61 Recipes to Make in Grandma's Vintage Pyrex Dishes (2024)

Rashanda CobbinsUpdated: Feb. 15, 2024
Make Grandma proud by creating delicious dinners and desserts in her beautiful Pyrex dishes.
1/59
Church Supper Hot Dish
This recipe was in my mother’s church cookbook, and now it’s in my church cookbook! Apparently is was too good to miss a generation. I often make this dish to take along to potlucks…and it seems that if I don’t, someone else will! It’s hearty and so tasty! —Norma Turner, Haslett, Michigan
Go to Recipe
2/59
Hot Italian Party Sandwiches
It doesn’t get much easier or more delicious than this hot Italian sandwich recipe. The sandwiches are wonderful as an appetizer for gatherings or a hungry family, and are a fantastic party food that is quick to prepare. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas
Go to Recipe
3/59
Butterscotch Pecan Dessert
Light and creamy, this butterscotch dessert never lasts long when I serve it. The fluffy cream cheese layer topped with cool butterscotch pudding is a lip-smacking combination. —Becky Harrison, Albion, Illinois
Go to Recipe
4/59
Quick Tater Tots Bake
I like to make this Tater Tot casserole when time before supper is short. If we have unexpected company, I just double the ingredients and use a 13×9-in. pan. I call it my Please Stay Casserole! —Jean Ferguson, Elverta, California
Go to Recipe
5/59
Prosciutto, Egg and Spinach Strata
This egg spinach strata recipe is one of my favorite things to make for Mother’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving or Christmas morning! It’s a wonderful savory dish that incorporates elements of the cuisine I grew up enjoying. Plus, you can prepare it the night before and just throw it in the oven in the morning. —Danielle Pfanstiehl, Andover, Connecticut
Go to Recipe
6/59
Chicken and Rice Casserole
Everyone loves this dish—I consider it the best chicken and rice casserole recipe because it's a tasty combination of hearty and crunchy ingredients mixed in a creamy sauce. It's a time-tested classic. —Myrtle Matthews, Marietta, Georgia
Go to Recipe
7/59
Tomato Cobbler
I make this tomato cobbler recipe during the height of summer, when tomatoes are abundant and super flavorful. The topping is a cross between that of a crisp and a cobbler. It’s a delightful way to use up fresh garden produce. —Mohammad Abdullah, Fremont, California
Go to Recipe
8/59
Nutty Oven-Fried Chicken
The pecans that give this dish its unique nutty flavor are plentiful in the South, and so is chicken. I love to make and serve this simple oven fried chicken dish because the chicken comes out moist, tasty and crispy. —Diane Hixon, Niceville, Florida
Go to Recipe
9/59
Sausage and Pancake Casserole
Trial and error made this pancake casserole recipe one that my family asks for time and time again. It’s so easy and very good. —Ethel Sanders, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Go to Recipe
10/59
Cherry Rhubarb Crunch
My husband's grandmother gave me this recipe, along with a bundle of rhubarb, when we were first married. I had never cared for rhubarb, but after trying this dessert, I changed my mind. Now my children dig in, too! —Sharon Wasikowski, Middleville, Michigan
Go to Recipe
11/59
Creamy Beef Lasagna
This creamy beef lasagna is a stick-to-your-ribs entree, thanks to its Stroganoff-like filling. My family loves the delicious taste, and I appreciate that it’s inexpensive to fix. —Jane Frawley, Charles Town, West Virginia
Go to Recipe
12/59
Special Seafood Casserole
I first sampled this casserole at a baby shower and founds myself going back for more!
