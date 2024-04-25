Our Best Pound Cake Recipes (2024)

Cornmeal Pound Cake
Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Perfectly dense and buttery yet somehow light, pound cake is delicious any time of the year and for any occasion. While plain pound cake is fantastic on its own, special touches like flavored glaze or additional ingredients take things up a notch. Of course, you can always learn, and then master, our basic pound cake recipe, but if you'd rather experiment, take a go at one of our seasonal and specialty pound cake recipes.
Sandkaka
mr-sandkaka
Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Elise Mayfield; Prop Styling: Kay Clarke and Laura Evans
Sandkaka Recipe
Potato flour serves as the backbone for this delightfully simple Swedish classic. Though gluten-free, sandkaka is similar in texture to a dense, buttery pound cake and, thanks to the starchiness of the potato flour, will retain its moisture for days.
Coconut-Macadamia Nut Pound Cake
Coconut-Macadamia Nut Pound Cake
Credit: Linda Pugliese, Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas, Buffy Hargett Miller
Coconut-Macadamia Nut Pound Cake Recipe
Lightly toasting the macadamia nuts brings out their rich, buttery flavor.
Basic Pound Cake
mr-pound-cake
Credit: Antonis Achilles; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland
Basic Pound Cake Recipe
So comforting and delicious, with a perfectly crusty bottom. Keep things classic or get adventurous with your glaze.
Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller
Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake Recipe
We took the traditional pound cake recipe and raised it a stunning, triple-chocolate twist. This cake means business. A duo of glazes—one creamy chocolate, the other subtle buttermilk—comes together atop this dreamy confection. It’s indulgent and, we admit, so much fun to eat and serve. Chocolate enthusiasts will be over the moon for this recipe, but it has enough unexpected flavor—thanks to the addition of the buttermilk glaze—that you’ll also win over the harder-to-please dessert eaters at the table. Warning: You—and they—won’t be able to resist a second slice. Go for it. We won’t tell.
Grilled Pound Cake with Brandied Red Plums
Grilled Pound Cake with Brandied Red Plums
Credit: Jeffery Cross; Styling: Jeffrey Larsen
Grilled Pound Cake with Brandied Red Plums Recipe
Get the grill going to make this delicious pound cake and top it off with juicy, red plums, whipped cream, and almonds.
Pumpkin Pound Cake with Buttermilk Glaze
Pumpkin Pound Cake with Buttermilk Glaze
Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner
Pumpkin Pound Cake with Buttermilk Glaze Recipe
If you’re looking for the perfect fall dessert, let the hunt stop here. This incredibly moist pumpkin pound cake is one of our favorite cakes of all time. Perfect for any fall festivities—Halloween, Thanksgiving, and beyond—this easy pumpkin cake delivers just the right amount ofspice, balanced by the rich tang of buttermilk (in the mouthwatering glaze and the cake itself). A few smart swaps keep this tasty seasonal treat a bit lighter than a traditional pound cake, but you’re not likely to notice enjoying its perfectly sweet flavor and rich texture. Note: Draining the canned pumpkin before mixing it into your batter keeps you from adding too much liquid to the cake, so don't skip on this step.
Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes
Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes
Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller
Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes Recipe
If you want a whole pound cake to yourself, try these individually-portioned chocolaty pound cakes. You'll hardly be able to bake these little gems before they're devoured.
Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup
Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup image
Credit: Sheri Giblin; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer
Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup Recipe
Not your typical pound cake. Shaya adds Greek yogurt to the batter for a slight tang, then soaks the cake in a fragrant lemon-cardamom liquid and serves it with spiced pomegranate syrup.
Powdered Sugar Pound Cake
Powdered Sugar Pound Cake
Credit: Peden & Munk; Styling: Amy Wilson
Powdered Sugar Pound Cake Recipe
With its fine crumb and almost candylike almond-studded shell, this is pound cake gone to fancy class--but still pound-cake-easy.
