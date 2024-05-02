29 Delicious Mug Recipes For Making A Sweet Treat In A Time Crunch (2024)

Most people reach for it every day — their favorite mug. Whether yours is thrifted, love-worn, DIY'd, or impulse-purchased from a high-end boutique, one thing is certain: it's a kitchenessential that can make your life easier. If the thought of dragging out mixing bowls and casserole dishes makes you want to run screaming out of your kitchen (we've been there), never fear. The mug is here! With a few simple ingredients and a microwave, your cup can transform into a one-dish wonder. Not only are these mug recipes super delicious, but most of them can be ready in five minutes or less.

5-Minute Chocolate Banana Bread Mug Cake Waiting days for your banana bread-destined bananas is overrated. Make this quick mug recipe instead, to fuel your sweet cravings! (via Brit + Co.)

Spiced Pumpkin Molten Mug Cake 'Tis this season for pumpkin spice, and this easy mug cake recipe is sure to amp up all the seasonal vibes. (via Vikalinka)

5-Minute Chocolate Fudge S’mores Mug Cake If the mere thought of breaking out skewers makes you sweat, enjoy your s’mores in a new way — the mug cake. This ooey gooey marshmallow-fudge treat can be ready to eat in five minutes, sans sweating over an open fire. (via How Sweet Eats)

Magic Mug Low Carb Bread This recipe is great for low-carb eaters or people with a low FODMAP preference. Just 5 minutes and some pantry staples, and you'll have yielded a nice snack! (via A Spicy Perspective)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mug Cake The mug cake can be tricky to master – but not for you. Now that you’re armed with this carefully tested recipe, mix things up by adding nuts and mini mallows for a rocky road-style sweet treat. (via The Novice Chef)

5-Minute Spinach and Cheddar Microwave Quiche in a Mug Microwave your way to deliciousness using this healthy mug recipe! It's perfect for a quick breakfast or lunch bite. (via Bowl of Delicious)

Blueberry Muffin with Streusel Topping Mug Cake There’s nothing like the scent of freshly-baked blueberry muffins. Good thing you can make this muffin in a matter of minutes. (via Kirbie’s Cravings)

Red Velvet Mug Cake Wrap up this colorful cake-in-a-mug and make it a gift. Who wouldn’t love to find this sweet snack on their desk? (via Kirbie’s Cravings)

Instant Pasta in a Mug All you need for these noods is pasta, milk, and cheese. Easy (and cheesy) enough! (via Feel Good Foodie)

Pumpkin Mug Pie with Toffee and Caramel We’re totally tempted to make this for breakfast. Pumpkin’s healthy, right? (via Yammie’s Noshery)

Strawberry Sweet Roll Mug Cake Let the sweetness of this mug cake take you away! Strawberries means it's healthy, right? (via A Virtual Vegan)

Double Chocolate Mug Cake Fuel your mug obsession with chocolate-on-chocolate. What else could you need? (via Cooking Classy)

The Ultimate Gooey Caramel Brownie Mug Cake Sundae An already fabulous molten chocolate cake recipe gets a makeover with rich espresso and other add-ins such as melted caramel, nuts and fudge sauce. We have a hunch that this recipe will do more than meet your expectations. (via Willow Bird Baking)

Single Serving Cinnamon Roll in a Mug There are *so* many things to love about cinnamon rolls. They’re basically an excuse to eat cake for breakfast! Ingredients like oat flour, bananas, coconut oil, dates and, of course, cinnamon come together to create a single serving of delish. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

Strawberry Mug Pies Strawberry pie in a mug is now officially the greatest thing to ever happen to you. This beauty is actually oven-baked, but the recipe boasts a seriously good time-saving secret: puff pastry. So genius. (via How Sweet Eats) See Also Easy Healthy Navajo Tacos Recipe - My Natural Family

Cookies and Cream Mug Cake This recipe is worth every single delicious calorie. Make this happen with only five ingredients, and five minutes of your time. (via Kirbie’s Cravings)

Peach Cobbler Mug Cake The smell of this fresh-from-the-microwave cake is so irresistible that you might find yourself greedily spooning down mouthfuls before it’s had time to properly cool. (via Cooking Classy)

Microwave Brownie in a Mug Sometimes one brownie is all you want! Each spoonful of this recipe is devilishly decadent, ideal for satisfying sweet treat cravings. (via Averie Cooks)

One-Minute Microwave Cheesecake Cheesecake in one minute? Yum and yes please! Top these babies off with fresh fruit, nuts or even chocolate. (via Your Lighter Side)

Roasted Tomato Mug Soup with Grilled Cheddar Hungry? Here’s something to really get your stomach growling. Rather than coming home to a microwave dinner or leftover pizza, prepare this roasted tomato soup a day ahead, then simply ladle into cups and heat in the oven, sprinkling shredded cheese on top. You won’t be sorry. (via Smitten Kitchen)

Pancake in a Mug Breakfast in a cinch! This way, you won't get all messy with syrup spilling. (via A Virtual Vegan)

Mint Chocolate Chip Cake After a doozy of the day — or any day — eat this and feel worlds better. (via She Knows)

Chocolate Buckwheat Microwave Cake This buckwheat cake is loaded with heart-healthy ingredients to create a snack that you’ll love and feel good about eating. P.S. it's only 200 calories! (via Desserts With Benefits)

Microwave Peanut Butter Swirl Brownie When we were kids, a day without sweets was a day without joy. And now that we’re all grown up — well, we’re still not over it. (via Heather’s Dish)

Vanilla Mug Cake Bring on the rainbow sprinkles to make this microwaved treat feel extra special. (via Feel Good Foodie)

A Cup of Coffee Cake Coffee cake should always be in a cup. Way to manage those pesky crumbles! (via Pretty Prudent)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mug Recipe Sometimes it’s better to make just one cookie, because making a whole batch takes far too long, and it’s far too easy to munch your way through a dozen. (via No. 2 Pencil)

Omelet Cup Recipe Get a handle on breakfast (or make it brunch!) with an omelet in a mug. This is a great way to tote your breakfast when you're in a hurry — simply grab and go! (via Just Putzing)

We hope you're feeling hungry and inspired by this round up of mug recipes. Share your favorites or any tips you learn trying them in the comments below!

Lead image via Cooking Classy.

This post has been updated.