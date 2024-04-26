iPhone 15 charging optimization limit exc… (2024)

Jan 18, 2024 5:58 AM in response to Harbeth

Sounds like you all have it better than me!! My phone can’t even stay connected it charges on and off repeatedly over and over again. “Intermittently” Mainly between 35-65% and then it stops charging at 80% every single time not a percent over with optimization turned OFF. It’s been like this since the day 1 and then they replaced the cable, the block, and the phone with all new Apple products and I still have the SAME exact issue. They refused a refund during the return period. I just gave up going to the store and calling since it was wasting all my time. I have a Black iPhone 15 Plus and it’s nothing but charging problems. I wish I only had the 80% limit problem. My phone is constantly vibrating while charging disconnecting over and over. Apple doesn’t care!!! They literally told me it’s your problem not ours! I was going to write to corporate but I’m too busy to deal with this nonsense. I talked to all the top tier technicians and they confirmed there’s an issue with my phone, and Apple Store is zero help at all. They send you on your way within minutes. Apple iPhone 15 all models has severe charging/battery issues. We’re all stuck with it until they figure out their “bugs” I update it every single update hoping they fixed it… but it’s been several months now. Good luck to all!