Strawberry Poke Pound Cake with Strawberry Glaze
Strawberry Poke Pound Cake with Strawberry Glaze image
Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Strawberry Poke Pound Cake with Strawberry Glaze Recipe
Poke cake meets pound cake in this must-make spring dessert.A perfectly moist, dense vanilla pound cake (with a delightful hint of almond) is filled with a fresh strawberry filling—adding to the cake's tender crumb and providing the perfect fruity sweet-tart flavor balance. Finish the whole thing off with an eye-catching fresh strawberry glaze, and you have a supremely awesome cake on your hands. Be warned, if you share this pound cakewith friends, you'll need to be ready to share the recipe as well.
Elderflower Pound Cake with Lemon-Elderflower Glaze
Elderflower Pound Cake with Lemon-Elderflower Glaze image
Credit: Whitney Ott; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Elderflower Pound Cake with Lemon-Elderflower Glaze Recipe
This delightfully floral pound cake is a super fun and elegant twist on the classic 7-Up pound cake—not to mention, a most delicious introduction to elderflower if you’re not familiar with its flavor. Easy to whip up and incredibly impressive, this elderflower dessert is a fantastic option for your next dinner party. The floral notes from the elderflower liqueur and tonic water, as well as the lemony tart glaze, perfectly balance the pound cake’s richness. You can find elderflower tonic water at grocery stores such as Whole Foods and Fresh Market, but you can also order it online if you have trouble tracking it down locally. You will have leftover tonic—but don’t worry, that’s just a perfect excuse to make yourself an elderflower gin and tonic to enjoy while your cake bakes. While the flower flavor in this fabulous cake certainly shines, it isn’t at all overbearing.
Two-Step Fresh Peach Pound Cake
Two-Step Fresh Peach Pound Cake
Credit: Hector Sanchez; Stylist: Buffy Hargett
Two-Step Fresh Peach Pound Cake Recipe
Turn out a high-rise cake with a moist, tender crumb by layering the ingredients in the bowl in the order specified. Don't have a stand mixer with a 4-qt. bowl and paddle attachment? Prep the batter in the traditional way.
Double-Chocolate Swirl Pound Cake
Double-Chocolate Swirl Pound Cake
Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr
Double-Chocolate Swirl Pound Cake Recipe
Look for whole-wheat pastry flour in the baking aisle at major supermarkets.
Black Forest Pound Cake
Black Forest Pound Cake
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck
Black Forest Pound Cake Recipe
This decadent dessert is an easy, one-pan twist on the traditional layered cake.
Grilled Pound Cake with Lemon Cream and Blueberries
Grilled Pound Cake with Lemon Cream and Blueberries
Credit: Kate Sears; Styling: Susan Vajaranant
Grilled Pound Cake with Lemon Cream and Blueberries Recipe
Fire up your grill for dessert! Keep the flame still going and make luscious Grilled Pound Cake with Lemon Cream and Blueberries. The lightly grilled cake will be a favorite all around.
Buttery Pound Cake
Buttery Pound Cake
Credit: Oxmoor House
Buttery Pound Cake Recipe
Sweet brown sugar pairs perfectly with the apples in this pound cake recipe.
Pound Cake with Strawberry Glaze
Pound Cake with Strawberry Glaze
Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr
Pound Cake with Strawberry Glaze Recipe
Look for whole-wheat pastry flour in the baking aisle at major supermarkets. Garnish with additional strawberries and fresh mint leaves.
Grapefruit Pound Cake
Grapefruit Pound Cake
Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr
Grapefruit Pound Cake Recipe
Grapefruit Pound Cake blossoms from the floral essence of grated grapefruit rind, while fresh grapefruit juice packs refreshing flavor to the powdered sugar glaze which is drizzled over this moist pound cake.
Canola Oil Pound Cake with Browned Butter Glaze
Canola Oil Pound Cake with Browned Butter Glaze
Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross
Canola Oil Pound Cake with Browned Butter Glaze Recipe
Heart-healthy canola oil helps lighten this classic dessert. And an ingenious technique of soaking a vanilla bean in the oil adds deep, rich flavor to Canola Oil Pound Cake with Browned Butter Glaze.
