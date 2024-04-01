Happy Veganuary w/ 31 Healthy Vegan Recipes -This Healthy Kitchen (2024)

Are you going vegan in January or interested in a 31-day challenge for Veganuary? Whether you’re new to plant-based food or have been at this a while, say Happy Veganuary with these 31 days of healthy vegan recipes.

This post was originally published in December 2019. It’s been updated to include even better recipes!

BONUS! These veganuary recipes are nutrient-dense vegan meals to help you live your best healthy self!

DOUBLE BONUS!! Get a FREE printable veganuary recipe meal plan. If you already eat a whole food plant-based diet but are getting tired of your routine, this collection of delicious veganuary recipes is exactly what you need! Below you’ll find 31 amazing vegan recipes that are nutrient-dense, filling, flavourful, and satisfying. It’s a great way to change up your dinner schedule, meet your January healthy eating goals, or complete a veganuary challenge. Eating vegan food should not be boring! (And neither should eating healthy.) That’s what this happy veganuary meal plan is all about.

What you’ll find 31 mouth-watering veganuary recipes that are perfect for dinner (and some leftovers).

veganuary recipes that are perfect for dinner (and some leftovers). Dishes that are actually nutrient-dense , and not boring .

, and . Veganuary recipes that are, of course, vegan, not just vegan options, vegetarian, dairy-free, and free from eggs. (No animal products.) But also oil-free (or easily made oil-free).

(or easily made oil-free). All recipes are refined sugar-free and many are wheat and gluten-free .

and . Filling, hearty meals from casseroles, to burgers, to meatballs, tacos, pizza, buddha bowls, healthy grains, soups, and stews.

from casseroles, to burgers, to meatballs, tacos, pizza, buddha bowls, healthy grains, soups, and stews. Recipe servings are all UNDER 400 calories per serving . So if your goal is weight loss, these veganuary recipes will definitely aid with that. (If weight loss is not your goal, you may enjoy a larger serving.)

. So if your goal is weight loss, these veganuary recipes will definitely aid with that. (If weight loss is not your goal, you may enjoy a larger serving.) Most are budget-friendly too!

too! Most importantly, FLAVOUR-filled, tried and true, tested vegan recipes that work the FIRST time you make them and will satisfy your soul.

What you won’t find Not one salad. Nope! Now, there’s nothing wrong with a hearty, delicious salad, but I’m here to change your mind about plant-based eating. To show you that a vegan diet goes FAR beyond salad. These veganuary recipes will change your perspective. So even if your family are not willing participants, these happy veganuary dishes may change their mind! 😉 That said, if a salad is what you’re craving, check out all my salads on the blog. And of course, feel free to add a green salad to any of the meal options below. 🙂 You also won’t find any “fake” store-bought non-dairy products or highly processed ingredients loaded with chemicals. Just REAL food! So make the first month of the year (and every month after that if you’re interested in a vegan lifestyle) filled with wholesome and delicious food.

About the calendar I’m offering a FREE printable calendar for your veganuary recipes meal plan with clickable links for each dinner recipe. The calendar takes care of all your dinners for the entire month of January. I did not include breakfasts or lunches, as these dishes usually provide leftovers. And leftovers make the best lunches right? For vegan breakfast ideas, check out these. And if you’re craving chocolate, cookies, or something sweet, find some healthier vegan dessert ideas here to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Why Meal Plan? My top 3 reasons: Reduce Stress: With a planned menu for the week or month, you don’t need to worry about what you’re cooking for dinner every night. Encourage Healthier Eating: When you have a plan in place, you won’t make impulse decisions, to let’s say, order a pizza. 😉 Save Money: With the menu planned out for you, you know exactly what you need to purchase from the supermarkets. That means fewer impulse purchases and/or wasted produce. Read up more on why I meal plan here. Alright friends, are you ready to say happy veganuary?

