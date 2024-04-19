Cabbage Stir Fry (Quick + Easy Recipe) - The Simple Veganista (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Cabbage Stir Fry is an Asian-inspired recipe with stir-fried cabbage, red bell pepper, carrots, and green onions in a light and flavorful sauce. It’s a quick and easy, healthy vegan side dish or main meal ready in 30 minutes!

Inspired by a similar recipe from the NY Times, I thought it needed to be added to the recipe collection. I didn’t go too far from the original recipe, only adding red pepper flakes because I love spiciness (feel free to omit this if you’re not a fan of spice).

This is an absolutely quick and delicious meal that I find myself craving! It’s ready in about 30 minutes, making it a perfect go-to recipe when you need something fast and healthy. Serve over rice, quinoa, or noodles – or simply enjoy as is!

Table of Contents show

Ingredients You’ll Need

In this recipe, cabbage, red pepper, and carrots are stir-fried, tossed with crispy tofu, and served with a grain of choice for healthy vegan stir fry.

Here’s everything you’ll need. Plus, ideas and tips for ingredient substitutions.

tofu – use firm, extra firm, or high protein (can be optional).

use firm, extra firm, or high protein (can be optional). ginger – use fresh grated or minced ginger. For ease, we love using this ginger paste found in the refrigerated area of the produce section.

– use fresh grated or minced ginger. For ease, we love using this ginger paste found in the refrigerated area of the produce section. garlic – fresh is best, but you can sub with garlic powder if needed.

– fresh is best, but you can sub with garlic powder if needed. red pepper flakes – feel free to substitute with a bit of sriracha or sambal oelek.

– feel free to substitute with a bit of sriracha or sambal oelek. cabbage – savoy, green or napa cabbage.

– savoy, green or napa cabbage. red bell pepper

carrots

green onions

tamari – sub with low sodium soy sauce or coconut aminos.

– sub with low sodium soy sauce or coconut aminos. rice wine vinegar

How To Make Cabbage Stir Fry

(Note – The full printable recipe is at the bottom of this post)

Prep the veggies.

Cook up your tofu.

Stir-fry the garlic, ginger, and red pepper flakes for 1 minute.

Add the cabbage, red bell pepper, green onions, and stir fry for 2 – 3 minutes.

Add the tamari, rice vinegar, and water, stir fry for 5 minutes, until cabbage softens and wilts.

Season with salt (or garlic salt) and more tamari or rice vinegar to taste.

Optionally, add the cooked tofu towards the end of cooking and cook until warmed through.

And now you’re ready to serve!

Top Tips Season well. Be sure to season well for the best flavor. If you find it bland at all, add more salt. Even a little pepper would be great!

Be sure to season well for the best flavor. If you find it bland at all, add more salt. Even a little pepper would be great! Make it oil-free. Make this oil-free by using 1/4 cup of water when stir-frying the cabbage. If using a non-stick pan for cooking the tofu, you can omit the oil. Alternatively, bake the tofu on a lined baking sheet in a preheated oven set to 400 for 20 – 25 minutes.

How To Store + Reheat

Refrigerator: Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 – 4 days in a covered container

Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 – 4 days in a covered container Freezer: This cabbage stir fry can be stored in the freezer for 2 – 3 months. To freeze, let cool completely and store in freezer safe containers (affiliate link), leaving 1/2 inch headspace for expansion. You can also freeze larger portions in large ziplock bags (remove as much air as possible before zip-locking). Let thaw before reheating.

This cabbage stir fry can be stored in the freezer for 2 – 3 months. To freeze, let cool completely and store in (affiliate link), leaving 1/2 inch headspace for expansion. You can also freeze larger portions in large ziplock bags (remove as much air as possible before zip-locking). Let thaw before reheating. Reheat: Simply re-warm on the stovetop over low heat until warmed through, adding a little tamari or veg broth for moisture as needed. Alternatively, reheat in the microwave using 30 – 60 second intervals, stirring after each, until warm.

