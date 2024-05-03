61 Recipes to Make in Grandma's Vintage Pyrex Dishes (2024)

Rashanda Cobbins
Updated: Feb. 15, 2024

    Make Grandma proud by creating delicious dinners and desserts in her beautiful Pyrex dishes.

    Church Supper Hot Dish

    This recipe was in my mother’s church cookbook, and now it’s in my church cookbook! Apparently is was too good to miss a generation. I often make this dish to take along to potlucks…and it seems that if I don’t, someone else will! It’s hearty and so tasty! —Norma Turner, Haslett, Michigan

    Hot Italian Party Sandwiches

    It doesn’t get much easier or more delicious than this hot Italian sandwich recipe. The sandwiches are wonderful as an appetizer for gatherings or a hungry family, and are a fantastic party food that is quick to prepare. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas

    Butterscotch Pecan Dessert

    Light and creamy, this butterscotch dessert never lasts long when I serve it. The fluffy cream cheese layer topped with cool butterscotch pudding is a lip-smacking combination. —Becky Harrison, Albion, Illinois

    Quick Tater Tots Bake

    I like to make this Tater Tot casserole when time before supper is short. If we have unexpected company, I just double the ingredients and use a 13×9-in. pan. I call it my Please Stay Casserole! —Jean Ferguson, Elverta, California

    Prosciutto, Egg and Spinach Strata

    This egg spinach strata recipe is one of my favorite things to make for Mother’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving or Christmas morning! It’s a wonderful savory dish that incorporates elements of the cuisine I grew up enjoying. Plus, you can prepare it the night before and just throw it in the oven in the morning. —Danielle Pfanstiehl, Andover, Connecticut

    Chicken and Rice Casserole

    Everyone loves this dish—I consider it the best chicken and rice casserole recipe because it's a tasty combination of hearty and crunchy ingredients mixed in a creamy sauce. It's a time-tested classic. —Myrtle Matthews, Marietta, Georgia

    See why Grandma’s cookware may be worth more than you think.

    Tomato Cobbler

    I make this tomato cobbler recipe during the height of summer, when tomatoes are abundant and super flavorful. The topping is a cross between that of a crisp and a cobbler. It’s a delightful way to use up fresh garden produce. —Mohammad Abdullah, Fremont, California

    Nutty Oven-Fried Chicken

    The pecans that give this dish its unique nutty flavor are plentiful in the South, and so is chicken. I love to make and serve this simple oven fried chicken dish because the chicken comes out moist, tasty and crispy. —Diane Hixon, Niceville, Florida

    Sausage and Pancake Casserole

    Trial and error made this pancake casserole recipe one that my family asks for time and time again. It’s so easy and very good. —Ethel Sanders, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    Cherry Rhubarb Crunch

    My husband's grandmother gave me this recipe, along with a bundle of rhubarb, when we were first married. I had never cared for rhubarb, but after trying this dessert, I changed my mind. Now my children dig in, too! —Sharon Wasikowski, Middleville, Michigan

    Creamy Beef Lasagna

    This creamy beef lasagna is a stick-to-your-ribs entree, thanks to its Stroganoff-like filling. My family loves the delicious taste, and I appreciate that it’s inexpensive to fix. —Jane Frawley, Charles Town, West Virginia

    Special Seafood Casserole

    I first sampled this casserole at a baby shower and founds myself going back for more!

    Gooey Butter Cake

    A friend gave me a quick version of this gooey butter cake recipe using a cake mix, but I prefer baking from scratch, so I came up with my own. My family can’t get enough! The middle will sink a little; this is normal. This dessert is delicious served warm or cold. —Cheri Foster, Vail, Arizona

    Appetizer Tomato Cheese Bread

    I found this recipe a few years ago in a dairy cookbook, and it has become a family favorite. My husband, Wayne, and our two children are mostly meat-and-potato eaters, but I don't hear any complaints when I make this bread! —Penney Kester, Springville, New York

    Pineapple Sheet Cake

    This sheet cake is perfect for serving to a crowd. It keeps so well that you can easily prepare it a day ahead and it will stay moist. I often bring it to church potlucks, and I have yet to take much of it home. —Kim Miller Spiek, Sarasota, Florida

    Artichoke Chicken

    Rosemary, mushrooms and artichokes combine to give this chicken a wonderful, savory flavor. I've served this healthy canned vegetable recipe for a large group by doubling the batch. It's always a big hit with everyone—especially my family! —Ruth Stenson, Santa Ana, California

    Scalloped Pineapple Casserole

    My family can't get enough of this sweet and satisfying side dish. This casserole disappears quickly whenever I prepare it.—Judy Howle, Columbus, Mississippi

    Caramel Pecan Ice Cream Dessert

    My mother passed this old-time recipe on to me because she knew I'd want to make it. I love desserts—especially this one! —Mary Wright, Morriston, Ontario

    Grandma's Poultry Dressing

    Every family seems to have their own favorite dressing recipe that becomes a tradition, and this is ours. It came from Grandma, who passed it down to my mother. Now our children have carried it into their kitchens. This is truly a good old-fashioned recipe. —Norma Howland, Joliet, Illinois

