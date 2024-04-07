32 One-Pot Chicken Recipes for Busy Weeknight Dinners (2024)

Juicy, tender, and quick to cook, chicken is our go-to protein on busy weeknights—especially these one-pot chicken recipes, which come together in no time but taste like you've labored all afternoon. Requiring just a single pot or sheet pan, they're not only a cinch to prep, but they're also quick to clean up. Some recipes are made with boneless, skinless chicken cutlets or bone-in, skin-on breasts; others call for dark meat thighs, ground chicken, and even leftover roast chicken. They're the ideal solution when you need to get dinner on the table fast.

Pan-Roasted Chicken With Za'atar, Potatoes, and Greens

This colorful sheet-pan dinner stars chicken thighs, fingerling potatoes, red onion, and lacinato kale. It tastes as good as it looks—za’atar is the magical spice mix that brings it all together.

Creamy Chicken and Mushrooms With Egg Noodles

Chicken breasts, mushrooms, and shallots set the stage for this one-pot chicken recipe. Egg noodles, cooked in the same pan, and cream cheese—which creates a quick, rich sauce—steal the show.

One-Pot Chicken and Brown Rice

A healthy, hearty one-pan dinner that’s economical too. Use up the celery and carrots that have been languishing in your crisper drawer, along with an onion, bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, and some brown rice.

Lemon Chicken With Potatoes and Escarole

Here's a sheet-pan chicken dinner you'll crave on the regular. Juicy roasted thighs, crispy potatoes, and wilted escarole combine for a cozy, delicious meal.

Chicken, Fennel, and Artichoke Fricassee

Artichoke hearts, red onion, and fennel pair with chicken thighs for a skillet meal that's simply out of this world. The vegetables infuse the braising liquid, which cooks down into a flavorful pan sauce for the meat.

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

Colorful and spicy, there's a lot to love about this one-sheet recipe. Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are sizzled together with yellow and green bell peppers and then topped with sour cream, salsa, and ripe avocado, delivering zesty flavor in each bite.

Skillet Chicken With Leeks and Carrots

Consider this one-pot chicken recipe a spring take on roast chicken. Instead of a whole bird, we use chicken breast halves, which cook atop leeks, carrots, and bread cubes that soak up the meat's flavorful juices.

Broiled Yogurt-Marinated Chicken and Chickpeas

For lightning-fast meals, look no further than your broiler. Here, yogurt-marinated boneless chicken thighs are nestled on a baking sheet with spiced carrots and chickpeas, then broiled to perfection and served with couscous or crusty bread.

Summery Chicken-and-Rice Soup

Light, fresh, and full of flavor, this one-pot chicken recipe features zucchini and yellow squash plus leafy greens, making it a delightful option for the summer months. Save prep time by using shredded cooked chicken from leftover roast or rotisserie chicken.

Chicken Paillard With Caprese Panzanella

Inspired by the Caprese salad, this chicken dinner features tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, celery hearts, and capers, along with strips of breaded chicken cutlets for a no-fuss warm-weather meal.

Chicken Scarpariello

Hot and spicy, this interpretation of the Italian-American standard unites browned chicken thighs, hot pickled peppers, shallots, and Italian sausage links. Rosemary infuses the dish with an irresistible aroma.

Chicken-and-Mushroom Congee

Warm and comforting, this savory rice porridge is prepared in one pan with bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, ginger, scallions, and shiitake mushrooms. For extra oomph, top it with umami-rich sesame oil and chili sauce, such as sambal oelek, before serving,

Ground Chicken Tacos

This quick weeknight dinner is on the table in 35 minutes. The ground chicken mixture is flavored with cumin, coriander, and tomato paste, while minced chipotle in adobo brings the heat. It cooks on the stovetop in a skillet and is served in your favorite taco shells with all the fixings.

Instant Pot Chicken Adobo and Rice

The only piece of cookware you need to make this Philippine-inspired recipe is your beloved Instant Pot. Red Thai chiles, soy sauce, red wine vinegar, and garlic pack flavor, a winning combo with the bone-in, skin-in chicken thighs.

