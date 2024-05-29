30 Gluten-Free Ground Beef Recipes (2024)

If you enjoyed any of the recipes make sure to leave a comment below! Then follow me on social media and tag #createkidsclub if you make the recipe. I love seeing what you come up with!

Looking for more delicious dinner ideas? Here are a few of our favorite gluten free meals. Gluten Free Scalloped Potatoes, Gluten Free Cornbread Dressing , Gluten-Free Lasagna Dinner Ideas, Gluten-Free Baked Ziti with Sausage, Instant Pot Chicken Stir Fry (Gluten-free), Buffalo Chicken Strips (Easy Sheet Pan Dinner) , Gluten-Free French Dip Sandwiches (Instant Pot or Crock Pot), and Buffalo Chicken Drumsticks

Our gluten-free Shepards Pie is filled with ground beef and vegetables topped with homemade mashed potatoes then baked into a savory dinner the whole family will love.

Frozen ground beef in the instant pot cooks in just 20 minutes. No need to defrost and brown the beef, simply place it into the instant pot and cook. You'll be amazed that the texture is the same as if you cooked it on the stovetop!

This easy Mexican Zucchini is made in one skillet and is sure to be a family favorite. You will love your favorite taco ingredients mixed with light zucchini noodles creating a low-carb, filling meal.

All of your taco favorites combined into one healthy and comforting beef taco casserole! Made with just 10 simple ingredients, this taco casserole recipe is great for a satisfying meal, meal prep, and is also paleo and Whole30 approved!

Give your taco Tuesday a twist with this beefy cheesy taco casserole! Made with beef, potatoes, veggies and cheese this gluten-free dinner will be a new family favorite.

This Whole30 Spicy Sweet Potato Chili is the perfect healthy, go-to meal for busy weeknights. It's packed with hearty vegetables, ground beef, and a delicious sweet and spicy flavor. A great meal for cold nights with tons of freezer friendly leftovers!

These gluten free Taco Salads are bursting with flavor! They’re easy to prep, totally customizable and great for leftovers.

This authentic Mexican picadillo recipe made especially for the Instant Pot is that kind of nostalgia producing recipe that gets you right in the feels. It warms hearts and bellies all over North and Central America.

These Loaded Taco Fries are a super easy weeknight dinner that takes under 30 minutes to put together. Make the spiced taco meat and prep toppings while your fries bake and then it's as simple as plating the fries and piling on your favorite toppings like fresh tomato, tangy pickled red onions, and a mountain of cheese.

Easy, teriyaki meatball bowls make the perfect weeknight dinner! A 30-minute meal that's easy to customize. These teriyaki meatballs with rice are tender, simple, and flavorful. Further, they're topped with a sticky, homemade teriyaki sauce these meatball bowls can also be made paleo if needed!

Cabbage Roll Soup is a filling, savory comforting soup, perfect for a chilly evening meal. Cabbage, ground beef, bacon, beef broth, smokey fire roasted tomatoes, paprika, and worcestershire sauce mix together to give this easy meal it’s over-the-top deliciousness. This is a protein packed, easy meal for a busy weeknight.

This easy beef stroganoff is perfect on a busy weeknight. It is full of flavor and ready in 30 minutes.

This Rotel dip is a blend of cheese, zesty tomatoes, chiles and ground beef, all melted to gooey perfection.

This Shepherd's pie packed with tasty ingredients, including a delicious blend of ground beef, onion, and hard-boiled eggs, has a sweet and delicious top layer of corn mixture.

Our Cheese Curd Burger will bethe best thing you put on the grill this summer! One bite of a cheese stuffed burger and you will be wondering why you ever put the cheese on top. Gluten Free.

Taco Cups are quick & easy handheld tacos for kids. Made with tortillas, filledwith ground beef or turkey, refried beans, diced tomatoes, and seasonings, then baked to cheesy perfection! Gluten-free instructions included.

Our beef chimichanga recipe is simple and delicious, a kid favorite! Made with gluten-free tortillas, ground beef, refried beans, and rice. Try this restaurant favorite right at home.

Our Kid-Friendly Tater Tot Casserole is a simple ground beef casserole that cuts calories but not flavor. Packed with green beans, lean ground beef, tater tots, and cheese, this is a hearty comfort food your kids will love! Gluten-free.

Taco casserole with pasta is going to be a new kid-favorite! A refried bean pasta loaded with lean ground beef, salsa, pasta and cheese, it's baked into the perfect weeknight casserole. Serve topped with taco sauce and diced tomatoes. Gluten free.

Taco stuffed shells with ground beef are bursting with ground beef, tomatoes, enchilada sauce, and gooey cheese. They’re baked to perfection, resulting in a delicious and kid-friendly dinner that will satisfy everyone’s taste buds!

