Potato Corn Chowder with Bacon Recipe (Instant Pot option) » LeelaLicious (2024)

See Recipe Pin Recipe











This comforting Potato Corn Chowder with Baconis made dairy-free with the use of coconut milk. Vegan options included.

Images updated June 2019

I think my husband and I have an unusual love for vegetable soup. Actually, I have been a soup lover for as long as I can remember. Growing up, my sisters may have complained whenever my mom made soup, but they were my favorite meals.

Konrad also grew up in a culture that gives soup the respect it deserves. His mom's chicken noodle soupwas a meal they enjoyed and cherished only onspecial occasions. Granted, making homemade noodles (like his mom does) is not a task for everyday weeknight meals.

Looking back over our almost 5 years of marriage, I realizethere was a period of time when vegetable soup specifically became 'our thing'. I seem to remember this now, because I often think about how our time in Thailand now is so different from when Konrad and I came here first in 2011.

Thailand Then Vs. Now

Back then we rented a townhouse, which was much cheaper than our condo now, but was very sparsely furnished. For our entire time in that place, we cooked on one electric wok-style thing. I don't even know how to explain it, but it looked similar to thisand only lasted until 2 weeks before we moved out.

Needless to say, during that time we werevery limited in regards to things we could cook. To be honest though, I wasn't as good a cook back then and didn't even enjoy cookingas much as I do now. Which means, we ate out a LOT! And since we were in Thailand, it was delicious and very affordable.

But even then, we sometimes didn't feel like going out. Especially, once monsoon season hit. Driving on a scooter through torrential downpours in order to be able to eat was anything but enjoyable.

Soup: Easy and Delicious

Soups turned out to be very easy to make in this wok-style thingy we had and it gave us an opportunity to make use of the many delicious and oh-so-cheap fresh vegetables from the market.

Somehow this love of vegetable soup stuck with us since then. Back in Canada we usually set on the slow

cooker with whatever assortment of veggies we could find in the fridge and 4-8 hours later we we had a delicious meal waiting for us. Usually. There where a few unfortunate vegetable combinations.

I made potato corn chowder for the first time in that townhouse; that was our first home in Thailand years ago. Being in Thailand again, must have brought back those memories, because somehow I ended up making corn chowder as one of the first meals in our condo here.

Try It with Coconut Milk!

Surprisingly, I have never shared it on here. Well, there is this Creamy Vegetable Soupwhich is like acorn chowder + a lot more veggies added.

Today's potato corn chowder is simple and delicious. With just a few ingredients and little hands-on time, this makes an easy weeknight dinner.

I used coconut milk this time and it turned out delicious. But regular milk or half & half will work as well.

Original Corn Chowder Images from 2015

VIDEO: Instant Pot Corn Chowder Recipe

Potato Corn Chowder with Bacon 4.56 from 9 votes This comforting Potato Corn Chowder with Bacon is made dairy-free with the use of coconut milk. Vegan options are also included. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Course Dinner Cuisine American See Also Coconut Ice Cream - 5 New Recipes!The Best Italian PANETTONE Recipe - Easy Peasy Creative IdeasRaw Milk Ice Cream RecipesDairy-Free Sweetened Condensed Milk Recipe (THE Vegan Copycat) Servings 4 Ingredients 4 slices bacon*

1 onion diced

2 garlic cloves minced

2 ears of fresh corn ~ 2 cups

2 medium potatoes diced

3 cups chicken or vegetable broth (2.5 cups for Instant Pot)

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning mix

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup coconut milk

sliced green onions for topping Instructions In a stock pot cook the bacon until crisp. Place on paper towel to drain, then crumble and set aside.

Add the onion and garlic to the pot and cook in the bacon drippings until softened and lightly browned.

Cut the kernels off the corn cobs with a sharp knife. Run the back of the knife over the empty cobs to also extract the 'cream of corn'.



Add corn to stock pot together with diced potatoes, chicken broth and seasonings. Bring to a boil, then turn to low and simmer for about 20 minutes until potatoes are soft.

Transfer about half of the chowder to a blender and pulse a few times. Add back to stock pot together with (coconut) milk and cook until heated through (5 minutes).

Serve corn chowder topped with crumbled bacon and sliced green onion. Instant Pot Instructions Press the 'Sauté' button. Once the pot indicates 'HOT' add the bacon and cook until crispy. Transfer bacon to a plate lines with paper towel.

If the bacon hasn't rendered enough fat, add a little olive oil to the bottom of the Instant Pot. Add onion and garlic and cook until softened and lightly browned. Press 'Cancel'

Cut the kernels off the corn cobs with a sharp knife. Run the back of the knife over the empty cobs to also extract the 'cream of corn'.

Add corn kernels and potato dices to the Instant Pot together with 2.5 cups broth, coconut milk and seasonings.

Close the lid and turn the pressure valve to 'Sealing' position. Cook on high pressure for 8 minutes. The pot will take about 15 minutes to pressurize before the timer starts counting down.

When the cook time is up quick release (QR) the pressure by turning the pressure valve to 'venting' position.

Open the lid and use an immersion blender to blend about half of the chowder. You want it to turn creamy but still have plenty of chunky corn and potato pieces. Alternatively, transfer ⅓-1/2 of the chowder to a blender and pulse a few times. Then mix the blended soup back in with the chowder in the pot.

Serve the potato corn chowder topped with crumbled bacon bits and sliced green onion. Notes *To make this potato corn chowder vegan by soften the onion + garlic in vegetable oil. Omit the bacon and use vegetable broth and coconut milk. Keyword Potato Corn Chowder with Bacon Tried this recipe?Please leave a comment below! Share a picture on social media with tag #leelalicious !

Pin Potato Corn Chowder with Bacon recipe for later?

More Delicious Soups!

If you love delicious soups, check out these other recipes!

Lagman - Uzbek Beef Noodle Soup with Vegetables Thai Chicken Coconut Soup - Tom Kha Gai Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup Chicken Pumpkin Soup

Random Questions

What is the difference between potato soup and potato chowder? Potato chowder is a type of soup, specifically a creamy and hearty one. While some potato soups may be thinner, chowder is usually thicker and often includes ingredients like bacon, corn, or other vegetables. Does chowder contain bacon? Not all chowders contain bacon, but it's a common ingredient in many chowder recipes because it adds a smoky and savory flavor. What goes good with corn chowder? Corn chowder pairs well with crusty bread, oyster crackers, or a simple green salad for a balanced meal. What's the difference between corn soup and corn chowder? Corn chowder is a specific type of soup, typically creamy and thick, that contains corn as a primary ingredient. Corn soup, on the other hand, can refer to a broader category of soups with corn as one of the ingredients, and it may come in various forms and consistencies.