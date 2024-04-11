33+ Vegan Christmas Breakfast Recipes (2024)

Try these delicious vegan Christmas breakfast recipes for the whole family! From spiced waffles to cakes, crunchy gingerbread granola or skillet cookies, these treats are sure to be a success.
What’s more magical than Christmas morning? Let’s make it even more special by creating a wonderful breakfast or brunch spread full of vegan-friendly goodness.
No matter if you just want humble gingerbread oatmeal or an apple pie smoothie, this list of crowd-pleasing vegan Christmas breakfast recipes is perfect for all taste preferences and can even be used to create an elaborate holiday spread!
We’ve already shared our favorite vegan Christmas dinners, drinks, and easy breakfast ideas on this website, both of which you can use for further inspiration.
If this is your first Christmas as a vegan, check out our holiday survival guide, Christmas gift ideas, and feel free to browse more cozy vegan winter recipes.
Enjoy the following collection and don’t miss out on our printable Christmas cookie balls at the end of this article!
The Best Vegan Christmas Breakfast Recipes
1
Cardamom Pancakes with Cranberry Compote
Photo Credit:plantedpurpose.com
Warm, fluffy and incredibly fragrant, these vegan pancakes take this traditional breakfast or brunch choice to the next level.
They are made with whole wheat flour and only slightly sweetened with some maple syrup – and if you have any leftover cranberry-orange sauce from Christmas dinner, this breakfast choice couldn’t be any easier.
2
Fluffy Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowls
Photo Credit:frommybowl.com
Looking for a wholesome grain-free and gluten-free vegan breakfast idea? You need to try these fluffy sweet potato breakfast bowls.
Healthy and hearty, the recipe calls for easy but incredibly delicious holiday ingredients such as roasted sweet potatoes, cinnamon, pomegranate, cacao nibs and some granola.
3
Easy Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
Can you imagine a better smell filling your kitchen than some warm, fluffy and nutty vegan cinnamon rolls?
Our easy and wholesome recipe requires only 8 basic ingredients plus all the wintery spices you want. No milk, oil, dairy or refined sugar is required for these sweet holiday-friendly buns.
4
Healthy Vegan Skillet Cookie
This delicious vegan cookie cake is the perfect combination of a moist cookie and scrumptious, slightly sweet cake that can be dressed up to your liking!
Featuring accessible staple ingredients, it’s fiber-rich, high in protein and such a crowd-pleaser. Serve with vegan frosting or a dollop of homemade ice cream!
5
Carrot Cake with Cashew Frosting
How about sneaking some veggies into your festive Christmas morning spread? This wholesome vegan carrot cake hides 2 cups of shredded carrots and a cup of unsweetened applesauce.
Combine with some whole grain flour, winter spices, brown sugar, soy milk and a few optional add-ons to get these moist and sweet snacking cake squares!
Highly recommended that you include the easy cashew frosting, but not a must if you’re short on time.
6
Vegan Spiced Apple Crumble
This classic baked crumble is a must during the holidays! Made with apples, banana and warming spices, the filling is warm, soft and gooey – and not at all overpowered by the delicious gluten-free crunchy oat topping.
While tasting fantastic, it’s secretly good for you and easy on the waistline. Serve it with some vegan ice cream or caramel sauce!
7
Vegan Black Bean Brownies
Make every chocolate lover’s heart beat faster with these fudgy black bean brownies! They feature lots of cocoa powder, espresso, dark chocolate, toasted hazelnuts and creamy almond butter.
This Christmas treat is undetectably high in protein and sweetened with dates!
8
Thick Vegan Hot Chocolate
Photo Credit:theminimalistvegan.com
Let’s sprinkle in some cozy and wintery vegan Christmas breakfast beverages! This thick Italian vegan hot chocolate is so rich, creamy and chocolatey that you will seriously fall in love with it.
A mix between normal hot chocolate and chocolate pudding, it’s made with soy milk, cornflour, cocoa powder and some good-quality dark chocolate while only requiring a small amount of coconut sugar.
