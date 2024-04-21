3 Ingredient Christmas Candy Recipes (2024)

Here are 16 easy 3 ingredient Christmas candy recipes that make it easy for you to make rich and delicious Christmas candies, most with about 5 minutes’ work! Try making these homemade Christmas candy recipes and you won’t want to go back to store-bought! These recipes are perfect for parties and family get-togethers! Everyone raves about how wonderful they taste!

Some of these recipes come from volume 1 of our Dining On A Dime Cookbook. And be sure to check out our Homemade Christmas E-book for more great Christmas ideas! Easy 3 Ingredient Christmas Candy Recipes You Can Make At Home We love to make homemade Christmas candy! Our 25 of the Best Easy Christmas Candy Recipes post has been so popular, I thought I’d share 16 easy 3 ingredient Christmas candy recipes you can make at home with just a few minutes’ work! The Christmas candy recipes in this post are not necessarily cheaper to make than store bought, but I love the super fresh taste and quality of homemade Christmas candy. It’s easy to add personal touches to your homemade Christmas candy by adding cute decorations or personalized variations, so these Christmas candy recipes make great homemade Christmas gifts! Package them in plastic in a cute basket or gift box and use your imagination when decorating! I’vealsoincluded some candy making tips from our Dining On A Dime Cookbook. Making Christmas candy might seem complicated but it really is super simple and these 3 ingredient Christmas candy recipes are a great way to start!

Christmas Candy Tips Be sure to only melt chocolate in 30 second increments. If you go longer without stirring, you can burn your chocolate.

DON'T get water in your chocolate. Make sure EVERYTHING that touches the chocolate is super dry or you chocolate will turn grainy or lumpy.

If you do get a bit of water in your chocolate, add 1-2 tablespoons shortening to the chocolate and stir until it is smooth again.

Save your leftover chocolate. Spread it on a silpat and smooth it out. Let it harden then break into pieces and store until you need to melt it again.

Here Are The Easy 3 Ingredient Christmas Candy Recipes! This 2 ingredient fudge recipe is one of our favorite Christmas candies! Who knew rich, creamy chocolate fudge could be so dreamy! Bring this to a family get-together or holiday party and they will think you worked all day perfecting it! (Or just make it for yourself and hide it from the kids! lol) 3 Ingredient Easy Fudge Recipe 3 cups chocolate chips*

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 Tbsp. butter Pour ingredients into a microwave safe bowl. Melt for 30 seconds. Stir. Continue microwaving in 30 second increments, stirring after each 30 seconds. When melted, pour into a greased 8×8 inch pan and smooth. Let cool in the fridge and then cut into pieces. Easy Fudge Variations: Add Nuts as desired

Dark Chocolate: Use dark chocolate chips

Use dark chocolate chips Mint: Use mint chips,mint pieces or 1 tsp. mint flavoring

Use mint chips,mint pieces or 1 tsp. mint flavoring Peanut Butter: Use peanut butter chipsto make to the fudge. Then top with chocolate or don’t, if you prefer not to.

Use peanut butter chipsto make to the fudge. Then top with chocolate or don’t, if you prefer not to. Cherry Mash: Use cherry chips to make to the fudge. Then pour melted chocolate chips on top with peanuts.

This 3 ingredient mint fudge recipe is one of our most popular Christmas candy recipes! It includes tiny pieces of Andes mint candy, which makes a perfect fudge Christmas candy! If you love decadent chocolate fudge with a distinctly minty flavor, this Andes Mint Fudge is for you!

3 Ingredient Andes Mint Fudge Recipe

3 cups chocolate chips*

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 pkg. Andes mint chips or other mint chips or pieces

butter (optional)

peppermint extract(optional)

Pour chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk into a microwave-safe bowl. Melt for 30 seconds. Stir. Continue microwaving in 30 second increments, stirring after each 30 seconds. If desired, stir in butter for a creamier texture. Add mint chips or crushed chocolate mint candy. Mix in. When melted, pour into a greased 8×8 inch pan. Let cool in the fridge and then cut into pieces.

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

butter (optional) Pour white chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk into a microwave safe bowl. Melt for 30 seconds. Stir. Continue microwaving in 30 second increments, stirring after each 30 seconds. If desired, when melted, stir in butter for a creamier texture. Stir in peanut butter. Pour into a greased 8×8 inch pan. Let cool in the fridge and then cut into pieces.