Go to Recipe
13/59
Gooey Butter Cake
A friend gave me a quick version of this gooey butter cake recipe using a cake mix, but I prefer baking from scratch, so I came up with my own. My family can’t get enough! The middle will sink a little; this is normal. This dessert is delicious served warm or cold. —Cheri Foster, Vail, Arizona
Go to Recipe
14/59
Appetizer Tomato Cheese Bread
I found this recipe a few years ago in a dairy cookbook, and it has become a family favorite. My husband, Wayne, and our two children are mostly meat-and-potato eaters, but I don't hear any complaints when I make this bread! —Penney Kester, Springville, New York
Go to Recipe
15/59
Pineapple Sheet Cake
This sheet cake is perfect for serving to a crowd. It keeps so well that you can easily prepare it a day ahead and it will stay moist. I often bring it to church potlucks, and I have yet to take much of it home. —Kim Miller Spiek, Sarasota, Florida
Go to Recipe
16/59
Artichoke Chicken
Rosemary, mushrooms and artichokes combine to give this chicken a wonderful, savory flavor. I've served this healthy canned vegetable recipe for a large group by doubling the batch. It's always a big hit with everyone—especially my family! —Ruth Stenson, Santa Ana, California
Go to Recipe
17/59
Scalloped Pineapple Casserole
My family can't get enough of this sweet and satisfying side dish. This casserole disappears quickly whenever I prepare it.—Judy Howle, Columbus, Mississippi
Go to Recipe
18/59
Caramel Pecan Ice Cream Dessert
My mother passed this old-time recipe on to me because she knew I'd want to make it. I love desserts—especially this one! —Mary Wright, Morriston, Ontario
Go to Recipe
19/59
Grandma's Poultry Dressing
Every family seems to have their own favorite dressing recipe that becomes a tradition, and this is ours. It came from Grandma, who passed it down to my mother. Now our children have carried it into their kitchens. This is truly a good old-fashioned recipe. —Norma Howland, Joliet, Illinois
Go to Recipe
20/59
Mushroom Shepherd’s Pie
It sounds silly, but the one thing I miss most in meatless meals is, well, the meat. That is, except in this mushroom shepherd’s pie. It’s a hearty vegetarian dish, and I guarantee you won’t miss the meat either. —Glen Warren, Keswick, Ontario
Go to Recipe
21/59
Red Roasted Potatoes
Some fragrant rosemary, fresh or dried, gives these roasted red potatoes a distinctive and subtle taste. This dish is simple to prepare yet elegant in color and flavor. It's a wonderful addition to any menu. —Margie Wampler, Butler, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
22/59
Homemade Confetti Cake
This is a moist and fluffy vanilla cake with lots of sprinkles and a whipped vanilla buttercream. It’s almost impossible not to feel happy when you see the fun pop of rainbow confetti! —Courtney Rich, Highland, UT
Go to Recipe
23/59
Spicy Breakfast Lasagna
It's fun to cook something new for family and friends—especially when it gets rave reviews. When I took this dish to our breakfast club at work, people said it really woke up their taste buds!
Go to Recipe
24/59
Spanish Rice and Chicken
My mother has always been an avid cook, and my sister, two brothers and I were raised on this Spanish Chicken and Rice dish. When I polled our family to see which recipe I should share, this fresh-tasting, well-seasoned casserole came out on the top of the list. I know you’ll enjoy it as much as we do. —Cindy Clark, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
25/59
Holiday Potato Bake
I have made this at Thanksgiving and Christmas for the past several years; my family requests this dish all the time, even when it’s not a holiday! Happy, cherished family memories. —Vickie West, Long Beach, California
Go to Recipe
26/59
Cherry Plum Slab Pie with Walnut Streusel
I love to make desserts with fruit all summer! If you use store-bought crust, I recommend stacking your two pie crusts on top of each other and then rolling them to the correct size. —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grove, Utah
Go to Recipe
27/59
Cauliflower au Gratin
Count on this dish to make new vegetable converts. Whenever I serve it, people ask me for the recipe. Sometimes I’ll substitute broccoli for all or half the cauliflower, and the green veggie tastes just as good! —Jacki Ricci, Ely, Nevada
Go to Recipe
28/59
Broadway Brownie Bars