Taco Quesadillas solve the what to make with leftover taco meat dilemma. This ground beef quesadilla recipe is made in the oven on a baking pan so you can cook the quesadillas all at one time! Gluten-free instructions included.

Our Nacho fries bell grande recipe is super easy to make - they are just like Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Bell Grande - made right at home! Loaded with lean ground beef, a simple cheese sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes. A fun dinner that can be served right on the baking tray. Includes gluten-free instructions.

Our Crockpot Taco Casserole recipe is a hearty and easy-to-make dish that combines the convenience of a slow cooker with the irresistible flavors of your favorite taco night. Whether you’re feeding a hungry family or hosting a casual dinner party, this recipe is a surefire crowd-pleaser.

Indulge in our Stuffed Pepper Casserole that seamlessly combines the rich flavors of classic stuffed peppers with the convenience of a one-pan skillet. Sautéed ground beef or turkey, vibrant bell peppers, and aromatic onions meld together in taste and texture. This skillet sensation is a comforting and hearty meal that your family will love.

Crockpot meatloaf is flavor-packed and easy to make using ground beef and stuffing mix. It’s formed into a loaf in a foil lined slow cooker then left to cook all day.

Our eggless instant pot meatloaf and potatoes is a fantastic dish that is not just simple and delicious, but it's also packed with nutrition. We've crafted a mouthwatering meatloaf without eggs, using a mix of lean ground beef and pork.

Mashed potato stuffed meatloaf cupcakes are the perfect way to get kids to happily eat meatloaf. This recipe uses mashed potato flakes to make both the potatoes that go in the center of the meatloaf, and in place of bread crumbs making it a gluten-free meatloaf recipe.

f you’re a fan of the iconic Big Mac from your favorite fast-food joint but want to enjoy those irresistible flavors in the comfort of your own kitchen, then this Big Mac Casserole recipe is a game-changer. This healthy twist on a classic burger takes all the elements you love and transforms them into a hearty, family-friendly casserole that’s sure to satisfy your cravings.

Introducing a delicious twist on the classic walking taco – the Walking Taco Casserole ! This crowd-pleasing recipe combines all the flavors you love from the popular portable snack but transforms it into a convenient and comforting casserole. Imagine layers of seasoned ground beef, zesty cheese, crisp frito chips, and your favorite taco toppings all baked to perfection in one satisfying dish.

Our hamburger hashbrown casserole is the epitome of comfort food. It’s made with lean ground beef for a balanced meal, gluten-free cream of mushroom soup for a creamy texture, and a medley of seasonings for depth of flavor.

This ground beef and bean burrito recipe is a kid favorite! It's a simple to make dinner with ground beef, refried beans, and plenty of cheese that packs great for camping trips, frozen and reheated for lunchboxes or served as dinner. These burritos can easily be made gluten free.

Our homestyle ground beef casserole is a hearty dinner packed with beef blended with tomatoes and spices layered on top of elbow noodles mixed with cream cheese, sour cream, and a touch of lemon juice to brighten the casserole. Dairy-free, gluten-free.

Introducing a delightful twist to the classic comfort food – Cheeseburger Casserole ! This hearty and satisfying dish combines the familiar flavors of a cheeseburger with the convenience of frozen diced potatoes and the creamy goodness of Velveeta cheese. Perfect for those busy nights when you crave a homemade meal without the fuss.

Introducing our Taco Potato Casserole , a flavorful fusion of hashbrowns, seasoned beef, and vibrant taco spices. This easy-to-make dish combines the comfort of hashbrowns with the boldness of Mexican-inspired flavors, making it a perfect solution for busy nights or casual gatherings.

Our creamy pasta with ground beef is the only beef pasta you need to try! Made with ground beef, tomato sauce, and cream it’s a one-pan dinner that is gluten-free.

Our baked ziti is a delicious kid-friendly dinner that we've made gluten-free. It's packed with flavor from a combo of pork sausage and beef, tomatoes, ricotta, and lots of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

The best chili for a crowd, a classic midwestern recipe packed with tomatoes, beans, ground pork or beef, simmered all day.

The BEST no-boil lasanga recipe around. Made with tons of cheese, beef & sausage, plenty of tomatoes, and ricotta cheese all baked to perfection. Gluten-free instructions included.

Add the ground beef to a skillet and carefully break up the meat into large chunks. Let the chunks of beef cook for approximately 1 minute. Then, break the chunks into smaller pieces and let cook for approximately 1 minute. Repeat the process of alternating between breaking up the ground beef and cooking for 1 minute until the ground beef is no longer pink.

In our home, we cook with lean 90/10 ground beef. If using 80/20 or 70/30 ground beef, drain any excess fat to reduce the total fat content while preventing the recipe from becoming greasy.