9
Baked Gingerbread Porridge
Photo Credit:nataliepenny.com
Perfect for chilly winter mornings, this easily adaptable baked gingerbread porridge makes for a comforting, healthy and very flavorful addition to your Christmas breakfast spread.
It’s gluten-free and oil-free, featuring wholesome staple ingredients such as oats, raisins, apples, nuts, seeds, and plant-based milk of your choice. Don’t forget a good heap of all the tasty winter spices!
10
Spiced Cranberry Orange Bread
Photo Credit:frommybowl.com
You’re only 11 healthy plant-based ingredients away from this fluffy and flavorful holiday breakfast treat! If you’re not feeling the chocolate vibes for every single festive occasion (totally fine!), why not make this fruity and moist cranberry orange bread?
Made with ground oats, applesauce and creamy coconut milk, it features seasonal fruit and can be topped with a sweet homemade glaze for extra yumminess.
11
Chia Pudding with Pumpkin Caramel
Photo Credit:helloveggie.co
This popular plant-based breakfast choice can totally be prepared to become a festive, fancy version of a simple chia pudding!
The little seeds pack quite a bit of protein and fiber, and when soaked in liquid, it thickens up nicely to create a pudding. Top with homemade vegan caramel sauce, nuts and apples for a healthy holiday experience.
12
Carrot Cake Oatmeal Bake
Photo Credit:monkeyandmekitchenadventures.com
A vegan breakfast collection surely must include a couple of oatmeal recipes! Starting with this whole food plant-based carrot cake bake, which is definitely not your usual morning bowl of oats.
Sweet, moist, and packed with oats, walnuts, carrots, and raisins, this breakfast bake is seriously delicious while free from sugar, oil and gluten.
13
Golden Coconut Apple Oats
Photo Credit:runningonrealfood.com
Sticking with the oatmeal theme, here’s another simple yet genius vegan Christmas breakfast recipe: golden coconut apple oats!
Inspired by the popular golden milk, this easy-to-make oatmeal calls for warming spices like turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom and ginger. Tasty add-ons include apple, banana, mango, nuts and cacao nibs!
14
Eggnog French Toast Casserole
Photo Credit:www.blissfulbasil.com
How could you possibly put more comforting Christmas breakfast choices into one dish? This vegan eggnog french toast casserole really makes for the perfect holiday brunch – hearty cubes of french bread soaked overnight in a rich texture of coconut milk, applesauce, almond milk, maple syrup and some spices.
Bake for 45 minutes in the morning and have the whole family enjoy this rich yet healthy dish!
15
Crunchy Pumpkin Spice Granola
Photo Credit:www.crowdedkitchen.com
Speaking of popular vegan breakfast choices, let’s not forget about the mighty granola!
This easy pumpkin-spice version makes for a great Christmas morning addition for anyone wanting to top their smoothie bowls, coconut yogurts or overnight oats with some crunchy goodness – or just enjoy it by the spoonful, we won’t judge.
16
Winter Citrus Smoothie
Photo Credit:www.halfbakedharvest.com
Feeling a bit under the weather between stressful holiday gatherings? Why not offer an immune-boosting and delicious winter citrus smoothie!
This colorful fruity drink can crush any cold that might be coming up with the help of frozen mango chunks, orange juice, red beet, raspberries, turmeric, ginger and pomegranate juice — possibly meeting 1000% of your vitamin C needs with just one sip.
17
Sweet Potato Nice Cream Bowl
Photo Credit:www.blissfulbasil.com
If you’re familiar with vegan recipes, you’ve probably heard of the homemade fruity sister of dairy ice cream: banana (n)ice cream. This next-level version doesn’t just call for frozen bananas but includes some slow-releasing carbs in the form of sweet potato purée as well as a tablespoon of sunflower butter for extra creaminess.
We love this twist and the easy cinnamon-sunflower crumble makes for the most irresistible topping! 5/5 delicious and healthy.
18
Spiced Fruit Christmas Wreath
Photo Credit:www.rainbownourishments.com
How about making this impressive centerpiece for your Christmas brunch table? This vegan Christmas wreath tastes just like a fruit mince pie, featuring all the cozy spices from cinnamon and nutmeg to ginger, orange and cloves.
