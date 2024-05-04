3-ingredient Oreo Fudge ( Easy Desserts Recipe ) (2024)

This is super easy three-ingredient Oreo fudge with condensed milk, white chocolate, and Oreo cookies. I like to prepare this sweet and creamy no-bake 3 ingredient Oreo dessert on holidays. If you’re planning a party and you don’t have enough time to prepare some treats, this white fudge Oreos recipe should be perfect for you.
Everyone who has a sweet tooth will like three-ingredient Oreo fudge. It is high in calories, but incredibly tasty!
Oreo Fudge Ingredients:
- 1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk;
- 1 package (12 oz) white chocolate chips;
- 20 plus 4 Oreo cookies, divided.
HOW TO MAKE WHITE CHOCOLATE OREO FUDGE?
- Add 20 Oreo cookies to a ziplock bag. Then, crush the Oreo cookies a little using a rolling pin. Set aside.
- Add 1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk and 1 package (12 oz) white chocolate chips to a saucepan.
- Heat over low heat until melted and completely combined, stirring constantly. Then, turn off the heat and remove a saucepan from the stove.
- Stir in 20 crushed Oreo cookies.
- Line an 8×8-inch (or larger) baking pan with parchment paper. Leave some paper hanging on two sides, it will help to remove fudge from the pan. Transfer Three-ingredient Oreo fudge mixture to the prepared baking pan.
- Decorate your Three-ingredient Oreo fudge with the remaining 4 Oreo cookies, break them and sprinkle on the top of the fudge. Cover with a plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator until 3 ingredient Oreo dessert sets. Usually, it takes about 1-2 hours. When ready to serve, remove from the refrigerator and out of the baking pan, cut into squares and enjoy!
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE FOR OREO FUDGE TO SET?
Usually, it takes about 1-2 hours until this 3 ingredient Oreo dessert sets in the refrigerator.
CAN YOU FREEZE HOMEMADE OREO FUDGE?
Definitely yes, you can freeze homemade Oreo fudge. You can cover the whole fudge with plastic wrap for freezing or place leftover Oreo fudge in a freezer-safe airtight container. Store in the freezer for up to 3 months.
HOW LONG DOES THREE INGREDIENT OREO FUDGE LAST?
This Three-ingredient Oreo fudge has never lasted long in my kitchen, but you can store it (covered) in the refrigerator for up to one week.
HOW MANY CALORIES ARE IN OREO FUDGE?
It is super easy Oreo fudge, but it is high in calories. There are 367 calories in one piece of fudge if cut into 12 squares.
RECIPE TIPS;
- You can use a square baking pan or a larger rectangular baking pan. The larger the baking sheet, the thinner your 3 ingredient Oreo dessert will be.
- You can also crush Oreo cookies with your hand.
- It would be easier to cut this Three-ingredient Oreo fudge with a warm knife.
No ratings yet
Helen Clay
Ohhhhh I am actually drooling. They look yummy. I am so in love with Oreos. I am going to be trying this soon, hope I can keep some for my husband till he returns from work. Who knows, I may finish them all!?
Reply
100krecipes
Ha! That may be a problem Helen! This fudge is so good, it’s really hard to put down!! Enjoy the recipe! We do!, It’s so yummy, If you can wait that long, save some for your hubby!
Reply