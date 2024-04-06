30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (2024)

Whole 30No Added Sugar

These 30 Whole30 Recipes are tried and true favorites that will make everyone in the family happy. With soups, casseroles, meatloaf, salads, baked fries, egg free breakfasts, fried “rice” and more, there’s a delicious selection here to sample. Whether you’re doing the Whole30 or just need heathy meal ideas, you’re sure to find new favorites in this recipe roundup!

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (1)

It’s that time again! Christmas has passed and many of us are gearing up for a January Whole30 – a time to reset our bodies and minds after a whirlwind of holiday festivities and chaos. I’m rounding up the best Whole30 recipes so you can get ready for a month of reliably tasty, realistic meals for you and your family (who may not be doing Whole30 with you.)

Whether you’re prepping for your first round of Whole30, or you’ve completed 10+, you’re bound to find new meals and sides here that will become staples beyond the Whole30.

You’ll sail through the month with meals that taste amazing and will nourish you in all ways. From comfort food to the max, to essential side dishes, to go-to weeknight dinners and make ahead breakfasts, you’re covered for all things Whole30!

Remember – it’s totally fine to have last night’s dinner for breakfast or leftover breakfast casserole for dinner! In fact, this type of planning and flexibility is essential for an easy, stress-free and enjoyable Whole30 in my opinion.

What you need to do now: 1.) bookmark (and pin!) this page 2. drool over all the yumminess to come and 3. pick your favorites and start cooking! Happy Whole30 to everyone!

P.S. – Even if you’re not planning on a round of Whole30 (I’m not) this recipe roundup is full of tasty, easy and healthy meals to switch up your routine for the new year – so even if a Whole30 isn’t in your plans, it’s time to dig in 🙂

More Whole30 Resources:

80 Whole30 Recipes

Whole30 Packable Lunches

30 Days of Whole30 {Meal Plan with Recipes}

Best Whole30 Meal Prep Recipes

30 Best Whole30 Recipes

Whole30 Breakfast:

1. Whole30 Sheet Pan Breakfast Hash {Keto}

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (2)

2. Paleo Whole30 Breakfast Casserole

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (3)

3. Sweet Potato Hash with Sausage and Eggs

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (4)

4. Whole30 Loaded Egg Free Breakfast Hash

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (5)

5. Italian Breakfast Casserole

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (6)

6. Breakfast Fried Cauliflower Rice {Keto – Omit egg to make egg-free}

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (7)

7. Breakfast Meal Prep Bowls – Omit Eggs for Egg-free

See Also
Easy Chicken Coq au Vin Recipe | The Modern Proper21 Easy One pot Dinner Recipes That You Will Love!Soft Dinner Rolls Recipe - Sally's Baking AddictionTwenty Five Whole30 Fish Recipes - Slender Kitchen

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (8)

8. Sweet Potato Bacon and Kale Hash – Omit eggs for egg-free

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (9)

9. Breakfast Egg Roll in a Bowl {Keto – omit egg for egg-free}

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (10)

10. Sweet and Savory Harvest Hash – Egg Free, Vegan

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (11)

Whole30 Lunch/Dinner:

11. Chicken Burrito Casserole

12. Zuppa Toscana

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (12)

13. Chicken, Broccoli and “Rice” Casserole {Keto}

14. Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice {Keto}

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (13)

15. Chicken Milanese with Ranch

16. Chinese Chicken Salad

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (14)

17. Guacamole Chicken Salad {Keto}

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (15)

18. Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai with Chicken

19. Creamy Tuscan Chicken

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (16)

20. Whole30 Meatloaf with Whole30 Ketchup

21. Veggie Ranch Turkey Meatloaf

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (17)

22. Loaded Bacon Burger Bowls {Keto}

23. Bacon Cheeseburger Soup

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (18)

24. Pesto Chicken Meatballs {Keto}

25. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad {Keto}

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (19)

See Also
The Historic Russian Recipe That Turns Apples Into Marshmallows

Whole30 Side Dishes:

26. Cauliflower Risotto {Keto}

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (20)

27. Roasted Garlic and Bacon Mashed Cauliflower {Keto}

28. Spinach Artichoke Twice Baked Potatoes {Vegan}

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (21)

29. Baked Sweet Potato Fries with BBQ Ranch

30. Garlic Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon {Keto}

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (22)

I hope you enjoy these 30 Best Whole30 Recipes and find several new go-to meals that’ll become family favorites well beyond 30 days. Stay tuned for lots of new Whole30 recipes to come this month!

Find more delicious Whole30 Recipes as these websites:

Real Food with Jessica

Healthy Little Peach

The Real Food Dietitians

The Whole Cook

Mary’s Whole Life

Every Last Bite

Real Simple Good

40 Aprons

I Heart Umami

Primal Gourmet

The Defined Dish

You Might Also Like...

  • 20 Easy Whole30 + Paleo Lunch Recipes

  • Whole30 Paleo Easy Homemade Mayo

  • 20 Easy Whole30 + Paleo Lunch Recipes

Previous Post

Next Post

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (26)

About Michele

More than a little into running and paleo recipes (yoga now too!) but I'm not here to rain on your grains (or anything else) so come along for the ride! I do a little too much of everything (except cleaning), and I enjoy laughing at myself. As long as I'm the one making the jokes, that is. Just kidding. So bring me your angst, your appetite and your frying pan and climb aboard!

Reader Interactions

Reader Reviews & Comments

  2. 30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (28)WilliamRBoelter says

    That’s really amazing to read about these recipes. I have recently started my own food blog. For that, I am gathering some good and tasty recipes. Well, I didn’t have so much writing experience, but thanks to the edubirde I have improved my writing skills. Is that okay if I add some of the recipes to my article?

    Reply

  3. 30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (29)Chris Peterson says

    This post helped me in lockdown period of COVID-19 to cook and eat with the family. Such a useful and helpful post. Keep posting such informative posts.

    Reply

  4. 30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (30)Pamela B says

    wow these all look so delicious! I am on day 10 of my first ever round of whole30. I’ve been enjoying some of the recipies in the Whole30 book, but I’m ready for something new and exciting. Now, the challenge is which one do I make first?!! Thank you for the inspiration and keep it coming please!

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (2024)
Top Articles
Easy Keto Butter Chicken Recipe | Wholesome Yum
The Best Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe with Gingersnap Crust
Quick and Easy Scone Recipe (Only 3 Ingredients!)
Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Meringues Recipe - Rachel Cooks®
Latest Posts
8 Corn Recipes That Go Beyond Corn-on-the-Cob
Collard Greens Recipe
Article information

Author: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6116

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Birthday: 1996-01-14

Address: 8381 Boyce Course, Imeldachester, ND 74681

Phone: +3571286597580

Job: Product Banking Analyst

Hobby: Cosplaying, Inline skating, Amateur radio, Baton twirling, Mountaineering, Flying, Archery

Introduction: My name is Kimberely Baumbach CPA, I am a gorgeous, bright, charming, encouraging, zealous, lively, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.