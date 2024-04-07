Top Secret Recipes Step-by-Step by Todd Wilbur: 9780142196960 | PenguinRandomHouse.com: Books (2024)

The #1 Bestselling Top Secret Recipes Series—With More Than 4 Million Books Sold! A full-color cookbook from America’s Clone Recipe King



For more than twenty-five years, Todd Wilbur has been obsessed with recreating America’s most iconic brand-name foods at home. In his first cookbook with color photos, the New York Times bestselling author brings you 125 new clone recipes: 75 first-time hacks and 50 overhauled all-time favorites. Each recipe comes with easy-to-follow step-by-step photos so that even novice cooks can perfectly recreate their favorite famous foods with everyday ingredients. And your homemade versions cost just a fraction of what the restaurants charge! The result of years of careful research, trial-and-error, and a little creative reverse-engineering, Top Secret Recipes® Step-by-Step hacks:

•KFC® Original Recipe® Fried Chicken and Cole Slaw

•Cinnabon® Classic Cinnamon Roll

•IKEA® Swedish Meatballs

•Pinkberry® Original Frozen Yogurt

•Raising Cane’s® Chicken Fingers and Sauce

•Arby’s® Curly Fries

•Lofthouse® Frosted Cookies

•Wendy’s® Chili

•Panera Bread® Fuji Apple Chicken Salad

•Starbucks® Cake Pops

•Cafe Rio® Sweet Pork Barbacoa

•McDonald’s® McRib® Sandwich

•The Melting Pot® Cheddar Cheese Fondue

•P.F. Chang’s® Chicken Lettuce Wraps

•The Cheesecake Factory® Stuffed Mushrooms

•Ben & Jerry’s® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream

•Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich

•Chili’s® Baby Back Ribs

•Chipotle Mexican Grill® Adobo-Marinated Grilled Chicken & Steak

•Cracker Barrel® Hash Brown Casserole

•Mrs. Fields® Chocolate Chip Cookies

•Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse® Sweet Potato Casserole

And over 100 more delicious dishes, from snacks and appetizers to entrees and desserts!