It’s read in one hour total and looks so festive!
19
Easy Vegan Gingerbread Latte
Photo Credit:thebananadiaries.com
Try this Starbucks copycat beverage for cozy mornings: vegan gingerbread latte! It’s undetectably dairy-free, surprisingly easy to make and can be decorated to your heart’s content.
Everyone will love this warming Christmas treat!
20
Easy Vegan Gingerbread Cake
Photo Credit:www.veggieinspired.com
Is there anything more “holiday” than the flavors of gingerbread? This soft and moist cake combines warm spices, sweet molasses and just the perfect texture.
It tastes and smells like heaven and is perfect to serve all throughout the holiday season!
21
Apple Pie Chia Smoothie
Photo Credit:helloglow.co
Craving a healthier plant-based meal during the holidays? No need to compromise on Christmas flavors. This creamy and easy apple pie chia smoothie actually tastes like pie but is at the same time packed with nutrients.
Just five simple ingredients and five minutes of preparation are required for this healthy winter beverage, and it will make a perfect addition to any festive bread, muffin or pancakes.
22
Vegan Golden Milk
Staying in the spirit of delicious warming beverages, this creamy turmeric latte (or “golden milk”) is a trendy and healthy addition to any vegan breakfast or brunch.
Completely free of caffeine, it’s suitable for young and old, can be made with the plant-based milk of your choice and only requires a handful of common winter spices.
23
Spiced Apple Pie Waffles
Photo Credit:mygoodnesskitchen.com
Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside and drizzled with apple-infused maple syrup. What is not to love?
Served with coconut ice cream that melts slowly over the warm spiced waffles, this will surely be a crowd-pleaser.
24
BakedPumpkin Cheesecake Bars
Photo Credit:rainbowplantlife.com
Are you on the hunt for an elaborate and rich vegan Christmas breakfast recipe? Look no further. These scrumptious baked pumpkin cheesecake bars will make your creamiest dreams come true.
This certainly isn’t your “only 5 easy ingredients and 5 minutes prep time” recipe, but it’s certainly worth it. If you want to wow any vegan critic, this is the rich and sweet treat to win their heart!
25
Pumpkin Crust Winter Quiche
Photo Credit:www.rainbownourishments.com
Another fancier vegan holiday recipe to serve during a more elaborate breakfast or brunch is this quiche with a pumpkin crust. It’s one of those dishes you might think are impossible when choosing a vegan lifestyle, but that’s really not the case!
This vibrant pumpkin and spinach tart-cross-quiche is gluten-free and packed with protein, featuring a naturally sweet pumpkin pastry and tofu ricotta filling. Overall, the ingredients aren’t too hard to find at the store and the quiche only requires 15 minutes of prep time!
26
Vegan Apple Spice Cake
Photo Credit:www.thesimplegreen.com
Warming notes of cinnamon, ginger, allspice and sweet crisp apples come together in this vegan apple spice cake.
It’s a wonderfully delicious yet simple plant-based treat that is perfect when served with a hot cup of coffee or tea on a cold winter morning!
27
Chocolate Gingerbread Oatmeal
Photo Credit:thehealthfulideas.com
If you’re in the game for a more simple yet festive vegan breakfast, look no further! This creamy chocolate gingerbread oatmeal is so delicious, easy to make and can be customized to your liking.
Hearty oats are cooked in plant-based milk of your choice, cozily spiced and topped with seasonal fruit and other holiday-approved garnishes.
28
5-Minute Vegan Eggnog
Photo Credit:www.veganblueberry.com
This creamy egg-less nog is incredibly thick, lightly spiced and tastes so irresistible! The best part? It can be made in your blender in less than 5 minutes and served either hot or cold.
Try this healthier Christmas beverage made from non-dairy milk, cashews and a handful of delicious spices!
29
Mini Baked GingerbreadDoughnuts
Photo Credit:wallflowerkitchen.com
Doughnuts for Christmas breakfast? Why not, if it’s basically just some flour with applesauce, plant-based milk and some spices!
Sure, they double as a healthy vegan dessert, but if your holiday spread can use some healthy-ish sweet treats for the kids, these can be a handy addition.
