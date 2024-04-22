Paleo Pot Pies - The Defined Dish Recipes - Paleo Pot Pies (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

I fondly recall eating chicken pot pies as a kid. Nothing homemade, it wasn’t necessary when the freezer had Marie Callendar’s inside ready to pop into the oven! The creamy chicken and veggie filling topped with flakey, buttery pastry is just a bowl of comfort sent straight from heaven. That comforting, nostalgic feeling stuck with me as I created these Paleo Pot Pies.

I firmly believe that each person should have their own individual pot pie. The results are better: the crust gets crispier, the filling stays nice and tidy in a little ramekin, and, when serving, it’s not a sloppy mess on a plate with a crust that’s wanting to slide off. This is why I did my pot pie in ramekins rather than a skillet or casserole dish. I just won’t have it any other way — it’s a personal preference.

Needless to say, these paleo pot pies turned out absolutely perfect. In fact, my kids devoured theirs and my Gordon Ramsey of a husbandtold me it was the best he’s ever had and devoured his, too! Full disclosure, while the grain-free paleo crust comes out perfectly and absolutely DELICIOUS, it is not the easiest to work with. I provided some notes in the recipe, but don’t be alarmed. And, just know that you can totally patch it together when it’s time to bake and you’ll never even know it happened.I even did it with two just to be sure it’d still come out okay, and they were just as perfect tasting.

This recipe is great with leftover Thanksgiving turkey. It’s also great with any leftover or rotisserie chicken meat. Oh, and just omit the meat and you can keep this vegetarian — you really can’t go wrong with any combination!

