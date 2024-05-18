35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (2024)

One Pan Meals, FTW!

Meal Prepping is way less complicated when you can toss all of your healthy ingredients onto one sheet pan, bake it up and then divide it into your meal prep containers! In less than 30 minutes you can have a week's worth of meals all done so you don't have to worry about eating out for these meals. From meat lovers breakfast pizza to shrimp fajitas, these recipes are tasty, straightforward and a snap to clean up! One pan meals are the perfect intro to meal prepping when you don't have a lot of time or space that you're working with. We're sure that these Sheet Pan Recipes Will Change Your Life and the way you look at meal planning.

Benefits of Sheet Pan Recipes:

This is the meal preppers take on "Set it and forget it"

You will use way fewer dishes

Clean up is a breeze, especially when you use non-stick sheet pans because you only have one dish to worry about

It's an easy way to clear out the fridge

Most sheet pan meals make 4 portions

They usually cook in less than 45 minutes

Side note, if you haven't already stocked up on sheetpans, Click Here to get a 3 Pack of non-stick pans so you don't have to wash between meals. And if you have favorite sheet pan recipes, make sure to tell us in the comments below! We love hearing from you.

Sheet Pan Breakfast Recipes

What's better than having eggs, bacon, and potatoes for breakfast this week and not having to think about it? Knowing that all your breakfasts cooked in 30 minutes and you only had one dish to clean! Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You’ve probably heard this more times than you can count. And there have been innumerable studies over the years to prove this right. Missing out on this meal on a regular basis can have negative consequences on your health. Read more HERE

Brussels Sprouts, Eggs & Bacon

Sheet Pan Breakfast Pizza

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Hash

Marmalade Sausage Meal Prep

Meal Prep Pancakes

Sheet Pan Lunch and Dinner Recipes

Most people tend to go out for lunch and dinner, which means these are the most crucial meals to plan for and prep ahead of time. If we're being honest with yourself, there is something so majestic about a pan full of veggies and protein that will make anyone swoon. Think about it, if you know your macros now, and you know how many of those macronutrients you should be eating per meal, then all you have to do is sheet pan meal prep that is fitted for your specific macros! The sheet pan lunch and dinner recipes below are no joke and we suggest you bookmark this page and give each of them a try. You can thank us later!

Chicken

Garlic Parmesan Chicken & Potatoes Sheet PAn Lunch

Korean Chicken & Vegetables Sheet Pan Recipe

Sheet Pan Garlic Ranch Chicken & Vegetables

Parmesan Chicken Tenders Meal Prep

Balsamic Chicken & Veggies

Moroccan Sheet Pan Chicken

Sheet Pan Bruschetta Chicken

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Meat

Sheet Pan Mini Meatloaf & Green Beans

Ranch Pork Chops & Potatoes

Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas

Chili Dijon Pork Tenderloin

Sausage and Apple Sheet Pan Dinner

Sheet Pan Steak & Potatoes

Sheet Pan Raspberry Pineapple Pork Chops

Seafood

Baked Cod and Veggies (Paleo | Whole30 | Gluten Free)

One Pan Salmon & Asparagus

One Pan Lemon Garlic Shrimp& Brussels Sprouts

Sheet Pan Salmon Fajitas Recipe

One Pan Baked Fish 'N Chips

Maple Walnut Crusted Sheet Pan Halibut

Thai Glazed Salmon

Chili Lime Sheet Pan Salmon Meal Prep

Vegetarian

One Pan Buddha Bowls

Sheet Pan Eggplant Parmesan

Sheet Pan Honey Sesame Tofu & Green Beans Sheet Pan Recipe

Finally, because every good meal prepper knows the key to a balanced lifestyle is a pleasure, here are sheet pan recipes that you can make for dessert.

Dessert Recipes

Monster Cookie Bars

Sheet Pan S'mores