-
Esme — September 29, 2021 @ 8:51 pm Reply
Does anyone know how much each of the 4 servings yields?
-
Diane H — October 11, 2021 @ 5:48 pm Reply
So easy and so delicious! Thank you. (I did use half the cumin but that is my personal taste).
★★★★★
-
Melissa — October 11, 2021 @ 10:50 pm Reply
I have been following you and using your recipes since the dawn of time 😃 I’m sure this will be another wonderful meal that will be added to our list of favorites! Thanks for all the great dishes!
-
Sarah Marsh — October 12, 2021 @ 11:31 am Reply
Hi – could you sub green enchilada sauce for salsa verde or would that be too watery? Thanks!
-
Susan — February 10, 2022 @ 3:00 pm
This is a great recipe! My daughter doubled it for her husband’s birthday party, and it was a big hit! I was just wondering if you can freeze the chili?
★★★★★
-
-
Haley — November 5, 2021 @ 8:04 pm Reply
DELISH! Everyone loved it, even my super picky husband and my meat-averse toddler. I did it in the crock pot. Subbed 1 can for kidney beans because I had them. The color was nice. Also was short on cumin but it still had great flavor. High on 3-4 hours or low 5-6. so yummy and easy. Will definitely make this again!
★★★★★
-
Tracey — November 14, 2021 @ 12:01 pm Reply
I love this recipe! So delicious and so simple!
★★★★★
-
Paul — December 28, 2021 @ 3:49 pm Reply
I loved it, adjustments made. I used the carton of stock (about 4 cups) also. I used 2 cans of white cannellini beans and 1 of small white beans. I didn’t have the ingredients nor the salsa verde so went without. Was still fine. I added onion & onion powder since I was without the salsa verde. One thing I could use, a nutritional sidebar for calories, macro / micro nutruients, etc. I am going to try and just come up with my own count with an app, but it will take some time. Thanks again for sharing the recipe, super easy. I am on a weight loss / muscle up course (since March 2021) so I didn’t add the garnishments but next time I will likely add cheese and have the salsa verde on hand. Happy New Year.
★★★★★See AlsoVegetable Stromboli Recipe
-
Martha Malamis Coronado — December 29, 2021 @ 10:22 am Reply
Really easy and very delicious. I put all ingredients in a crockpot in high for 2 1/2 hours and came back to a great dinner.
★★★★★
-
Denise R Thompson — January 6, 2022 @ 7:05 pm Reply
This was VERY GOOD, which surprised me considering it has only five ingredients. But I usually adjust recipes based on my own preferences and others’ comments so this is what I did: sauteed a bit of red onion and garlic and added spices to my own taste, then decreased broth and added carrots. Definitely a keeper!! thank you
★★★★
-
Laurie — January 13, 2022 @ 11:47 am Reply
Can you freeze this chili
-
Wendy — January 25, 2022 @ 7:36 pm Reply
I love your recipes (enchiladas with homemade sauce is a family fav). For this recipe I start with a sautéed onion (sixth ingredient) which I add the cumin and some garlic salt to, then dump in everything else. I do substitute canned hatch chilis for the salsa verde. It’s so easy and delish both ways!
★★★★★
-
Anthony — January 26, 2022 @ 12:52 pm Reply
I recently retired & became a part time cook for my now work from home spouse. Since I didn’t have most of your ingredients, I sauteed 1/2 small chopped onion and 2 cloves of garlic on olive oil then added 12.5 oz drained chunk chicken breast and tossed with pinch of salt and 2 pinches of black pepper for 5 min. I added a 15oz can of Bush’s low Na mild chili pinto beans and 24oz water with a tsp of chicken boullion base, 1 green onion, cilantro, 1 small celery stick, 2 tsp taco seasoning, cup of sharp cheddar, 2 doleful tbsp of sour cream, 2 tbsp whipped cream, 2 pieces of chopped wheat tortilla and half of jalapeño pepper. I brought it to a quick boil and simmered for 10 min. My wife who’s a very good cook loved it. Thank you very much!
