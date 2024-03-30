Vegetable Stromboli Recipe (2024)

Published: Mar 24, 2021 · Modified: Oct 13, 2021 by Megan Porta · This post may contain affiliate links.

This vegetable stromboli recipe will make guests rave, or make it for family dinner! Tuck your favorite pizza ingredients into yummy pizza dough.

Original recipe: December 2010 | Updated: March 2021

The first time I ate stromboli was a few years ago at 3:00 in the morning after a night out in Fort Myers, Florida. And oooohh my, did it taste delicious!

My husband and I often reminisce about that late-night meal. We talked so many times about attempting a stromboli recipe ourselves and then finally made it happen. This vegetable stromboli has been a favorite dinner over the years, as well a delicious option to serve to hungry guests.

How To Make Vegetable Stromboli

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Coat foil generously with cooking spray.

Step 2

Combine in the bowl of a food processor: 1/2 cup pitted kalamata or black olives, 8-10 sun-dried tomato halves, packed in oil, and 1 Tbsp. oil from the sun-dried tomato jar. Pulse until the mixture forms a rough paste.

Step 3

Prepare a lightly floured work surface. Roll dough into a 14×10-inch rectangle. Spread the olive-tomato mixture onto the inside of the dough, leaving a 1-inch border around the edges.

Top with a layer of provolone cheese slices. Top with thawed spinach and roasted red peppers.

Make sure the pepper strips run parallel to the longest side of the rectangle.

Step 4

Fold 1 inch of dough over the filling on the short sides of the rectangle. Fold the long sides over and pinch the dough together at the corners.

Roll the dough, starting at one of the long ends, as tightly as possible.

Step 5

Brush the border lightly with a bit of beaten egg and pinch the seam to seal it shut.

Transfer the roll to your prepared baking sheet, seam side down. Brush the entire surface with egg wash.

Step 6

Bake this veggie stromboli recipe in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Allow it to cool for a bit, transfer to a cutting board and slice into 1-inch pieces.

Recipe Notes

This is a vegetarian stromboli recipe, but you may add ground turkey, sausage, ham, Rotisserie chicken or pepperoni if you’re looking for a meaty version.

Replace the filling ingredients with any combination of mushrooms, onions, broccoli or dill pickles.

Buy frozen pizza dough or make your own dough ! It’s super easy!

! It’s super easy! Replace kalamata olives with any variety you have on had. Or use a few different varieties!

Provolone slices may be replaced with shredded mozzarella cheese.

A sprinkling of Parmesan cheese over the top before rolling dough is a delicious addition.

Calzone vs. Stromboli

There is one main difference between calzones and stromboli and that is their final shape. A calzone is typically formed in the shape of a circle or half circle. Stromboli bakes in the form of a log or roll and is sliced just before eating.

Calzones are typically made with pizza sauce and other pizza toppings such as cheese, pepperoni and sausage. Strombolis can be made with any variation of ingredients and tend to be more creative.

How To Roll Out Pizza Dough

Make sure the dough is at room temperature before rolling. Lightly flour a flat work surface and place the dough in the center. Sprinkle a bit of flour over top and use a rolling pin to roll it into the desired shape.

If you need to press the dough a bit with your hands to get it into a round shape, this is just fine. Rub a tiny bit of olive oil onto your hands to ensure the dough doesn’t stick.

Feel free to pick up your dough! It’s not super fragile, so handling it is fine even if you’re not comfortable yet with tossing it into the air. Holding one side and letting it hang down can help stretch the dough.

FAQ About Stromboli

What is stromboli food? Stromboli is an enclosed form of pizza, rolled up with dough and ingredients such as mozzarella or provolone cheese and any other ingredients that typically adorn a pizza. Some versions contain cold cuts such as salami and various cheeses. It is baked in the oven and served in slices. What does stromboli look like? Stromboli contains dough and pizza ingredients rolled up in a tube, then baked. When served, it resembles pinwheels with breading on the outside and rolled up ingredients in the center. See Also 5-Ingredient White Chicken Chili Recipe | Gimme Some Oven