I named these dessert bars for Broadway because they're a hit every time I serve them. I especially like to make them as a gift for anyone with a sweet tooth! —Anne Frederick, New Hartford, New York
Go to Recipe
29/59
Chicken Divan
This tasty chicken divan recipe was given to me by a friend years ago, and it's been a family favorite ever since. My daughters enjoy making this dish in their own homes and get the same enthusiastic compliments I always do! —Mary Pat Lucia, North East, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
30/59
Carrot Sheet Cake
We sold pieces of this to-die-for carrot cake at an art show. Before long, we sold all 10 cakes we had made! —Dottie Cosgrove South El Monte, California
Go to Recipe
31/59
Sunday Brunch Casserole
My father was a chef, and this was one of his favorite recipes. He served it in the hotels where he worked as well as at home. Whenever it's served today in my home, it never fails to bring back fond memories of a table laden with food and encircled with family and friends enjoying the aromas, tastes and laughter. —Roy Lyon, Coupeville, Washington
Go to Recipe
32/59
Chicken and Chiles Casserole
This casserole makes good use of leftover meat and is very filling. —Lois Keel, Alburquerque, New Mexico
Go to Recipe
33/59
Baked Spaghetti
Every time that I make this cheesy baked spaghetti, I get requests for the recipe. It puts a different spin on pasta and is great for any meal. The leftovers, if there are any, also freeze well for a quick dinner later in the week. —Ruth Koberna, Brecksville, Ohio
Go to Recipe
34/59
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Need to bring a dish to pass this weekend? This make-ahead strawberry pretzel salad will disappear quickly at any potluck. —Aldene Belch, Flint, Michigan
Go to Recipe
35/59
This classic, savory casserole is one of my husband's favorites. He loves the fluffy dumplings with plenty of gravy. The basil adds just the right flavor and makes the whole house smell so good while this dish bakes. —Sue Mackey, Jackson, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
36/59
Tuna Mushroom Casserole
I love to serve this dressed-up version of a tuna casserole. The green beans add nice texture, color and flavor. The first time I made this dish, my uncle asked for seconds even though tuna casseroles are not usually his favorite.—Jone Furlong, Santa Rosa, California
Go to Recipe
37/59
Roasted Red Potato Salad
I got this roasted potato salad recipe from my sister-in-law and I've made it numerous times at the request of friends and co-workers. It's quick and easy, which is just what I need in my busy life. I learned how to cook from the two best cooks I know—my mom, Arline, and my Grandma Etta. —Ginger Cusano, Sandusky, Ohio
Go to Recipe
38/59
Cajun Pork Sandwiches
This recipe's simple spice rub gives pork tenderloin an irresistible flavor. You'll watch in delight as these tasty open-faced sandwiches disappear from the buffet table! —Mae Kruse, Monee, Illinois
Go to Recipe
39/59
Spiced Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
I often bake this beautiful cake in my large cast-iron skillet and turn it out onto a pizza pan. —Jennifer Sergesketter, Newburgh, Indiana
Go to Recipe
40/59
Grandmother's Corn Pudding
My grandmother always served this pudding for holidays and family reunions. Everyone loves it. Corn pudding is a popular side dish on Maryland's eastern shore. —Susan Brown Langenstein, Salisbury, Maryland
Go to Recipe
41/59
Ham and Swiss Casserole
When I prepare this noodle casserole for church gatherings, it's always a hit. It can easily be doubled or tripled for a crowd. —Doris Barb, El Dorado, Kansas
Go to Recipe
42/59
Lemon Coconut Bites
The tangy lemon flavor of this no-fuss dessert is especially delicious on a warm day. It gives me delightful flashbacks of selling lemonade on the sidewalk as a little girl. —Donna Biddle, Elmira, New York
Go to Recipe
43/59
Zippy Chicken Enchiladas
Leftover chicken gets an awesome makeover in this rich and creamy casserole. This colorful dish is loaded with flavor. It's a nice change of pace from beef enchiladas. —Julie Moutray, Wichita, Kansas
Go to Recipe
44/59
Rhubarb Custard Bars
Once I tried these rich, gooey bars, I just had to have the recipe so I could make them for my family and friends. The shortbread-like crust and the rhubarb and custard layers inspire people to find rhubarb that they can use to fix a batch for themselves. —Shari Roach, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
45/59
Corn Dog Casserole