-
Carmen Holley — January 26, 2022 @ 4:31 pm Reply
This is a great recipe!
★★★★★
-
Tracy — May 11, 2022 @ 2:41 pm Reply
Love this recipe and have made it many times. My family likes a little more kick so I add a 4 oz. can of diced green chiles to the mix.
★★★★★
-
Julie — November 1, 2022 @ 2:11 pm Reply
This is one of my go-to recipes. So simple, so delicious.
★★★★★
-
Julie — November 1, 2022 @ 2:15 pm Reply
One of my favorite go-to recipes. So simple, so delicious. I usually simmer raw chicken breast in the stock/salsa, then shred at the end. The meat picks up a really nice flavor and I cut out some of the salt from the processed rotisserie chicken.
★★★★★
-
Andrea — November 4, 2022 @ 3:12 pm Reply
This recipe was super easy and soooo delicious! Most recipes I’ve seen them use the canned green chilies, nothing wrong with that but this one had a real Mexican salsa verde recipe! This is literally the closest thing to my in-laws pozole verde that I LOVE. I added cooked bacon, raw white onion, avocado diced and fried corn Tortilla strips as toppings. I also roasted some red chili flakes with some oil which we use for pozole verde. Such a delicious recipe!
★★★★★
-
Alexandra R — December 8, 2022 @ 11:37 pm Reply
5ingredients. 5star easy. 5star results.
-
Becca — December 20, 2022 @ 8:03 am Reply
I have made this several times – it is absolutely delicious.
★★★★★
-
Kim — December 27, 2022 @ 7:56 pm Reply
This was delicious, but should be 2-3 cups broth not 6. Otherwise it’s just too soupy. I would have given it 5 stars otherwise. I did add about 1tsp of dried oregano as it’s a personal preference. Quick and easy recipe that you don’t have to have a lot of ingredients on hand .
★★★★
-
Ashley Bolick — January 1, 2023 @ 2:25 pm Reply
I just made this and yum!!! Next time I may reduce it to 4 cups of chicken broth but we just added extra toppings (cilantro, avocado, tortilla chips, cheese, and sour cream) to soak up the yummy broth.
★★★★★
-
Lorene Proctor — February 4, 2023 @ 11:28 am Reply
This is a wonderful basic recipe as in. I wanted a creamier version so added 16 oz of sour cream and whisked it in. Very delicious.
★★★★★
-
Rebecca — February 6, 2023 @ 11:19 am Reply
My go-to white chicken chili and a staple in our house in the Winter! I had this at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe. So simple and delicious! Perfect for a busy night! I’ve substituted canned chicken for the rotisserie in a pinch as well.
★★★★★
-
Kt Wright — November 23, 2023 @ 12:55 pm Reply
Definitely more soup like than a chili. I make this often and it’s one of my husbands favorites. I crush in the tortilla chips and avocado. Excellent recipe!
★★★★★
-
Lisa — November 28, 2023 @ 4:28 pm Reply
This was a marvelous “base” recipe! I found that I didn’t have the salsa verde on hand, so I raided the pantry and added a can of Mexican Corn and Rotel Tomatoes. I’d already made the Shredded Chicken (via Instapot recipe), so I had almost a pound of chicken to add that was already made. The only other addition I made was a bit of ground chili pepper. I shredded a brick of Sharp Cheddar and have sour cream, a bit of avocado and corn chips to add to the finished product!!
★★★★★
-
Pete — February 26, 2024 @ 7:09 pm Reply
I love this chili. I made this in a slow cooker today. I made the salsa verde using the linked recipe. I added a cup of frozen corn. High 4hrs. I pulled the fully cooked chicken at 3 hours and shredded it and added it back. Had 2 bowls with a quesadilla for dinner. 5 stars.
★★★★★
Leave a Comment »