Spicy Basil Chicken Stir-Fry

A true crowd-pleaser, this Thai-inspired stir-fry recipe combines chicken thighs with shallots, fresh basil leaves, spicy serrano chile peppers, soy sauce, and oyster sauce. It's so flavorful that we guarantee there will be no leftovers.

Creamy Lemon Chicken With Spinach and Artichokes

The secret to this rich, comforting one-skillet chicken recipe is the cream cheese, which creates a magical sauce when stirred into the pan juices. The results are rich and satisfying, with less fat than heavy cream.

Cuban Chicken With Rice and Beans

A little bit of bacon goes a long way in this recipe. Not only does it add richness to the rice and beans, but it also deepens the flavors of the chicken thighs, which are browned in bacon in an ovenproof skillet.

Greek-Chicken Pasta

Lemon juice and zest, plus plenty of fresh dill, brighten this chicken pasta dish. It's inspired by avgolemono, a classic Greek soup that's thickened with eggs instead of cream.

Creamy Asparagus Chicken

A splash of cream adds just the right amount of richness to this braised chicken dish with leeks, asparagus, and baby red potatoes. Finish with sprigs of dill.

Instant Pot Chicken Marbella

A retro one-dish delight with timeless flavors, this winning chicken dinner offsets salty, briny Castelvetrano olives with sweet, dark prunes. It all comes together in under an hour, thanks to that modern marvel, the Instant Pot,

Classic Chicken Noodle Soup

Few dishes are as comforting as a warming bowl of chicken noodle soup. All this one-pot chicken recipe requires is that you simmer the ingredients together on the stove.

Garlic Chicken With Barley

This set-it-and-forget-it one-pot chicken recipe uses a slow cooker, which requires more time but less hands-on cooking. A whole chicken is cut into pieces for a garlicky braise, then served on a bed of barley studded with peas and tarragon.

Chicken and Mushrooms With Egg Noodles

A one-pot dinner that's elegant enough for company, this dish bathes chicken in a rich cream sauce, offset by egg noodles. The finishing touch: chopped fresh dill and bits of bacon.

Warm Quinoa and Chicken Salad

For a taste of spring, quick-cooking quinoa is paired with boneless, skinless chicken breast. Light yet satisfying, this main-course salad is further enhanced with peas and asparagus.

Chicken-Chile Stew

Chicken thighs and cannellini beans are the base of this spicy stew that simmers in a Dutch oven. Poblano peppers and chili powder lend just enough subtle heat.

Roast Chicken With Paprika and Roasted Garlic

One pot doesn't just mean stews, soups, and skillet dishes. Here, chicken with a paprika-oregano rub is roasted alongside a medley of vegetables on a baking sheet, which cooks the bird faster than a traditional roasting pan.

Instant-Pot Chicken Curry

For a chicken curry in a hurry, there's no better small appliance than an Instant Pot. Boneless, skinless chicken thighs are spiced with coriander, cumin seeds, and ginger for a whole lot of flavor in a short time.

Chicken With Sausage and Potatoes

Turn to your Dutch oven for this robust one-dish chicken recipe. Chicken breasts are teamed with Italian sausage and waxy potatoes, then perked up with red wine vinegar and fresh oregano for a hearty, rib-sticking stew.

Roasted Chicken With Kale and Tomato Panzanella

This sheet-pan supper is just a little different and altogether delicious. Chicken thighs and drumsticks are crisped up on the same sheet pan as the crusty bread, lacinato kale, and cherry tomatoes used for the panzanella that's served alongside.

Pressure-Cooker Coq au Vin

Take your taste buds on a trip to a French bistro without leaving your kitchen. This chicken dish is made in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker in a fraction of the traditional stovetop meal time.

Chicken and Rice With Swiss Chard

Chicken legs simmer together with a bounty of vegetables and rice in this versatile recipe. Use parsnips if you don't have carrots or swap out the Swiss chard for spinach—and if you're fresh out of basmati rice, sub in Carolina, converted, or jasmine rice.

Chicken-and-Broccoli Stir-Fry

Yes, you can whip up this takeout favorite at home. The sauce couldn't be easier—simply make a slurry with soy sauce, rice vinegar, oyster sauce, cornstarch, and sesame oil, then add it to the wok near the end of cooking.

