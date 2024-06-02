35 Bakers Square Copycat Recipes (2024)

My wife and I first made this chicken entree as newlyweds, and we have been hooked on it ever since. We make it almost weekly now. It's so simple and affordable, yet delicious and healthy. You can't beat that! —Chris Koon, Midlothian, Virginia

7/30

Taste of Home

Inspired by: Classic French Dip

I found this recipe in one of our local publications. It's perfect for an easy weeknight meal, since the meat cooks all day without any attention. —Dianne Joy Richardson, Colorado Springs, Colorado

By the way, here’s how to make a copycat Panera bread bowl.