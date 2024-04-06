30 Best Whole30 Recipes {Breakfast, Lunch/Dinner, Sides} - (2024)

Whole 30No Added Sugar
These 30 Whole30 Recipes are tried and true favorites that will make everyone in the family happy. With soups, casseroles, meatloaf, salads, baked fries, egg free breakfasts, fried “rice” and more, there’s a delicious selection here to sample. Whether you’re doing the Whole30 or just need heathy meal ideas, you’re sure to find new favorites in this recipe roundup!
It’s that time again! Christmas has passed and many of us are gearing up for a January Whole30 – a time to reset our bodies and minds after a whirlwind of holiday festivities and chaos. I’m rounding up the best Whole30 recipes so you can get ready for a month of reliably tasty, realistic meals for you and your family (who may not be doing Whole30 with you.)
Whether you’re prepping for your first round of Whole30, or you’ve completed 10+, you’re bound to find new meals and sides here that will become staples beyond the Whole30.
You’ll sail through the month with meals that taste amazing and will nourish you in all ways. From comfort food to the max, to essential side dishes, to go-to weeknight dinners and make ahead breakfasts, you’re covered for all things Whole30!
Remember – it’s totally fine to have last night’s dinner for breakfast or leftover breakfast casserole for dinner! In fact, this type of planning and flexibility is essential for an easy, stress-free and enjoyable Whole30 in my opinion.
What you need to do now: 1.) bookmark (and pin!) this page 2. drool over all the yumminess to come and 3. pick your favorites and start cooking! Happy Whole30 to everyone!
P.S. – Even if you’re not planning on a round of Whole30 (I’m not) this recipe roundup is full of tasty, easy and healthy meals to switch up your routine for the new year – so even if a Whole30 isn’t in your plans, it’s time to dig in 🙂
More Whole30 Resources:
80 Whole30 Recipes
Whole30 Packable Lunches
30 Days of Whole30 {Meal Plan with Recipes}
Best Whole30 Meal Prep Recipes
30 Best Whole30 Recipes
Whole30 Breakfast:
1. Whole30 Sheet Pan Breakfast Hash {Keto}
2. Paleo Whole30 Breakfast Casserole
3. Sweet Potato Hash with Sausage and Eggs
4. Whole30 Loaded Egg Free Breakfast Hash
5. Italian Breakfast Casserole
6. Breakfast Fried Cauliflower Rice {Keto – Omit egg to make egg-free}
7. Breakfast Meal Prep Bowls – Omit Eggs for Egg-free
8. Sweet Potato Bacon and Kale Hash – Omit eggs for egg-free
9. Breakfast Egg Roll in a Bowl {Keto – omit egg for egg-free}
10. Sweet and Savory Harvest Hash – Egg Free, Vegan
Whole30 Lunch/Dinner:
11. Chicken Burrito Casserole
12. Zuppa Toscana
13. Chicken, Broccoli and “Rice” Casserole {Keto}
14. Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice {Keto}
15. Chicken Milanese with Ranch
16. Chinese Chicken Salad
17. Guacamole Chicken Salad {Keto}
18. Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai with Chicken
19. Creamy Tuscan Chicken
20. Whole30 Meatloaf with Whole30 Ketchup
21. Veggie Ranch Turkey Meatloaf
22. Loaded Bacon Burger Bowls {Keto}
23. Bacon Cheeseburger Soup
24. Pesto Chicken Meatballs {Keto}
25. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad {Keto}
Whole30 Side Dishes:
26. Cauliflower Risotto {Keto}
27. Roasted Garlic and Bacon Mashed Cauliflower {Keto}
28. Spinach Artichoke Twice Baked Potatoes {Vegan}
29. Baked Sweet Potato Fries with BBQ Ranch
30. Garlic Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon {Keto}
I hope you enjoy these 30 Best Whole30 Recipes and find several new go-to meals that’ll become family favorites well beyond 30 days. Stay tuned for lots of new Whole30 recipes to come this month!
Find more delicious Whole30 Recipes as these websites:
You Might Also Like...
20 Easy Whole30 + Paleo Lunch Recipes
Whole30 Paleo Easy Homemade Mayo
20 Easy Whole30 + Paleo Lunch Recipes
Previous Post
Next Post
About Michele
More than a little into running and paleo recipes (yoga now too!) but I'm not here to rain on your grains (or anything else) so come along for the ride! I do a little too much of everything (except cleaning), and I enjoy laughing at myself. As long as I'm the one making the jokes, that is. Just kidding. So bring me your angst, your appetite and your frying pan and climb aboard!
Reader Interactions
Reader Reviews & Comments
Good post. Thanks!
Reply
WilliamRBoelter says
That’s really amazing to read about these recipes. I have recently started my own food blog. For that, I am gathering some good and tasty recipes. Well, I didn’t have so much writing experience, but thanks to the edubirde I have improved my writing skills. Is that okay if I add some of the recipes to my article?
Reply
Chris Peterson says
This post helped me in lockdown period of COVID-19 to cook and eat with the family. Such a useful and helpful post. Keep posting such informative posts.
Reply
Pamela B says
wow these all look so delicious! I am on day 10 of my first ever round of whole30. I’ve been enjoying some of the recipies in the Whole30 book, but I’m ready for something new and exciting. Now, the challenge is which one do I make first?!! Thank you for the inspiration and keep it coming please!
Reply
Leave a Comment
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.