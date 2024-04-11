33+ Vegan Christmas Breakfast Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Try these delicious vegan Christmas breakfast recipes for the whole family! From spiced waffles to cakes, crunchy gingerbread granola or skillet cookies, these treats are sure to be a success.

What’s more magical than Christmas morning? Let’s make it even more special by creating a wonderful breakfast or brunch spread full of vegan-friendly goodness.

No matter if you just want humble gingerbread oatmeal or an apple pie smoothie, this list of crowd-pleasing vegan Christmas breakfast recipes is perfect for all taste preferences and can even be used to create an elaborate holiday spread!

We’ve already shared our favorite vegan Christmas dinners, drinks, and easy breakfast ideas on this website, both of which you can use for further inspiration.

If this is your first Christmas as a vegan, check out our holiday survival guide, Christmas gift ideas, and feel free to browse more cozy vegan winter recipes.

Enjoy the following collection and don’t miss out on our printable Christmas cookie balls at the end of this article!

The Best Vegan Christmas Breakfast Recipes