Serving Suggestions

Served as a side or main dish, this savory cabbage stir fry is versatile and pairs well with a variety of other flavors. Here are a few of my favorite options:

Toppings: Top with sliced scallions, sesame seeds, red pepper flakes, and fresh cilantro.

Top with sliced scallions, sesame seeds, red pepper flakes, and fresh cilantro. Grain: Serve with jasmine rice, brown rice, black rice, or this Cilantro Lime Rice or Instant Pot Quinoa .

Serve with jasmine rice, brown rice, black rice, or this or . Side: Would be great with a side of Kimchi !

Would be great with a side of ! Soup: Pair with a small bowl of soup like this Roasted Garlic Miso Soup , Simple Miso Noodle Soup ,or Simple Vegan Pho .

Pair with a small bowl of soup like this , ,or . Salad:Pair with this fresh ChineseChopped Salad .

More Easy Asian Recipes!

Vegetable Lo Mein (30-Minutes + Healthy)

(30-Minutes + Healthy) Vegan Tofu Poke Bowl

Black Pepper Tofu

Simple Vegan Pho

Vegan Kimchi

Tempeh Chow Mein

See all vegan Asian recipes on TSV!

If you try this easy cabbage recipe, please let me know!Leave a comment and rate it below. I love to hear what you think, or any changes you make.

Print

SPICY CABBAGE STIR FRY Print Recipe See Also Easy Vegan Wellington (Step-By-Step Recipe) 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 5 from 2 reviews Cabbage stir fry is a quick and easy Asian inspired side dish ready in 30 minutes! Great with crispy tofu and side of quinoa, basmati or jasmine rice for a healthy, vegan main dish. Author: Julie | The Simple Veganista

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Total Time: 30 minutes

Yield: Serves 4 – 6 1 x

Category: Entree

Method: stir fry

Cuisine: Asian

Diet: Vegan Ingredients Scale 2 tablespoons sesame oil , divided

, divided 12 ounces organic tofu (firm or extra firm), cut into dominoes

1 tablespoon fresh ginger , minced

2 – 3 large garlic cloves, minced

pinch of red pepper flakes

1 small cabbage (about 1 1/2 lbs.), finely shredded (red, green or both)

1 red bell pepper , julienned

1 carrot or 1 cup baby carrots , cut into matchsticks

carrot or baby , cut into matchsticks 4 green onions , sliced (reserve one green onion for garnish)

2 – 4 tablespoons tamari ,low sodium soy sauce or coconut aminos

1 – 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons water

salt + pepper, to taste to serve sesame seeds

scallions (green onions), thinly sliced

(green onions), thinly sliced grain of choice (soba or ramen noodles or quinoa, basmati or jasmine rice), optional Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Crispy tofu: Cut the tofu into dominoes and press between paper towels or dish cloth. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan, add tofu and cook for 5 – 8 minutes on each side, until lightly golden in color. Season with salt and garlic powder (or garlic salt). Transfer tofu to a small plate. Stir fry: Heat 14 inch wok or large skillet over medium- high heat, add 1 remaining tablespoon of oil, add garlic, ginger and red pepper flakes and cook for 1 minute. Add cabbage, red bell pepper, carrots, green onions, tamari, rice vinegar and water, stir fry for 5 – 7 minutes, or until cabbage wilts and veggies soften. Add the tofu to the cabbage stir fry 2 minutes before done to warm through. Taste for seasoning, adding salt to taste. Serve cabbage stir fry with cooked grain of choice and garnish with sesame seeds, green onions and/or cilantro. Serves 4 Notes Oil-Free: Make this oil free by using 1/4 cup water when stir frying the cabbage. If using a non-stick pan for cooking the tofu, you can omit the oil. Alternatively, bake the tofu on a lined baking sheet in a preheated oven set to 400 for 20 – 25 minutes.

Updated: This recipe was first published in February 2013. It has been updated with new photos and helpful tips in April 2020.

FOLLOW TSVonFacebook,Instagram,Pinterest,orRSSfor more updates and inspiration!