Reminiscent of traditional corn dogs, this fun main dish really hits the spot on fall days. It's perfect for the football parties my husband and I often host. It tastes especially good right from the oven.-Marcy Suzanne Olipane, Belleville, Illinois
Go to Recipe
46/59
Burrito Bake
Back when I was in college, my roommate would frequently make this economical baked burrito casserole. It's so easy to put together, and one serving goes a long way. —Cindee Ness, Horace, North Dakota
Go to Recipe
47/59
Crouton Tomato Casserole
This old-fashioned side uses lots of delicious tomatoes and seasonings that give it an Italian twist. Every time I serve it, someone asks for the recipe. —Norma Nelson, Punta Gorda, Florida
Go to Recipe
48/59
Brunch Ham Enchiladas
When I'm expecting company for brunch, the menu often features this tried-and-true casserole. With ham, eggs and plenty of cheese, the enchiladas are flavorful, hearty and fun. And they're easy to assemble the day before.—Gail Sykora, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
49/59
Four-Cheese Spinach Lasagna
This rich cheesy lasagna has become one of my specialties. It's packed with fresh-tasting vegetables like spinach, carrots, red pepper and broccoli. I'm never afraid to serve the colorful casserole to guests, since it's always a huge success. —Kimberly Kneisly, Englewood, Ohio
Go to Recipe
50/59
Turkey Lattice Pie
With its pretty lattice crust, this cheesy baked dish looks as good as it tastes. It's easy to make, too, since it uses ready-to-go crescent roll dough. —Lorraine Naig, Emmetsburg, Iowa
Go to Recipe
51/59
Cream Cheese Sheet Cake
This tender, buttery cream cheese cake with a thin layer of fudge frosting is perfect for a crowd. It's always popular at potlucks and parties. It's not uncommon to see folks going back for second and even third pieces. —Gaye Mann, Rocky Mount, North Carolina
Go to Recipe
52/59
Chicken Amandine
With colorful green beans and pimientos, this attractive casserole is terrific for the holidays. This is true comfort food at its finest. —Kat Woolbright, Wichita Falls, Texas
Go to Recipe
53/59
Apple Pan Goody
I found the recipe for this unique casserole years ago and adapted it to my family's taste. Dotted with dried cranberries, the tender apple bake is sweetened with brown sugar and a little cinnamon. We enjoy it on breakfast buffets, but it also makes a fun side dish, particularly with a pork entree. —Jeanne Bredemeyer, Orient, New York
Go to Recipe
54/59
Chili Mac Casserole
This cheesy casserole uses several of my family's favorite ingredients, including macaroni, kidney beans, tomatoes and cheese. Just add a leafy salad for a complete meal. —Marlene Wilson, Rolla, North Dakota
Go to Recipe
55/59
Tart Cherry Meringue Dessert
I've made this cherry dessert for years to serve at baby showers, birthday parties and other special occasions. People really enjoy the tender crust, cherry filling and melt-in-your-mouth meringue. Every time I serve it, someone asks for the recipe. —Kathryn Dawley, Gray, Maine
Go to Recipe
56/59
Creamy Turkey Casserole
I sometimes make turkey just so I have the extras for this casserole! —Mary Jo O'Brien, Hastings, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
57/59
Apricot Upside-Down Cake
My Aunt Anne, who is a great cook, gave me a taste of this golden upside-down cake and I couldn't believe how delicious it was. Apricots give it an elegant twist from traditional pineapple versions. —Ruth Ann Stelfox, Raymond, Alberta
Go to Recipe
58/59
Cabbage Roll Casserole
I layer cabbage with tomato sauce and ground beef lasagna-style to create a hearty casserole that tastes like cabbage rolls but without all the work. —Doreen Martin, Kitimat, British Columbia
Go to Recipe
59/59
Peanut Butter Pudding Dessert
Here's a fun layered dessert that will appeal to all ages. If you want it even nuttier, you can use chunky peanut butter, and if you're not a fan of cashews, substitute your favorite nut. This peanut butter lasagna is one of my favorite pudding desserts. —Barbara Schindler, Napoleon, Ohio
Go to Recipe
Originally Published: February 22, 2022
Rashanda Cobbins
Rashanda is a former food editor for Taste of Home. While studying for her bachelor’s degree in culinary arts, Rashanda interned in Southern Living’s test kitchen and later spent nearly a decade developing recipes and food content at ConAgra Brands. In her spare time, she loves scoping out local farmers markets and having picnics in the park.