This 3 ingredient Mounds candy recipe makes a rich chocolate coconut candy that tastes just like Mounds chocolate bars! This is sure to satisfy the chocolate coconut lover in your family!

Easy 3 Ingredient Mounds Candy Recipe

1 lb. milk chocolate or dark chocolate almond bark or candy melts, melted

3 cups coconut flakes

1 cup condensed milk

Mix coconut with condensed milk. Roll into balls. Freeze for 20 minutes

Dip in melted chocolate and let harden.

This easy 3 ingredient Butterfinger candy recipe makes a fresh and delicious Christmas candy, one of my favorite Christmas candy recipes! If you love Butterfinger candy bars, this easy recipe is for you! Easy 3 Ingredient Butterfinger Candy Recipe Candy corn

Peanut butter

Dark chocolate chips Use equal parts candy corn and peanut butter. Melt candy corn in the microwave. Add peanut butter to the melted candy corn and stir to combine. Pour the mixture into a baking pan (I used a 7×3” pan) lined with parchment paper. Press it into an even layer and then freeze it for 10 to 15 minutes or until it hardens. Melt the chocolate in the microwave. Cut the candy corn mixture in the pan into bite sized bars. Coat each piece in the chocolate. Place the pieces on a baking rack with a piece of parchment underneath to catch the chocolate drips. Place the candy bars in the freezer so the chocolate hardens and sets.

This 3 ingredient dark chocolate toffee bars recipe makes a luscious crunchy Christmas candy that tastes like Almond Roca. With dark chocolate and almonds, how can you go wrong? Oh YUM!

Easy 3 Ingredient Dark Chocolate Toffee Bars Recipe

1 lb. dark chocolate candy melts

3/4 cup almonds or other nuts

3/4 cup toffee bits

Melt chocolate in the microwave stirring every 30 seconds. When melted add nuts and toffee bit. Spread on a cookie sheet and let harden. When hard break into pieces.

This easy 3 ingredient Oreo truffles recipe is a tasty Christmas candy with the taste of Oreos that are heavy on the cream! If you like white Christmas candy recipes, you will probably like this one!

3 Ingredient Oreo Truffles Recipe

36 Oreos (original, not doublestuf), plus 3 more, crushed, for topping if desired

1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 lb. white almond bark or candy melts

Crush Oreos in a food processor or in a plastic bag smash with a rolling pin. In a bowl mix crushed oreos and cream cheese. With a teaspoon make small balls and place on lined cookie sheet. Freeze for 15 minutes. Melt almond bark in the microwave stirring every 30 seconds. Dip oreo balls in melted white chocolate and place back on lined cookie sheet. Place back in the freezer to harden for 15 -20 minutes.

This easy 3 ingredient rocky road candy recipe makes decadent Christmas candy with the perfect combination of chocolate, marshmallows and almonds! This easy Christmas candy is sure to satisfy the most die hard chocolate lover!

3 Ingredient Rocky Road Christmas Candy Recipe

1 lb. chocolate almond bark or candy melts

1 cup almonds, chopped

2 cups mini marshmallows

Melt almond bark in the microwave stirring every 30 seconds. When melted, add almonds and marshmallows and stir until well combined. Place on a link cookie sheet and spread out to desired thickness. Let harden and break into pieces.

This easy 3 ingredient cranberry bark candy recipe includes a surprising combination of cranberries and pumpkin seeds for a unique and tasty sweet and sour Christmas flavor.

3 Ingredient Cranberry Bark Christmas Candy

1 lb. chocolate almond bark or candy melts

1 cup pumpkin seeds

1 cup cranberries

Melt almond bark in the microwave stirring every 30 seconds. Spread onto a lined cookie sheet about 1/8 inch thick. Sprinkle on top pumpkin seeds and cranberries and gently press into chocolate. Let harden and break into pieces.

This easy chocolate truffles recipe is super delicious and has a wonderful soft chocolate texture. The basic chocolate truffles are rolled in cocoa powder or nuts, but you can make many tasty variations, including coconut, colored sprinkles, powdered sugar and more!

Easy Chocolate Truffles Christmas Candy Recipe

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 Tbsp. butter

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder – additional for rolling

Melt the butter and condensed milk in a pot on medium heat. Stir in the cocoa powder and continue to stir for 10-15 minutes until the mixture begins to pull away from the edge of the pot.

