35 Bakers Square Copycat Recipes (2024)

Katie Bandurski Updated: Feb. 27, 2024
Learn how to make your favorite pies (and other yummy diner dishes) with these Bakers Square copycat recipes.
Inspired by: Albacore Tuna Melt
I lightened up a tuna melt by switching mayo to creamy balsamic vinaigrette. Kids and adults both go for this quick meal hero. —Christine Schenher, Exeter, California
Get Our Recipe for Snappy Tuna Melts
Inspired by: Coconut Cream Pie
When I whip up a toasted coconut cream pie, my family goes wild and the pie vanishes. —Darlene Bartos, Shoreview, Minnesota
Get Our Recipe for Dar's Coconut Cream Pie
Inspired by: Savory Pot Roast
With the help of a slow cooker, you can prepare a down-home dinner any day of the week, not just on Sundays. The roast turns out tender and savory every time. —Brandy Schaefer, Glen Carbon, Illinois
Get Our Recipe for Sunday Pot Roast
Inspired by: Buttermilk Pancake Combo
You just can't beat a basic buttermilk pancake for a down-home country breakfast. Paired with sausage and fresh fruit, these pancakes are just like the ones you get at Cracker Barrel. —Betty Abrey, Imperial, Saskatchewan
Get Our Recipe for Buttermilk Pancakes
Inspired by: Fresh Strawberry Pie
For my mother's birthday, I made this strawberry pie recipe instead of a cake. Since it was mid-May in Oklahoma, the berries were absolutely perfect. It was a memorable occasion for the whole family. —Josh Carter, Birmingham, Alabama
Get Our Recipe for Easy Fresh Strawberry Pie
Inspired by: Lemon Artichoke Chicken
My wife and I first made this chicken entree as newlyweds, and we have been hooked on it ever since. We make it almost weekly now. It's so simple and affordable, yet delicious and healthy. You can't beat that! —Chris Koon, Midlothian, Virginia
Inspired by: Classic French Dip
I found this recipe in one of our local publications. It's perfect for an easy weeknight meal, since the meat cooks all day without any attention. —Dianne Joy Richardson, Colorado Springs, Colorado
By the way, here’s how to make a copycat Panera bread bowl.
Inspired by: The Works Burger
I can't take all the credit for these winning burgers. My husband's uncle passed down the special barbecue sauce recipe. We love it on everything...it was only natural to try it on, and in, burgers. Add cheese and bacon to take them over the top. —Rhoda Troyer, Glenford, Ohio
Get Our Recipe for Barbecued Burgers
Inspired by: Bakers Scrambler
I added a little color and flavor to this country scrambled eggs recipe by adding some green pepper, onion and red potatoes. —Joyce Platfoot, Wapakoneta, Ohio
Get Our Recipe for Country-Style Scrambled Eggs
Inspired by: Cherry Pie
This tart Michigan cherry pie is delicious with the streusel topping but even better crowned with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. —Diane Selich, Vassar, Michigan
Get Our Recipe for Michigan Cherry Pie
When our friend served us this entree, I asked her for the recipe right away. It was so good, I thought I would share it with others. I cut the recipe down for a meal or two, but it can easily be doubled or tripled. —Jodee Harding, Mount Vernon, Ohio
Get Our Recipe for Cheesy Chicken 'n' Shells
Inspired by: Eggs Benedict
Legend has it that poached eggs on an English muffin started at Delmonico’s in New York. Here’s my take on this brunch classic, and don’t spare the hollandaise. —Barbara Pletzke, Herndon, Virginia
Get Our Recipe for Eggs Benedict with Homemade Hollandaise
Inspired by: Lemon Meringue Pie
This is the one and only lemon meringue pie recipe you'll ever need. The flaky and tender from-scratch crust is worth the effort. —Lee Bremson, Kansas City, Missouri
Get Our Recipe for Classic Lemon Meringue Pie
Inspired by: Salmon Teriyaki
Maple syrup and apple juice provide the mildly sweet marinade for these salmon fillets. Whether they are broiled or grilled, the fillets glaze nicely when basted. Everyone I've served this to seems to love it. —Kathy Schrecengost Oswego, New York
Get Our Recipe for Maple Teriyaki Salmon Fillets
Inspired by: Traditional Chicken Pot Pie
Our neighbors and a friend from back home are always after me to make "those yummy potpies". That's all the encouragement I need, since we really like 'em, too! —Ada May Smith, Citrus Springs, Florida.
