Keto Peanut Butter Fudge - Healthy Recipes Blog (2024)

This wonderfully creamy and decadent keto peanut butter fudge is so delicious and very easy to make.

It's made with only six simple ingredients and contains no powdered sugar or condensed milk.

If you love peanut butter and creamy treats, you are going to love this recipe (and you should also try these keto fat bombs!). Creamy, fudgy, and irresistible, it is very difficult to stop at one square!

But try: take one square out of the freezer, and savor it slowly, taking small bites and letting them melt in your mouth. If you enjoy it slowly, you'll see how satisfying it really is.

Ingredients

You'll only need a few simple ingredients to make this keto peanut butter fudge. The exact measurements are included in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of what you'll need:

Creamy peanut butter: I use natural peanut butter. The only ingredients are peanuts and salt.

I use natural peanut butter. The only ingredients are peanuts and salt. Unsalted butter : I'm partial to creamy European butter because it's so delicious. But any butter will be great.

: I'm partial to creamy European butter because it's so delicious. But any butter will be great. Vanilla extract : Try to use the real thing - pure vanilla extract - and not the artificially flavored stuff. The difference in flavor is quite pronounced in uncooked recipes.

: Try to use the real thing - pure vanilla extract - and not the artificially flavored stuff. The difference in flavor is quite pronounced in uncooked recipes. Sea salt : Adds an interesting layer of flavor to the fudge.

: Adds an interesting layer of flavor to the fudge. Sweetener : I use stevia. You could probably use a powdered sweetener instead.

: I use stevia. You could probably use a powdered sweetener instead. Coconut flour: This excellent flour substitute helps to thicken and stabilize the fudge.

Instructions

It's ridiculously easy to make this keto peanut butter fudge! It's one of the easiest keto desserts on this website. The detailed instructions are in listed the recipe card below. Here are the basic steps:

You start by melting the ingredients (except for the coconut flour) over low heat.

Then, you whisk them until smooth. Off heat, stir in the coconut flour.

the coconut flour. Transfer the mixture to a wax paper-lined pan. Freeze it for 90 minutes, then cut it into squares.

Expert tip

Right after making it and cutting it into squares, this fudge is a bit soft. It actually improves the next day, after an overnight stay in the fridge. So it's not a bad idea to make it the day before you plan on enjoying it.

Frequently asked questions

Why do you add coconut flour? This fudge is made without the large amounts of powdered sugar that most fudge recipes contain because it helps stabilize and thicken them. Instead, I use a small amount of coconut flour. Even with coconut flour, this fudge is softer than traditional ones. So depending on what texture you prefer, you might want to keep it in the freezer. At the very least, you should keep it in the fridge, in an airtight container. Take it out right before you plan to eat it. It will soften quickly. Can I use a peanut butter spread in this recipe? See Also The Creamiest Vegan Mashed Potatoes Recipe | FoodalCoconut Ice Cream - 5 New Recipes!The Best Italian PANETTONE Recipe - Easy Peasy Creative IdeasRaw Milk Ice Cream Recipes Maybe, but I haven't tested that. I use natural peanut butter. The only ingredients are peanuts and salt, and it's the type of peanut butter that you should stir well, then refrigerate. It's best to use a freshly opened jar when making this recipe. I find that the peanut butter at the bottom of these jars is often too dry, even if you've stirred it thoroughly. Can I use a different sweetener? Yes. The amount of stevia glycerite I use equals about 3 tablespoons of sugar. Make sure to use a powdered sweetener to keep the texture smooth.

Variations

I love this recipe as is and almost always make it as written. But in case you'd like to vary the basic recipe, here are a few ideas for you:

Add 2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder and increase the sweetener to 4 tablespoons (or ¾ teaspoon of stevia glycerite).

Add a pinch of cinnamon. Proceed with caution on this one! One of my kids loves this flavor combination; the rest of us are lukewarm and prefer the original version.

Melt a few squares of dark chocolate in the microwave (plus a teaspoon of avocado or coconut oil) and drizzle them on the mixture after it's set. Freeze again for about 30 more minutes to set the chocolate drizzle, then cut the fudge into squares.

Serving suggestions

These fudgy squares are perfect for dessert! They also work as a quick afternoon pick-me-up. When I'm feeling extra indulgent, I top a square with a dollop of chocolate whipped cream... mmm good!

Storing leftovers

You can keep this fudge in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to a week. Or in the freezer, in a well-sealed container, for up to three months.

Keto Fudge

Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

Keto Peanut Butter Bars

Keto Peanut Butter Cups

AMAZING Keto Peanut Butter Fudge Creamy and decadent keto peanut butter fudge is delicious and very easy to make. Prep Time10 minutes mins Cook Time5 minutes mins Rest time1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Total Time1 hour hr 45 minutes mins Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Servings: 25 squares Calories: 124kcal Ingredients ▢ 1 ½ cups natural creamy peanut butter (24 tablespoons, 384g)

▢ 6 tablespoons unsalted butter

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ ½ teaspoon sea salt

▢ ½ teaspoon stevia glycerite (equals about 3 tablespoons of sugar)

▢ 2 tablespoons coconut flour Instructions Line a square 8-inch pan with wax paper.

In a medium saucepan over low heat, add the peanut butter, butter, vanilla, salt and stevia.

Whisk with a fork until smooth.

Remove from heat and whisk in the coconut flour.

Using a rubber spatula, pour the mixture into the prepared pan.

Cover and place in the freezer until set, at least 1 hour and preferably 90 minutes.

Right after making it and cutting it into squares, this fudge is a bit soft. It actually improves the next day, after an overnight rest in the fridge. So it's not a bad idea to make it the day before you plan on enjoying it. It's best to use a freshly opened peanut butter jar when making this recipe. I find that the peanut butter at the bottom of these jars is often too dry, even if you've stirred it thoroughly. Nutrition per Serving Serving: 1square | Calories: 124kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 67mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g

