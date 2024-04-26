iPhone 15 charging optimization limit exc… (2024)

User profile for user: Harbeth
Harbeth Author
User level: Level1 32 points
User level: Level1
32 points
I have my iPhone 15 charging optimization set to 80% limit. Today, I take my iPhone off the charger and the battery level reads 86%. Does anybody know why this would occur, and what could be done to prevent this from happening again? Thanks in advance for your response.
iPhone 15 Plus
Posted on Sep 30, 2023 1:04 PM
Reply
Question marked as Best reply
User profile for user: harmen369
harmen369
User level: Level1 11 points
User level: Level1
11 points
Posted on Oct 26, 2023 5:54 AM
I have the same problem, also with iOS 17.1, on my iPhone 15 Plus. Every time the iPhone charges to 100%, even on the "80% Limit". This must be a bug.
FYI: I use the official Apple cable and charger. Please Apple fix this.
View in context
50 replies
Loading page content
Page content loaded
Question marked as Best reply
User profile for user: harmen369
harmen369
User level: Level1 11 points
User level: Level1
11 points
Oct 26, 2023 5:54 AM in response to Harbeth
I have the same problem, also with iOS 17.1, on my iPhone 15 Plus. Every time the iPhone charges to 100%, even on the "80% Limit". This must be a bug.
FYI: I use the official Apple cable and charger. Please Apple fix this.
Reply
Link
User profile for user: KaeBFly
KaeBFly
User level: Level5 6,958 points
User level: Level5
6,958 points
Sep 30, 2023 1:21 PM in response to Harbeth
From the Apple article:
About 80% Limit with iPhone 15 models
With iPhone 15 models, you can choose between Optimized Battery Charging, 80% Limit, and None.
When you choose 80% Limit,your iPhone will charge up to about 80 percent and then stop charging. If the battery charge level gets down to 75 percent, charging will resume until your battery charge level reaches about 80 percent again.
With 80% Limit enabled, your iPhone will occasionally charge to 100 percent to maintain accurate battery state-of-charge estimates.
This implies that it is around 80% not necessarily exactly 80% so it may still be working as intended. You could report it to Apple if you think it is a bug and not functioning correctly though
About Optimized Battery Charging on your iPhone - Apple Support
User profile for user: m4rw00
m4rw00
User level: Level1 19 points
User level: Level1
19 points
Oct 14, 2023 12:23 AM in response to Harbeth
Same situation… today my iPhone 15 Pro was left on the cable and it was charged to 90%… moreover… I thought it is some kind of error so I gave it a restart (vol up, vol down and power). And after the phone started the battery bar showed 94%! That is insane…
got the latest 17.0.3 iOS version and the charging is not like it is described…
Reply
Link
User profile for user: m4rw00
m4rw00
User level: Level1 19 points
User level: Level1
19 points
Nov 14, 2023 9:48 AM in response to harmen369
Try to turn off charging restriction, restart the phone, set the 80% option again and let it charge. In my case two times it charged the batt to 100 and now it always stops at 80. But I think that in some time it will charge to 100 again to just calibrate.
Reply
Link
User profile for user: Bob Timmons
Bob Timmons
Community+ 2024 User level: Level10 158,804 points
User level: Level10
158,804 points
Dec 9, 2023 4:36 PM in response to Harbeth
You may have missed the part in the documentation that says that the battery will still charge to 100% on occasion. "On occasion" for me is about once or twice a week.
Nothing really to be all that concerned about here in my opinion.
I realize that the battery is going to go for about 2 years and a replacement will be needed at that time. Day to day or even month to month, I just don't pay much attention to the battery.
Reply
Link
User profile for user: harmen369
harmen369
User level: Level1 11 points
User level: Level1
11 points
Nov 17, 2023 10:48 AM in response to mohak193
Well, tried m4rw00 tips, but still no luck. The fifth charge still goes to 100% with the 80% limit on. I cannot understand why this is so buggy. On Samsung devices this works flawlessly. Come on Apple, fix it.
Reply
Link
User profile for user: Mxman111
Mxman111
User level: Level1 13 points
User level: Level1
13 points
Jan 18, 2024 5:58 AM in response to Harbeth
Sounds like you all have it better than me!! My phone can’t even stay connected it charges on and off repeatedly over and over again. “Intermittently” Mainly between 35-65% and then it stops charging at 80% every single time not a percent over with optimization turned OFF. It’s been like this since the day 1 and then they replaced the cable, the block, and the phone with all new Apple products and I still have the SAME exact issue. They refused a refund during the return period. I just gave up going to the store and calling since it was wasting all my time. I have a Black iPhone 15 Plus and it’s nothing but charging problems. I wish I only had the 80% limit problem. My phone is constantly vibrating while charging disconnecting over and over. Apple doesn’t care!!! They literally told me it’s your problem not ours! I was going to write to corporate but I’m too busy to deal with this nonsense. I talked to all the top tier technicians and they confirmed there’s an issue with my phone, and Apple Store is zero help at all. They send you on your way within minutes. Apple iPhone 15 all models has severe charging/battery issues. We’re all stuck with it until they figure out their “bugs” I update it every single update hoping they fixed it… but it’s been several months now. Good luck to all!
