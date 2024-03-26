35 Delicious Dump and Go Recipes (2024)

Home Gear Appliances Slow Cooker
It's the easiest way to cook! Just dump your ingredients into the slow cooker. Then sit back and let these amazing breakfasts, apps, dinners and desserts make themselves.
Comforting Cheesy Potatoes
As a four-generation Idaho family, we love our potatoes and cook with them in every way possible. I have served these cheesy potatoes for weddings, family dinners and special occasions. They’ve become a favorite of many. —Karla Kimball, Emmett, Idaho
Chicken Soft Tacos
My family loves these tacos. The chicken cooks in the slow cooker, so it’s convenient to throw together before I leave for work. Then we just roll it up in tortillas with the remaining ingredients and dinner’s ready in minutes. —Cheryl Newendorp, Pella, Iowa
Slow-Cooker Tropical Pork Chops
Pork and fruit go so nicely together and when you add fresh herbs, you get this fresh, light and bright main dish that everyone loves. —Roxanne Chan, Albany, California
Warm Broccoli Cheese Dip
When my family gathers for a party, someone serves this flavorful, creamy dip. Everyone loves its zip from the jalapeno pepper and the crunch of the broccoli. —Barbara Maiol, Conyers, Georgia
This slow-cooker meal was created to pay homage to my favorite style of pizza—Hawaiian with bacon and pineapple. The Tater Tots in this recipe make it family-friendly. —Lisa Renshaw, Kansas City, Missouri
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Pudding
A slow cooker turns day-old cinnamon rolls into a comforting, old-fashioned dessert. It tastes wonderful topped with lemon or vanilla sauce or whipped cream. —Edna Hoffman, Hebron, Indiana
Some amazingly fresh mushrooms I found at our local farmers market inspired this recipe. When you start with the best ingredients, you can't go wrong. —Jenn Tidwell, Fair Oaks, California
Minister's Delight
A friend gave me this recipe several years ago. She said a local minister's wife fixed it every Sunday, so she named it accordingly. —Mary Ann Potter, Blue Springs, Missouri
Sweet 'n' Sour Curry Chicken
A little mango chutney goes a long way in adding a zesty twist to chicken. I also add some curry powder to give the dish flair. —Carol Conrad, Edmonton, Alberta
Slow-Cooked Reuben Spread
I’m a big fan of Reuben sandwiches and anything with that flavor combination. For an appetizer, I blend corned beef with Swiss and a few other items to make a spread for rye bread or crackers. —June Herke, Watertown, South Dakota
Slow-Cooker Bananas Foster
The flavors of caramel, rum and walnut naturally complement fresh bananas in this version of a dessert classic. It's my go-to choice for any family get-together. —Crystal Bruns, Iliff, Colorado
This hearty and healthy stew will warm your family right down to their toes! Serve with cornbread or rolls to soak up every last morsel. —Jan Valdez, Chicago, Illinois
Big Easy Jambalaya
This recipe is requested often by friends and family for gatherings. I don't mind since it's so easy to make. —Elizabeth Renteria, Vancouver, Washington
Chocolate Malt Pudding Cake
When I make this warm, comforting cake, I chop the malted milk balls by putting them in a bag and pounding them with a rubber mallet. Doing this completely eliminates the mess. —Sarah Skubinna, Cascade, Montana
Raisin Nut Oatmeal
There’s no better feeling than waking up to a hot, ready-to-eat breakfast. The oats, fruit and spices in this homey meal cook together while you sleep! —Valerie Sauber, Adelanto, California
All-Day Meatball Stew
Frozen meatballs and other convenient ingredients simplify this homey stew. Each bite boasts lots of fresh veggie flavor and comforting, rich gravy. It cooks all day and smells so good, it’s hard to resist! —Anita Hoffman, Holland, Pennsylvania
Pepperoni Extreme Dip
Take just 10 minutes to prep, and in a few short hours, your slow cooker will have you serving up a party-worthy appetizer to your hungry bunch, no problem! —Laura Magee, Houlton, Wisconsin
Overnight Cherry-Almond Oatmeal
