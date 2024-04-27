30 Healthy Back to School Breakfast Recipes (2024)

Here are 30 Healthy Back to School Breakfast Recipes that can be made ahead for less stressful busy mornings!

I hate to say it but summer is almost over. I know, I know....... shouldn't have said that, because now the next few weeks will go even faster right? But the fact of the matter remains, school time is approaching with crazy schedules of soccer, dance, cub scouts and the list goes on and on. Making ahead breakfasts for the family is the key to my sanity.

Compiling a list of fantastic recipes that fall into my "healthy" standards was no easy task. They all needed to be gluten free because I think most of you all need/want/like gluten free recipes. But even if you don't or don't need gluten free I'm thinking most are easily adapted to use another flour or switch out the bread if it's a sandwich.

Finding all recipes made without sugar was another difficult challenge. The list I've scoured the internet for either are sugar-free, so you can add whatever sweetener you like to use or most can simply be substituted. A few use natural sugars like coconut sugar or honey.

Getting back to a school schedule and routine is something I'm actually looking forward to believe it or not. We've had such a busy summer that having to stay home to start school will be welcomed, maybe not to my kids, but certainly to me!

Photo credit: All Day I Dream About Food

All are Gluten Free, Naturally Sweetenedand/orNo Sugar Added Recipes

Muffins & Scones

1. Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins- Sugar-Free Mom

2. Coconut Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffins- All Day I Dream About Food

3. Blueberry Buckwheat Chia Seed Muffins- Edible Perspective

4.Homemade Cinnamon Rolls- My Whole Food Life

5. Personal Sized Baked Oatmeal Muffins with Individual Toppings-Sugar-Free Mom

6. Peanut Butter & Chocolate Scones- All Day I Dream About Food

7. Copycat Banana Bread Vitatop Muffins-Sugar Free Mom

Waffle & Pancake Recipes

8. Blueberry Oatmeal Pancakes- Sugar Free Mom

9. Banana Oat Gluten Free Pancakes- Mountain Mama Cooks

10. Mixed Berry Waffles- My Whole Food Life

11. Almond Joy Pancakes- All Day I Dream About Food

Egg Recipes

12. Spinach Bacon Egg Quiche Cups-Sugar-Free Mom

13. Make Ahead Egg Cheese Burritos- Sugar-Free Mom

14. Turkey Sausage Egg Bake- Sugar-Free Mom

15. Asparagus & Ham Frittata- Healthy Seasonal Recipes

16. BroccoliCheese Casserole- Inside BruCrew Life

17. Supreme Spinach Egg Sandwiches- Foodie with Family

18. Chicken, Kale Mozzarella Baked Egg Casserole- Kalyn's Kitchen

Photo Credit: Running To the Kitchen

Grab & Go Cookies & Bars

19. Crock Pot Baked Oatmeal Bars- Sugar-Free Mom

20. Cherry Berry Breakfast Cookies- Healthy Seasonal Recipes

21. Oatmeal Raisin Quinoa Breakfast Cookies- Running to the Kitchen

22. No Bake Carrot Cake Granola Bites- Cookin' Canuck

23. Chocolate Cherry Granola Bars- The Lemon Bowl

24. No Bake Cocoa Granola Bars, Nut Free - Sugar-Free Mom

Photo Credit: Food Done Light

Crock Pot & Baked Oatmeal Recipes

25. Overnight Apple Oatmeal -Sugar Free Mom

26. Carrot Cake Baked Oatmeal- Food Done Light

27. Crock Pot Overnight Banana Steel Cut Oats- Sugar Free Mom

28. Peaches & Cream Oatmeal- Barefeet in the Kitchen

29. Slow Cooker Apple Cinnamon Steel Cut Oats- Eating Bird Food

30. Crock Pot Pumpkin Pie Steel Cut Oats-Sugar-Free Mom

So now with all these fabulous recipes all in one place for when you're ready, you can go enjoy the beach. 🙂

About Brenda Brenda Bennett is a certified Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, certified Sugar Detox Coach, certified Keto Coach and certified Life Coach. She has been Sugar Free & Refined carb free for 17 years and has written 2 cookbooks, Sugar-Free Mom, and Naturally Keto and her 3rd book The 30-Day Sugar Elimination Diet, is a four part program to help you detox from sugar, eliminate cravings, balance blood sugar and lose weight all while eating a delicious, nutrient dense whole foods. Meal plan offers two tracks to follow, low carb or keto. She is the founder of the Sugar Free Fresh Start course and Sugar Free Tribe weight loss membership. Learn more.









Please Share And Pin 🙂