Low Sodium Lasagna Recipe (2024)

This Low Sodium Lasagna recipe is a delicious low salt dinner made with garlic, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and spices. This lasagna is great enjoy for a weekend dinner, or as a special occasion holiday meal.

Made with lower sodium cheese options like fresh mozzarella packed in water and a low salt ricotta to give this dish it’s classic creaminess. Loaded with vegetables and a healthy low so tomato sauce, this dish is one of our absolute favorite dinners!

This low sodium lasagna recipe is here to bring all the cozy vibes to your table, this is some serious comfort food made with reduced and low salt swaps.

I’ve always loved lasagna- either making it at home or enjoying it at a restaurant. There is something so magical about layers of pasta, vegetables, and low sodium cheese together as one. It’s a great low sodium classic recipe to enjoy all year round.

Note: this recipedoes contain sodium(from the cheese and sauce), however it islowerin sodium than traditional lasagna recipes. Always check the ingredients you are using for total amounts of sodium in each recipe.

This Low Sodium Lasagna Recipe Is

Creamy

Bright

Herby

Vibrant

Loaded with Vegetables

Low in Sodium & No Added Salt

A great vegetarian holiday recipe

Tasty Low Sodium Cheese Pasta Recipes

I love this low sodium lasagna recipe, which does have mozzarella and ricotta cheeses as ingredients. While many cheeses can be high in sodium, there are a few options which can still fit into a low sodium diet when eaten in moderation. Here are a few of my favorite cheese options.

Fresh Mozzarella – I get fresh mozzarella cheese packed in water, which can be lower in sodium than other cheeses. For example,this fresh mozzarellahas just 40 mg sodium per serving. I love it on low sodium pizza , my caprese salad bite appetizers, and tossed with pasta and salt free tomato sauce .

I get fresh mozzarella cheese packed in water, which can be lower in sodium than other cheeses. For example,this fresh mozzarellahas just 40 mg sodium per serving. I love it on low sodium , my caprese salad bite appetizers, and tossed with pasta and . Ricotta Cheese – I love enjoying a low salt ricotta with lasagnas, pasta bakes, or just spread on toast with a drizzle of honey and fruit. Thisricottahas just 50mg of sodium for a ¼ cup serving! You can even make your own ricotta (all you need is milk, vinegar, and cheesecloth), by following my easy recipe here .

I love enjoying a low salt ricotta with lasagnas, pasta bakes, or just spread on toast with a drizzle of honey and fruit. Thisricottahas just 50mg of sodium for a ¼ cup serving! You can even make your own ricotta (all you need is milk, vinegar, and cheesecloth), by following . Goat Cheese – creamy, tangy, and savory, goat cheese is fantastic spread on crackers and topped with jam or fruit. This goat cheese has 80 mg of sodium per serving.

– creamy, tangy, and savory, goat cheese is fantastic spread on crackers and topped with jam or fruit. This goat cheese has 80 mg of sodium per serving. Parmesan cheese – some pre-shredded parmesan cheese blends are low in sodium.

– some pre-shredded parmesan cheese blends are low in sodium. No-Salt-Added Cottage Cheese– I’ve seen a few brands out there that make a salt-free cottage cheese, which can be a great low sodium option.

If you have other favorite low sodium cheeses, let us know in the comments below! We are always looking for options that have less sodium than traditional cheese.

What’s In This Low Salt Lasagna Recipe?

Oven ReadyLasagna Noodles – I use a ‘ready to bake’ oven lasagna noodle, which you can layer right into the lasagna dish without cooking it first. A genius product that saves a ton of time – highly recommend. You could also use whole wheat lasagna noodles if desired.

– I use a ‘ready to bake’ oven lasagna noodle, which you can layer right into the lasagna dish without cooking it first. A genius product that saves a ton of time – highly recommend. You could also use whole wheat lasagna noodles if desired. Extra Virgin Olive Oil: I like to use a fruity olive oil which has a fantastic flavor and deep color- it’s inexpensive so I keep a few liters stocked up in my pantry. Olive oil gives this dish a great taste, and also can containheart-healthy properties!

I like to use a fruity olive oil which has a fantastic flavor and deep color- it’s inexpensive so I keep a few liters stocked up in my pantry. Olive oil gives this dish a great taste, and also can containheart-healthy properties! Garlic

Onion

Mushrooms

No Salt Added Tomato Sauce – When I don’t have the time for my homemade tomato sauce , this no salt-added tomato sauce is my go-to! It’s tasty, organic, and I love the flavor in my pasta recipes.

– When I don’t have the time for my , this no salt-added tomato sauce is my go-to! It’s tasty, organic, and I love the flavor in my pasta recipes. Garlic Powder: Also a major pantry staple ingredient that gets used in our house daily!I love this garlic powderand add it to a lot of recipes that I would use fresh garlic in too.

Also a major pantry staple ingredient that gets used in our house daily!I love this garlic powderand add it to a lot of recipes that I would use fresh garlic in too. Parsley

Spinach

Italian Seasoning Blend :usually has thyme, basil, rosemary, parsley, etc. Make sure you get a no-salt-added variety likethis one!

:usually has thyme, basil, rosemary, parsley, etc. Make sure you get a no-salt-added variety likethis one! Black Pepper

More Optional Additions

I kept this veggie lasagna recipe vegetarian, but you can add cooked lean ground turkey or ground chicken. Or use my low sodium sausage recipe too!