It is indeed! As a celiac-safe food, ground beef can be added to any recipe as desired. Always double-check labels watching out for any beef with added ingredients such as seasonings or broth.

Make these quick and easy gluten-free meals any night of the week for any occasion. Start at the top of the list and work your way to the bottom to try each and every recipe. Enjoy!

Ground beef has always been a staple on our grocery list – it is a family favorite. Now that we have a collection of ground beef dishes, we have moved beyond putting only ground beef tacos on the weekly menu.

Do you find yourself making the same recipes time and time again? With a diagnosis like celiac disease, it can cause us to pause and simply hit repeat on safe recipes. We hope these recipes help get you out of that routine by compiling these safe, delicious options.

40 Gluten-Free Ground Beef Recipes perfect for busy weeknights. From cheese-stuffed burgers to taco cups and chili, we’ve got your dinner needs covered!

FAQs

Pre's Whole30 Guide



All Pre® beef is Whole30 approved has no added hormones or antibiotics, is pasture-raised year-round and is Non-GMO Project Verified. We have tons of ground beef recipes as well as a cookbook just waiting to be downloaded.

A question we often get is “How much meat do I need?” The starting rule of thumb is: Boneless Meat: 1/2 lb. per person for adults and 1/4 lb. per person for children.

Yes, meat is naturally gluten-free.



Plain, fresh cuts of meat, including beef, poultry (chicken, turkey, etc), rabbit, lamb and fish/seafood meat, are all gluten-free. However, be careful with breaded or floured meats, which typically contain wheat and therefore gluten.

One pound of ground beef can go a long way if you're cooking for one. In fact, we can get at least four single serving meals out of just one pound.

Our Whole30 Approved® label is designed to let you know a product is 100% compatible with the rules of our Whole30 program, and that the product line and company who stands behind it has been vetted by our team.

Luckily, you can buy Whole30-friendly hot dogs and bacon at most grocery stores—some compliant brands include Applegate, Wellshire Farms, and Pederson's Family Farms. Always read the ingredients label to double-check!

The "conservative" amount of ground beef in a typical taco is 2.5 ounces, but because of the other taco fillings we can estimate 2 ounces of beef for the average taco. So that being said, probably about 8 tacos per pound of ground beef.

Each taco shell or small soft taco-size tortilla fits about 2 ounces or 1/4 cup of meat. If you add diced onions, you could stretch a pound of ground beef to make about a dozen tacos. With just the meat and spices, you can make about 8 tacos from a pound of meat.

In other words, if you're cooking for 10 people, you'll want at least five pounds of meat total. For 20 people, plan to purchase 10 or more pounds of meat.

*Taco Bell® does not claim “gluten-free” for any of its food. Some Taco Bell® items are made without gluten-containing ingredients but are prepared in common kitchen areas, including common fryer oil, risking gluten exposure. Taco Bell® does not recommend products for customers with celiac disease.

You can order any of your favorite Mcdonald's burgers sans bun (and no Big Mac Sauce) to make it gluten-free. Although cross-contamination is always a concern, the actual ingredients of most burgers are safe to eat for your gluten-sensitive tummy.

Typical burger buns do contain gluten as they are generally made out of wheat flour. If you want a gluten-free bun, be sure to purchase one clearly labeled gluten-free. Alternatively, you can use lettuce wraps as buns.

6 people – 36 oz. (2 lbs.) 12 people – 68 oz. (4 lbs.)

How Much Food to Serve at a Party FOOD SERVE 25 SERVE 50 Meats Hamburgers 6-1/2–9-1/2 pounds 13–15 pounds Ham or roast beef 10 pounds 20 pounds Hot dogs 4 pounds 7 pounds 35 more rows Apr 1, 2024

I figure 2 tacos per person, 2oz ground beef raw weight per shell, which comes out to a quarter pound per person, so you'd need 5lbs of ground beef to feed 20 people, more if you want to allow for seconds.

Ideally, you should buy meat that is organic and beef that is grass-finished, but ultimately, pretty much any non-processed meat is on the table: beef, chicken, turkey, pork, lamb, duck, you name it. Bacon, cold cuts, or other processed meats are no-nos.

Ground Beef Percentages



If you see the lean point listed as 70/30, this means the ground beef is 70% lean with 30% fat. One serving of 70/30 ground beef will contain 30% fat by weight.

First off, ground beef is on the list of minimally processed, whole foods along with fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, meat, fish and eggs. Whole foods are nutrient dense and provide you with a range of essential nutrients. It's important to know which foods are considered “whole foods”.

Beef fat may be added to "hamburger," but not "ground beef." A maximum of 30% fat is allowed in either hamburger or ground beef. Both hamburger and ground beef can have seasonings, but no water, phosphates, extenders or binders added.