The Modern Cook’s Year: Over 250 vibrant vegetable recipes to see you through the seasons (2024)

What a triumph of a book”","source":"Jamie Oliver"},{"text":"”'The new Nigella is unquestionably Anna Jones”","source":"Sunday Times"},{"text":"”'Loving Anna Jones’s new book. So much wonderful food!”","source":"Yotam Ottolenghi"},{"text":"”'What a treasure trove of fabulous vegetarian season ideas - I’m going to be using this book a LOT”","source":"Felicity Spector"},{"text":"”'Stunning, original, informative, useful”","source":"Elly Pear"},{"text":"”'Second only to Nigella in my book”","source":"Sam Baker"},{"text":"PRAISE FOR A MODERN WAY TO COOK:"},{"text":"”'Brilliant”","source":"Nigel Slater"},{"text":"”'Jones’s appeal lies in the very tangible depths of flavour and wealth of texture at work in her dishes. So much so that their vegetarian nature passes you by, its simple, wonderful workable food that will undoubtedly make people happy … Anna Jones, you queen of greens, you’ve only gone and done it again”","source":"Guardian Cook"},{"text":"”'Vegetarian recipes that can be produced in under 40, 20, even 15 minutes - you want to cook it all”","source":"Book of the Week, Telegraph"},{"text":"”'Just as fabulous as her first … The bonus is that most of her recipes can be on the table in less than half an hour - which got us dashing to the kitchen”","source":"Jamie Magazine"},{"text":"PRAISE FOR A MODERN WAY TO EAT:"},{"text":"”'A simply brilliant book - modern, clever, beautiful and full of delicious recipes. Go Anna!”","source":"Jamie Oliver"},{"text":"”'Anna Jones has discovered exactly how, with imagination and good taste, to create exciting and delicious vegetarian recipes that fit the modern requirement of nourishment - not forgetting the economical side either. Well done, Anna”","source":"Antonio Carluccio"},{"text":"”'Simple, seasonal, veg-led fare that is as delicious as it is virtuous … Clear and concise … Pretty as a picture, and mouthwatering to boot”","source":"Guardian"},{"text":"”'It is a book of vegetarian recipes, but carnivores, do not be put off. Let's say it is a book of deliciously invigorating dishes that happen not to contain any flesh"","source":"Rose Prince, Spectator, Books of the Year"},{"text":""'My favourite vegetarian cookbook this year"","source":"Bee Wilson, Stella magazine"}

Winner of the Guild of Food Writers Cookery Book Award and OFM Best New Cook Book 2018 An essential addition to every cook’s bookshelf, The Modern Cook’s Year will show you how to make the most of seasonal produce, using simple, hugely inventive flavours and ingredients. Smoky mushroom and roast kale lasagne, Sri Lankan squash dhal, beetroot tops tart, tarragon-blistered tomatoes with green oil, and chocolate and blood orange freezer cake are among the flavour-packed, easy dishes that celebrate the seasons in Anna Jones’s kitchen. With a year’s worth of one-pot meals, healthy breakfasts and the quickest suppers, The Modern Cook’s Year will become your go-to book time and time again whether in deepest winter, the first warm days of spring or the height of summer.