You can also add Red Pepper Flakes – for a little extra heat if desired. Or chopped bell peppers would be great.

Add zucchini slices or thinly spiced eggplant between the noodles. Top with fresh basil or fresh herbs if desired.

How Do I Make Low Sodium Lasagne with Spinach and Mushrooms?

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and onions, and sauté for 6 to 7 minutes until they begin to soften. Add the mushrooms and sauté for an additional 5 minutes with the lid on. Stir in the tomato sauce, and allow too gently simmer on the stove for 15 minutes. In a large bowl, add the low salt ricotta cheese, egg, parsley, spinach, garlic powder, and Italian seasonings. Stir well to combine all ingredients together in the ricotta mixture. Cut fresh mozzarella balls in half, or break apart fresh sliced mozzarella into 1/2 inch pieces. Grease a large 13×9 glass baking dish or casserole dish, and begin to layer the ingredients. A scoop of tomato sauce on the bottom, layer of lasagna noodles, layer of ricotta spinach mixture, and another layer of sauce. After the first layer of noodles, add in half of the diced mozzarella, save the other half for the top. Continue to layer in this order (remaining sauce, noodles, ricotta) until the dish is full (I had 3 layers in mine). Finish the top layer with remaining mozzarella, and cover with aluminum foil. Bake for about 35-40 minutes until cheese melts on top and the sauce is bubbling up on the sides. Remove from oven, slice, and enjoy! Refrigerate and store leftover lasagna in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Low Sodium Noodle Recipes

Pastas and noodles are one of our staples on a low sodium diet – most have 0mg sodium. I usually make my own sauce, but sometimes splurge on a low sodium variety from the store, like I did for this lasagna.

This low-sodium lasagna is perfect for a tasty meal for the family, and also great to make for company if you are having guests for dinner. While it does require a bit of prep, it takes 40 minutes to bake, so you can enjoy that hands-off cooking time to prep sides or a salad. Browse all ourlow sodium pasta and sauce recipeshere!

Low Sodium Lasagna AuthorAuthor Kelly Jensen This Low Sodium Lasagna recipe is a delicious low salt dinner made with garlic, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and spices. This lasagna is great enjoy for a weekend dinner, or as a special occasion holiday meal. 5 from 3 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Total Time 55 minutes mins See Also Homemade Cool Whip Recipe Course dinner, pasta Cuisine Italian Servings 9 servings Calories 327 kcal Equipment Mixing Bowl

13 x 9 inch baking dish Ingredients 12 ounces oven-ready lasagna noodles

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 cloves garlic minced

1 sweet onion diced

1 lb mushrooms chopped

4 cups low sodium tomato sauce my recipe is linked in the notes below!

8 ounces low salt ricotta cheese

1 egg

1 cup fresh parsley

2 cups chopped spinach I used frozen

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

6 ounces fresh mozzarella packed in water drained and rinsed Instructions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a sauce pan, heat the olive oil on low.Add the garlic and onions, and sauté for 6 to 7 minutes until they begin to soften.Add the mushrooms and sauté for an additional 5 minutes with the lid on.Stir in the tomato sauce, and allow too gently simmer on the stove for 15 minutes.

In a large bowl, add the low salt ricotta cheese, egg, parsley, spinach, and Italian seasonings.Stir to mix all ingredients together.

Cut fresh mozzarella in half, or break apart fresh sliced mozzarella into 1/2 inch pieces.

Grease a large 13×9 baking dish, and begin to layer the ingredients.A scoop of tomato sauce on the bottom, layer of oven-ready lasagna noodles, layer of ricotta spinach mixture, and another layer of sauce. After the first layer of noodles, add in half of the diced mozzarella, save the other half for the top. Continue to layer in this order (sauce, noodles, ricotta) until the dish is full (I had 3 layers in mine).

Top with remaining mozzarella, and cover with foil.

Bake for about 35-40 minutes until cheese melts on top and the sauce is bubbling up on the sides.

Remove from oven, slice, and enjoy! Notes My low sodium tomato sauce recipe is here – no salt added & very simple! Save Money on Fresh Groceries & Pantry Staples! I get all the fresh produce for my recipes from my garden and from Misfits Market – they sell organic produce at a discounted price, and it’s purchased direct from farmers to reduce food waste. We get Misfit boxes every other week and love picking out our favorite seasonal produce for delivery. You can save up to 40% off grocery store prices. If you think produce delivery is too expensive… think again, and give Misfits Market a try! Nutrition Calories: 327kcalCarbohydrates: 41gProtein: 16gFat: 12gSaturated Fat: 5gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 0.002gCholesterol: 63mgSodium: 95mgPotassium: 755mgFiber: 4gSugar: 8gVitamin A: 1935IUVitamin C: 22mgCalcium: 203mgIron: 3mg *Please note, all nutrition content is estimated based on the ingredients we used, it may vary based on your ingredients. Always check your nutrition labels to verify sodium amounts. Keyword heart healthy lasagna, lasagna with less cheese, low salt lasagna, low salt lasagne recipe, low sodium lasagna recipe, low sodium lasagne, low sodium pasta recipes Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was! Please comment and leave a review.