Pound Cake Cupcakes
Pound Cake Cupcakes
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell
Pound Cake Cupcakes Recipe
We've stirred up a little magic with our Pound Cake Cupcakes, which are a Thumbelina version of the tube-pan classic.
Sweet Potato Pound Cake
Sweet Potato Pound Cake
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Allison R. Banks
Sweet Potato Pound Cake Recipe
Bored with sweet potato casserole? Try this sweet potato pound cake, a twist on traditional pound cake that features nutrient-rich sweet potatoes. It's the perfect addition to holiday dessert tables.
Lemon Curd Pound Cake
Lemon Curd Pound Cake
Credit: Oxmoor House
Lemon Curd Pound Cake Recipe
Wait to prepare the Lemon Curd Glaze until the cake comes out of the oven so it will still be warm when spread over the cake.
Candied Ginger Pound Cake Truffles
Candied Ginger Pound Cake Truffles
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck
Candied Ginger Pound Cake Truffles Recipe
If you like spicy sweets, Candied Ginger Pound Cake Truffles are for you. Chopped crystallized ginger make up part of these cake balls as well as the garnish.
Amaretto-Almond Pound Cake
Amaretto-Almond Pound Cake
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett
Amaretto-Almond Pound Cake Recipe
Drizzle an almond-flavored pound cake with homemade amaretto glaze for a delightfully decadent dessert.
Bourbon-Pecan Pound Cake Truffles
Bourbon-Pecan Pound Cake Truffles
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck
Bourbon-Pecan Pound Cake Truffles Recipe
We take a favorite Southern dessert and turn it into bite-size Bourbon-Pecan Pound Cake Truffles.
Key Lime Pound Cake
Key Lime Pound Cake
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett
Key Lime Pound Cake Recipe
Dress up traditional pound cake with a little lime zest and a homemade Key lime glaze for a deliciously tropical dessert.
Miss Lizzie's Pound Cake
Miss Lizzie's Pound Cake
Credit: Oxmoor House
Miss Lizzie's Pound Cake Recipe
A yummy caramel frosting paired with a moist and delicious pound cake makes for an irresistible dessert.
Raspberry Pound Cake Truffles
Raspberry Pound Cake Truffles
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck
Raspberry Pound Cake Truffles Recipe
Raspberry Pound Cake Truffles is our update on the ubiquitous cake ball. We roll these sweet little gems in chopped toasted almonds for added crunch and flavor.
Lemon-Coconut Pound Cake Loaf
Lemon-Coconut Pound Cake Loaf
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett
Lemon-Coconut Pound Cake Loaf Recipe
Garnish this pound cake with flaked coconut or, for a dressier look, curly shavings of coconut.
Pound Cake S'mores
Pound Cake S'mores
Credit: Gooseberry Patch
Pound Cake S'mores Recipe
This is one of the easiest desserts you will ever make, but it is also one of the tastiest. Instead of using traditional graham crackers to complete your s'more, the base becomes soft, moist pound cake. Drizzle with caramel topping and nuts.
Sauvignon Blanc Pound Cake
Sauvignon Blanc Pound Cake
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett
Sauvignon Blanc Pound Cake Recipe
Sauvignon Blanc goes into the batter and the glaze of this pound cake.
Buttermilk Pound Cake with Custard Sauce
Buttermilk Pound Cake with Custard
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett
Buttermilk Pound Cake with Custard Sauce Recipe
We sampled this traditional pairing several different ways and loved them all, but our favorite was warm cake with chilled custard.
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake Recipe
Here the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar, and the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual.
Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake
Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake
Credit: Jim Franco; Styling: Leslie Siegel
Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake Recipe
We replicated the flavor profile of Mexican chocolate using semisweet chocolate and cinnamon. If you prefer to use Mexican chocolate, look for it with the hot drink mixes or on the Hispanic food aisle. This moist pound cake is equally delicious without the sauce.
