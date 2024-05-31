36 Tried-and-True 13x9 Recipes for Casseroles, Strata and Bakes (2024)

22/35

Taste of Home

Decadent Spinach-Stuffed Shells

I created this comforting stuffed shells dish to serve on Christmas Eve, but it’s so good we enjoy it all year long. It can easily be assembled and frozen to bake at a later date. If you have any leftover cheese mixture, it can be served as a dip, either cold or spooned into ramekins and baked until browned. If you don’t like roasted red peppers, feel free to substitute chopped sun-dried tomatoes in the filling and any other pasta sauce. —Crystal Schlueter, Northglenn, CO