31 Healthy Veganuary Recipes Browse through all 31 happy veganuary recipes and don’t forget the free veganuary meal plan calendar at the end! Healthy Broccoli Potato Soup A healthy twist on broccoli potato soup, made using nutrient dense ingredients. Chunks of potato, carrot, broccoli and white beans together with a rich and creamy broth. Tasty, guilt free, low calorie deliciousness that will fill you up and leave you completely satisfied. GET THE RECIPE! Mushroom and Lentil Pie This wholesome mushroom and lentil pie is a vegan and gluten-free twist on shepherd’s pie! Featuring a bed of lentils, mushrooms, and a mirepoix of veggies in a rich and full-bodied gravy. Then topped with creamy mashed potatoes! Don't miss this one for a truly happy veganuary. GET THE RECIPE! Veggie Ground Tacos Incredibly versatile and seriously crave-worthy veggie grounds make the absolute perfect taco. Using cauliflower, carrots, pepitas and more, together with the perfect homemade blend of taco seasoning. If you're avoiding gluten, just grab your favourite gluten free shells. Either way, you'll want this in your collection of veganuary recipes. GET THE RECIPE!

Pasta e Fagioli Pasta e fa*gioli (literally translated to pasta and beans) is a traditional Italian dish made using pantry staples for a hearty, nourishing bowl of nutritious comfort food. Also commonly referred to as pasta fazool, this veganuary dish is perfect for chilly nights. Beans are the star of the show here, using very little pasta to keep this as nutritious as possible. GET THE RECIPE!

Zuppa Toscana Rich potatoes, kale (or sub spinach), and mushrooms, together with toasted fennel seeds, and a silky, garlicky, slightly spicy broth makes this vegan Zuppa Toscana an unforgettable one! Also commonly referred to as Tuscan soup, this flavour filled dish is one you won't want to miss! Complete it with a vegan bacon crumble topping. GET THE RECIPE! Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry Your family will have a happy veganuary with this flavour-packed butternut squash chickpea curry. It’s rich, creamy, loaded with vegetables, fresh garlic, and fresh herbs like basil and cilantro (optional), and guaranteed to be a repeat-worthy dish. It's naturally gluten-free and easily customizable, too! GET THE RECIPE!

Asian Cauliflower Rice Stir Fry with Peanut Sauce Cauliflower rice stir fry is loaded with chickpeas and veggies, then dressed in a savoury, peanutty sauce. It's wholesome, flavour packed and seriously mouth-watering! As an added bonues, this veganuary recipe is naturally low carb and low in calories, despite being super satisfying! GET THE RECIPE!

Vegan “Chicken” Burgers Seasoned with poultry flavours like oregano, thyme, sage and rosemary, and then baked to perfect, crispy, golden perfection. This vegan chicken burger is packed with flavour, completely wholesome and it’s veggie and omnivore approved! Crispy without the fried, delicious without the meat. Top with some homemade vegan mayo for the ultimate treat. GET THE RECIPE! Lasagna Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms Portobello mushrooms stuffed with vegan ricotta cheese and topped with a hearty bolognese sauce is absolute perfection! So rich and flavourful for a truly phenomenal vegan dinner you'll definitely want on your veganuary meal plan. Don't like mushrooms? Stuff some zucchini or eggplant instead. Happy veganuary recipes don't come better than this! GET THE RECIPE!

Vegan Sweet and Sour Cauliflower A BIG win for cauliflower! This fantastic big white vegetable is naturally low in calories and the perfect choice for this vegan sweet and sour dish. It's sweet, sticky, and so incredibly delicious! Serve it over brown rice for the ultimate comfort dish that tastes WAY better than takeout. GET THE RECIPE! Mushroom Barley Soup [Instant Pot or Stove Top] Simply delicious mushroom barley soup is low in fat, but rich in flavour. Just 6 ingredients are required for this earthy, umami soup that tastes like comfort food. For gluten-free, use brown rice instead of barley. Either way, you want this in your happy veganuary recipes collection. GET THE RECIPE!

Lentil Pizza Crust This red lentil pizza crust is delicious, crunchy and won’t flop over! This wholesome crust has a whopping 18g of protein per serving! PLUS it’s incredibly simple to make. Just blend the ingredients, pour and bake! (I like mine topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and broccoli.) GET THE RECIPE!