Reply
Link
User profile for user: Mxman111
Mxman111
User level: Level1 13 points
User level: Level1
13 points
Feb 2, 2024 9:53 AM in response to MDjorov
Mine stops at 80% every time with optimization turned completely off and charges on and off continuously vibrating until it gets there. They told me they weren’t fixing this bug and they were focused on black history month exclusive items. By the way this has been a bug/issue since the beginning of October with their update to “fix” the overheating issues. That’s the update that caused this bug. They still have yet to fix it months later on iOS 17.3… They won’t replace the phone, refund it under the return period or fix it since it’s “software” related. Good luck!
Reply
Link
User profile for user: Mxman111
Mxman111
User level: Level1 13 points
User level: Level1
13 points
Feb 4, 2024 12:02 AM in response to harmen369
I wish mine charged to 100%. Seems like my issue is the opposite of all yours here. Mine stops at 80% with charging optimization off and also if I put 80% limit on. It also charges intermittently on and off while charging and seems to get hot as well. Very frustrating Apple can’t seem to find the issue, it’s been like this since the first original October update for the overheating issue.
Reply
Link
User profile for user: sheriffgirl
sheriffgirl
User level: Level1 8 points
User level: Level1
8 points
Dec 9, 2023 4:24 PM in response to Harbeth
first time to charge my 15 pro max. Went to get it off charger and noticed it was at 91%. Was supposed to stop at 80% according to settings. I created automated shortcut to notify me when charging rises above 80%. I wear an Apple Watch. It dinged my watch when I created a shortcut to notify me when it dropped below 90. So I can go in and unplug it when it gets to 80 until apple comes out with a fix
Reply
Link
User profile for user: Branta_uk
Branta_uk
User level: Level7 32,422 points
User level: Level7
32,422 points
Oct 1, 2023 5:24 AM in response to Harbeth
Harbeth wrote:
It did it again, unfortunately. It charged to 100%. Could the fact that I was using a cheap generic USB-C cable have anything to do with the problem?
Unlikely. I'm seeing similar behaviour using all-Apple cables and power adaptors.
I suggest changing to Optimized Battery if there is a setting for this in your charging options (it may vary a little depending exactly which model and software version). Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging
This is a relatively minor problem and will not harm your new iPhone if it charges to 100% a few times. It might make a very small difference in long term usage, but I expect this problem to be resolved sooner rather than later.
Reply
Link
User profile for user: GlacierColt
GlacierColt
User level: Level1 13 points
User level: Level1
13 points
Oct 14, 2023 12:46 AM in response to Harbeth
There was a know bug with this feature in earlier versions of iOS. Update your iPhone 15 to the latest version and the issue should be resolved.
Note, the iPhone may still charge to 100% sometimes to calibrate the battery.
Reply
Link
User profile for user: Mxman111
Mxman111
User level: Level1 13 points
User level: Level1
13 points
Dec 20, 2023 1:16 AM in response to Harbeth
It’s crazy how this is STILL an issue even with the latest 17.2.1 update. My phone charges intermediately since brand new then replaced it with another brand new one that did the same exact thing. Refused a refund, never charged to 100% even with optimization turned off. Only seems to happen with the iPhone 15 Plus I’ve been reading
Reply
Link
User profile for user: Branta_uk
Branta_uk
User level: Level7 32,422 points
User level: Level7
32,422 points
Oct 1, 2023 5:18 AM in response to Harbeth
There are two possible causes
(a) (unlikely) The battery was fully charged when you started, and had only dropped to 86% by the time you looked.
(b) A software bug. Based on my observation of something similar with my iPhone 15 Pro Max, I think this is the likely cause. It should be fixed in a future software update, and speed of action will depend how many bug reports Apple gets for it.
Please post bug reports to the official Feedback pages for the device involved.
Feedback - iPhone - Apple
Reply
Link
User profile for user: KaeBFly
KaeBFly
User level: Level5 6,958 points
User level: Level5
6,958 points
Dec 9, 2023 4:27 PM in response to harmen369
harmen369 wrote:
Updated to 17.1.1 but the bug still exists. Even with 80%-limit on the battery will charge to 100% --every time--. Can anyone report this to Apple, or know any solution?
You can and should report it to Apple.
Product Feedback - Apple
Reply
Link
iPhone 15 charging optimization limit exceeds 80%