35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (2024)

One Pan Meals, FTW!

Meal Prepping is way less complicated when you can toss all of your healthy ingredients onto one sheet pan, bake it up and then divide it into your meal prep containers! In less than 30 minutes you can have a week's worth of meals all done so you don't have to worry about eating out for these meals. From meat lovers breakfast pizza to shrimp fajitas, these recipes are tasty, straightforward and a snap to clean up! One pan meals are the perfect intro to meal prepping when you don't have a lot of time or space that you're working with. We're sure that these Sheet Pan Recipes Will Change Your Life and the way you look at meal planning.

Benefits of Sheet Pan Recipes:

  • This is the meal preppers take on "Set it and forget it"
  • You will use way fewer dishes
  • Clean up is a breeze, especially when you use non-stick sheet pans because you only have one dish to worry about
  • It's an easy way to clear out the fridge
  • Most sheet pan meals make 4 portions
  • They usually cook in less than 45 minutes

Side note, if you haven't already stocked up on sheetpans, Click Here to get a 3 Pack of non-stick pans so you don't have to wash between meals. And if you have favorite sheet pan recipes, make sure to tell us in the comments below! We love hearing from you.

Click below to jump to the Sheet Pan Recipes you'd like to prep:

Breakfast recipes

Lunch recipes

Dinner recipes

  • Meat
  • Seafood
  • Chicken
  • Vegetarian

Dessert Recipes

Sheet Pan Breakfast Recipes

What's better than having eggs, bacon, and potatoes for breakfast this week and not having to think about it? Knowing that all your breakfasts cooked in 30 minutes and you only had one dish to clean! Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You’ve probably heard this more times than you can count. And there have been innumerable studies over the years to prove this right. Missing out on this meal on a regular basis can have negative consequences on your health. Read more HERE

Brussels Sprouts, Eggs & Bacon

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (1)

Sheet Pan Breakfast Pizza

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (2)

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Hash

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (3)

Marmalade Sausage Meal Prep

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (4)

Meal Prep Pancakes

Sheet Pan Lunch and Dinner Recipes

Most people tend to go out for lunch and dinner, which means these are the most crucial meals to plan for and prep ahead of time. If we're being honest with yourself, there is something so majestic about a pan full of veggies and protein that will make anyone swoon. Think about it, if you know your macros now, and you know how many of those macronutrients you should be eating per meal, then all you have to do is sheet pan meal prep that is fitted for your specific macros! The sheet pan lunch and dinner recipes below are no joke and we suggest you bookmark this page and give each of them a try. You can thank us later!

Chicken

Garlic Parmesan Chicken & Potatoes Sheet PAn Lunch

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (6)

Korean Chicken & Vegetables Sheet Pan Recipe

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (7)

Sheet Pan Garlic Ranch Chicken & Vegetables

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (8)

Parmesan Chicken Tenders Meal Prep

Balsamic Chicken & Veggies

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (9)

Moroccan Sheet Pan Chicken

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (10)

Sheet Pan Bruschetta Chicken

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (11)

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (12)

Meat

Sheet Pan Mini Meatloaf & Green Beans

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (13)

Ranch Pork Chops & Potatoes

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (14)

Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (15)

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (16)

Chili Dijon Pork Tenderloin

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (17)

Sausage and Apple Sheet Pan Dinner

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (18)

Sheet Pan Steak & Potatoes

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (19)

Sheet Pan Raspberry Pineapple Pork Chops

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (20)

Seafood

Baked Cod and Veggies (Paleo | Whole30 | Gluten Free)

One Pan Salmon & Asparagus

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (22)

One Pan Lemon Garlic Shrimp& Brussels Sprouts

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (23)

Sheet Pan Salmon Fajitas Recipe

One Pan Baked Fish 'N Chips

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (26)

Maple Walnut Crusted Sheet Pan Halibut

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (27)

Thai Glazed Salmon

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (28)

Chili Lime Sheet Pan Salmon Meal Prep

Vegetarian

One Pan Buddha Bowls

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (29)

Sheet Pan Eggplant Parmesan

Sheet Pan Honey Sesame Tofu & Green Beans Sheet Pan Recipe

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (30)

Finally, because every good meal prepper knows the key to a balanced lifestyle is a pleasure, here are sheet pan recipes that you can make for dessert.

Dessert Recipes

Don't sleep on these sheetpan dessert recipes! You didn't think it could be done?! Well... feast your eyes on some of our favoritedesserts, let alone, ones you could make in just one sheet pan. Side note, if you haven't already stocked up on sheetpans, Click Here to get a 3 Pack of non-stick sheet pans so you don't have to wash between meals.

Monster Cookie Bars

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (31)

Sheet Pan S'mores

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (32)

Looking for more Meal Prep Recipes? Find all our Meal Prep Recipes HERE

35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on Fleek (33)