Chickpea Meatloaf with Smoked Maple Glaze Not your traditional meatloaf, but an absolutely flavourful one that is jam-packed with nutrients. It's hearty, satisfying, and topped with a smoky, maple glaze that will have you salivating. Serve with a side of mashed potatoes, for the ultimate comfort meal. An absolute must on your happy veganuary meal plan. GET THE RECIPE! Sneaky Zucchini Meatballs Sneaky sneaky! These vegan meatballs are made using chickpeas, zucchini, carrots and oats. Perfect for hiding veggies from picky eaters, and pair beautifully with pasta or rice noodles. Choose chickpea or lentil pasta for a nutrient dense choice. Or splurge with wheat pasta once in a while. GET THE RECIPE!

Mushroom Risotto Burger This mushroom risotto burger is hearty and rich, with a “meaty” bite. It’s bursting with umami flavour, loaded with nutrients, and wont fall apart like many other veggie burgers. Bonus, they make great leftovers and freeze well too! You need this one on your veganuary meal plan. GET THE RECIPE!

Quick + Easy Jackfruit Fajitas A quick and simple dinner that’s ready in 25 minutes. Spending less time in the kitchen makes for a happy veganuary, right? These jackfruit fajitas are perfectly seasoned, incredibly flavourful and an easy weeknight dinner you’re going to make over and over. GET THE RECIPE! Veggie Pot Pie Stew All the great flavours of your favourite vegetable pot pie, with a low calorie twist. This stew version of a pot pie is perfect for busy days and weeknights. You can toss everything in your slow cooker in the morning, and dinner will practically cook itself. It’s rich, creamy, velvety, and seriously drool-worthy! GET THE RECIPE!

Thai Red Curry An easy, one-pan, homemade Thai curry that’s layered with tons of incredible flavours! It’s nutritious and healthy but tastes like comfort food! This Instant Pot Thai curry is a restaurant-quality dish, but super simple to make! Serve with rice, noodles, or naan. GET THE RECIPE!

Mexican Buddha Bowl Brown rice, sweet corn, smoky, hearty black beans, a beautiful tomato salad, rich avocado, and fresh cilantro and lime juice come together in this alluring Mexican burrito bowl. So many flavours, wonderful textures, and perfectly wholesome. Don't worry cilantro haters, you can sub for parsley, or omit it. 😉 GET THE RECIPE! Baked Falafel Wraps Lightened up baked falafel wraps are just as great as its traditionally fried version, at a reduction of the calories and fat. All of the delicious, with zero of the guilt! Easy to make, easy to eat! Make sure this one makes your happy veganuary meal plan. GET THE RECIPE!

Asian Sticky Tofu Sweet, spicy, and sticky tofu is crispy on the outside and tender in the middle. This Asian-inspired dish is absolutely bursting with flavour and guaranteed to impress even the pickiest of eaters. Serve it with rice, noodles, or cauliflower rice for a lighter meal and make this a happy veganuary. GET THE RECIPE!

Cheesy Broccoli Casserole w/ Rice Say happy veganuary with this "cheesy" vegan broccoli casserole dish that's oozing with absolute deliciousness. Rice and broccoli florets are smothered in a rich and velvety vegan cheese sauce and baked to bubbly perfection. Hello, comfort food! GET THE RECIPE! Crispy Potato Tacos Feast your eyes on these gorgeous, flavourful, seriously mouth watering potato tacos! Crispy, delicious potatoes, combined with hearty black beans and a fresh, creamy slaw for some serious taco perfection! So many great flavours and textures for a dish that will forever make your collection of veganuary recipes. GET THE RECIPE!

