35 Delicious Dump and Go Recipes (2024)

Overnight Cherry-Almond Oatmeal Would you like breakfast ready for you when the sun comes up? If so, try my hot cereal. It's so simple—just place the ingredients in the slow cooker and turn it on before you go to bed. In the morning, enjoy a healthy, warm and satisfying dish. —Geraldine Saucier, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Spring-Thyme Chicken Stew During a long winter (and spring), my husband and I were in need of something warm, comforting and bright. This chicken was the perfect thing. It fills the house with the smell of home when Mom would make chicken soup, with a little something extra. —Amy Chase, Vanderhoof, British Columbia