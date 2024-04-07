Top Secret Recipes Step-by-Step by Todd Wilbur: 9780142196960 | PenguinRandomHouse.com: Books (2024)

Secret Formulas with Photos for Duplicating Your Favorite Famous Foods at Home: A Cookbook

Secret Formulas with Photos for Duplicating Your Favorite Famous Foods at Home: A Cookbook

By Todd Wilbur

By Todd Wilbur

Best Seller

Category: American Regional Cuisine | Cooking Methods

Category: American Regional Cuisine | Cooking Methods

Paperback $24.00

Nov 17, 2015 | ISBN 9780142196960

Ebook $7.99

Nov 17, 2015 | ISBN 9780698407442

All Formats+

    Top Secret Recipes Step-by-Step by Todd Wilbur: 9780142196960 | PenguinRandomHouse.com: Books (4)

    Paperback $24.00

    Nov 17, 2015 | ISBN 9780142196960

    Buy from Other Retailers:

    See All Formats (1) +

    • $24.00

      Nov 17, 2015 | ISBN 9780142196960

      Buy from Other Retailers:

    • Nov 17, 2015 | ISBN 9780698407442

      Buy from Other Retailers:

    Buy the Ebook:

    • Kobo
    • Apple
    • Books A Million
    • Amazon
    • Google Play Store

    About Top Secret Recipes Step-by-Step

    The #1 Bestselling Top Secret Recipes Series—With More Than 4 Million Books Sold!

    A full-color cookbook from America’s Clone Recipe King



    For more than twenty-five years, Todd Wilbur has been obsessed with recreating America’s most iconic brand-name foods at home. In his first cookbook with color photos, the New York Times bestselling author brings you 125 new clone recipes: 75 first-time hacks and 50 overhauled all-time favorites. Each recipe comes with easy-to-follow step-by-step photos so that even novice cooks can perfectly recreate their favorite famous foods with everyday ingredients. And your homemade versions cost just a fraction of what the restaurants charge! The result of years of careful research, trial-and-error, and a little creative reverse-engineering, Top Secret Recipes® Step-by-Step hacks:

    •KFC® Original Recipe® Fried Chicken and Cole Slaw
    •Cinnabon® Classic Cinnamon Roll
    •IKEA® Swedish Meatballs
    •Pinkberry® Original Frozen Yogurt
    •Raising Cane’s® Chicken Fingers and Sauce
    •Arby’s® Curly Fries
    •Lofthouse® Frosted Cookies
    •Wendy’s® Chili
    •Panera Bread® Fuji Apple Chicken Salad
    •Starbucks® Cake Pops
    •Cafe Rio® Sweet Pork Barbacoa
    •McDonald’s® McRib® Sandwich
    •The Melting Pot® Cheddar Cheese Fondue
    •P.F. Chang’s® Chicken Lettuce Wraps
    •The Cheesecake Factory® Stuffed Mushrooms
    •Ben & Jerry’s® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream
    •Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich
    •Chili’s® Baby Back Ribs
    •Chipotle Mexican Grill® Adobo-Marinated Grilled Chicken & Steak
    •Cracker Barrel® Hash Brown Casserole
    •Mrs. Fields® Chocolate Chip Cookies
    •Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse® Sweet Potato Casserole

    And over 100 more delicious dishes, from snacks and appetizers to entrees and desserts!

    Also by Todd Wilbur

    See all books by Todd Wilbur

    About Todd Wilbur

    For more than 25 years,Todd Wilburhas been reverse-engineering America’s most iconic foods for his series of 11Top Secret Recipescookbooks. With more than five million books in print, the self-proclaimed “food hacker” has appeared in over 100 media outlets, includingThe New… More about Todd Wilbur

    Product Details

    Category: American Regional Cuisine | Cooking Methods

    Paperback | $24.00
    Published by Plume
    Nov 17, 2015 | 304 Pages | 7-3/8 x 9-1/8 | ISBN 9780142196960

    Category: American Regional Cuisine | Cooking Methods

    Ebook | $7.99
    Published by Plume
    Nov 17, 2015 | 400 Pages | ISBN 9780698407442

    Praise

    “[Wilbur’s] problem isn’t that the recipes he’s devised aren’t good enough, it’s that they’re too good.”—Entertainment Weekly

    “There is something magically compelling about the idea of making such foods at home…The allure is undeniable, and [the books are] stuffed with tidbits and lore you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. These probably come as close as you can get to the original recipes.”—Boston Herald

    “This is the cookbook to satisfy all your cravings.”—Juli Huss, author of The Faux Gourmet

    “The recipes are easy to follow and…by preparing your own versions of restaurant meals you will almost always save money.”—Arizona Daily Star

    “[Wilbur’s] recipes use everyday supermarket ingredients to bring brand-name foods to the home kitchen. Perhaps not surprisingly, his recipes are not complex. If anything, they reflect how easy home cooking can be.”—Star Tribune (Minneapolis—St. Paul)

    “The assignment: Find out how to make the tasty Jack Daniels Grill Sauce used by T.G.I. Friday’s restaurants. The client: Oprah Winfrey. The gumshoe: Todd Wilbur. Mission Impossible for even the most savvy food expert. But not so for Todd Wilbur, a crackerjack culinary sleuth.”—Pocono Record

    “Many of [Wilbur’s] dishy imitations come, like a box of Cracker Jacks, with a surprise inside.”—Mademoiselle

