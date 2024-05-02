Easy Healthy Navajo Tacos Recipe - My Natural Family (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

This easy healthy Navajo tacos Recipe tells you everything you need to know about how to make Navajo tacos. They are way easier to make than you think.

One time I went with my kids to a fair in the town we live in and my children all wanted a Navajo taco, but they are pretty expensive and I didn't think they were worth that much money. Plus, they aren't Clean Eating and have a ton of dough and barely any protein.

So when we got home, I hurried and made up a bunch of Clean Eating Navajo tacos. It cost me probably 1/10th of what they cost at the fair and we had fun as a family making the dough.

They are almost as good as the ones at the fair, for WAY less work. I mean, the ones at the fair have yeast in them and have risen for several hours. I don't know about you, but I rarely think ahead enough to have time for my dough to rise for hours. Plus, when you make them yourself, you can choose the type of flour and oil you want.

I also use a very basic, simple chili recipe to top it off, so it really doesn't take very long. You can get the 30-Minute Easy Homemade Clean Eating Chili Recipe. What I do is get the chili started simmering away then I make this Easy Baking Powder Healthy Fry Bread Recipe. That wayI can serve the bread as it finishes so each person gets it nice and hot.

Another thing I often do is make the chili fresh and eat it with cornbread and then wait a day or two and make the fry bread and just heat up the chili. Or - even better - make a huge batch of chili and freeze it in individual containers. Then it's so easy to throw it in a pot with a little extra water and heat it up to use on this fry bread.

I can't tell you how much my children love these tacos. They love the bread so much, but I love that I can get them to eat chili, which some of them wouldn't normally do. Of course, the fry bread is delicious by itself and they try to eat it alone, but I make them have at least one with all the healthy stuff on it first.

Have you ever made Navajo tacos from scratch? You should try. It's a lot easier than you may think. Do you knowhow to make Navajo tacos now? I hope so. Have fun!

Healthy Navajo Tacos Recipe ★★★★★5 from 2 reviews Author: Rebecca Baron

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 8 1 x

Category: Main Course

Category: Main Course

Cuisine: Clean Eating Print Recipe Save Recipe Description This simple Navajo Tacos recipe is super-easy because the dough doesn't have to rise and pulls together in a few minutes. You can even get away with only putting a little oil in the bottom of a pan. And bonus - the chili pulls together in a few minutes. My kids totally love this stuff! Ingredients Scale 30-Minute Chili Ingredients 1 lb ground beef (browned)

lb ground beef (browned) 15 oz cans dark kidney beans (drained and rinsed)

cans dark kidney beans (drained and rinsed) 15 oz can of chili beans

can of chili beans 15 oz can of black beans (drained and rinsed)

can of black beans (drained and rinsed) 14.5 oz can of tomato sauce

can of tomato sauce 14.5 oz can crushed tomatoes

can crushed tomatoes 2 cups chicken broth

chicken broth homemade chili seasoning (recipe below) Chili Seasoning Ingredients 2 tsp chili powder

chili powder 1 tsp Real Salt *

Real Salt ½ tsp ground cumin

ground cumin ¼ tsp ground black pepper

ground black pepper ¼ tsp onion powder

onion powder ⅛ tsp ground cayenne pepper

ground cayenne pepper ⅛ tsp garlic salt Fry Bread Ingredients 2 Cups white einkorn flour *

white einkorn flour 1 Tbl baking powder

Tbl 1 tsp Real Salt *

Real Salt 1 Cup whole milk

whole milk 2 Tbl oil for frying (I like avocado oil because it has a high smoke point) Optional Navajo Taco Toppings Cheese

Tomatoes

Sour Cream

Green Onions Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Start the CHILI RECIPEand while it is cooking, make the FRY BREAD RECIPE Top with your favorite optional toppings. Chili Instructions Combine all ingredients in a large pot Stir together Heat on medium-high until the chili starts to simmer Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes (or longer) Fry Bread Instructions In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in milk, and mix until the dough comes together. The amount of milk is an approximation. Just add a little at a time until it comes together. With the einkorn, you will need a lot less milk, like maybe ¼ cup less. Add more flour if necessary to be able to handle the dough. On a floured surface, knead the dough until smooth, at least 5 minutes. Let the dough rest for 5 minutes. Heat oil in a large, deep heavy skillet to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C). Oil should be anywhere from just coating the bottom of the pan to 1 ½ inches deep. Break off ¾ cup sized pieces of dough, and shape into round discs ¼ inch in thickness, making a thinner depressed area in the center. Fry breads in the hot oil until golden on both sides, turning only once. Drain on paper towels. Keywords: simple, healthy, easy, no-rise

