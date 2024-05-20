30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (2024)

Table of Contents
GRAB THE FULL LIST OF KETO SNACKS What Makes a Good Keto Snack? Keto Snacks to Buy 1. Perfect Keto Mallow Munch Bars 2. Perfect Keto Granola Bars 3. Perfect Keto Nut Butter 4. Perfect Keto Cereal 5. SuperFat Keto Cookie Bites Keto Salty Snacks 6. Sardines 7. Chicharrones 8. Macadamia nuts with sea salt 9. Bacon 10. Beef jerky Keto Sweet Snacks 11. Fat bombs 12. Strawberries with whipped cream 13. Dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa solids) 14. Homemade ice cream 15. Sugar-free gummy bears Keto Crunchy Snacks 16. Baked cheese crisps GRAB THE FULL LIST OF KETO SNACKS 17. Roasted almonds 18. Air fryer pepperoni chips 19. Pumpkin seeds 20. Dried seaweed Keto Protein Snacks 21. Boiled eggs 22. Cottage cheese 23. Coffee with collagen peptides 24. Greek yogurt 25. Protein smoothie Keto Snack Recipes 26. Easy Keto Chicken Salad 27. 4 Ingredient Low-Carb Cloud Bread Recipe 28. Chocolate Chip Keto Coconut Flour Cookies 29. Ultra-Moist Vanilla Keto Pound Cake 30. Crunchy Chia Seed Crackers Frequently Asked Questions Can I snack all day on keto? What snack food has no carbs? What are some keto snack ideas on the go? What are some easy keto snacks for beginners? What kind of bread is keto-friendly? Your Complete Keto Snack List GRAB THE FULL LIST OF KETO SNACKS FAQs
  • Overview
  • Keto Snacks to Buy
  • Keto Salty Snacks
  • Keto Sweet Snacks
  • Keto Crunchy Snacks
  • Keto Protein Snacks
  • Keto Snack Recipes
  • FAQ
  • Keto Snack List

Snacking can be tricky when you’re on the keto diet. However, with some guidance, you’ll be able to find a variety of keto snacks that meet your taste preferences and more importantly, keep you satisfied and healthy.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (1)

GRAB THE FULL LIST OF KETO SNACKS

So you can save them for later!

In this guide, we’ve rounded up keto-friendly snacks and recipes to fill you up until your next mealtime.

What Makes a Good Keto Snack?

First and foremost, good keto snacks are those that have very few carbs or none at all per serving. Keeping carbs as low as possible (less than 50 grams) per day helps you remain in ketosis (*). The amount of fat and protein may vary in a keto snack, although note that ideally, it needs to be high-fat and moderate-protein.

Keto-friendly snacks can also be natural or processed. Those natural and minimally processed ones, such as eggs, roasted nuts, and beef jerky (made with only beef and spices) are better for your health. These types of snacks fall under the clean keto diet.

Keto Snacks to Buy

These snacks are so delicious, you won’t even crave the snacks you used to eat before going keto. We’ve selected these options for you as alternatives to typical high-carb snacks.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (2)

1. Perfect Keto Mallow Munch Bars

Missing crispy rice treats? Mallow Munch Bars are crunchy, crispy, and sweet, and the best part is that they contain only 2 grams of net carbs per serving. Unlike regular rice krispies, our keto-friendly version is free from added sugar and artificial ingredients.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (3)

2. Perfect Keto Granola Bars

If you’re a fan of granola bars, Perfect Keto has created these grain-free bars that will serve as healthy and guilt-free snacks to help you power through busy days and challenging workouts. One keto granola bar has only 1-3 grams of net carbs, 3-6 grams of protein, and 11-14 grams of fat.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (4)

3. Perfect Keto Nut Butter

These keto nut butters are made with high-quality nuts, such as hazelnuts, almonds, and cashews. Choose between Chocolate Hazelnut and Snickerdoodle flavors. They’ll keep you full, thanks to the medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) added to each nut butter jar.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (5)

4. Perfect Keto Cereal

Perfect Keto cereal options don’t just replace your sugary breakfast cereal, but they also make the best keto snacks. With only 1-2 grams of net carbs per serving, these cereals are a delicious way to get collagen and MCTs in your diet.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (6)

5. SuperFat Keto Cookie Bites

Got no time to bake keto cookies? SuperFat keto cookies are excellent snacks that offer convenience for busy people. Enjoy them with your morning coffee or use them to curb your sweet cravings when they strike. Each serving (about 4 cookies) has only 2 grams of net carbs.