Would you like breakfast ready for you when the sun comes up? If so, try my hot cereal. It's so simple—just place the ingredients in the slow cooker and turn it on before you go to bed. In the morning, enjoy a healthy, warm and satisfying dish. —Geraldine Saucier, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Spring-Thyme Chicken Stew
During a long winter (and spring), my husband and I were in need of something warm, comforting and bright. This chicken was the perfect thing. It fills the house with the smell of home when Mom would make chicken soup, with a little something extra. —Amy Chase, Vanderhoof, British Columbia
Tuscan-Style Chicken
I found this Italian-style chicken recipe in a magazine and tweaked it to my family's tastes. I have taken it to potlucks and served it at dinner parties and no one ever guesses that it's made in the slow cooker. I serve this chicken entree with crusty bread and spinach salad with lemon vinaigrette. —Mary Watkins, Little Elm, Texas
Everyone loves these potatoes and always comes back for more. I like the comforting main dish because it uses only seven ingredients and is finished in the slow cooker.—Traci Meadows, Monett, Missouri
Whenever I go to an event, I'm always asked to bring this hot dip. Five types of cheese make it a standout and oh-so delicious. I love its party-ready convenience—I serve it straight from the slow cooker, so set-up and cleanup are a breeze! —Noelle Myers, Grand Forks, North Dakota
I love to have my daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren over for this supper. They make me so happy with their compliments or just by going to fill up their bowls again. It's a good-for-you hit. —Pam Corder, Monroe, Louisiana
This dish is a treat any time of the year, but I love serving it on holiday mornings. It's basically a hands-off dish and a fun meal for family. —Andrea Schaak, Jordan, Minnesota
We always make these wraps at our family's annual party, and they're a true favorite. The cabbage and cilantro give them tempting texture and flavor. —Andrew DeVito, Hartford, Connecticut
My husband and I love Mexican food and these tacos have become one of our favorite meals. Try setting out the toppings in different bowls on the table so dinner guests and kids can make their own tacos. —Laura Rodriguez, Willoughby, Ohio
Hearty Busy-Day Stew
When I was still living in Missouri, a friend gave me her family cookbooks. I got the idea for this easy stew from one of those books. The taco seasoning adds just the right touch. —Kristen Hills, Layton, Utah
Shrimp and grits are a house favorite—if only we could agree on a recipe. I stirred things up with cheddar and Cajun seasoning to find a winner. —Charlotte Price, Raleigh, North Carolina
My slow-cooker pork has four ingredients and takes less than 10 minutes to prep. The result tastes just like the luscious slow-roasted kalua pork that's served in Hawaii. —Rholinelle DeTorres, San Jose, California
Taco Joe Dip
My daughter was the first in our family to try this recipe. She thought it was delicious so she passed it on to me. My husband and I think it’s terrific. Because it’s made in a slow cooker, it’s perfect for parties or busy days. —Lang Secrest, Sierra Vista, Arizona
Cinnamon Spiced Apples
If you’re feeling festive, scoop some vanilla ice cream over a bowl of my cinnamon spiced apples. They’re homey, aromatic and just plain heavenly. —Amie Powell, Knoxville, Tennessee
This creamy dip reminds me of my dad, who took us crabbing as kids. Our fingers were always tired after those excursions, but eating the fresh crab was worth it. —Nancy Zimmerman, Cape May Court House, New Jersey
Mediterranean Chicken Orzo
Orzo pasta with chicken, olives and herbes de Provence has the bright flavors of Mediterranean cuisine. Here’s a bonus: Leftovers reheat well. —Thomas Faglon, Somerset, New Jersey
Green Chili Chops with Sweet Potatoes
It takes only a few minutes to combine the ingredients in a slow cooker, and you'll have a filling, healthy dinner waiting for you at the end of the day. We like to serve it with fresh-baked garlic bread. —Marina Ashworth, Denver, Colorado
