Momofuku's Soy Sauce Eggs Recipe on Food52 (2024)

I follow this recipe but with some alterations.

I cut the low sodium soy sauce I use with quite a bit of water to create more marinade. I will sometimes add red cooking wine, wine, or even whiskey at times. black pepper in the marinade too.

6 min and 50 sec is perfect soft boil time here in Hoosier Land. gooey jelly yolks I love.

I put the 6 eggs in a sandwich bag and pour marinade in. squeeze air out of bag carefully. then place that bag in another sandwich bag (leak messy containment). i lay the bag flat on fridge shelf. anytime I walk by fridge throughout the day....... flip or rotate bag to other side.

I prefer the longest soak time possible which is difficult when temptation is circling!!!!

my MLI is Filipino and approves of thus one!!!!