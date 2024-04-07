Zucchini Noodle Recipes (2024)

Recipe Roundups
ByKaeleigh Pugliese
Zoodles are all the rage right now and we found 15 must-try zucchini noodle recipes so you don’t have to! Quick, easy, healthy and delicious!
Zucchini noodles or zoodles are a favorite when it comes to keto, paleo, low-carb or Whole30 recipes.
No one is pretending that zucchini is basically the same thing as regular spaghetti, but it certainly does give you that “noodle sensation” without all the carbs.
Zucchini spaghetti is a wonderful addition to a healthy diet. It’s a great way to incorporate an alternative form of some of your favorite pasta dishes while skipping the carbs!
If you’d like to know how to make zucchini spaghetti and how to pair it with different ingredients, take a look at the FAQ and delicious recipes below…
Is Zucchini Spaghetti Good For You?
Zucchini spaghetti is loaded with nutrients and much lower in carbs than regular grain-based pasta. When it comes to keto, zucchini is a good source of carbs because one full cup of raw zucchini contains about 2,4g net carbs. It’s very difficult to overeat this vegetable and go over your carb allowance.
Do You Eat Zoodles Raw Or Cooked?
Zucchini spaghetti can be eaten raw OR cooked. However, because they cook so fast, you’ll find most recipes with this ingredient will have them cooked.
How do you make zucchini noodles not soggy?
Lightly salt your zucchini spaghetti, wrap them in paper towels and let them sit for 10-15 minutes (so the salt can extract some of the moisture).
Use a salad spinner to drain any excess liquid after spiralizing.
Zucchini Noodle Recipes
1
Zucchini Alfredo
Zucchini Alfredo is a delicious dish that is satisfy and healthy all in one that you can feel good about feeding your family!
2
Cilantro Pesto Zoodles with Seared Chicken and Tomato
A delicious healthy one pan meal – Cilantro Pesto Zoodles with Seared Chicken and Tomato. 4 Ingredients. 20 Minutes. Gluten-Free. Low-Carb. Keto. Whole 30. Paleo.
3
Best Keto Carbonara with Zoodles
Zucchini noodles, or zoodles, are more than just an “alternative” to regular pasta – they’re a culinary treat! With all the creamy textures and crispy bacon crunch of the Italian classic, this quick and satisfying recipe hits all the right notes.
4
Cheesy Zucchini Bake with Corn and Ground Beef
An easy, but delicious Cheesy Zucchini Casserole with Ground Beef. Needs just 7 simple ingredients and 20 minutes of hands-on time. Gluten-Free. Low-Carb. Keto.
5
Chicken Zoodle Soup
Chicken Zoodle Soup – Just like mom’s cozy chicken noodle soup but made with zucchini noodles instead! So comforting AND healthy!
6
Roasted Tomatoes and Shrimp with Zucchini Noodles
Roasted Tomatoes and Shrimp with Zucchini Noodles is an easy and flavorful dinner made with simple ingredients. Gluten-free, Paleo and Whole30 compliant!
7
Tuna Tomato Zoodle Bake
A budget friendly Tuna Tomato Casserole, perfect for weeknight dinners. 7 Ingredients. 30 Minutes In The Oven. Gluten-Free. Keto. Low-Carb.
8
Authentic Beef Ramen with Zoodles
An easy recipe for healthier Beef Ramen Soup recipe, made with an authentic broth and uses zoodles instead of noodles. 11 simple ingredients. 30 minutes total time. Keto. Low-Carb. Paleo. Gluten-Free.
9
Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Zoodles
Creamy Sundried Tomato + Parmesan Chicken Zoodles make the craziest low carb comfort food without feeling like a fit-foodie.
10
Asian Chicken Zoodle Soup
The ginger, garlic, sesame and fresh green onions and cilantro add SO much to this brothy soup. And the zoodles truly satisfy the cravings for real noodles! You have got to try this soup, which also happens to be very easy to prepare- it is the perfect weeknight meal and heats up really well for lunches the next day!
11
Creamy Chicken Zoodles
This Zucchini Noodles with Chicken recipe is an easy option for a weeknight dinner. You can have this ready in 25 minutes from start to finish, as the ingredients all cook very quickly. It only needs a few simple ingredients too!
12
Zoodles Marinara
This recipe for Zoodles Marinara is super easy to make, full of delicious flavors, and it’s naturally vegetarian and gluten-free!
13
Shrimp + Zoodle Red Curry Bowl
A flavorful red curry soup filled with aromatic vegetables, spicy curry, and succulent shrimp.
14
Creamy Zoodles
These creamy zucchini noodles are ready in just 3 minutes, making them the perfect healthy snack. We also love serving them alongside baked chicken breasts!
15
Gluten Free & Keto Pesto Shrimp Zoodles
Bursting with flavor, incredibly fresh and ready in just 15 minutes, these keto shrimp zoodles with pesto make for a stellar (and easy!) weekday meal!
16
Gourmet Ramen Zoodles with Crispy Chicken
A quick and easy recipe for “fancy” Gourmet Chicken “Ramen” Zoodles – 8 Ingredients. 30 Minutes. Low-Carb. Keto. Paleo.
Check out this recipe
Recommended Equipment
