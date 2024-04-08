Potato Corn Chowder with Bacon Recipe (Instant Pot option) » LeelaLicious (2024)

You are here:Home » Dinner
by Regina | Leelalicious 19 Comments
This comforting Potato Corn Chowder with Baconis made dairy-free with the use of coconut milk. Vegan options included.
Images updated June 2019
I think my husband and I have an unusual love for vegetable soup. Actually, I have been a soup lover for as long as I can remember. Growing up, my sisters may have complained whenever my mom made soup, but they were my favorite meals.
Konrad also grew up in a culture that gives soup the respect it deserves. His mom's chicken noodle soupwas a meal they enjoyed and cherished only onspecial occasions. Granted, making homemade noodles (like his mom does) is not a task for everyday weeknight meals.
Looking back over our almost 5 years of marriage, I realizethere was a period of time when vegetable soup specifically became 'our thing'. I seem to remember this now, because I often think about how our time in Thailand now is so different from when Konrad and I came here first in 2011.
Thailand Then Vs. Now
Back then we rented a townhouse, which was much cheaper than our condo now, but was very sparsely furnished. For our entire time in that place, we cooked on one electric wok-style thing. I don't even know how to explain it, but it looked similar to thisand only lasted until 2 weeks before we moved out.
Needless to say, during that time we werevery limited in regards to things we could cook. To be honest though, I wasn't as good a cook back then and didn't even enjoy cookingas much as I do now. Which means, we ate out a LOT! And since we were in Thailand, it was delicious and very affordable.
But even then, we sometimes didn't feel like going out. Especially, once monsoon season hit. Driving on a scooter through torrential downpours in order to be able to eat was anything but enjoyable.
Soup: Easy and Delicious
Soups turned out to be very easy to make in this wok-style thingy we had and it gave us an opportunity to make use of the many delicious and oh-so-cheap fresh vegetables from the market.
Somehow this love of vegetable soup stuck with us since then. Back in Canada we usually set on the slow
cooker with whatever assortment of veggies we could find in the fridge and 4-8 hours later we we had a delicious meal waiting for us. Usually. There where a few unfortunate vegetable combinations.
I made potato corn chowder for the first time in that townhouse; that was our first home in Thailand years ago. Being in Thailand again, must have brought back those memories, because somehow I ended up making corn chowder as one of the first meals in our condo here.
Try It with Coconut Milk!
Surprisingly, I have never shared it on here. Well, there is this Creamy Vegetable Soupwhich is like acorn chowder + a lot more veggies added.
Today's potato corn chowder is simple and delicious. With just a few ingredients and little hands-on time, this makes an easy weeknight dinner.
I used coconut milk this time and it turned out delicious. But regular milk or half & half will work as well.
Original Corn Chowder Images from 2015
VIDEO: Instant Pot Corn Chowder Recipe
Potato Corn Chowder with Bacon
4.56 from 9 votes
This comforting Potato Corn Chowder with Bacon is made dairy-free with the use of coconut milk. Vegan options are also included.
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 30 minutes mins
Total Time 40 minutes mins
Servings 4
Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon*
- 1 onion diced
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 2 ears of fresh corn ~ 2 cups
- 2 medium potatoes diced
- 3 cups chicken or vegetable broth (2.5 cups for Instant Pot)
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning mix
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup coconut milk
- sliced green onions for topping
Instructions
In a stock pot cook the bacon until crisp. Place on paper towel to drain, then crumble and set aside.
Add the onion and garlic to the pot and cook in the bacon drippings until softened and lightly browned.
Cut the kernels off the corn cobs with a sharp knife. Run the back of the knife over the empty cobs to also extract the 'cream of corn'.
Add corn to stock pot together with diced potatoes, chicken broth and seasonings. Bring to a boil, then turn to low and simmer for about 20 minutes until potatoes are soft.
Transfer about half of the chowder to a blender and pulse a few times. Add back to stock pot together with (coconut) milk and cook until heated through (5 minutes).
Serve corn chowder topped with crumbled bacon and sliced green onion.
Instant Pot Instructions
Press the 'Sauté' button. Once the pot indicates 'HOT' add the bacon and cook until crispy. Transfer bacon to a plate lines with paper towel.
