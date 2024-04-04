Coconut Ice Cream - 5 New Recipes! (2024)

This creamy coconut ice cream recipe is a vegan and dairy free dessert you can make at home, with no ice cream maker required!

You can make this coconut ice cream with just FOUR ingredients:

Coconut milk

Vanilla extract

Sweetener of choice

A pinch of salt

In just a few easy steps, and with many different flavor options, a luxurious bowl of rich homemade coconut milk ice cream can be all yours!

For a low carb version, try this Keto Ice Cream

Above – Watch the video how to make coconut ice cream

Chocolate Coconut Ice Cream

To turn the vanilla version below into chocolate coconut milk ice cream instead, simply add one fourth cup of cocoa powder at the very beginning.

Or make Nutella coconut ice cream by stirring three to four tablespoons of chocolate hazelnut spread or this Homemade Nutella Recipe into the chocolate base.

You can use regular unsweetened cocoa powder, Dutch process cocoa, raw cacao powder, or powdered hot chocolate mix for the chocolate ice cream.

Coconut Ice Cream Flavors

Coffee Ice Cream: Use the basic coconut ice cream recipe below. Add two teaspoons of regular or decaf instant coffee to the liquid ingredients.

Use the basic coconut ice cream recipe below. Add two teaspoons of regular or decaf instant coffee to the liquid ingredients. Peanut Butter Ice Cream: Stir one fourth cup peanut butter into the liquid ingredients, and add some mini chocolate chips if desired.

Stir one fourth cup peanut butter into the liquid ingredients, and add some mini chocolate chips if desired. Cookie Dough Ice Cream: Use the basic ice cream recipe. Stir in small spoonfuls of this Chickpea Cookie Dough Dip or pieces of your favorite eggless cookie dough (or the dough from any of my healthy cookies recipes ) into the ice cream after blending.

Use the basic ice cream recipe. Stir in small spoonfuls of this or pieces of your favorite eggless cookie dough (or the dough from any of my ) into the ice cream after blending. Strawberry Ice Cream: Add one cup strawberries, stems removed, to the basic recipe before blending. Omit the extra half cup milk of choice.

Add one cup strawberries, stems removed, to the basic recipe before blending. Omit the extra half cup milk of choice. Salted Caramel Ice Cream: Swirl in homemade Coconut Caramel and add a quick sprinkle of sea salt, and shaved chocolate if desired, to the top of each serving.

How to use a can of coconut milk

Canned coconut milk is one of my favorite ingredients to use in recipes.

It is a fantastic substitute for heavy cream in both sweet and savory dishes such as smoothies, milkshakes, pies, puddings, soups, or curries.

You can make Coconut Curry or my homemade Chocolate Truffles.

You can use it for Coconut Whipped Cream. Or you can even add coconut milk instead of cow’s milk to this reader favorite dessert recipe for Chocolate Banana Bread.

Especially with statistics listing over 60-75% of the world’s population as being lactose intolerant, my guess is that in the coming years, we will start to see more and more products on the market being made with coconut milk instead of dairy.

Extra coconut milk? Make Vegan Chocolate Mousse

Can you make ice cream with coconut milk?

Yes, you absolutely can! If you have dairy allergies or are vegan, or even if you just want to try something new and delicious, coconut milk is the perfect ingredient to make rich and creamy ice cream without any actual cream.

Many big brands, such asHaagen Dazs, So Delicious, Ben & Jerry’s, and Halo Top, are even getting on the dairy free coconut ice cream bandwagon.

However, by making your own ice cream at home, not only do you control what ingredients go in (less sugar, and no corn syrup, gums, or preservatives), you also get to choose what flavors to make.

You can even make multiple flavors from the same base. Have fun experimenting!

*Side Note: If you want a lower-fat ice cream alternative that is also dairy free and vegan, check out the following healthy recipe for Banana Ice Cream

Recipe tips and tricks

Be sure to use full fat canned coconut milk for the recipe, not lite coconut milk.

And do not substitute a carton of refrigerated coconutmilk beverage, because this is not the same product and doesn’t contain enough fat to yield a creamy ice cream.

Culinary coconut milk usually comes in a can. Some popular brands of coconut milk include Thai Kitchen, Whole Foods, Goya, Chaokoh, or Native Forest.

Due to the lack of preservatives and gums, homemade ice cream is best the day it is made. This is when it will have the creamiest texture.

However, if you don’t mind a bit of an icy texture, you can technically store leftovers frozen in a covered container for up to a few weeks, thawing before eating.

For that rounded classic ice cream appearance, I like to scoop out the frozen dessert with an ice cream scoop instead of a spoon.

Pin it now to save for later See Also Carnivore Mac and Cheese [Recipe For Meat Lovers] - Ash Eats Coconut Ice Cream A creamy and dairy free coconut ice cream recipe you can make at home, no ice cream maker required! Leave a Review Print Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Total Time 10 minutes minutes Yield 4 – 5 servings 5 from 376 votes Ingredients 1 1/2 cup canned coconut milk

1/2 cup additional coconut milk, or milk of choice

1/3 cup sweetener of choice, such as sugar or pure maple syrup

1/8 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

optional ingredients for different flavors (see flavor ideas above) Instructions *Be sure to use full-fat canned coconut milk, not lite or coconutmilk beverage. Sweeteners that work include pure maple syrup, regular sugar, coconut sugar, honey, agave, brown sugar, or xylitol for a sugar-free ice cream. Stir all ingredients (minus optional add-ins) together in a bowl. If you have an ice cream maker, simply transfer the mixture to your ice cream maker and churn according to manufacturer’s directions for your specific machine. If you don’t have an ice cream maker, you can freeze the mixture in ice cube trays, then blend the frozen ice cubes in a high-speed blender such as a Vitamix. Either eat the ice cream straight from the machine or freeze a few hours for a firmer texture. While homemade ice cream is best the day it is made,you can technically keep it frozen for up to a few weeks and thaw before eating. View Nutrition Facts Notes For a coconut-free version, try this Oat Milk Ice Cream Recipe. Have you made this recipe? Tag @chocolatecoveredkatie on Instagram

More Ice Cream Recipes

Almond Milk Ice Cream

Chocolate Sorbet

Protein Ice Cream

Homemade Frozen Yogurt

More About The Cookbook