5-Ingredient White Chicken Chili Recipe | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

This 5-ingredient white chicken chili recipe is super quick and easy to make, full of great flavor, and always a crowd fave!

After sharing a new recipe for easy (red) chicken chili, I thought I would circle back today to share one of my all-time favorite recipes for easywhite chicken chili.

Even better — my favorite easy white chicken chili recipe that is made with just FIVE easy ingredients. ♡

This recipe is as easy as it gets. Simply stir all of the ingredients together, bring the soup to a simmer, ladle it up while it’s nice and hot, then pile on your favorite toppings and enjoy! I’ve probably made this recipe at least a hundred times over the years, and it always has a way of hitting the spot. It also freezes and reheats well if you would like to save the leftovers or make and save a big batch for easy meal prep.

I’m telling you — this recipe is always a winner. Let’s make a batch!

5-Ingredient White Chicken Chili Ingredients:

To make this white chicken chili recipe, you will need the following five ingredients (plus I highly recommend going big on toppings):

Chicken: Any kind of diced or shredded chicken will do. I typically shred a rotisserie or use leftover frozen chicken from my Instant Pot Shredded Chicken or Baked Chicken Breasts recipe.

Any kind of diced or shredded chicken will do. I typically shred a rotisserie or use leftover frozen chicken from my or recipe. Salsa verde: Either homemade or store-bought, whichever you prefer. I will note that store-bought brands of roasted salsa verde can vary pretty dramatically in terms of heat. So if you prefer a milder soup, I would definitely recommend finding a salsa that is on the milder side.

Either or store-bought, whichever you prefer. I will note that store-bought brands of roasted salsa verde can vary pretty dramatically in terms of heat. So if you prefer a milder soup, I would definitely recommend finding a salsa that is on the milder side. Beans: You are welcome to use whatever type of beans you love best for this chicken chili. I typically use white beans (such as Great Northerns), but pinto, garbanzo or black beans would be delicious too.

You are welcome to use whatever type of beans you love best for this chicken chili. I typically use white beans (such as Great Northerns), but pinto, garbanzo or black beans would be delicious too. Chicken stock: Because this ingredient list is so short, I recommend using a good-quality brand of chicken stock or veggie stock, whichever you prefer.

Because this ingredient list is so short, I recommend using a good-quality brand of chicken stock or veggie stock, whichever you prefer. Cumin: We will also add in a hint of cumin to the broth to helps round out the seasonings in the salsa verde.

We will also add in a hint of cumin to the broth to helps round out the seasonings in the salsa verde. Toppings:Finally, I recommend using a generous amount of whatever toppings you love best! I almost always add cilantro and fresh avocado to my soup. But a crumble of tortilla chips, diced red or green onions, sour cream, shredded cheese (sharp cheddar, Monterrey Jack or a Mexican-blend), crumbled cotija cheese, and/or sliced jalapeños would also be delicious additions!

How To Make This Soup:

To make this 5-ingredient white chicken chili recipe, simply…

Combine ingredients. Stir together chicken stock, shredded chicken, beans, salsa and cumin in large stockpot. Bring to a simmer. Cook on high heat until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low to maintain the simmer briefly for 5 minutes. Serve. Then ladle the soup up into serving bowls, garnished with your favorite toppings.

Possible Variations:

There are so many ways that you could get creative with this soup recipe! For example, feel free to…

Add extra veggies. If you would like to add some extra veggies to this soup, diced poblano peppers, onions and/or potatoes (feel free to use frozen hash brown potatoes as a shortcut) are some of my other favorite additions.

If you would like to add some extra veggies to this soup, diced poblano peppers, onions and/or potatoes (feel free to use frozen hash brown potatoes as a shortcut) are some of my other favorite additions. Make it in the Crock-Pot or Instant Pot. This soup really just needs to be stirred together and warmed. So feel free to let it simmer on low in the Crock-Pot or use the sauté button on your Instant Pot, if you would prefer to use one of those appliances.

5-Ingredient White Chicken Chili ★★★★★4.9 from 105 reviews Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings 1 x Print Recipe Description This delicious and easy white chicken chili recipe can be made with just 5 ingredients in 15 minutes! Ingredients Scale 6 cups chickenstock

chickenstock 3 to 4 cups cooked shredded chicken

to cups cooked shredded chicken 2 (15-ounce) cans beans of your choice, rinsed and drained(I used Great Northern beans)

(15-ounce) cans beans of your choice, rinsed and drained(I used Great Northern beans) 2 cups ( 16 ounces ) salsa verde(store-bought or homemade )

( ) salsa verde(store-bought or ) 2 teaspoons ground cumin

ground cumin optional toppings: diced avocado, chopped fresh cilantro, shredded cheese, chopped red or green onions, sour cream, crumbled tortilla chips, fresh jalapeño slices Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Combine ingredients. Stir together chicken stock, shredded chicken, beans, salsa and cumin in large stockpot. Bring to a simmer.Cook on high heat until the soup reaches a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue simmering for 5 minutes. Serve.Serve immediately, garnished with lots of your favorite toppings. Notes Chicken: 4 cups shredded chicken is equivalent to approximately 2 medium-sized boneless skinless chicken breasts. I often shred a rotisserie chicken for this recipe, or use leftover chicken from my Baked Chicken Breasts or Instant Pot Shredded Chicken recipes.