    Mushroom Shepherd’s Pie

    It sounds silly, but the one thing I miss most in meatless meals is, well, the meat. That is, except in this mushroom shepherd’s pie. It’s a hearty vegetarian dish, and I guarantee you won’t miss the meat either. —Glen Warren, Keswick, Ontario

    Red Roasted Potatoes

    Some fragrant rosemary, fresh or dried, gives these roasted red potatoes a distinctive and subtle taste. This dish is simple to prepare yet elegant in color and flavor. It's a wonderful addition to any menu. —Margie Wampler, Butler, Pennsylvania

    Homemade Confetti Cake

    This is a moist and fluffy vanilla cake with lots of sprinkles and a whipped vanilla buttercream. It’s almost impossible not to feel happy when you see the fun pop of rainbow confetti! —Courtney Rich, Highland, UT

    Spicy Breakfast Lasagna

    It's fun to cook something new for family and friends—especially when it gets rave reviews. When I took this dish to our breakfast club at work, people said it really woke up their taste buds!

    Spanish Rice and Chicken

    My mother has always been an avid cook, and my sister, two brothers and I were raised on this Spanish Chicken and Rice dish. When I polled our family to see which recipe I should share, this fresh-tasting, well-seasoned casserole came out on the top of the list. I know you’ll enjoy it as much as we do. —Cindy Clark, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

    Holiday Potato Bake

    I have made this at Thanksgiving and Christmas for the past several years; my family requests this dish all the time, even when it’s not a holiday! Happy, cherished family memories. —Vickie West, Long Beach, California

    Cherry Plum Slab Pie with Walnut Streusel

    I love to make desserts with fruit all summer! If you use store-bought crust, I recommend stacking your two pie crusts on top of each other and then rolling them to the correct size. —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grove, Utah

    Cauliflower au Gratin

    Count on this dish to make new vegetable converts. Whenever I serve it, people ask me for the recipe. Sometimes I’ll substitute broccoli for all or half the cauliflower, and the green veggie tastes just as good! —Jacki Ricci, Ely, Nevada

    Broadway Brownie Bars

    I named these dessert bars for Broadway because they're a hit every time I serve them. I especially like to make them as a gift for anyone with a sweet tooth! —Anne Frederick, New Hartford, New York

    Chicken Divan

    This tasty chicken divan recipe was given to me by a friend years ago, and it's been a family favorite ever since. My daughters enjoy making this dish in their own homes and get the same enthusiastic compliments I always do! —Mary Pat Lucia, North East, Pennsylvania

    Carrot Sheet Cake

    We sold pieces of this to-die-for carrot cake at an art show. Before long, we sold all 10 cakes we had made! —Dottie Cosgrove South El Monte, California

    Sunday Brunch Casserole

    My father was a chef, and this was one of his favorite recipes. He served it in the hotels where he worked as well as at home. Whenever it's served today in my home, it never fails to bring back fond memories of a table laden with food and encircled with family and friends enjoying the aromas, tastes and laughter. —Roy Lyon, Coupeville, Washington

    Chicken and Chiles Casserole

    This casserole makes good use of leftover meat and is very filling. —Lois Keel, Alburquerque, New Mexico

    Baked Spaghetti

    Every time that I make this cheesy baked spaghetti, I get requests for the recipe. It puts a different spin on pasta and is great for any meal. The leftovers, if there are any, also freeze well for a quick dinner later in the week. —Ruth Koberna, Brecksville, Ohio

    Strawberry Pretzel Salad

    Need to bring a dish to pass this weekend? This make-ahead strawberry pretzel salad will disappear quickly at any potluck. —Aldene Belch, Flint, Michigan

    This classic, savory casserole is one of my husband's favorites. He loves the fluffy dumplings with plenty of gravy. The basil adds just the right flavor and makes the whole house smell so good while this dish bakes. —Sue Mackey, Jackson, Wisconsin

    Tuna Mushroom Casserole

    I love to serve this dressed-up version of a tuna casserole. The green beans add nice texture, color and flavor. The first time I made this dish, my uncle asked for seconds even though tuna casseroles are not usually his favorite.—Jone Furlong, Santa Rosa, California

    Roasted Red Potato Salad

    I got this roasted potato salad recipe from my sister-in-law and I've made it numerous times at the request of friends and co-workers. It's quick and easy, which is just what I need in my busy life. I learned how to cook from the two best cooks I know—my mom, Arline, and my Grandma Etta. —Ginger Cusano, Sandusky, Ohio

    Cajun Pork Sandwiches

    This recipe's simple spice rub gives pork tenderloin an irresistible flavor. You'll watch in delight as these tasty open-faced sandwiches disappear from the buffet table! —Mae Kruse, Monee, Illinois

    Spiced Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

    I often bake this beautiful cake in my large cast-iron skillet and turn it out onto a pizza pan. —Jennifer Sergesketter, Newburgh, Indiana

    Grandmother's Corn Pudding

    My grandmother always served this pudding for holidays and family reunions. Everyone loves it. Corn pudding is a popular side dish on Maryland's eastern shore. —Susan Brown Langenstein, Salisbury, Maryland