Thai Peanut Chickpea Soup Thai Peanut Chickpea Soup is peanutty, savoury, and packed with big bold flavour! This chunky, brothy soup tastes like comfort food but it's nutrient dense and wholesome! It’s filled with delicious flavours, thanks to peanut butter, fresh veggies, and the perfect blend of seasoning. GET THE RECIPE! See Also 30-minute quick and easy vegan pho recipe - Rhubarbarians

Vegan Zucchini Roll Ups Tender zucchini, vegan ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, and vegan parm make the ultimate healthy comfort food. These vegan zucchini roll-ups are the perfect solution to your lasagna craving, at a fraction of the calories! Can you say WINNING happy veganuary recipe?? GET THE RECIPE! Vegan Orange “Chicken” NO, it's not chicken. But it's bursting with fresh flavour, simple to prepare, and will have your taste buds doing a happy dance! The soy curls are protein packed and this one mimics your fav takeout perfectly. Pair it with noodles or rice, and make it a happy veganuary for all. GET THE RECIPE!

Jalapeno Popper Soup An incredible chowder that's spicy and flavourful, combined with a delicious vegan cheddar sauce. This jalapeno popper soup is hearty, delicious and completely wholesome. Not to mention, filling and satisfying! Another winner for your veganuary recipes. GET THE RECIPE!

Sweet Potato Burgers These vegan sweet potato burgers are bursting with flavour, have a wonderful texture, and perfect, crispy edges. Incredibly delicious, with just a hint of spice, and loved by vegans and omnivores, alike. A wholesome patty for the entire family to enjoy. GET THE RECIPE!

Vegan Stew [Instant Pot or Stove Top] Instant Pot (or stove top) vegan stew, loaded with carrots, potatoes, mushrooms, peas, corn and lentils for a hearty, filling and incredibly flavourful meal. So delicious and satisfying, that you’ll never miss the meat! Happy veganuary! GET THE RECIPE! Vegan Polenta Pizza Crust This vegan polenta pizza crust is quicker to make than wheat dough with the added benefit of being gluten-free too! It's CRISPY, delicious, and SO easy to make. Top it with our meltable vegan cheese and other toppings of your choice. GET THE RECIPE!

As promised, your FREE Veganuary Recipes Meal Plan featuring plant-based recipes that are perfect for dinner!

January 2023 Meal Plan with Clickable Recipes for 31 days!

Feel free to switch things around to suit your schedule, preferences or repeat any of your favourites to make this the best experience for you.

You don’t have to follow the veganuary meal plan exactly as scheduled. Make it work for you.

If you need more vegan dinner options to sub anything out, here are a few more favourites below. Or browse the entire dinner collection.

Szechuan Tofu w/ Veggies + Noodles This spicy Szechuan tofu recipe is flavourful, protein-dense, and a perfectly well-balanced meal. Serve it with your favourite veggies, brown rice, quinoa, rice noodles, orspiralized zucchini. GET THE RECIPE! Pasta e Piselli This pasta e piselli dish is a quick and easy weeknight meal that’s incredibly delicious and packed with flavour. It’s made using JUST 7 ingredients and it’s ready in less than 30 minutes. GET THE RECIPE!

Vegan Mexican Stuffed Peppers with Walnut Cheese Sauce Mouth-watering, incredibly flavourful, vegan Mexican stuffed peppers! These are loaded with quinoa, black beans, corn, salsa, and the perfect blend of spices. Then top them off with creamywalnut cheese sauce. GET THE RECIPE!

Instant Pot Lentil Sloppy Joes (with stove top instructions) Hearty and nourishing lentil sloppy joes are flavourful, filling, and delicious. This wholesome dish is so simple to prepare and comes together quickly in your hands off Instant Pot, or make it on the stovetop. Healthy ingredients have never tasted this good, so say Happy Veganuary with this one! GET THE RECIPE! Air Fryer Cauliflower Steak Looking for a delicious and healthy meal that’s both easy to make and packed with flavour? Look no further than this air fryer cauliflower steak recipe! With just a few ingredients and minimal prep time, it’s on the table in no time. (Oven instructions included.) GET THE RECIPE!

Chickpea Asian Buddha Bowl An Asian Buddha bowl that is absolutely BURSTING with flavour! Peanutty, saucy chickpeas, spicy bok choy, and sweet potatoes come together for a perfectly balanced meal you’ll want to make again and again. GET THE RECIPE!