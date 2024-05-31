36 Tried-and-True 13x9 Recipes for Casseroles, Strata and Bakes (2024)

Home Gear Bakeware 13x9
Sue StetzelUpdated: Feb. 01, 2024
These trustworthy 13x9 recipes will cook perfectly. From traditional classics to kid-friendly favorites, bank on these comforting casseroles to please everyone in your crew.
Zucchini Pizza Casserole
My husband has a hearty appetite, our two kids never tire of pizza and I grow lots of zucchini, so this tasty tomato casserole is absolutely tops with us throughout the entire year. Once you’ve tried the recipe, you may even decide to grow more zucchini in your own garden next summer! —Lynn Bernstetter, White Bear Lake, Minnesota
Fold-Over Tortilla Bake
Here’s something a little different to shake up taco night. But don’t reserve this zippy dish for a weeknight—it’s perfect for potlucks and serving company, too. something a little different from the usual tacos. It's special enough for potlucks or dinner guests. —Deborah Smith, DeWitt, Nebraska
Ultimate Scalloped Potatoes
My husband found this recipe when I called and informed him we were going to have guests for dinner. This tasty variation on traditional scalloped potatoes is dressed up with garlic, Swiss cheese and Parmesan cheese.
—Glenda Malan, Lake Forest, California
Chicken Parmesan Stuffed Shells
When chicken Parmesan meets stuffed shells, it's love at first bite. The texture of the chicken holds up in the deliciously creamy and cheesy mixture. —Cynthia Gerken, Naples, Florida
Best Shepherd’s Pie
This is the best shepherd’s pie recipe I’ve ever had, and it comes from a friend who was a whiz at pinching pennies without sacrificing hearty flavor. —Valerie Merrill, Topeka, Kansas
Baked Feta Pasta
There’s a reason this recipe went viral on TikTok! Baked Feta Pasta is about to become a new household favorite. It’s simple to throw together and incredibly creamy and delicious. —Sarah Tramonte, Taste of Home Associate Culinary Producer
Chicken and Rice Dinner
My family lines up seconds of this hearty main dish from my mother-in-law, Mary Lou Baumert—a great cook! In this easy tasty recipe, the chicken bakes to a beautiful golden brown.—Denise Baumert, Dalhart, Texas
Broccoli-Mushroom Bubble Bake
I got bored with the same old breakfast casseroles I’d see at our monthly moms’ meetings, so I decided to create something new. Judging by the reactions of the other moms, I think I have a winner. —Shannon Koene, Blacksburg, Virginia
Perfect Four-Cheese Lasagna
Lasagna is one of my favorites, and this is the recipe I’ve been making since I was a teenager. It’s a tantalizing combo of pasta, meat sauce, cheese and more cheese that really lives up to its name! —Lauren Delaney-Wallace, Glen Carbon, Illinois
Tex-Mex Bean Bake with Cornbread Topping
I frequently cooked this dish when I was on the cross-country team in college. We loved this veggie-packed bake so much I would have to make two! For a meaty version, substitute shredded chicken for half of the potato. —Samantha Westveer, Kentwood, Michigan
Ranch Pasta
I came up with this ranch pasta after making recipes for a bridal shower. It was party day and I needed to take some shortcuts! Everyone loves the simple Parmesan ranch white sauce, and it’s easy to throw in veggies you have on hand. —Merry Graham, Newhall, California
Farmers Market Enchiladas
These vegetarian enchiladas use a lot of garden favorites in a quick weeknight meal. Feel free to substitute with whatever vegetables you have from your garden: yellow summer squash, eggplant and corn—all taste great! —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grv, Utah
Chicken Divan
This tasty chicken divan recipe was given to me by a friend years ago, and it's been a family favorite ever since. My daughters enjoy making this dish in their own homes and get the same enthusiastic compliments I always do! —Mary Pat Lucia, North East, Pennsylvania
Baked Chicken Parmigiana
Spaghetti sauce mix is the secret to the flavorful breading in this chicken parmigiana recipe. Just top juicy chicken breasts with prepared sauce and mozzarella cheese. —Trisha Lange, Appleton, Wisconsin
Southwestern Turkey Bake
I make this turkey bake as a way to get my husband and nieces to eat their vegetables. It's also perfect if you're wondering what to do with leftover turkey. This creamy entree will fill you up fast. —Crystal Kolady, Henrietta, New York
New England Lamb Bake
This dish is hearty and perfect for warming up on a chilly winter evening. The aroma is almost as delightful as the dish itself. —Frank Grady, Fort Kent, Maine
