30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (2024)

These 30 Whole30 Recipes are tried and true favorites that will make everyone in the family happy. With soups, casseroles, meatloaf, salads, baked fries, egg free breakfasts, fried “rice” and more, there’s a delicious selection here to sample. Whether you’re doing the Whole30 or just need heathy meal ideas, you’re sure to find new favorites in this recipe roundup!

It’s that time again! Christmas has passed and many of us are gearing up for a January Whole30 – a time to reset our bodies and minds after a whirlwind of holiday festivities and chaos. I’m rounding up the best Whole30 recipes so you can get ready for a month of reliably tasty, realistic meals for you and your family (who may not be doing Whole30 with you.)

Whether you’re prepping for your first round of Whole30, or you’ve completed 10+, you’re bound to find new meals and sides here that will become staples beyond the Whole30.

You’ll sail through the month with meals that taste amazing and will nourish you in all ways. From comfort food to the max, to essential side dishes, to go-to weeknight dinners and make ahead breakfasts, you’re covered for all things Whole30!

Remember – it’s totally fine to have last night’s dinner for breakfast or leftover breakfast casserole for dinner! In fact, this type of planning and flexibility is essential for an easy, stress-free and enjoyable Whole30 in my opinion.

What you need to do now: 1.) bookmark (and pin!) this page 2. drool over all the yumminess to come and 3. pick your favorites and start cooking! Happy Whole30 to everyone!

P.S. – Even if you’re not planning on a round of Whole30 (I’m not) this recipe roundup is full of tasty, easy and healthy meals to switch up your routine for the new year – so even if a Whole30 isn’t in your plans, it’s time to dig in 🙂

30 Best Whole30 Recipes

Whole30 Breakfast:

1. Whole30 Sheet Pan Breakfast Hash {Keto}

2. Paleo Whole30 Breakfast Casserole

3. Sweet Potato Hash with Sausage and Eggs

4. Whole30 Loaded Egg Free Breakfast Hash

5. Italian Breakfast Casserole

6. Breakfast Fried Cauliflower Rice {Keto – Omit egg to make egg-free}

7. Breakfast Meal Prep Bowls – Omit Eggs for Egg-free

8. Sweet Potato Bacon and Kale Hash – Omit eggs for egg-free

9. Breakfast Egg Roll in a Bowl {Keto – omit egg for egg-free}

10. Sweet and Savory Harvest Hash – Egg Free, Vegan

Whole30 Lunch/Dinner:

11. Chicken Burrito Casserole

12. Zuppa Toscana

13. Chicken, Broccoli and “Rice” Casserole {Keto}

14. Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice {Keto}

15. Chicken Milanese with Ranch

16. Chinese Chicken Salad

17. Guacamole Chicken Salad {Keto}

18. Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai with Chicken

19. Creamy Tuscan Chicken

20. Whole30 Meatloaf with Whole30 Ketchup

21. Veggie Ranch Turkey Meatloaf

22. Loaded Bacon Burger Bowls {Keto}

23. Bacon Cheeseburger Soup

24. Pesto Chicken Meatballs {Keto}

25. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad {Keto}

Whole30 Side Dishes:

26. Cauliflower Risotto {Keto}

27. Roasted Garlic and Bacon Mashed Cauliflower {Keto}

28. Spinach Artichoke Twice Baked Potatoes {Vegan}

29. Baked Sweet Potato Fries with BBQ Ranch

30. Garlic Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon {Keto}

I hope you enjoy these 30 Best Whole30 Recipes and find several new go-to meals that’ll become family favorites well beyond 30 days. Stay tuned for lots of new Whole30 recipes to come this month!