Get Our Recipe for Classic Chicken Potpie
Inspired by: Bakers Club
Simple to prepare, appealing to the eye, and loaded with flavor, this bistro-style sandwich couldn't be better! —Jenny Flake, Gilbert, Arizona
Get Our Recipe for Toasted Clubs with Dill Mayo
Inspired by: Cobb Salad
Made on the fly by Hollywood restaurateur Bob Cobb in 1937, the Cobb salad is a world-famous American dish. Here's a fresh take, with all the original appeal and an extra special presentation. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Get Our Recipe for Cobb Salad
Inspired by: Corned Beef Hash
I created my hash to taste like a dish from a northern Arizona restaurant we always loved. We round it out with eggs and toast made from homemade bread. —Denise Chelpka, Phoenix, Arizona
Get Our Recipe for Diner Corned Beef Hash
Inspired by: All-American Crush Cheeseburger
Go on a burger road trip in your own backyard. Grill the patties and load them sky-high with your favorite toppings. For instance, peanut butter and bacon make them southern style; coleslaw and tomatoes, a northern version. —Susan Mahaney, New Hartford, New York
Get Our Recipe for Burger Americana
Inspired by: Strawberry Crepes
Wrap summer-ripe strawberries and creamy filling into these delicate crepes for an elegant brunch entree. —Kathy Kochiss, Huntington, Connecticut
Get Our Recipe for Creamy Strawberry Crepes
Inspired by: Southern Pecan Pie
This is hands down the best pecan pie—it’s so good, it’s scary! I’m making it for Thanksgiving because there will be others around to share it with me. Here’s the trick: Toss the bag of caramels to your kid or spouse and promise they can eat whatever is left after they unwrap your 36 caramels. —Larry Crowder, Grand Blanc, Michigan
Get Our Recipe for Caramel Pecan Pie
My baked fish is a shoo-in when you want fish and chips without the frying mess. Dare I say, they're a little upgrade from the English pub classic. Get more of my recipe at cinnamonspiceandeverythingnice.com. —Reeni Pisano, Wappingers Falls, New York
Inspired by: Marbled Rye Reuben
New Yorkers say my Reubens taste like those served in the famous delis there. For a little less kick, you can leave out the horseradish. —Patricia Kile, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania
Get Our Recipe for Toasted Reubens
Inspired by: Peach Pie
Years ago, I entered this pie in the Park County Fair in Livingston. It won a first-place blue ribbon plus a purple ribbon for best all around! Family and friends agree with the judges—it's a perfectly peachy pie. —Shirley Olson, Polson, Montana
Get Our Recipe for Golden Peach Pie
Inspired by: Bakers Omelette
This cheesy omelet is modeled after the one I tasted and loved in a local restaurant. Mine is so hearty and rich tasting that no one will guess it's lower in fat. —Bernice Morris, Marshfield, Missouri
Get Our Recipe for French Omelet
Inspired by: Harvest Pumpkin Pie
Nothing says Thanksgiving like a slice of pie. And you can relish every luscious bite of this pumpkin pie recipe since the tender crust is made with canola oil and a mere hint of butter. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Get Our Recipe for Classic Pumpkin Pie
Inspired by: Belgian Waffle Combo
It was during a visit to my husband's relatives in Europe that I was given this Belgian waffle recipe. These homemade waffles are fantastic with any kind of topping: blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, fried apples, powdered sugar or whipped topping. —Rose Delemeester, St. Charles, Michigan
Get Our Recipe for True Belgian Waffles
Inspired by: Country Apple Pie
I remember coming home sullen one day because we'd lost a softball game. Grandma, in her wisdom, suggested that maybe a slice of hot apple pie would make me feel better. She was right. —Maggie Greene, Granite Falls, Washington
Get Our Recipe for Apple Pie
Inspired by: California Frittata
When you're looking for something healthy in a hurry, you can't beat this vegetable frittata cooked in a cast-iron skillet. —Janet Eckhoff, Woodland, California
Get Our Recipe for Vegetable Frittata
Inspired by: Key Lime Pie
We created this refreshing mini pie with a homemade crumb crust and a pudding-like lime filling. If you can’t find Key lime juice, regular lime juice works just fine. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Get Our Recipe for Key Lime Pie
