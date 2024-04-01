75+ Whole30 Recipes - The Big Man's World ® (2024)

Home | Recipe Collection | Whole30 Recipes
byArman Liew
updated on Nov 13, 2023
24comments
5from 2 votes
Jump to Recipe
This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure policy.
The best and easiest whole30 recipes to keep you in check during the whole30 program! Packed with flavor, quick, easy and delicious, these will keep you on track and satisfied.
Just started a whole30 diet and not sure where to start? These whole30 recipes will keep you covered.
As someone who has done the whole30 over 16 times, I’ve managed to stay on track with it thanks to one key thing- plenty of recipe variety! From breakfast to snacks to main dishes, every meal is covered.
Table of Contents
- What is the whole30?
- What can I eat on the whole30?
- Whole30 vegetable recipes
- Whole30 breakfasts
- Whole30 chicken recipes
- Whole30 seafood recipes
- Whole30 beef recipes
- Whole30 lamb recipes
- Whole30 turkey recipes
- Whole30 salads
- Whole30 pork recipes
- 75+ Whole30 Recipes (Recipe Card)
What is the whole30?
The Whole30 is a 30-day diet ‘reset’ program to promote healthier eating habits by eliminating certain food groups, including grains, dairy, sugar, and processed foods. It emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods such as lean proteins, vegetables, and fruits to reset your body and potentially identify food sensitivities.
After the 30 days, you typically feel more energized, leaner, and have a better understanding of what foods work best for your body.
What can I eat on the whole30?
On the Whole30 diet, you can eat a variety of whole, unprocessed foods including lean meats, fish, eggs, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats like avocados and nuts.
There are some exclusions to that, and they include legumes, beans, and potatoes.
Whole30 vegetable recipes
These whole30 friendly vegetables use minimal ingredients to truly let the flavor of them naturally shine. They cook quickly and make the best side dish.
- Air fryer zucchini
- Air fryer baked sweet potato
- Air fryer sweet potato fries
- Air fryer carrots
- Air fryer cauliflower
- Air fryer green beans
- Air fryer asparagus
- Air fryer brussels sprouts
Whole30 breakfasts
These breakfasts feature hearty vegetable and egg scrambles to sweet potato hash browns and fruit-based smoothies, all designed to start the day with a nutritious and compliant meal.
- Eggs (over easy, over medium, over hard)
- Egg white omelette
- Frittata
- Crustless quiche
- Air fryer turkey bacon
- Air fryer bacon
- Whole30 smoothie
- Whole30 bars
Enjoy more whole30 breakfasts.
Whole30 chicken recipes
These chicken recipes showcase the versatility of this lean protein, including ways to jazz up chicken breast or chicken thighs, and flavorful chicken stir-fries, all prepared without non-compliant ingredients like grains or dairy to provide satisfying, nutritious options for those following the program.
- Air fryer chicken breast
- Baked chicken breast
- Cast iron skillet chicken breast
- Sous vide chicken breast
- Instant pot chicken breast
- Air fryer chicken thighs
- Baked chicken thighs
- Cast iron skillet chicken thighs
- Air fryer chicken drumsticks
- Grilled chicken drumsticks
- Air fryer chicken wings
- Air fryer chicken tenderloins
- Air fryer whole chicken
- Spatchco*ck chicken
- Instant pot whole chicken
- Baked chicken tenderloins
Whole30 seafood recipes
Enjoy a plethora of seafood that are naturally compliant and taste delicious. You’ll find various fish, salmon, shrimp, and more.
- Air fryer tilapia
- Air fryer salmon
- Salmon baked in foil
- Cast iron salmon
- Air fryer shrimp
- Air fryer scallops
- Shrimp fajitas
- Air fryer mahi mahi
- Air fryer cod
- Chilean sea bass
- Rainbow trout
Whole30 beef recipes
Steak and beef are both naturally complaint, thanks to not using many seasonings and flavorings. You’ll find almost every cut of steak and various popular cooking methods.
- Grilled beef tenderloin
- Air fryer steak
- Garlic butter steak bites
- Tomahawk steak
- Skirt steak
- Flank steak
- Sirloin steak
- Porterhouse steak
- Cast iron steak
- Round steak
- Sirloin tip roast
- Bottom round roast
- Ribeye roast
- Top round roast
- London broil
- Italian beef
- Air fryer meatballs
- Air fryer hamburgers
Whole30 lamb recipes
A fun alternative to beef, lamb is a fun and juicy way to change up your dinners.
- Air fryer lamb chops
- Lamb lollipops
- Lamb meatballs
- Boneless leg of lamb
- Lamb burgers
- Lamb ribs
- Lamb kabobs
- Gyro meat
Whole30 turkey recipes
A lean and delicious poultry, learn how to jazz up this meat with various cooking methods and simple seasonings.
- Air fryer turkey meatballs
- Air fryer turkey burgers
- Air fryer turkey breast
- Turkey tenderloin
- Turkey wings
- Turkey drumsticks
- Boneless turkey breast
Whole30 salads
You do win friends with salad, and these hearty and filling salads add some variety and deliciousness.
- Green goddess salad
- Wedge salad
- Steak salad
- Avocado chicken salad
- Chicken salad with grapes
- Caesar salad with chicken
- Egg white salad
Whole30 pork recipes
Everyone needs some pork on their fork and these delicious whole30 friendly pork recipes are all delicious and easy to make.
- Air fryer pork chops
- Air fryer pork tenderloin
- Air fryer pork belly
- Air fryer ribs
- Pork belly
- Smoked pork loin
- Grilled pork tenderloin
- Lechon asado
75+ Whole30 Recipes
5 from 2 votes
The best and easiest whole30 recipes to keep you in check during the whole30 program! Packed with flavor, quick, easy and delicious, these will keep you on track and satisfied. This pan seared chicken is a great main idea.
Servings: 4 servings
Prep: 2 minutes mins
Cook: 10 minutes mins
Total: 12 minutes mins
Rate This Recipe
Ingredients
- 4 chicken breasts boneless and skinless
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Instructions
Pat chicken dry and season with salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and garlic powder.
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear chicken for 4-5 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through and reach an internal temperature of 165F.
Rest the chicken for a few minutes before slicing and serving.
Nutrition
Serving: 1servingCalories: 194kcalCarbohydrates: 1gProtein: 24gFat: 10gSodium: 422mgPotassium: 439mgFiber: 0.4gSugar: 0.1gVitamin A: 290IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 16mgIron: 1mgNET CARBS: 1g
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Author: Arman Liew
Tried this recipe?Give us a shout at @thebigmansworld or tag #thebigmansworld!