It’s done when you run the spoon through the center of the mixture and it takes a few seconds to combine again. Spread the mixture onto a buttered plate and refrigerate for 2 hours.

When set, roll the mixture into small balls and coat in additional cocoa powder.

Mike loves jelly candies and this jelly candy recipe has been another of his favorite Christmas candy recipes! You can experiment with different flavors of gelatin and different fruit purees to see which one your jelly candy lover likes best!

3 Ingredient Jelly Candy Recipe

(called Applesauce Candy in Dining on A Dime)

1 cup applesauce*

1 cup sugar

1 sm. pkg. fruit gelatin (3 oz.)

extra sugar for coating

Combine applesauce and sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook 2 minutes. Dissolve the gelatin in the applesauce mixture. Pour into an 8×8 inch pan. After 24 hours, cut into 1 inch squares and roll in sugar. Roll in the sugar a second time 24 hours later. Makes 64 pieces.

*Puree fruit co*cktail, peaches or pears instead of applesauce

This 3 ingredient chocolate nut clusters recipe makes the perfect combination of nuts and chocolate for a salty chocolatey Christmas candy treat!

Chocolate Nut Clusters Recipe

1 cup chocolate chips or candy melts

1 cup combination of peanuts, walnuts or almonds

1/2 cup raisins or chopped dried fruit

Place the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 1 to 2 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking, until melted. Stir in the nuts or dried fruit (or a combination of both). Drop the mixture by the teaspoonful onto a waxed paper-lined baking sheet and refrigerate until firm. Store at a cool room temperature. Makes 15 candies.

If you’re looking for something a little different than the chocolate or fruit flavored Christmas candy recipes, this easy spiced nuts recipe might be just the thing! Glazed with sugar and tasty Christmas spices, you will find them addicting! We like them best with walnuts, pecans and almonds!

Easy SpicedNuts Recipe

1 egg white, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon water

3 cups walnuts, pecan halves, almonds (alone or mixed)

1/2 cup cinnamon and sugar or (1/2 cup sugar with 1/2 tsp. cinnamon)

1/2 teaspoon salt

In a small bowl, beat the egg white with the water. Stir in nuts, mixing until well blended. In a another small bowl, mix together cinnamon and sugar and salt. Sprinkle over the moistened nuts. Spread nuts on a pan lined with foil or silicone baking mat.Bake at 350 degreesfor 30 minutes, stirring once or twice. Do notburn the nuts.

This homemade caramel candy recipe makes decadent chewy homemade caramels, perfect as-is but also tasty dipped in chocolate! This recipe and the pecan turtles below are great Christmas candy recipes for the caramel lovers in your family.

3 Ingredient Homemade Caramels Recipe

2 cups white chocolate chips

14 oz. can dulce de leche

1 tsp. vanilla

coarse salt (optional)

Grease an 8×8 baking dish. In a microwave safe bowl, melt white chocolate chips and dulce de leche for 1 minute. Stir and microwave in 10 second increments until melted and smooth. Stir in vanilla. Pour into greased baking dish. Sprinkle with salt if desired. Refrigerate until firm and cut into pieces.

This chocolate caramel pecan turtles recipe is another one of our more popular Christmas candy recipes, perfect for the caramel pecan lover in your family! I absolutely love them!

Chocolate Caramel Pecan Turtles Recipe

72 pecan halves (about 4 oz.)

4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate

24 caramels

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Cover a baking sheet with foil, shiny side up, and grease. For each candy, place 3 pecan halves into a “Y” shape on the foil. Place 1 caramel on the center of each “Y”. Bake just until the candy is melted. If they looked deformed after baking, reshape while the caramel is warm. Heat chocolate over low heat, stirring constantly, just until melted. Spoon mixture over candies, leaving the ends uncovered. Refrigerate until firm (about 30 minutes). Makes about 24 turtles.

These 3 ingredient Almond Joy haystacks are a super yummy variation on my husband Mike’s favorite Christmas candy, coconut haystacks! They’re super easy and quick to make and this version tastes like an Almond Joy candy bar!

3 Ingredient Almond Joy Haystacks Recipe

12 oz. chocolate chips

3-4 cups shredded coconut

1/2 cup almonds, chopped

Melt chocolate. Add coconut and almonds. Place by spoonfuls on waxed paper or silpat on a cookie sheet. Place in the fridge to harden.

Christmas Candy Recipes And More!

