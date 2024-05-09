30 Easy Prep and Pack Whole30 Lunch Recipes (2024)

The Whole30 Program is amazing. I highly recommend it. Every time I've done a Whole 30 I have felt AMAZING by the end. It's a very empowering experience. It is not however an easy one. Mostly because the food prep can take much more time if you're used to grab and go options. A little planning ahead and you can definitely make it through the 30 days.



When it comes to Whole30 lunches, 3 things worked best for me:





Quick and easy salads. Prepping food on Sunday. Cooking too much at dinner and eating leftovers for lunch the next day.

I thought I'd share 30 of the awesome Whole30 lunch recipes I've found from my favorite bloggers (and a few from me!). I've included all three options I listed above. Some quick and easy salads, some to prep an entire recipe on the weekend and then portion them for lunches that week, and some to be cooked for dinner and the leftovers packed for lunch the next day. Play around and see what works best for you.



This list of 30 Whole30 Lunch Recipes should help you cruise right through your entire Whole30!





Whole30 West Coast Chicken from A Family Feast



Awesome Bacon Apple Chicken Salad from Today's Mama



Three-Ingredient Lemon Garlic Chicken Skewers from What The Fork



Whole30 Garlic Bacon Avocado Burgers from The Pike Place Kitchen

Summer Steak Salad With Champagne-Shallot Vinaigrette from Nutritioulicious



Easy Carrot Celeriac Spiralized Salad from Cotter Crunch



Salmon en Papillote from Living Well Kitchen



Easy Turkey Meatballs from Fashionable Foods



Paleo Whole30 Chicken Salad from Jay's Baking Me Crazy



Paleo Whole30 Sheet Pan Chicken from Jay's Baking Me Crazy

Smoky Grilled Pineapple Burgers from FitViews



2-Minute Paleo Tuna Salad from FitViews (if you don't want to make your own may for this and the chicken salad listed next try a Whole30-friendly ready made option likePrimal Kitchen Paleo Approved Avocado Oil Mayo )



Easy Paleo Chicken Salad from FitViews



Italian-Style Meatloaf from FitViews



Turkey Bell Pepper Scramble from Simple Swaps

Thai Shrimp Salad With Almond Dressing from Physical Kitchness



Paleo Tomato Basil Beef Goulash With Eggplant From Physical Kitchness



Lebanese Beef Zucchini Boats from Physical Kitchness



Easy Paleo Greek Chicken Skillet from Physical Kitchness



Slow Cooker Harvest Chicken from Run to the Finish (just omit the honey)





Peach Salad With Immune-Boosting Fermented Kale Dressing from The Grateful Grazer (omit the optional maple syrup in the dressing)



Easy Egg Wraps from The Lean Green Bean (these are amazing and so easy, make them a million ways filling with Whole30 friendly ingredients)



Avocado Chicken Burgers from The Lean Green Bean (simply serve in leaf lettuce instead of a bun)



Hawaiian Tuna Burgersfrom Healthy Helper

Paleo Tuna Melts on Sweet Potato Toastfrom Healthy Helper





5 Ingredient Taco Paleo Stuffed Sweet Potatoes from With Salt & Wit (just make sure you use a Whole30 friendly taco seasoning mix likePrimal Palate Taco Seasoning )



3 Ingredient Mexican Lime Chicken from With Salt & Wit (ditto thePrimal Palate Taco Seasoning )



Fresh Salmon Summer Salad With Lemon Vinaigrette from Go Dairy Free



Grapefruit and Avocado Winter Salad from Go Dairy Free



Skillet Chicken Fajitas from The Recipe Runner







Happy Whole30-ing!



