30 Easy Vegan Dinner Recipes - Vegan Richa (2024)

Easy Weeknight Vegan Dinner Recipes for quick and flavorful meals. 1 pot stove top Easy Vegan meals. 1 pot Peanut Sauce noodles, Pb Lentils, Bombay Potatoes, Orange Tofu and more. Gluten-free and Soy-free Options. Pin this post.
It is finally getting a bit warmer. Iwant to spend less timein the kitchen heat but still crave filling, hot, and flavorful meals that are not salads. Here are some Weeknight mealsthat you can mostly whip up in 1 pot and ready within 30 to 40 minutes with lesser active time.
What are your favorite Weeknight meals for Summer?
1 Pot 15 minute Peanut Sauce Veggies and NoodlesGF
1 Pot Chickpea Sweet Potato SpinachGF, Soy-free
Sweet And Sour Chickpeas and BroccoliGF
Peanut Sauce Fried Rice. GF
Chickpeas in Turmeric Peanut CurryGF SF
Kung Pao Lentils GF
GFSoy-free
Tempeh Butternut in Date Sweetened Teriyaki SauceGF
Spring Rolls in Fried Rice Form. 1 pot 30 minsGF
Cauliflower Gratin, 1 Skillet, No bake. Stove top gratin. SF
Jamaican Lentil and Bean Curry 1 pot 30 mins GF SF
Fettuccine Alfredo with mushrooms, GF option
Garlic Sauce with Cajun Cauliflower GF option
Peanut Butter Sweet Potato Curry. GF SF
Sticky Sesame Ginger Tofu Veggie Stir fry. GF
If you like EASY, DELICIOUS, VARIED Meals like these, get my Everyday Kitchen Cookbook! 100 Recipes of just Meals and more combinations! Some Breakfast, Dessert and Awesome Sauces make up the rest 40+ recipes. Loafs of GF SF options (See full details here).
Massaman Curry VeggiesGF
Celery Black Pepper tofuGF
Chickpeas in Firecracker sauce with crunchy salad.GF
Tofu Broccoli Bok Choy Stir fry with Garlic Sesame Soy Sauce
Avocado Chickpea Salad Sandwich or tacos– SF
Spanish Chickpea Stew.
Minestrone
Tofu and Brown Rice noodles in Hoisin sauce
Cajun Tofu Bowl with cilantro lime rice
Jamaican Jerk Black Bean Tacos.
Pinto Bean Fajita Veggie Tacos
Spicy Orange Tofu and Peppers.GF
Sweet and Spicy Gochujang Chickpea WrapsGF
Fettuccine with Tomato Cream Sauce and garlicky AsparagusSF
Black pepper Mac and CheeseSF
Grilled Burritos with Black Beans Rice, avocado and Salsa Crema – veggies don’t bite
Chickpea Choriza, Quinoa shells in tomato sauce.
Lentil Brown Rice SoupFG SF
African Peanut Lentil StewGF SF
Lentil Turmeric Spinach DalGF SF
One Pot Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca – yup its vegan
Spiced Carrot Veggie Fried RiceGF SF
Veggies in spiced Chickpea flour sauceGF SF
Palak Tofu – Tofu in spinach CurryGF
Cauliflower in cilantro onion sauceGF SF
30 minute Mexican Chili – the vegan 8 – GF SF
Bombay Potatoes and PeasGF SF
Mung Bean Brown Rice KitchariGF SF
Southwestern Pasta Salad.
Lentil Kidney Bean Chili. GF SF
1 pot Morrocan Quinoa with lentils – yup its vegan– GF SF
More Meals hereand Indian options here.
Chris K
This is so delicious!! I love to try different variations and also experiment on my own, but I really love this one! Thank you for another wonderful recipe!!
Reply
Vegan Richa Support
experimenting is amazing
Reply
Jan
My niece, home from college for the holidays, switched from vegetarian to vegan…. No cheese! I can cook great Italian food if I can only use cheese. What to do… what to do. So happy I found your blog. I love Indian food; it’s my favorite. Niece not too fond of Indian, but who knows if there is even decent Indian food up at Binghamton, NY? So she may not have experienced good Indian food. At any rate, so many ideas for nicely spiced food, which is kind of like fusion. I can’t imagine she would not enjoy so many of these recipes. Printing them out and will start cooking them immediately as she is home for another two weeks. Very inventive recipes.
Reply
Richa
Thats awesome! Yes, try some of the indian fusion meals that use spices in meal types that she likes and go from there. Eventually try my butter tofu. Good luck!
Reply
Stephanie
These all look great. I am so excited about your new cookbook! I cannot wait to get it in my kitchen and use it daily <3
Reply
Rita Johnson
I bought your book from Amazon and love it. I just discovered your blog. How do I get the receipts? Any help would be appreciated. I love vegan Indian food but am new at cooking it. Thanks.
Reply
Richa
Hi Rita. All the recipes are on the posts. If you scroll down, there is a box which has the recipe and a print button. You can use the print button to print the recipe out if needed.
Reply
Christine
The first blogpost I’ve seen where literally every recipe looks amazing. I love that you linked other recipes outside of Vegan Richa as well. I have so many recipes to try now. Thanks for sharing!! <3
Reply
Richa
yay!
Reply
Anastasia
I made this last night. Lovely and creamy with a nice spicy kick. Great!
(Chickpea Choriza, Quinoa shells in tomato sauce.)
Reply
Sophia | Veggies Don't Bite
What a fantastic roundup of recipes! Oh man, I want every single one. Thank you so much for including me in this great post!!
Reply
Izzy bruning
They all look so good!!!!
Izzy
Reply
Shannon
Thanks so much for including my recipes in your roundup, Richa! I’ve personally tried many of yours that are listed here and have yet to be disappointed by a single one.. I praise your greatness with the quick and easy stovetop meals!
Reply
Priya
hi..
Very nice blog…
Thank you for sharing..
My congratulations to the growth of your blog…
Reply
Cassie
There are wayyyyyy too many recipes that I want to try in this roundup! The peanut butter curry, orange tofu, kung pao lentils and massaman curry veggies are seriously calling my name!
Reply