If the bacon hasn't rendered enough fat, add a little olive oil to the bottom of the Instant Pot. Add onion and garlic and cook until softened and lightly browned. Press 'Cancel'
Cut the kernels off the corn cobs with a sharp knife. Run the back of the knife over the empty cobs to also extract the 'cream of corn'.
Add corn kernels and potato dices to the Instant Pot together with 2.5 cups broth, coconut milk and seasonings.
Close the lid and turn the pressure valve to 'Sealing' position. Cook on high pressure for 8 minutes. The pot will take about 15 minutes to pressurize before the timer starts counting down.
When the cook time is up quick release (QR) the pressure by turning the pressure valve to 'venting' position.
Open the lid and use an immersion blender to blend about half of the chowder. You want it to turn creamy but still have plenty of chunky corn and potato pieces. Alternatively, transfer ⅓-1/2 of the chowder to a blender and pulse a few times. Then mix the blended soup back in with the chowder in the pot.
Serve the potato corn chowder topped with crumbled bacon bits and sliced green onion.
Notes
*To make this potato corn chowder vegan by soften the onion + garlic in vegetable oil. Omit the bacon and use vegetable broth and coconut milk.
Random Questions
What is the difference between potato soup and potato chowder?
Potato chowder is a type of soup, specifically a creamy and hearty one. While some potato soups may be thinner, chowder is usually thicker and often includes ingredients like bacon, corn, or other vegetables.
Does chowder contain bacon?
Not all chowders contain bacon, but it's a common ingredient in many chowder recipes because it adds a smoky and savory flavor.
What goes good with corn chowder?
Corn chowder pairs well with crusty bread, oyster crackers, or a simple green salad for a balanced meal.
What's the difference between corn soup and corn chowder?
Corn chowder is a specific type of soup, typically creamy and thick, that contains corn as a primary ingredient. Corn soup, on the other hand, can refer to a broader category of soups with corn as one of the ingredients, and it may come in various forms and consistencies.
Comments
Kim
I made this today because I had two corn cobs to use. It was delicious
Katie
Can you use frozen corn?
Regina | Leelalicious
Yes, it works with frozen corn too.
Elyse
This was delicious. I didn't change a thing except add some cooked chicken at the end for added protein. My family LOVED this. I will definitely make this again.
Rheanne
It was lacking in flavour but after adding much more Italian seasoning, salt, cheese and some Worcestershire it was delicious!
Amy
I used sweet potatoes because... why not?! I cut the liquid down to 4 cups. I used an immersion blender to avoid transferring things around. Voila!!
Regina
Yum! Will have to try a sweet potato version. Animmersion blender is really handy for this recipe
Jill
I liked this recipe a lot, when halving the amount of broth. Using drippings from bacon and thick cream from unsweetened coconut can helped it to be awesome. Thanks!
Lynne
Came out very thin (I used the canned coconut milk and made it as written. Just ok. I won’t make it again.
Regina
Thanks for your feedback
Haley
Hi! I’m hoping to make this tonight but I was wondering, did you use canned coconut milk or carton? Thank you!
Regina
I used canned coconut milk
Allison
You may want to clarify your note about making it vegan by omitting the bacon AND using vegetable broth in lieu of chicken broth...
Regina
You are of course correct. I will make it more clear
Catherine
What kind of potato did you use-russet, Yukon gold, red,etc? Also, canned coconut milk or carton and could you use rice or almond milk as options? Can't wait to make this soup.Thank you for your reply.
Regina
I used a Yukon variety, but russet would also work in this recipe to give it a thick creamy texture
Mary
Other than having to go through extra pages to get the recipe and the page jumping around for me, this was a simple soup that we enjoyed and will make again!
Thank you!
Melissa Belanger
Yum! This is one of my favorite things to eat, and I've never even tried to make it! It looks delicious. Isn't it funny how being in a different place can change what you want to eat? I always craved different things when I was in France than I do now that we're home. Are you finding it easy to locate the ingredients you want over there?
Reply
Yes, cooking habits totally change around here. I love strolling through the markets early in the morning. So much amazing fresh fruit and vegetable, and so affordable. Of course they don't have everything we are used to in North America - no trendy spaghetti squashes and the like but lots of other things to make up for it.
The grocery stores carry lots of imported goods from all over the world, so if you are willing to pay the price almost anything is available. But I am challenging myself to use local ingredients as much as possible 🙂
