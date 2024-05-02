29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (2024)

Most people reach for it every day — their favorite mug. Whether yours is thrifted, love-worn, DIY'd, or impulse-purchased from a high-end boutique, one thing is certain: it's a kitchenessential that can make your life easier. If the thought of dragging out mixing bowls and casserole dishes makes you want to run screaming out of your kitchen (we've been there), never fear. The mug is here! With a few simple ingredients and a microwave, your cup can transform into a one-dish wonder. Not only are these mug recipes super delicious, but most of them can be ready in five minutes or less.

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (1)

5-Minute Chocolate Banana Bread Mug Cake

Waiting days for your banana bread-destined bananas is overrated. Make this quick mug recipe instead, to fuel your sweet cravings! (via Brit + Co.)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (2)

Spiced Pumpkin Molten Mug Cake

'Tis this season for pumpkin spice, and this easy mug cake recipe is sure to amp up all the seasonal vibes. (via Vikalinka)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (3)

5-Minute Chocolate Fudge S’mores Mug Cake

If the mere thought of breaking out skewers makes you sweat, enjoy your s’mores in a new way — the mug cake. This ooey gooey marshmallow-fudge treat can be ready to eat in five minutes, sans sweating over an open fire. (via How Sweet Eats)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (4)

Magic Mug Low Carb Bread

This recipe is great for low-carb eaters or people with a low FODMAP preference. Just 5 minutes and some pantry staples, and you'll have yielded a nice snack! (via A Spicy Perspective)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (5)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mug Cake

The mug cake can be tricky to master – but not for you. Now that you’re armed with this carefully tested recipe, mix things up by adding nuts and mini mallows for a rocky road-style sweet treat. (via The Novice Chef)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (6)

5-Minute Spinach and Cheddar Microwave Quiche in a Mug

Microwave your way to deliciousness using this healthy mug recipe! It's perfect for a quick breakfast or lunch bite. (via Bowl of Delicious)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (7)

Blueberry Muffin with Streusel Topping Mug Cake

There’s nothing like the scent of freshly-baked blueberry muffins. Good thing you can make this muffin in a matter of minutes. (via Kirbie’s Cravings)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (9)

Red Velvet Mug Cake

Wrap up this colorful cake-in-a-mug and make it a gift. Who wouldn’t love to find this sweet snack on their desk? (via Kirbie’s Cravings)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (10)

Instant Pasta in a Mug

All you need for these noods is pasta, milk, and cheese. Easy (and cheesy) enough! (via Feel Good Foodie)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (11)

Pumpkin Mug Pie with Toffee and Caramel

We’re totally tempted to make this for breakfast. Pumpkin’s healthy, right? (via Yammie’s Noshery)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (12)

Strawberry Sweet Roll Mug Cake

Let the sweetness of this mug cake take you away! Strawberries means it's healthy, right? (via A Virtual Vegan)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (13)

Double Chocolate Mug Cake

Fuel your mug obsession with chocolate-on-chocolate. What else could you need? (via Cooking Classy)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (14)

The Ultimate Gooey Caramel Brownie Mug Cake Sundae

An already fabulous molten chocolate cake recipe gets a makeover with rich espresso and other add-ins such as melted caramel, nuts and fudge sauce. We have a hunch that this recipe will do more than meet your expectations. (via Willow Bird Baking)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (15)

Single Serving Cinnamon Roll in a Mug

There are *so* many things to love about cinnamon rolls. They’re basically an excuse to eat cake for breakfast! Ingredients like oat flour, bananas, coconut oil, dates and, of course, cinnamon come together to create a single serving of delish. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (16)

Strawberry Mug Pies

Strawberry pie in a mug is now officially the greatest thing to ever happen to you. This beauty is actually oven-baked, but the recipe boasts a seriously good time-saving secret: puff pastry. So genius. (via How Sweet Eats)

See Also
Easy Healthy Navajo Tacos Recipe - My Natural Family

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (17)

Cookies and Cream Mug Cake

This recipe is worth every single delicious calorie. Make this happen with only five ingredients, and five minutes of your time. (via Kirbie’s Cravings)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (18)

Peach Cobbler Mug Cake

The smell of this fresh-from-the-microwave cake is so irresistible that you might find yourself greedily spooning down mouthfuls before it’s had time to properly cool. (via Cooking Classy)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (19)