Keto Salty Snacks

Salty snacks can help provide sodium, an important electrolyte to beat the keto flu. These keto snack ideas will meet your sodium needs and salt cravings.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (7)

6. Sardines

Canned sardines contain zero carbohydrates. They’re perfect for those on a keto carnivore diet and a pescatarian keto diet. You can eat sardines straight out of the can. If you’re feeling creative, mash them with lemon juice and parsley, then serve them with keto crackers!

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (8)

7. Chicharrones

Chicharrones or fried pork rinds are also completely carb-free. They’re also high in protein, which makes them great for meeting your protein needs on a high-protein keto diet (*). Besides snacking on chicharrones, use pork rind crumbs to replace flour for breaded and fried keto recipes.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (9)

8. Macadamia nuts with sea salt

For keto dieters, macadamia nuts are high in monounsaturated fats, which help lower your cardiovascular disease risk (*). Treat yourself to a delicious macadamia nut snack by baking these nuts until they’re golden brown and seasoning them generously with sea salt.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (10)

See Also
Crispy Onion Bhaji (Pakora) Recipe35 Sheet Pan Meal Prep Recipes (That Will Change Your Life) | Meal Prep on FleekSheet Pan Chicken Fajitas RecipePaleo Pot Pies - The Defined Dish Recipes - Paleo Pot Pies

9. Bacon

Bacon tends to get a bad rap, but the truth is that bacon is healthy. The key is to choose sugar-free and uncured bacon (free from synthetically sourced nitrates and nitrites) like Pederson’s Natural Farms. Cook bacon in a frying pan over medium heat for a crispy weekend snack!

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (11)

10. Beef jerky

Beef jerky as a keto snack offers many benefits. It’s an excellent source of protein, sodium, iron, and folate, which serve different functions in the body. Avoid beef jerky with added sugar. You can make your own beef jerky snack at home by seasoning a lean cut of beef and placing the cuts in a meat dehydrator.

Keto Sweet Snacks

Eating keto doesn’t mean forgoing sweet treats. The good news is that you have lots of low-carb snacks that are sweetened using stevia, monk fruit, or erythritol.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (12)

11. Fat bombs

Fat bombs are no-bake snacks shaped like balls that combine high-fat ingredients, such as butter, nut butter, cream cheese, cacao powder, and MCT oil. You’ll need only a few fat bombs to make you feel fuller and give you a boost of energy.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (13)

12. Strawberries with whipped cream

Strawberries are lower in carbohydrates than other fruits. Combine them with heavy whipping cream for a satisfying snack or dessert. Add monk fruit sweetener if you want it a little sweeter.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (14)

13. Dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa solids)

Chocolate isn’t completely off-limits on keto, but it must have at least 70% cocoa. The higher the cocoa percentage, the fewer the carbs and sugar in it. Lily’s Extra Dark Chocolate with 70% cocoa and no added sugar has only 2 grams of net carbs per serving.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (15)

14. Homemade ice cream

Who says you can’t have ice cream on keto? You’ll need only four ingredients — heavy cream, monk fruit sweetener, xanthan gum, and vanilla extract. For flavor variations, feel free to add cocoa powder (chocolate flavor), sliced strawberries (strawberry flavor), or peanut butter (peanut butter flavor).

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (16)

15. Sugar-free gummy bears

As long as they’re low-carb and sugar-free, gummy bears can be keto-friendly. All you will need are the following: sugar-free jello mix, unflavored gelatin to thicken the gummy bears, hot water, and candy molds.