Lemon-Cornmeal Pound Cake with Berries and Cream
Lemon-Cornmeal Pound Cake with Berries and Cream
Credit: Gentl & Hyers; Styling: Kendra Smoot
Lemon-Cornmeal Pound Cake with Berries and Cream Recipe
Because of the addition of cornmeal to the batter, the texture of this pound cake resembles a sweet and tender cornbread. Top this simple cake with whipped cream and berries for a company-worthy dessert.
Two-Step Pound Cake
Two-Step Pound Cake
Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Amy Burke
Two-Step Pound Cake Recipe
You'll need a heavy-duty stand mixer with a 4-qt. bowl and paddle attachment for this recipe.
Peanut Butter Pound Cake S'mores
Peanut Butter Pound Cake S'mores
Credit: © Stephanie Foley
Peanut Butter Pound Cake S'mores Recipe
In this takeoff on the campfire classic, crunchy graham crackers are replaced with buttery store-bought pound cake, sandwiched with marshmallow fluff and peanut butter and served alongside a cup of warm melted chocolate for dipping.
Grilled Lemon Pound Cake with Peaches and Cream
Grilled Lemon Pound Cake with Peaches and Cream
Credit: © Con Poulos
Grilled Lemon Pound Cake with Peaches and Cream Recipe
This versatile lemon pound cake is super moist and can be used to make everything from French toast to a stuffing for baked apples.
Baby Pound Cakes
Baby Pound Cakes
Credit: Oxmoor House
Baby Pound Cakes Recipe
Enjoy these pound cake bites for breakfast or as a late-night snack by the fire, or split and toast them with butter.
Sour Cream Pound Cake With Mixed Berries
pound-cake
Credit: John Kernick
Sour Cream Pound Cake With Mixed Berries Recipe
This pound cake is made with healthier ingredients than most cakes. It calls for Greek yogurt, fat-free sour cream, a mashed banana, oat flour, and it's topped with mixed berries.
Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Karin Olsen
Cream Cheese Pound Cake Recipe
Look no further for the perfect pound cake recipe. This traditional cake is extra-rich because of the cream cheese and always in style. This beloved cake definitely makes the list for our favorite baking recipes. This showstopping dessert is sure to be a favorite among family and friends at any gathering or festivity.
Caramel Pound Cake
Caramel Pound Cake
Credit: Tina Cornett; Styling: Buffy Hargett
Caramel Pound Cake Recipe
Drizzle this sweet caramel pound cake with homemade caramel frosting for an irresistible dessert.
Pecan Pound Cake
Pecan Pound Cake
Credit: Helen Norman; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas
Pecan Pound Cake Recipe
A drizzle of lemon-infused glaze gives this creamy nut-filled cake a sweet finish.
Chocolate Chip Irish Cream Pound Cake
Chocolate Chip Irish Cream Pound Cake
Credit: Howard L. Puckett; Styling: Lydia Degaris-Pursell
Chocolate Chip Irish Cream Pound Cake Recipe
Category Finalist, Desserts. "This cake is even better on the second day." --Anna Ginsberg, Austin, TX
Million Dollar Pound Cake
mr- million dollar pound cake reshoot
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen
Million Dollar Pound Cake Recipe
Just 7 ingredients - and all of them common pantry staples - are all you need for this rich classic pound cake recipe.
Buttered Rum Pound Cake with Bananas Foster Sauce
Buttered Rum Pound Cake with Bananas Foster Sauce
Buttered Rum Pound Cake with Bananas Foster Sauce Recipe
Spiced Cornmeal Pound Cake
Spiced Cornmeal Pound Cake
Credit: James Carrier
Spiced Cornmeal Pound Cake Recipe
You can make this pound cake up to 1 day ahead; when cool, wrap airtight and store at room temperature.
Chocolate-Ginger Pound Cake
Chocolate-Ginger Pound Cake
Credit: Jennifer Davick
Chocolate-Ginger Pound Cake Recipe
Crystallized ginger gives this chocolate pound cake a unique flavor.