Microwave Brownie in a Mug

Sometimes one brownie is all you want! Each spoonful of this recipe is devilishly decadent, ideal for satisfying sweet treat cravings. (via Averie Cooks)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (20)

One-Minute Microwave Cheesecake

Cheesecake in one minute? Yum and yes please! Top these babies off with fresh fruit, nuts or even chocolate. (via Your Lighter Side)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (21)

Roasted Tomato Mug Soup with Grilled Cheddar

Hungry? Here’s something to really get your stomach growling. Rather than coming home to a microwave dinner or leftover pizza, prepare this roasted tomato soup a day ahead, then simply ladle into cups and heat in the oven, sprinkling shredded cheese on top. You won’t be sorry. (via Smitten Kitchen)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (22)

Pancake in a Mug

Breakfast in a cinch! This way, you won't get all messy with syrup spilling. (via A Virtual Vegan)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (23)

Mint Chocolate Chip Cake

After a doozy of the day — or any day — eat this and feel worlds better. (via She Knows)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (24)

Chocolate Buckwheat Microwave Cake

This buckwheat cake is loaded with heart-healthy ingredients to create a snack that you’ll love and feel good about eating. P.S. it's only 200 calories! (via Desserts With Benefits)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (25)

Microwave Peanut Butter Swirl Brownie

When we were kids, a day without sweets was a day without joy. And now that we’re all grown up — well, we’re still not over it. (via Heather’s Dish)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (26)

Vanilla Mug Cake

Bring on the rainbow sprinkles to make this microwaved treat feel extra special. (via Feel Good Foodie)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (27)

A Cup of Coffee Cake

Coffee cake should always be in a cup. Way to manage those pesky crumbles! (via Pretty Prudent)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (28)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mug Recipe

Sometimes it’s better to make just one cookie, because making a whole batch takes far too long, and it’s far too easy to munch your way through a dozen. (via No. 2 Pencil)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (29)

Omelet Cup Recipe

Get a handle on breakfast (or make it brunch!) with an omelet in a mug. This is a great way to tote your breakfast when you're in a hurry — simply grab and go! (via Just Putzing)

We hope you're feeling hungry and inspired by this round up of mug recipes. Share your favorites or any tips you learn trying them in the comments below!

Lead image via Cooking Classy.

This post has been updated.

From Your Site Articles

  • 45 Easy Lunch Ideas You Can Make In 10 Minutes Or Less ›
  • 17 Valentine’s Mug Cakes That Prove One Is NOT the Loneliest Number ›
  • 17 Easy Dessert Recipes Made With 3 Ingredients or Less ›
  • 14 Mug Breakfasts You Can Eat on Your Way to Class ›
  • 12 Savory Mug Meals That Require *Little* Clean-Up ›
  • 14 Mug Cakes to Instantly Satisfy Your Sweet tooth - Brit + Co ›
  • 21 Tempting Mug Cakes That Are Way Easy to Make - Brit + Co ›
  • 14 Savory Microwavable Mug Recipes Perfect for Lunch - Brit + Co ›
  • 15 Easy + Healthy Meal Recipes for One - Brit + Co ›
  • 5-Minute Snacks to Power You 9 to 5 - Brit + Co ›
  • 10 Thrifted Gift Ideas For The Holidays 2023 - Brit + Co ›

Related Articles Around the Web

Bethany Kosten

Bethany Kosten is a freelance editor at Brit + Co. and an information junkie who is passionate about creating and consuming clever content. Being an idea enthusiast makes her unique, but also — and this is critical — awesome. Side note: Bethany is a serial chips and salsa eater. (Seriously, hide them.)

29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (2024)
Top Articles
Wired earbuds are making a comeback, and I'm excited
NordVPN configuration files to set up VPN manually
Allyson Park Panel Bedroom Set
Q Station Sydney Harbour National Park
Latest Posts
Best wired earbuds in 2024
ExpressVPN Review (2024) - IGN
Article information

Author: Cheryll Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6236

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Cheryll Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-12-23

Address: 4653 O'Kon Hill, Lake Juanstad, AR 65469

Phone: +494124489301

Job: Marketing Representative

Hobby: Reading, Ice skating, Foraging, BASE jumping, Hiking, Skateboarding, Kayaking

Introduction: My name is Cheryll Lueilwitz, I am a sparkling, clean, super, lucky, joyous, outstanding, lucky person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.