    Ham and Swiss Casserole

    When I prepare this noodle casserole for church gatherings, it's always a hit. It can easily be doubled or tripled for a crowd. —Doris Barb, El Dorado, Kansas

    Lemon Coconut Bites

    The tangy lemon flavor of this no-fuss dessert is especially delicious on a warm day. It gives me delightful flashbacks of selling lemonade on the sidewalk as a little girl. —Donna Biddle, Elmira, New York

    Zippy Chicken Enchiladas

    Leftover chicken gets an awesome makeover in this rich and creamy casserole. This colorful dish is loaded with flavor. It's a nice change of pace from beef enchiladas. —Julie Moutray, Wichita, Kansas

    Rhubarb Custard Bars

    Once I tried these rich, gooey bars, I just had to have the recipe so I could make them for my family and friends. The shortbread-like crust and the rhubarb and custard layers inspire people to find rhubarb that they can use to fix a batch for themselves. —Shari Roach, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Corn Dog Casserole

    Reminiscent of traditional corn dogs, this fun main dish really hits the spot on fall days. It's perfect for the football parties my husband and I often host. It tastes especially good right from the oven.-Marcy Suzanne Olipane, Belleville, Illinois

    Burrito Bake

    Back when I was in college, my roommate would frequently make this economical baked burrito casserole. It's so easy to put together, and one serving goes a long way. —Cindee Ness, Horace, North Dakota

    Crouton Tomato Casserole

    This old-fashioned side uses lots of delicious tomatoes and seasonings that give it an Italian twist. Every time I serve it, someone asks for the recipe. —Norma Nelson, Punta Gorda, Florida

    Brunch Ham Enchiladas

    When I'm expecting company for brunch, the menu often features this tried-and-true casserole. With ham, eggs and plenty of cheese, the enchiladas are flavorful, hearty and fun. And they're easy to assemble the day before.—Gail Sykora, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

    Four-Cheese Spinach Lasagna

    This rich cheesy lasagna has become one of my specialties. It's packed with fresh-tasting vegetables like spinach, carrots, red pepper and broccoli. I'm never afraid to serve the colorful casserole to guests, since it's always a huge success. —Kimberly Kneisly, Englewood, Ohio

    Turkey Lattice Pie

    With its pretty lattice crust, this cheesy baked dish looks as good as it tastes. It's easy to make, too, since it uses ready-to-go crescent roll dough. —Lorraine Naig, Emmetsburg, Iowa

    Cream Cheese Sheet Cake

    This tender, buttery cream cheese cake with a thin layer of fudge frosting is perfect for a crowd. It's always popular at potlucks and parties. It's not uncommon to see folks going back for second and even third pieces. —Gaye Mann, Rocky Mount, North Carolina

    Chicken Amandine

    With colorful green beans and pimientos, this attractive casserole is terrific for the holidays. This is true comfort food at its finest. —Kat Woolbright, Wichita Falls, Texas

    Apple Pan Goody

    I found the recipe for this unique casserole years ago and adapted it to my family's taste. Dotted with dried cranberries, the tender apple bake is sweetened with brown sugar and a little cinnamon. We enjoy it on breakfast buffets, but it also makes a fun side dish, particularly with a pork entree. —Jeanne Bredemeyer, Orient, New York

    Chili Mac Casserole

    This cheesy casserole uses several of my family's favorite ingredients, including macaroni, kidney beans, tomatoes and cheese. Just add a leafy salad for a complete meal. —Marlene Wilson, Rolla, North Dakota

    Tart Cherry Meringue Dessert

    I've made this cherry dessert for years to serve at baby showers, birthday parties and other special occasions. People really enjoy the tender crust, cherry filling and melt-in-your-mouth meringue. Every time I serve it, someone asks for the recipe. —Kathryn Dawley, Gray, Maine

    Creamy Turkey Casserole

    I sometimes make turkey just so I have the extras for this casserole! —Mary Jo O'Brien, Hastings, Minnesota

    Apricot Upside-Down Cake

    My Aunt Anne, who is a great cook, gave me a taste of this golden upside-down cake and I couldn't believe how delicious it was. Apricots give it an elegant twist from traditional pineapple versions. —Ruth Ann Stelfox, Raymond, Alberta

    Cabbage Roll Casserole

    I layer cabbage with tomato sauce and ground beef lasagna-style to create a hearty casserole that tastes like cabbage rolls but without all the work. —Doreen Martin, Kitimat, British Columbia

    Peanut Butter Pudding Dessert

    Here's a fun layered dessert that will appeal to all ages. If you want it even nuttier, you can use chunky peanut butter, and if you're not a fan of cashews, substitute your favorite nut. This peanut butter lasagna is one of my favorite pudding desserts. —Barbara Schindler, Napoleon, Ohio

    Originally Published: February 22, 2022

    Rashanda Cobbins

    Rashanda is a former food editor for Taste of Home. While studying for her bachelor’s degree in culinary arts, Rashanda interned in Southern Living’s test kitchen and later spent nearly a decade developing recipes and food content at ConAgra Brands. In her spare time, she loves scoping out local farmers markets and having picnics in the park.

