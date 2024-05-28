30 Second Hollandaise Sauce Recipe (2024)

“I found this Hollandaise sauce recipe to be a tremendous success, we slathered grilled salmon with it and it was excellent! I have not tried the traditional method of making Hollandaise simply b/c of the effort involved. This and the other 30 second recipes are game changing!” ~ Jeanette
30 second Hollandaise sauce is a game changer!
I’m in love with my immersion blender, is there anything it can’t do?. You better get steaming those skinny asparagus or poaching your runny eggs, — this amazing 30 second Hollandaise sauce is going to be ready in no time! And the next time somebody tells you that to make real Hollandaise you have to drizzle clarified butter while you whisk egg yolks until your hand cramps, send them this way, I’ll set ’em straight. You can get the same unbelievably thick creamy result in a mason jar using your stick blender.
It all started with my 30 Second Mayonnaise. I know the French slave over their Mother Sauces, but I prefer my 30 second versions and I’ll tell you something, I think the immersion blender does a better job in most cases…this blender Hollandaise sauce is super silky and stable.
more 30 second condiment sauces
- How to Make Vegan Mayonnaise
- 30 Second Béarnaise Sauce
- Irish Fish Cakes with 30 Second Tartar Sauce
- 30-Second Aioli Recipe
- 30 Second Caesar Salad Dressing Recipe
How to make 30 second Hollandaise sauce
- Put three large egg yolks into a wide mouthed mason jar.
- Add a touch of salt, some lemon juice, and a stick of melted butter.
- Insert your immersion blender and blend.
- That’s it, it takes just a few seconds. It’s fun…and amazing.
Making blender Hollandaise is similar to making homemade mayonnaise
The difference is in this case you use butter, not oil. The high speed of the blender blades creates an emulsion with the egg yolks serving as stabilizers. It’s the same principle as salad dressing, where if you blend vigorously enough, you’ll create a creamy emulsion with the oil and vinegar that won’t separate.
The sauce is actually quite thick right from the jar. I thinned mine with more fresh lemon juice for spooning over my asparagus.
Can I make Hollandaise sauce in my regular blender?
Yes, you can, if you have a good high speed blender although you may need to double the recipe to make it work. You can also do this in a small Nutribullet.
Tips for making easy blender Hollandaise sauce:
- When using an immersion blender, make sure you use the right size jar…the head of the immersion blender should just fit inside. This way the power of the blender is maximized. Don’t try to do this is a very large jar, or a bowl. A wide mouthes mason jar is perfect.
- If you’re having trouble getting the sauce to thicken for any reason, try adding in one of the egg whites and blend again. It’ll do the trick!
Once you’ve mastered this easy method, you have to try my Eggs Benedict Quiche, a perfect showcase for hollandaise sauce!
TVFGI recommends: an immersion blender
I use my immersion blender a lot in my kitchen. I have always used it to blend soups etc. right in the pot, but I have to say that ever since I discovered how easy it is to make homemade mayo and sauces like this hollandaise, it’s become one of my most beloved tools. It’s not expensive, it’s very easy to clean because the top screws right off for rinsing, and it has a solid, heavy feel to it.
30 Second Hollandaise Sauce
3.41 from 306 votes
This 30 Second Hollandaise Sauce recipe is made with your immersion blender and it's the real deal! Slather it on Eggs Benedict, asparagus, fish, potatoes, fries, even burgers!
Print RecipePin RecipeRate Recipe
Prep Time:1 minute minute
Total Time:1 minute minute
Servings: 16 servings
Equipment
an immersion blender
Ingredients
- 3 large egg yolks (reserve one of the whites in case it's needed to thicken a thin sauce)
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1/2 cup (or 8 Tbsp) butter
Instructions
Put the egg yolks, salt, and lemon juice in the bottom of a wide mouthed mason jar.
Melt the butter in a small saucepan and let cool slightly.
Add the melted butter to the mason jar and immediately insert your immersion blender and blend for several seconds until the sauce is thick and creamy. As you are blending gently lift the blender slightly so you get all the liquid emulsified.
Taste to adjust the seasonings. You can add more lemon juice or even water to thin the sauce if it is too thick. Note: if your sauce is too thin, try blending in the reserved egg white.
Video
Notes
- The wide mouthed mason jar is the perfect vessel for this. If your immersion blender came with a jar, that will work too. You need a small enough container so that everything emulsifies at once, and you need the wide mouth so the blender can maneuver properly. This will not work as well in a large jar or bowl.
- You can add a bit of mustard to the jar before blending if you like, or a pinch of cayenne pepper.
- If you are uncomfortable using raw eggs, use pasteurized eggs, they are available in most large supermarkets these days. Pasteurized eggs have been heated briefly to a temperature that kills any dangerous bacteria but doesn’t ‘cook’ the egg. You can use them just like you would regular eggs.
- I was able to reheat the Hollandaise sauce gently in the microwave or on the stove top.
- I found this sauce kept well in the fridge, but use within a few days.
NEW FEATURE! Click here to add your own private notes.
Course: Sauce
Cuisine: French
Author: Sue Moran
Keyword: blender, easy, eggs, French, hollandaise sauce, recipe
Nutrition
Serving: 1 Tbsp · Calories: 62 kcal · Carbohydrates: 1 g · Protein: 1 g · Fat: 7 g · Saturated Fat: 2 g · Cholesterol: 37 mg · Sodium: 141 mg · Potassium: 8 mg · Fiber: 1 g · Sugar: 1 g · Vitamin A: 302 IU · Vitamin C: 1 mg · Calcium: 7 mg · Iron: 1 mg
Nutritional information is provided as a courtesy and is an estimate only. This information comes from online calculators. Although The View from Great Island attempts to provide accurate nutritional information, these figures are only estimates.
Did You Make This?We love seeing what you’ve made! Tag us on social media at @theviewfromgreatisland for a chance to be featured.