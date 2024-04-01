30 Easy Vegan Dinner Recipes - Vegan Richa (2024)

Easy Weeknight Vegan Dinner Recipes for quick and flavorful meals. 1 pot stove top Easy Vegan meals. 1 pot Peanut Sauce noodles, Pb Lentils, Bombay Potatoes, Orange Tofu and more. Gluten-free and Soy-free Options. Pin this post.

It is finally getting a bit warmer. Iwant to spend less timein the kitchen heat but still crave filling, hot, and flavorful meals that are not salads. Here are some Weeknight mealsthat you can mostly whip up in 1 pot and ready within 30 to 40 minutes with lesser active time.

What are your favorite Weeknight meals for Summer?





1 Pot 15 minute Peanut Sauce Veggies and NoodlesGF

1 Pot Chickpea Sweet Potato SpinachGF, Soy-free

Sweet And Sour Chickpeas and BroccoliGF

Peanut Sauce Fried Rice. GF

Chickpeas in Turmeric Peanut CurryGF SF

Kung Pao Lentils GF

Tempeh Butternut in Date Sweetened Teriyaki SauceGF

Spring Rolls in Fried Rice Form. 1 pot 30 minsGF

Cauliflower Gratin, 1 Skillet, No bake. Stove top gratin. SF

Jamaican Lentil and Bean Curry 1 pot 30 mins GF SF

Fettuccine Alfredo with mushrooms, GF option

Garlic Sauce with Cajun Cauliflower GF option

Peanut Butter Sweet Potato Curry. GF SF

Sticky Sesame Ginger Tofu Veggie Stir fry. GF

If you like EASY, DELICIOUS, VARIED Meals like these, get my Everyday Kitchen Cookbook! 100 Recipes of just Meals and more combinations! Some Breakfast, Dessert and Awesome Sauces make up the rest 40+ recipes. Loafs of GF SF options (See full details here).

Massaman Curry VeggiesGF

Celery Black Pepper tofuGF

Chickpeas in Firecracker sauce with crunchy salad.GF

Tofu Broccoli Bok Choy Stir fry with Garlic Sesame Soy Sauce

Avocado Chickpea Salad Sandwich or tacos– SF

Spanish Chickpea Stew.

Minestrone

Tofu and Brown Rice noodles in Hoisin sauce

Cajun Tofu Bowl with cilantro lime rice

Jamaican Jerk Black Bean Tacos.

Pinto Bean Fajita Veggie Tacos

Spicy Orange Tofu and Peppers.GF

Sweet and Spicy Gochujang Chickpea WrapsGF

Fettuccine with Tomato Cream Sauce and garlicky AsparagusSF

Black pepper Mac and CheeseSF

Grilled Burritos with Black Beans Rice, avocado and Salsa Crema – veggies don’t bite

Chickpea Choriza, Quinoa shells in tomato sauce.

Lentil Brown Rice SoupFG SF

African Peanut Lentil StewGF SF

Lentil Turmeric Spinach DalGF SF

One Pot Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca – yup its vegan

Spiced Carrot Veggie Fried RiceGF SF

Veggies in spiced Chickpea flour sauceGF SF

Palak Tofu – Tofu in spinach CurryGF

Cauliflower in cilantro onion sauceGF SF

30 minute Mexican Chili – the vegan 8 – GF SF

Bombay Potatoes and PeasGF SF

Mung Bean Brown Rice KitchariGF SF

Southwestern Pasta Salad.

Lentil Kidney Bean Chili. GF SF

1 pot Morrocan Quinoa with lentils – yup its vegan– GF SF

More Meals hereand Indian options here.