30 Easy Prep and Pack Whole30 Lunch Recipes (2024)

Paleo Smoky Grilled Pineapple Burgers
Since going Paleo my family has fallen even more in love with our grill. Paleo and grilling just work well together. The past couple of years I've even been stepping outside my grilling comfort zone more and more. Grilling things I'd never thought to have grilled before and trying new flavor combinations. I have to say I'm pretty thrilled with the results of most of my flavor experiments. In the past I'd never have thought to grill fruit, but it's amazing. Grilling fruit and adding it to traditionally savory dishes? Brilliant. Oh yes, and? New rule: every burger recipe for the rest of forever must contain grilled pineapple. OK, maybe more of a guideline. It's a seriously delicious combination though. This Smoky Grilled Pineapple Burger is always a crowd-pleaser at my house. It's not only Paleo, but Whole30, glutenfree, lower carb, and clean eating friendly. I promise you won't miss the bun! paleo, grilled pineapple burger, smoky
30 Easy Prep and Pack Whole30 Lunch Recipes
The Whole30Program is amazing. I highly recommend it. Every time I've done a Whole 30 I have felt AMAZING by the end. It's a very empowering experience. It is not however an easy one. Mostly because the food prep can take much more time if you're used to grab and go options. A little planning ahead and you can definitely make it through the 30 days.
When it comes to Whole30 lunches, 3 things worked best for me:
- Quick and easy salads.
- Prepping food on Sunday.
- Cooking too much at dinner and eating leftovers for lunch the next day.
I thought I'd share 30 of the awesome Whole30 lunch recipes I've found from my favorite bloggers (and a few from me!). I've included all three options I listed above. Some quick and easy salads, some to prep an entire recipe on the weekend and then portion them for lunches that week, and some to be cooked for dinner and the leftovers packed for lunch the next day. Play around and see what works best for you.
This list of 30 Whole30 Lunch Recipes should help you cruise right through your entire Whole30!
Whole30 West Coast Chicken from A Family Feast
Awesome Bacon Apple Chicken Salad from Today's Mama
Three-Ingredient Lemon Garlic Chicken Skewers from What The Fork
Whole30 Garlic Bacon Avocado Burgers from The Pike Place Kitchen
Summer Steak Salad With Champagne-Shallot Vinaigrette from Nutritioulicious
Easy Carrot Celeriac Spiralized Salad from Cotter Crunch
Salmon en Papillote from Living Well Kitchen
Easy Turkey Meatballs from Fashionable Foods
Paleo Whole30 Chicken Salad from Jay's Baking Me Crazy
Paleo Whole30 Sheet Pan Chicken from Jay's Baking Me Crazy
2-Minute Paleo Tuna Salad from FitViews (if you don't want to make your own may for this and the chicken salad listed next try a Whole30-friendly ready made option likePrimal Kitchen Paleo Approved Avocado Oil Mayo)
Easy Paleo Chicken Salad from FitViews
Italian-Style Meatloaf from FitViews
Turkey Bell Pepper Scramble from Simple Swaps
Thai Shrimp Salad With Almond Dressing from Physical Kitchness
Paleo Tomato Basil Beef Goulash With Eggplant From Physical Kitchness
Lebanese Beef Zucchini Boats from Physical Kitchness
Easy Paleo Greek Chicken Skillet from Physical Kitchness
Slow Cooker Harvest Chicken from Run to the Finish (just omit the honey)
Peach Salad With Immune-Boosting Fermented Kale Dressing from The Grateful Grazer (omit the optional maple syrup in the dressing)
Easy Egg Wraps from The Lean Green Bean (these are amazing and so easy, make them a million ways filling with Whole30 friendly ingredients)
Avocado Chicken Burgers from The Lean Green Bean (simply serve in leaf lettuce instead of a bun)
Hawaiian Tuna Burgersfrom Healthy Helper
Paleo Tuna Melts on Sweet Potato Toastfrom Healthy Helper
5 Ingredient Taco Paleo Stuffed Sweet Potatoes from With Salt & Wit (just make sure you use a Whole30 friendly taco seasoning mix likePrimal Palate Taco Seasoning)
3 Ingredient Mexican Lime Chicken from With Salt & Wit (ditto thePrimal Palate Taco Seasoning)
Fresh Salmon Summer Salad With Lemon Vinaigrette from Go Dairy Free
Grapefruit and Avocado Winter Salad from Go Dairy Free
Skillet Chicken Fajitas from The Recipe Runner
For more Whole30 recipe ideas check out my post on 30 Whole30 Dinner Recipes and my Whole30 Board on Pinterest.
Happy Whole30-ing!