Keto Crunchy Snacks

What can you eat on keto when you’re craving chips? Here are some options to buy or even make at home. They’re great for munching during movie nights and road trips.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (17)

16. Baked cheese crisps

The best cheese crisps are made with only one ingredient — cheese! Choose from hard or semi-hard cheeses, such as parmesan, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese. This snack is an excellent source of calcium for bone, muscle, and nerve health (*).

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (18)

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (19)

GRAB THE FULL LIST OF KETO SNACKS

So you can save them for later!

17. Roasted almonds

Roasted almonds have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. They’ve also been thought to lower your risk of heart disease (*). When choosing roasted almonds, avoid those that use vegetable oils — e.g., canola oil, safflower oil, and sunflower oil. Better yet, use coconut oil if you make them at home.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (20)

18. Air fryer pepperoni chips

Pepperoni is a keto-friendly deli meat that’s a combination of ground beef, ground pork, and spices. A 28-gram serving has zero carbs, 5g protein, and 13g fat (*). By placing some slices in an air fryer, you get a flavorful and crunchy keto snack. We would recommend using thicker slices to prevent them from burning in the air fryer.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (21)

19. Pumpkin seeds

Yes, pumpkin seeds are also great on keto! Also called pepitas, pumpkin seeds are typically enjoyed as a snack, but you can also add them to salads, soups, and smoothies for extra crunch and nutrition. Try NOW Foods organic and unsalted pumpkin seeds with no added oils. One serving has only 2 grams of net carbs.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (22)

See Also
The BEST Beef Stroganoff Recipe! | Gimme Some Oven

20. Dried seaweed

This classic Korean snack is relatively low in carbohydrates, making it one of the top keto snacks. A pack of Gimme’s roasted seaweed with extra virgin olive oil contains less than 1 gram of net carbs and only 30 calories. Snack on seaweed or add it to various recipes.

Keto Protein Snacks

Protein plays a crucial role in the keto diet. Getting the right amount of protein each day with the right meals and snacks will reduce your cravings, improve weight loss, and build lean muscle.

Note that animal-based foods are complete sources of protein since they provide all essential amino acids (*).

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (23)

21. Boiled eggs

A large boiled egg has less than 1g carbs, 5g fat, and 6g protein (*). Eggs are great and they’re not just for breakfast! Eat the whole egg to benefit from all the vitamins and minerals it provides, such as vitamin A, vitamin D, potassium, iron, and phosphorus.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (24)

22. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is a fantastic choice with a creamy and milky flavor. If you do some research, you’ll find plenty of keto snack recipes using cottage cheese. For a protein boost, blend cottage cheese, frozen berries, and milk to create a smoothie.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (25)

23. Coffee with collagen peptides

Some people like drinking coffee instead of having something to eat during snack time. Instead of plain coffee, try mixing collagen in coffee — it’s a healthy combination that gives you a boost in energy and all the benefits that collagen peptides provide.

Perfect Keto Barista Blend is a coffee creamer that delivers 4 grams of bovine collagen + MCTs. It’s a gluten-free and dairy-free option for coffee lovers.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (26)

24. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a favorite among keto dieters. Be sure to choose Greek yogurt that’s plain and unflavored. Go for the full-fat version and not the low-fat or reduced-fat ones since they contain more sugar. Chobani Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt has 7g total carbs, 16g protein, and 9g fat.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (27)

25. Protein smoothie

A protein smoothie makes a healthy snack in between meals or before a workout. Protein-rich smoothie ingredients include collagen protein powder, Greek yogurt, and nut butter!

Keto Snack Recipes

For those who prefer homemade food — because they have more control over the ingredients used — check out these snack recipes from Perfect Keto:

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (28)

26. Easy Keto Chicken Salad

If you don’t have enough time to bake chicken breast, you can still make this keto chicken salad using canned chicken breast chunks. This will reduce the total prep time to only 10-15 minutes!

