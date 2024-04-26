White Chicken Chili Recipe | Whole30 Paleo | My Life Well Loved (2024)

I have now made and had this Whole30 White Chicken Chili 3 times. And I only got the recipe about 2 weeks ago! If that doesn’t tell you how good this white chicken chili recipe is, I don’t know what will. The hubs even rated it, “Restaurant Quality.” (In case you don’t remember, the last dish I made that he rated restaurant-quality was my Clean Eating Creamy Black Bean Soup. And that was almost a year ago…so this is some serious verbiage not to be taken lightly!) 😉

I had a co-worker share this white chicken chili recipe with me while we were doing Whole30 and it quickly became a Whole30 lunch crew staple. In fact, we’re making it again tomorrow at the office.

I know it sounds funny to axe the beans and replace them with sweet potatoes but it works. The sweet potatoes get cooked down and just the right amount of mushy to add that legume-like goodness to the mix. This soup is SO easy. It made a lot so we could use the leftovers for other lunches and dinners but you could always cut it in half. There’s also other shortcuts you can do like not making the homemade chicken stock and just buying 2 cartons of organic chicken broth.

This was my first time using a rotisserie chicken to make chicken stock for the Whole30 White Chicken Chili recipe and I was very pleased with the frugalista feeling that came with it! Now that rain is settling in Birmingham, and the temperatures are finally starting to drop, this is the perfect soup to add to your tailgating line up or just for your ho-hum hump day dinner table to jazz it up a bit.

4.5 from 4 reviews Print Whole30 White Chicken Chili (Paleo) Prep time: 15 mins Cook time: 35 mins Total time: 50 mins See Also Pressure Cooker Crispy Chicken Carnitas Recipe | Little Spice Jar Serves:8-10 Ingredients 1 Rotisserie Chicken

Dash Onion Powder

¼ tsp Garlic Powder

½ t Crushed Cayenne Pepper

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

3 sweet potatoes

2 Bell Peppers

2 large Onions

1 tsp Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil

½ bunch of cilantro

1-2 32 oz carton chicken broth

Avocados (optional) Instructions Strip rotisserie chicken of meat and set chicken aside. Boil chicken bones in enough water to cover to create a stock. Season the chicken stock with salt, pepper, onion powder, cayenne pepper and garlic powder and simmer for 30 minutes at least. Peel sweet potatoes. Dice sweet potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and cilantro. Sauté onion and bell peppers in a pan with Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil and set aside. Put sweet potatoes and 32 oz of chicken broth in large pot and allow to boil until the potatoes are tender (About 15 minutes). Once the potatoes are tender, add the chicken and remaining vegetables. When homemade chicken stock has simmered for at least 20-30 mins, add it to the pot. Simmer on low for about 20 more minutes. If desired, top with fresh salsa or avocados.

*Note if you don’t make any chicken stock, just use 2 32 oz cartons of chicken broth and combine all ingredients as normal.

Stats Per Serving:

– Calories / Serving : 167 / 4 = 41.75 calories

– Fat / Serving : 5g / 4 = 1.25

– Carbs / Serving : 29g / 4 = 7.25

– Protein / Serving : 3g / 4 = 0.75

– Fiber / Serving : 4g / 4 = 1

– Sugar / Serving : 9g / 2.25

