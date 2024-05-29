Charred Carrots With Orange and Balsamic Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Cooking Notes
Ned
I pretty sure I won't be finding rainbow carrots at the Piggly Wiggly down the street. Will regular carrots do?
Lucy Gorham
I’ll be making this with a mix of carrots and parsnips for Thanksgiving. Just what I was looking for.
Shelley
Can these be made in advance and reheated gently on serving day?Best way to reheat?
Adam
This is the second time we’ve made this recipe. It did take about 30 minutes instead of 10 minutes in the broiler. We also added about 2 tablespoons of dark brown sugar with the orange juice, zest and balsamic vinegar. This is now our go to carrot recipe!
Michele
Yes and Happy Thanksgiving!
Meredith
I cooked this for thanksgiving. The flavors were wonderful. Next time, I'll heat up the sheet pan before adding the carrots to help promote charring. I had to leave the carrots under the broiler for quite a while before I got a char and the result was very soft carrots.
MJ
Does anyone know if these can be made ahead???
Ellen
Try them. Just make sure they are not old and dried out and that the quartered pieces are of similar thickness.
JoAnn
Trader Joes rarely co-occur with Piggly Wigglys. Moreover, if you live near a Piggly Wiggly (as I do), it may be a very long drive to a grocery that carries rainbow carrots. But lovely locally-grown, all orange carrots are readily available, so that’s what I’ll be using in this recipe.
easy & delicious but...
Uh... what’s a Piggly Wiggly? Obviously regular orange carrots will do if you cannot find readily available rainbow carrots. I love how that tripped more people up than aged, syrupy balsamic.
Jane
Was good, everyone liked. I found TJ’s rainbow carrots without much taste. Used instead regular organic orange ones, they were sweeter, and parsnips. Will make again.
Jann
Ordinary salt is about twice as "salty," so it really does make a difference.
soozeq1
My Piggly Wiggly in the middle of nowhere DOES carry Rainbow carrots. Ha!The purple ones are sweetest.
Ducatigirl07
I used lemon juice and zest instead. It was still a delicious item on our table!
elise
I made the the other day and it was delicious. I am on a restricted diet and can't have grain, dairy or sugar. This is a perfect dish for me. Thanks!
Liv
Delicious. Used regular carrots and a balsamic glaze rather than vinegar. Left them in the oven while I finished the rest of dinner up to help the soften up a bit more.
bfarm
Delicious along with Veg Forward roasted asparagus with white beans and pesto, poached chicken breast with aioli
EC
I very much appreciated the burst of fresh, citrusy flavor in the heart of a Midwestern winter! A simple but effective recipe, and a good variation on oven-cooked carrots.
Logan
These are delicious!!!
Kim
This works well with any root vegetable, parsley root, parsnips carrots, even red beets. Will make it again.
Deb
I often microwave my carrots for a few minutes, then roast or broil to char. I also will often sprinkle with a little smoked paprika. I always finish with chopped parsley.....so yummy! Great side with poultry or pork.
cooking note mods
Air Fryer 15 min
Steve
Cold climate carrots will be sweetest due to the plant producing more sugars to protect itself from low temperatures than carrots grown in a warm climate.
Edna Ann
Tasty but too moist to char. Will try reducing oil substantially next time.
Very Easy
I didn't have fresh thyme so I used 1/2 tsp of dried. It worked great.
regina
I make every year since 2020. A perfect dish and adds beautiful color.
regina
This is one of my yearly thanksgiving staples now. Takes longer than the recipe says. Really easy to do right before serving dinner. I would not make ahead :) have made with both rainbow carrots and regular and good both ways but better with rainbow.
Sallie
Made as directed and it was really good, albeit a tad orangey. Next time maybe we’ll try lemon, or go a little softer on the orange.
corinne
Love this recipe - have made it many times. Don’t need orange/orange juice either. Love it with Meyer lemon to bring tang without all of the sweetness.
Deborah
Finally got around to making these on Christmas Eve for my ham buffet. Finished them with a sprinkle of Za'atar seasoning (the one I use has a lot of thyme). They were absolutely the best. I tripped the recipe and they were gone in a flash.