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (29)

27. 4 Ingredient Low-Carb Cloud Bread Recipe

This cloud bread is made by combining these ingredients: eggs, cream cheese, cream of tartar, and salt. Add whey protein or collagen powder if you like, but you’ll still have the best keto bread alternative without them.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (30)

28. Chocolate Chip Keto Coconut Flour Cookies

Coconut flour is a popular flour on keto that has many uses. If you love cookies, this chocolate chip cookie recipe will surely impress you. One serving has 4g net carbs, 26g protein, and 36g fat.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (31)

29. Ultra-Moist Vanilla Keto Pound Cake

Need a snack idea that uses almond flour and coconut flour? Make this keto pound cake that goes well with toppings like strawberries + whipped cream, pecans + Greek yogurt, and melted dark chocolate.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (32)

30. Crunchy Chia Seed Crackers

Chia seeds are packed with fiber and essential minerals. Try this crunchy chia seed crackers recipe by combining chia seeds, almond flour, egg, salt, and pepper. These are wonderful with cheese and low-carb dips!

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are commonly asked questions and answers to learn more about snacking on keto:

Can I snack all day on keto?

Yes, you can, but keep in mind that snacking too much can prevent you from entering ketosis by consuming more carbs than you need. It helps to stick with zero-carb snacks most of the time.

What snack food has no carbs?

Most animal-based foods are carb-free. Your snack options include eggs, pork rinds, beef jerky, uncured bacon, pepperoni slices, and canned tuna.

What are some keto snack ideas on the go?

Popular grab-and-go keto snacks include macadamia nuts, pecans, string cheese, meat sticks, roasted seaweed, and sunflower seeds. These can be eaten conveniently whenever you need a quick and nutritious snack.

What are some easy keto snacks for beginners?

Anything that requires zero or little preparation makes keto snacking easy. Examples are nuts, seeds, slices of cheese, and Perfect Keto snacks (e.g., Nola bars and Mallow Munch bars).

What kind of bread is keto-friendly?

Cloud bread is one of the best keto options that replace traditional bread. Others include bread that uses keto-friendly flour like almond flour, coconut flour, flaxseed meal, chia flour, and lupin flour.

Your Complete Keto Snack List

Sometimes you just want a little snack to fight off hunger and cravings. With our list of keto-friendly snacks, you won’t run out of options anymore.

As a final note, check the macros per serving of packaged keto snacks — especially carbohydrates — to stay within your daily limit.

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (33)

GRAB THE FULL LIST OF KETO SNACKS

So you can save them for later!

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (34)

8 References

6K Shares

30 Best Keto Snacks: Ideas and Recipes - Perfect Keto (2024)

FAQs

What is the best thing to snack on while on keto? ›

Macadamia nuts, almonds, walnuts, and brazil nuts are high-fat, low-carb snacks perfect for Keto munching. For an easy spread, whip up a batch of homemade nut butter. Short on kitchen time? Opt for a Keto-friendly ready-made nut butter loaded with healthy fats.

View More
What foods can I eat unlimited on keto? ›

Foods you can eat on the keto diet include fish and seafood, meat and poultry, non-starchy vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and zucchini, avocados, berries, nuts and seeds, eggs, high-fat dairy products, olive oil and other oils, and high-cocoa chocolate.

Get More Info Here
What junk food is keto-friendly? ›

Here are 9 fast-food options that you can enjoy on a ketogenic diet.
  • Bunless Burgers. Share on Pinterest. ...
  • Low-Carb Burrito Bowls. ...
  • Egg-Based Breakfasts. ...
  • Bunless Chicken Sandwich. ...
  • Low-Carb Salads. ...
  • Keto-Friendly Beverages. ...
  • Lettuce-Wrapped Burgers. ...
  • “Unwiches”
May 29, 2018

Discover More Details
Does peanut butter help ketosis? ›

Peanut butter can definitely be part of a keto diet, but it's best to stick to plain options that are free of extra flavors and sweeteners. Almond butter is a good choice, too, and it's slightly lower in carbs.

