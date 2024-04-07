Zucchini Noodle Recipes (2024)

33K Shares

Zoodles are all the rage right now and we found 15 must-try zucchini noodle recipes so you don’t have to! Quick, easy, healthy and delicious!

Zucchini noodles or zoodles are a favorite when it comes to keto, paleo, low-carb or Whole30 recipes.

No one is pretending that zucchini is basically the same thing as regular spaghetti, but it certainly does give you that “noodle sensation” without all the carbs.

Zucchini spaghetti is a wonderful addition to a healthy diet. It’s a great way to incorporate an alternative form of some of your favorite pasta dishes while skipping the carbs!

If you’d like to know how to make zucchini spaghetti and how to pair it with different ingredients, take a look at the FAQ and delicious recipes below…

Is Zucchini Spaghetti Good For You? Zucchini spaghetti is loaded with nutrients and much lower in carbs than regular grain-based pasta. When it comes to keto, zucchini is a good source of carbs because one full cup of raw zucchini contains about 2,4g net carbs. It’s very difficult to overeat this vegetable and go over your carb allowance. Do You Eat Zoodles Raw Or Cooked? Zucchini spaghetti can be eaten raw OR cooked. However, because they cook so fast, you’ll find most recipes with this ingredient will have them cooked. How do you make zucchini noodles not soggy? Lightly salt your zucchini spaghetti, wrap them in paper towels and let them sit for 10-15 minutes (so the salt can extract some of the moisture).

Use a salad spinner to drain any excess liquid after spiralizing.

Zucchini Noodle Recipes