This classic, savory casserole is one of my husband's favorites. He loves the fluffy dumplings with plenty of gravy. The basil adds just the right flavor and makes the whole house smell so good while this dish bakes. —Sue Mackey, Jackson, Wisconsin
Chili Mac Casserole
This cheesy casserole uses several of my family's favorite ingredients, including macaroni, kidney beans, tomatoes and cheese. Just add a leafy salad for a complete meal. —Marlene Wilson, Rolla, North Dakota
On chilly days, I doctor up grits and top them with shrimp for a comfy meal. If you’re not a seafood lover, use chicken, ham or both. —Jerri Gradert, Lincoln, Nebraska
Reuben Strata
Sure, you could turn last night’s corned beef into a Reuben sandwich, but strata is more fun—and just as simple. —Patterson Watkins, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sloppy Joe Veggie Casserole
Sloppy joe flavor meets veggie lasagna wholesomeness. My family loves this dynamic duo, and you’ll love how simple it is to prepare. —Sue Schmidtke, Oro Valley, Arizona
Decadent Spinach-Stuffed Shells
I created this comforting stuffed shells dish to serve on Christmas Eve, but it’s so good we enjoy it all year long. It can easily be assembled and frozen to bake at a later date. If you have any leftover cheese mixture, it can be served as a dip, either cold or spooned into ramekins and baked until browned. If you don’t like roasted red peppers, feel free to substitute chopped sun-dried tomatoes in the filling and any other pasta sauce. —Crystal Schlueter, Northglenn, CO
Bacon Cheeseburger Tater Tot Bake
This bacon cheeseburger tater tot casserole is the perfect dish to bribe your kids; homework, chores, piano practice—consider them done! —Deanna Zewen, Union Grove, Wisconsin
White Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes
This recipe has evolved over the past eight years. After I added the thyme, ham and sour cream, my husband declared, “This is it!” I like to serve this rich, saucy entree with a salad and homemade French bread. —Hope Toole, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Burrito Bake
Back when I was in college, my roommate would frequently make this economical baked burrito casserole. It's so easy to put together, and one serving goes a long way. —Cindee Ness, Horace, North Dakota
Deluxe Pizza Casserole
This is the family favorite dish for special occasions, and we always make it for my granddaughter's birthday. Mushrooms are a wonderful addition if you like them. —Vickie Oldham, Dubuque, Iowa
Cheeseburger French Fry Casserole
Kids love this cheeseburger french fry casserole because it combines two of their favorite fast foods. And I like the fact that I can whip it up with just four ingredients. —Karen Owen, Rising Sun, Indiana
This recipe was inspired by a mushroom mac and cheese I had at a local restaurant. I incorporated the fall flavor of a pumpkin ale, and it turned out better than the original. —Laura Davis, Chincoteague, Virginia
Sausage Lasagna
The idea for this sausage lasagna recipe comes from my mother-in-law, who always makes it for my three boys on special holidays. I've put an easy twist on Carole's classic dish, and it's become one of my go-to dinners as well! —Blair Lonergan, Rochelle, VA
Best Ever Beans and Sausage
When my wife asks what she should make for a gathering, she's always told to bring this—and a couple of copies of the recipe! — Robert Saulnier, Clarksburg, Massachusetts
Curried Chicken and Grits Casserole
Southern-style cheesy grits meet curry and loads of vegetables to make a satisfying casserole that blankets the house with an inviting aroma. —Lori Shamszadeh, Fairhope, Alabama
Italian Pasta Bake
I love to make this pasta bake whenever I need to bring a dish to pass. Fresh tomatoes add a nice touch that’s missing from most other meat, pasta and tomato casseroles. —Karla Johnson, East Helena, Montana
Chicken Chiles Rellenos Strata
This versatile bake can be made as an entree, a brunch option or a potluck dish. It’s one of the easiest meals to assemble on a busy weeknight. —Kallee Krong-McCreery, Escondido, California
Mashed Cauliflower au Gratin
Unless someone tells you, you might not know you’re eating cauliflower. Even my grandchildren love this buttery, cheesy, creamy dish that tastes like mashed potatoes. —Sandie Parker, Elk Rapids, Michigan
Sausage Spaghetti Spirals
My family loves this flavorful casserole with hearty chunks of sausage and green pepper. The recipe makes a big pan, so it's nicely sized for a potluck. —Carol Carolton, Wheaton, Illinois