View Details
Can you eat unlimited salad on keto? ›

Can you eat too much salad on keto? Vegetables do contain carbohydrates, so it is possible to eat too much salad and exceed your carb limit for the day. However, if you're careful about the greens and other veggies you include and don't overdo it, delicious salads can be a staple in your keto diet.

Discover More Details
What foods are 100% carb free? ›

Food and drinks allowed on a no-carb diet include meat, fish, eggs, cheese, butter, oils, water, and plain coffee or tea.

Learn More
Can I eat KFC chicken on keto? ›

KFC. Although KFC is renowned for the Colonel's crispy fried chicken, its batter unfortunately adds 8-11 net carbs for just one medium-sized piece. That being said, KFC can still be a keto-friendly spot to hit up when ordering Kentucky grilled chicken.

Keep Reading
What Chinese food is keto-friendly? ›

Keto-friendly chinese food
  • Beef with broccoli.
  • Chop suey.
  • Baked salmon.
  • Kung pao shrimp.
  • Steamed tofu with mixed veggies.
  • Egg drop soup.
  • Hot and sour soup.
  • Mongolian beef.
Jun 25, 2021

Learn More Now
Are hamburgers keto? ›

Serving a delicious homemade burger on a bed of lettuce with all the fixings (tomatoes, cheese, onions, pickles – you name it!) is the BEST Keto way to enjoy a burger. Feel free to wrap your burger in some iceberg lettuce to make a lettuce bun instead, if you're set on that classic burger feel.

Show Me More
What is the highest net carbs to stay in ketosis? ›

On the keto diet, you are allowed to have no more than 50 grams of net carbs per day – and the fewer, the better! But by focusing on “net” rather than “total” carbs, you won't be denying your body the essential fiber it needs for proper function.

Learn More Now

How do you satisfy your hunger on keto? ›

  1. Make sure you follow the plan correctly.
  2. You should try to eat less.
  3. Add low-carb vegetables to your plate.
  4. Make sure you eat whole foods.
  5. Make sure you get enough protein.
  6. Eat some leafy greens.
  7. Fill up on fats.
  8. Drink plenty of fluids.
Mar 7, 2019

Learn More
Is popcorn okay for keto? ›

Net carbs are calculated by taking the total grams of carbohydrate in a food and subtracting the amount of fiber. In this case, popcorn contains 6 grams of carbs per 1 cup serving and 1.2 grams of fiber, bringing the net carbs per serving to 4.8 grams. Yes friends, popcorn is indeed a keto food.

Read More
What are easy keto snacks for work? ›

Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, or pumpkin seeds – a classic crunchy keto snack. Cheese: String cheese, babybel, or assorted cheese slices. Avocado Slices: A quick fix of sliced avocado with a sprinkle of salt. Deli Roll-Ups: Roll turkey, ham, or roast beef with cheese for a protein-packed keto snack on the go.

Discover More
Can I snack all day on keto? ›

Yet, consuming too many high-calorie ketogenic snacks like nuts, nut butter, fat bombs, cheese and jerky may cause your weight loss to plateau. Though these snacks are healthy in moderation, it's best to choose lower-calorie options if you're having more than one snack session per day.

Get More Info
Top Articles
Turtle Fudge - a foolproof "Oh So Easy" recipe using simple ingredients!
Sonic Ocean Water Recipe
Vintage New Orleans LA bank security box | EstateSales.org
ECMLIBRA Flipbook PDF - PDF Free Download
Latest Posts
Butterscotch Squares copycat recipe
Crispy Greek Lamb Meatballs recipe (Keftedes Arni)
Article information

Author: Msgr. Benton Quitzon

Last Updated:

Views: 6004

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Msgr. Benton Quitzon

Birthday: 2001-08-13

Address: 96487 Kris Cliff, Teresiafurt, WI 95201

Phone: +9418513585781

Job: Senior Designer

Hobby: Calligraphy, Rowing, Vacation, Geocaching, Web surfing, Electronics, Electronics

Introduction: My name is Msgr. Benton Quitzon, I am a comfortable, charming, thankful, happy, adventurous, handsome, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.