30 Healthy Back to School Breakfast Recipes (2024)

Home / Course / Breakfast
by Brenda Bennett 10 Comments
Please Share
And Pin 🙂
Here are 30 Healthy Back to School Breakfast Recipes that can be made ahead for less stressful busy mornings!
I hate to say it but summer is almost over. I know, I know....... shouldn't have said that, because now the next few weeks will go even faster right? But the fact of the matter remains, school time is approaching with crazy schedules of soccer, dance, cub scouts and the list goes on and on. Making ahead breakfasts for the family is the key to my sanity.
Compiling a list of fantastic recipes that fall into my "healthy" standards was no easy task. They all needed to be gluten free because I think most of you all need/want/like gluten free recipes. But even if you don't or don't need gluten free I'm thinking most are easily adapted to use another flour or switch out the bread if it's a sandwich.
Finding all recipes made without sugar was another difficult challenge. The list I've scoured the internet for either are sugar-free, so you can add whatever sweetener you like to use or most can simply be substituted. A few use natural sugars like coconut sugar or honey.
Getting back to a school schedule and routine is something I'm actually looking forward to believe it or not. We've had such a busy summer that having to stay home to start school will be welcomed, maybe not to my kids, but certainly to me!
Photo credit: All Day I Dream About Food
All are Gluten Free, Naturally Sweetenedand/orNo Sugar Added Recipes
Muffins & Scones
1. Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins- Sugar-Free Mom
2. Coconut Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffins- All Day I Dream About Food
3. Blueberry Buckwheat Chia Seed Muffins- Edible Perspective
4.Homemade Cinnamon Rolls- My Whole Food Life
5. Personal Sized Baked Oatmeal Muffins with Individual Toppings-Sugar-Free Mom
6. Peanut Butter & Chocolate Scones- All Day I Dream About Food
7. Copycat Banana Bread Vitatop Muffins-Sugar Free Mom
Waffle & Pancake Recipes
8. Blueberry Oatmeal Pancakes- Sugar Free Mom
9. Banana Oat Gluten Free Pancakes- Mountain Mama Cooks
10. Mixed Berry Waffles- My Whole Food Life
11. Almond Joy Pancakes- All Day I Dream About Food
Egg Recipes
12. Spinach Bacon Egg Quiche Cups-Sugar-Free Mom
13. Make Ahead Egg Cheese Burritos- Sugar-Free Mom
14. Turkey Sausage Egg Bake- Sugar-Free Mom
15. Asparagus & Ham Frittata- Healthy Seasonal Recipes
16. BroccoliCheese Casserole- Inside BruCrew Life
17. Supreme Spinach Egg Sandwiches- Foodie with Family
18. Chicken, Kale Mozzarella Baked Egg Casserole- Kalyn's Kitchen
Photo Credit: Running To the Kitchen
Grab & Go Cookies & Bars
19. Crock Pot Baked Oatmeal Bars- Sugar-Free Mom
20. Cherry Berry Breakfast Cookies- Healthy Seasonal Recipes
21. Oatmeal Raisin Quinoa Breakfast Cookies- Running to the Kitchen
22. No Bake Carrot Cake Granola Bites- Cookin' Canuck
23. Chocolate Cherry Granola Bars- The Lemon Bowl
24. No Bake Cocoa Granola Bars, Nut Free - Sugar-Free Mom
Photo Credit: Food Done Light
Crock Pot & Baked Oatmeal Recipes
25. Overnight Apple Oatmeal -Sugar Free Mom
26. Carrot Cake Baked Oatmeal- Food Done Light
27. Crock Pot Overnight Banana Steel Cut Oats- Sugar Free Mom
28. Peaches & Cream Oatmeal- Barefeet in the Kitchen
29. Slow Cooker Apple Cinnamon Steel Cut Oats- Eating Bird Food
30. Crock Pot Pumpkin Pie Steel Cut Oats-Sugar-Free Mom
So now with all these fabulous recipes all in one place for when you're ready, you can go enjoy the beach. 🙂
About Brenda
Brenda Bennett is a certified Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, certified Sugar Detox Coach, certified Keto Coach and certified Life Coach. She has been Sugar Free & Refined carb free for 17 years and has written 2 cookbooks, Sugar-Free Mom, and Naturally Keto and her 3rd book The 30-Day Sugar Elimination Diet, is a four part program to help you detox from sugar, eliminate cravings, balance blood sugar and lose weight all while eating a delicious, nutrient dense whole foods. Meal plan offers two tracks to follow, low carb or keto. She is the founder of the Sugar Free Fresh Start course and Sugar Free Tribe weight loss membership. Learn more.
Please Share
And Pin 🙂
If you enjoyed this...
- 101 Best Low Carb Keto Christmas Holiday Recipes
- 50 Best Low Carb Keto Favorite Pumpkin Recipes
- Low Carb Back to School Breakfasts Ebook
« Sugar- Free Chocolate Fudge Zucchini Cookies
Crock Pot Sugar-Free Chocolate Zucchini Cake »
Reader Interactions
Comments
Dana
I tried making the coconut flour pancakes from your recipe book. They tasted great but just crumpled apart almost like scrambled eggs instead of a pancake. Any secrets to cooking these so they look like pancakes instead of crumbles?
Reply
Brenda
They will be more flimsy than regular pancakes as they have no gluten. But if your pan is hot enough and you heated the coconut oil up first they should be fine to flip and cook on each side. I just made them yesterday for my kids and instead of getting 8 servings I made them half the size and made 12 smaller ones. That might help and will be easier to flip if they are smaller. After they cooled I refrigerated them and they reheat in microwave. My youngest tried to pick up one with a fork in the middle and it broke. So yes they will not be like typical pancakes but the flavor is delicious. Hope that helps!
Mary
Thanks for including my oatmeal, Brenda! Everything looks delicious!!
Reply
Brenda
My pleasure Mary!
Iva@Culinary postcards
What a great collection of recipes! thanks for new ideas!
Reply
Jen McCoy
You're the best!! Thank you! Perfect for my diabetic celiac kid!!
Reply
KalynsKitchen
Great round-up; thanks for including one of my recipes.
Reply
Christie - Food Done Light
Thanks so much for including my recipe. This is the perfect round up for this time of year. Sharing.
Reply
melissa @ my whole food life
This is a great roundup Brenda! Thanks for including my waffles! I will share this on Facebook today. 🙂
Reply
Katie | Healthy Seasonal Recipes
What a great idea for a round-up Brenda! I have to pin to save this. Thank you for including my breakfast cookies.
Reply