Lemon Pound Cake with Mint Berries and Cream
Lemon Pound Cake with Mint Berries and Cream
Credit: Tina Cornett; Styling: Mary Lyn Hill Jenkins
Lemon Pound Cake with Mint Berries and Cream Recipe
Prepare this pound cake topped with lemon cream and strawberries for a light and summery dessert.
Ultimate Vanilla Pound Cake
Ultimate Vanilla Pound Cake
Ultimate Vanilla Pound Cake Recipe
All you need is 6 ingredients to make this go-to vanilla pound cake.
Orange-Glazed Cranberry Pound Cake
Orange-Glazed Cranberry Pound Cake
Credit: Charles E. Walton IV
Orange-Glazed Cranberry Pound Cake Recipe
This delicious cake combines the sweetness of orange with the tartness of fresh cranberries and sour cream.
Chocolate-Earl Grey Pound Cake
Chocolate-Earl Grey Pound Cake
Credit: Fran Gealer
Chocolate-Earl Grey Pound Cake Recipe
This chocolate pound cake is flavored with Earl Grey tea and drizzled with Earl Grey Dark Chocolate Sauce
Black Currant Pound Cake
Black Currant Pound Cake
Credit: Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Black Currant Pound Cake Recipe
Black currant tea's naturally sweet, fruity flavor and aroma stand out in this cake but don't overpower it. If you don't want to pour all the glaze over the cake, drizzle some over individual slices.
Vanilla Buttermilk Pound Cakes
Vanilla Buttermilk Pound Cakes
Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr, Jan Gautro, Leigh Ann Ross
Vanilla Buttermilk Pound Cakes Recipe
Tart buttermilk and sweet vanilla mingle flawlessly in this pound cake. You can also prepare these cakes in two (8 x 4–inch) loaf pans. Bake at 350° for one hour or until done.
Sour Cream-Lemon Pound Cake
Sour Cream-Lemon Pound Cake
Credit: Randy Mayor
Sour Cream-Lemon Pound Cake Recipe
This lightened version of a traditional sour cream pound cake calls for a reduced amount of butter and low-fat sour cream. It's citrusy flavor comes from fresh lemon juice, lemon rind and lemon extract in the batter and the sweet lemon glaze that's drizzled on top of the cake.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Pound Cake
Lemon-Poppy Seed Pound Cake
Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner
Lemon-Poppy Seed Pound Cake Recipe
This Lemon-Poppy Seed Pound Cake is a classic recipe that is a true crowd-pleaser. Don't forget to brush the lemon glaze over the warm cake as it comes out of the oven. This recipe can be used to make delicious breakfast muffins too.
Chocolate Velvet "Pound" Cake
Chocolate Velvet "Pound" Cake
Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro
Chocolate Velvet "Pound" Cake Recipe
Ice cream and warm Chocolate Ganache are also nice accompaniments for this cake.
Double-Banana Pound Cake
Double-Banana Pound Cake
Credit: Randy Mayor
Double-Banana Pound Cake Recipe
For banana lovers: This cake packs a double punch of banana with the fruit and liqueur. The banana liqueur is a must; it gives the cake a sweet, rich banana flavor.
Spiced Eggnog Pound Cake
Spiced Eggnog Pound Cake
Spiced Eggnog Pound Cake Recipe
Eggnog not’s just for sipping: Use it to add extra richness and flavor to a holiday bundt cake.
Banana-Chocolate Pound Cake
Banana-Chocolate Pound Cake
Banana-Chocolate Pound Cake Recipe
The flavors of banana and chocolate combine deliciously in this loaf pound cake.
Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze
Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze image
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox
Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze Recipe
Pomegranate Pound Cake
Pomegranate Pound Cake
Credit: Randy Mayor
Pomegranate Pound Cake Recipe
Pomegranate seeds give this simple vanilla pound cake a bright flavor.
Cornmeal Pound Cake
Cornmeal Pound Cake
Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Cornmeal Pound Cake Recipe
This cornmeal cake has an unexpected crunch from the grits and is great with strawberries and peaches.
