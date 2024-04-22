Paleo Pot Pies - The Defined Dish Recipes - Paleo Pot Pies (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.
I fondly recall eating chicken pot pies as a kid. Nothing homemade, it wasn’t necessary when the freezer had Marie Callendar’s inside ready to pop into the oven! The creamy chicken and veggie filling topped with flakey, buttery pastry is just a bowl of comfort sent straight from heaven. That comforting, nostalgic feeling stuck with me as I created these Paleo Pot Pies.
I firmly believe that each person should have their own individual pot pie. The results are better: the crust gets crispier, the filling stays nice and tidy in a little ramekin, and, when serving, it’s not a sloppy mess on a plate with a crust that’s wanting to slide off. This is why I did my pot pie in ramekins rather than a skillet or casserole dish. I just won’t have it any other way — it’s a personal preference.
Needless to say, these paleo pot pies turned out absolutely perfect. In fact, my kids devoured theirs and my Gordon Ramsey of a husbandtold me it was the best he’s ever had and devoured his, too! Full disclosure, while the grain-free paleo crust comes out perfectly and absolutely DELICIOUS, it is not the easiest to work with. I provided some notes in the recipe, but don’t be alarmed. And, just know that you can totally patch it together when it’s time to bake and you’ll never even know it happened.I even did it with two just to be sure it’d still come out okay, and they were just as perfect tasting.
This recipe is great with leftover Thanksgiving turkey. It’s also great with any leftover or rotisserie chicken meat. Oh, and just omit the meat and you can keep this vegetarian — you really can’t go wrong with any combination!
Paleo Pot Pies
Prep: 30 minutes mins
Cook: 30 minutes mins
Total: 1 hour hr
Servings: 4 people
Equipment
Baking Sheet
4 [6-ounce] ramekins or coquettes
parchment paper
skillet or saucepan
Ingredients
For the Pie Crust:
- 3/4 cup blanched almond flour
- 1/3 cup arrowroot flour
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 cup ghee (chilled in the refrigerator or freezer until solid) (you can sub unsalted butter here)
- 1 large egg, whisked
- 2 tbsp cold water
- 2 [12-inch long] sheets of parchment paper
For the Filling:
- 2 tbsp ghee (you can sub unsalted butter here)
- 1/2 cup finely diced yellow onion (or 1/2 small onion)
- 1/2 cup celery, diced small
- 1/2 cup carrot, diced small
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp freshly cracked black pepper
- 1/2 tsp freshly chopped thyme leaves
- 2 tbsp arrowroot flour
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth (or homemade turkey stock)
- 1/2 cup Nutpods Dairy-Free Creamer (you can sub unsweetened, full-fat coconut milk for dairy-free OR heavy whipping cream for non-dairy-free/paleo option)
- 2 cups cooked and diced turkey or chicken
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- dash of cayenne pepper (optional)
- 1 large egg, whisked (for the egg wash)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Prepare the Pie Crust:
In a food processor, combine the almond flour, arrowroot, salt, and baking powder. Process until well combined and there are no longer lumps.
Remove the ghee from the fridge and pop out onto a cutting board. Cut into small cubes, about 1/4 inch big and add to the food processor. Pulse the food processor until it is broken apart into the flour mixture and you have an even and crumbly consistency.
Add in the egg and pulse 5-6 times, or until the dough starts to come together in a ball.
Add the cold water and using a spatula, stir in until just combined.
Transfer the dough onto a large sheet of parchment paper. Place the other sheet of parchment paper on top and using a rolling pin (or your hands) smooth out the dough so that it is in an even, thin layer, about 1/4 inch thin and large enough to cover 4 ramekins.
Transfer the parchment paper with the dough in the center to the fridge and let cool while you prepare the filling.
Make the Filling:
Heat ghee in a large saucepan or skillet with sides over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, carrot, garlic, salt, pepper and thyme cook, stirring, until the veggies are tender; 5 to 7 minutes.
Sprinkle in the arrowroot flour and stir into the veggies until well combined. While stirring constantly, slowly pour the chicken broth into the skillet until it is well incorporated. Then, while stirring do the same with the dairy-free creamer.
Cook, simmering uncovered and stirring, until the contents are thick and creamy; 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the diced turkey (or chicken) and the frozen peas.
Make the Pot Pies:
Place 4 [6-ounce] ramekins on a baking sheet and evenly divide the filling amongst the ramekins.
Now, here is the tricky part — but trust me, even if you mess up the crust you can rebuild/shape it on each of the ramekins and it will turn out perfect no matter what. Okay? This crust is NOT easy to work with, but it tastes absolutely fantastic when it is done.
Remove the crust from the fridge and carefully remove one side of the parchment paper so that the crust is stuck to 1 side of the parchment paper only. Place your ramekins in a cluster together so that they are all close together and touch. Now, flip the parchment paper pie crust over so that it is laying across the 4 ramekins. Using your hands, carefully press around the edge of each ramekin so that the pie crust falls directly on top of the filling within each of the ramekins. Remove the parchment paper and ensure that all of the ramekins are covered. Alternatively, you can do this one at a time, just make sure you leave room for the rest of the ramekins to be covered.
Using a pairing knife, make one small 1/2 inch slit in the center of each of the pie crusts. Using a brush, carefully brush the top of the crust with a bit of the egg wash.
Transfer to the oven and cook until golden brown and crisp on the top, about 20 minutes. When cook time is complete, remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes prior to serving. Garnish with extra thyme leaves and flakey salt, such as Maldon, if desired. Enjoy!
Additional Info
Author: Alex Snodgrass
Servings: 4 people