30
Pumpkin Cranberry Pecan Bread
Photo Credit:www.blissfulbasil.com
A festive addition to any holiday spread, this spiced spelt pumpkin loaf is dotted with crunchy pecans and chewy cranberries – all the things that make winter recipes so delicious.
The orange-hued pecan bread comes together in a flash and requires only a short list of easy-to-find ingredients. Perfected with any easy sugar-cinnamon glaze, this might not be your 100% whole food plant-based choice but a delicious vegan option everyone will love!
31
Baked Apples with Oat Streusel
Photo Credit:www.thesimplegreen.com
This simple baked apple recipe can be enjoyed at any time of the day – and makes for a festive vegan Christmas breakfast or brunch addition.
It features seasonal Gala apples baked until soft and fragrant with a comforting and crumbly oat, spelt, cinnamon and brown sugar filling. There are a few tweaks to make this recipe healthier if you wish, but otherwise, it’s the perfect classic fall and winter treat.
32
Vegan Pecan Pie Bars
Photo Credit:runningonrealfood.com
Featuring a golden shortbread crust and a delicious caramel brown sugar pecan filling, these pecan pie bars are perfect for any holiday spread!
Made with just 8 ingredients, these vegan and gluten-free treats are so easy to put together and will be enjoyed by the whole family.
33
Homemade Gingerbread Granola
Photo Credit:www.veggieinspired.com
Add these crunchy little clusters of holiday flavors to your Christmas breakfast table! This homemade granola features dried cranberries, crystallized ginger, pecans, oats and chocolate chips.
It requires only 10 minutes of hands-on time and can also be used as a wonderful DIY gift!
34
Thumbprint Breakfast Cookies
Photo Credit:occasionallyeggs.com
If Christmas morning isn’t made for eating cookies for breakfast, we don’t know what is! These simple apple blackberry jam thumbprint cookies are perfect for these occasions.
Requiring only basic staple foods, they are so nourishing thanks to the rolled oats, chia seeds, apple and dates!
More Festive Vegan Recipes
If you liked this collection of vegan Christmas breakfast and brunch ideas, be sure to check out these articles next!
Did you try any of these vegan Christmas breakfast ideas? Let us know in the comments below, rate our Christmas cookie balls and Pin this article here so you always have the recipes on hand.
33+ Vegan Christmas Breakfast & Brunch Ideas
Yield: 12 balls
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes
Try these delicious vegan Christmas breakfast and brunch recipes for the whole family! From spiced waffles to cakes, crunchy gingerbread granola or skillet cookies, these treats are sure to be a success. The following Christmas cookie balls are made within only 15 minutes, easily customizable and perfect to enjoy all throughout the holiday season.
Ingredients
Christmas Cookie Balls
- 2 cups pecans, walnuts or almonds (220 g)
- 1 cup dates, pitted and chopped (120 g)
- ½ cup dried apples (100 g)
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1-2 teaspoons gingerbread spices
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
- 2-3 tablespoons dairy-free milk
- ½ cup shredded coconut (40 g), more for coating
Instructions
- Place your nuts of choice into a food processor and pulse until they are all broken down.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and process until the mixture comes together nicely.
- Stop and scrape down the sides when needed and add more water until you have a hom*ogenous and slightly sticky mixture.
- Using your wetted hands, form little balls and, if desired, roll them in some more shredded coconut for a “snowflake” look.
- Enjoy right away or store them in an airtight container in the fridge until serving them.
Notes
- If you have vegan Christmas candies or candy cane, you can add chopped pieces of it to these cookie balls.
- Add more maple syrup or spices to suit your taste preference!
- This recipe works well for meal prep and can be made days ahead of Christmas morning.
- Find 30+ more vegan Christmas breakfast and brunch recipes in the article above.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 12Serving Size: 1 ball
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 203Total Fat: 15gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 12gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 21mgCarbohydrates: 19gFiber: 4gSugar: 14gProtein: 2g
Nutrition information is a rough estimate calculated automatically, their accuracy is not guaranteed. Just focus on whole plant-based foods and eat until satiety!