35 Bakers Square Copycat Recipes (2024)

35 Bakers Square Copycat Recipes (1)Katie BandurskiUpdated: Feb. 27, 2024

    Learn how to make your favorite pies (and other yummy diner dishes) with these Bakers Square copycat recipes.

    Inspired by: Albacore Tuna Melt

    I lightened up a tuna melt by switching mayo to creamy balsamic vinaigrette. Kids and adults both go for this quick meal hero. —Christine Schenher, Exeter, California

    Inspired by: Coconut Cream Pie

    When I whip up a toasted coconut cream pie, my family goes wild and the pie vanishes. —Darlene Bartos, Shoreview, Minnesota

    Inspired by: Savory Pot Roast

    With the help of a slow cooker, you can prepare a down-home dinner any day of the week, not just on Sundays. The roast turns out tender and savory every time. —Brandy Schaefer, Glen Carbon, Illinois

    Inspired by: Buttermilk Pancake Combo

    You just can't beat a basic buttermilk pancake for a down-home country breakfast. Paired with sausage and fresh fruit, these pancakes are just like the ones you get at Cracker Barrel. —Betty Abrey, Imperial, Saskatchewan

    Inspired by: Fresh Strawberry Pie

    For my mother's birthday, I made this strawberry pie recipe instead of a cake. Since it was mid-May in Oklahoma, the berries were absolutely perfect. It was a memorable occasion for the whole family. —Josh Carter, Birmingham, Alabama

    Inspired by: Lemon Artichoke Chicken

    My wife and I first made this chicken entree as newlyweds, and we have been hooked on it ever since. We make it almost weekly now. It's so simple and affordable, yet delicious and healthy. You can't beat that! —Chris Koon, Midlothian, Virginia

    Inspired by: Classic French Dip

    I found this recipe in one of our local publications. It's perfect for an easy weeknight meal, since the meat cooks all day without any attention. —Dianne Joy Richardson, Colorado Springs, Colorado

    Inspired by: The Works Burger

    I can't take all the credit for these winning burgers. My husband's uncle passed down the special barbecue sauce recipe. We love it on everything...it was only natural to try it on, and in, burgers. Add cheese and bacon to take them over the top. —Rhoda Troyer, Glenford, Ohio

    Inspired by: Bakers Scrambler

    I added a little color and flavor to this country scrambled eggs recipe by adding some green pepper, onion and red potatoes. —Joyce Platfoot, Wapakoneta, Ohio

    Inspired by: Cherry Pie

    This tart Michigan cherry pie is delicious with the streusel topping but even better crowned with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. —Diane Selich, Vassar, Michigan

    When our friend served us this entree, I asked her for the recipe right away. It was so good, I thought I would share it with others. I cut the recipe down for a meal or two, but it can easily be doubled or tripled. —Jodee Harding, Mount Vernon, Ohio

    Inspired by: Eggs Benedict

    Legend has it that poached eggs on an English muffin started at Delmonico’s in New York. Here’s my take on this brunch classic, and don’t spare the hollandaise. —Barbara Pletzke, Herndon, Virginia

    Inspired by: Lemon Meringue Pie

    This is the one and only lemon meringue pie recipe you'll ever need. The flaky and tender from-scratch crust is worth the effort. —Lee Bremson, Kansas City, Missouri

    Inspired by: Salmon Teriyaki

    Maple syrup and apple juice provide the mildly sweet marinade for these salmon fillets. Whether they are broiled or grilled, the fillets glaze nicely when basted. Everyone I've served this to seems to love it. —Kathy Schrecengost Oswego, New York

    Inspired by: Traditional Chicken Pot Pie

    Our neighbors and a friend from back home are always after me to make "those yummy potpies". That's all the encouragement I need, since we really like 'em, too! —Ada May Smith, Citrus Springs, Florida.

    Inspired by: Bakers Club

    Simple to prepare, appealing to the eye, and loaded with flavor, this bistro-style sandwich couldn't be better! —Jenny Flake, Gilbert, Arizona

    Inspired by: Cobb Salad

    Made on the fly by Hollywood restaurateur Bob Cobb in 1937, the Cobb salad is a world-famous American dish. Here's a fresh take, with all the original appeal and an extra special presentation. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Inspired by: Corned Beef Hash

    I created my hash to taste like a dish from a northern Arizona restaurant we always loved. We round it out with eggs and toast made from homemade bread. —Denise Chelpka, Phoenix, Arizona

    Inspired by: All-American Crush Cheeseburger

    Go on a burger road trip in your own backyard. Grill the patties and load them sky-high with your favorite toppings. For instance, peanut butter and bacon make them southern style; coleslaw and tomatoes, a northern version. —Susan Mahaney, New Hartford, New York

    Inspired by: Strawberry Crepes

    Wrap summer-ripe strawberries and creamy filling into these delicate crepes for an elegant brunch entree. —Kathy Kochiss, Huntington, Connecticut

    Inspired by: Southern Pecan Pie

    This is hands down the best pecan pie—it’s so good, it’s scary! I’m making it for Thanksgiving because there will be others around to share it with me. Here’s the trick: Toss the bag of caramels to your kid or spouse and promise they can eat whatever is left after they unwrap your 36 caramels. —Larry Crowder, Grand Blanc, Michigan

    My baked fish is a shoo-in when you want fish and chips without the frying mess. Dare I say, they're a little upgrade from the English pub classic. Get more of my recipe at cinnamonspiceandeverythingnice.com. —Reeni Pisano, Wappingers Falls, New York

    Inspired by: Marbled Rye Reuben

    New Yorkers say my Reubens taste like those served in the famous delis there. For a little less kick, you can leave out the horseradish. —Patricia Kile, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania

    Inspired by: Peach Pie

    Years ago, I entered this pie in the Park County Fair in Livingston. It won a first-place blue ribbon plus a purple ribbon for best all around! Family and friends agree with the judges—it's a perfectly peachy pie. —Shirley Olson, Polson, Montana

    Inspired by: Bakers Omelette

    This cheesy omelet is modeled after the one I tasted and loved in a local restaurant. Mine is so hearty and rich tasting that no one will guess it's lower in fat. —Bernice Morris, Marshfield, Missouri

    Inspired by: Harvest Pumpkin Pie

    Nothing says Thanksgiving like a slice of pie. And you can relish every luscious bite of this pumpkin pie recipe since the tender crust is made with canola oil and a mere hint of butter. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Inspired by: Belgian Waffle Combo

    It was during a visit to my husband's relatives in Europe that I was given this Belgian waffle recipe. These homemade waffles are fantastic with any kind of topping: blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, fried apples, powdered sugar or whipped topping. —Rose Delemeester, St. Charles, Michigan

    Inspired by: Country Apple Pie

    I remember coming home sullen one day because we'd lost a softball game. Grandma, in her wisdom, suggested that maybe a slice of hot apple pie would make me feel better. She was right. —Maggie Greene, Granite Falls, Washington

    Inspired by: California Frittata

    When you're looking for something healthy in a hurry, you can't beat this vegetable frittata cooked in a cast-iron skillet. —Janet Eckhoff, Woodland, California

    Inspired by: Key Lime Pie

    We created this refreshing mini pie with a homemade crumb crust and a pudding-like lime filling. If you can’t find Key lime juice, regular lime juice works just fine. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Originally Published: August 23, 2018

    Katie Bandurski

    As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.

