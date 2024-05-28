30 Second Hollandaise Sauce Recipe (2024)

“I found this Hollandaise sauce recipe to be a tremendous success, we slathered grilled salmon with it and it was excellent! I have not tried the traditional method of making Hollandaise simply b/c of the effort involved. This and the other 30 second recipes are game changing!” ~ Jeanette

30 second Hollandaise sauce is a game changer!

I’m in love with my immersion blender, is there anything it can’t do?. You better get steaming those skinny asparagus or poaching your runny eggs, — this amazing 30 second Hollandaise sauce is going to be ready in no time! And the next time somebody tells you that to make real Hollandaise you have to drizzle clarified butter while you whisk egg yolks until your hand cramps, send them this way, I’ll set ’em straight. You can get the same unbelievably thick creamy result in a mason jar using your stick blender.

It all started with my 30 Second Mayonnaise. I know the French slave over their Mother Sauces, but I prefer my 30 second versions and I’ll tell you something, I think the immersion blender does a better job in most cases…this blender Hollandaise sauce is super silky and stable.

How to make 30 second Hollandaise sauce Put three large egg yolks into a wide mouthed mason jar. Add a touch of salt, some lemon juice, and a stick of melted butter. Insert your immersion blender and blend. That’s it, it takes just a few seconds. It’s fun…and amazing.

Making blender Hollandaise is similar to making homemade mayonnaise

The difference is in this case you use butter, not oil. The high speed of the blender blades creates an emulsion with the egg yolks serving as stabilizers. It’s the same principle as salad dressing, where if you blend vigorously enough, you’ll create a creamy emulsion with the oil and vinegar that won’t separate.

The sauce is actually quite thick right from the jar. I thinned mine with more fresh lemon juice for spooning over my asparagus.

Can I make Hollandaise sauce in my regular blender?

Yes, you can, if you have a good high speed blender although you may need to double the recipe to make it work. You can also do this in a small Nutribullet.

Tips for making easy blender Hollandaise sauce:

When using an immersion blender, make sure you use the right size jar…the head of the immersion blender should just fit inside. This way the power of the blender is maximized. Don’t try to do this is a very large jar, or a bowl. A wide mouthes mason jar is perfect.

If you’re having trouble getting the sauce to thicken for any reason, try adding in one of the egg whites and blend again. It’ll do the trick!