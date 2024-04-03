38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Sina · This post may contain affiliate links · 6 Comments

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (1)

I can’t believe Thanksgiving is less than a month away! With these 38 festive vegan Thanksgiving recipes it’s absolutely no problem to skip the turkey! I teamed up with some fellow food bloggers to provide you with an awesome list of vegan Thanksgiving recipes that will even impress meat eaters! We got several festive vegan main dishes, vegan sides, salads, appetizers, desserts, and even some festive Thanksgiving drinks for you. All 100 % plant-based and incredibly delicious!!

We got you covered with:

  • several vegan lentil loaves and even a seitan roast
  • crispy potato recipes
  • and of course pumpkin recipes!! We got them all! Vegan pumpkin cheesecake, vegan pumpkin pie, vegan pumpkin cookies, and pumpkin bread. And of course pumpkin soup
  • lots of different roasted veggies, like carrots and Brussels sprouts
  • vegan appetizers, like walnut falafel with cranberry pear sauce and broccoli tots
  • and let’s not forget about dessert! How do chocolate cupcakes with orange frosting or cinnamon white chocolate cheesecake sound? Of course all vegan!

Did I make you hungry yet? Then let’s get started with all the deliciousness!

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (2)

Vegan Thanksgiving Lentil Loaf with Gravy and Sweet Potato Pumpkin Casserole (Whole Menu)

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (3)

Crispy Garlic Smashed Baby Potatoes by Marie from Yay For Food

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (4)

Mushroom and Chestnut Stuffed Seitan Roast with Gravy by Evi from Green Evi

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (5)

Festive Vegan Falafel with Cranberry Pear Sauce

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (6)

Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake by Marina from Yummy Mummy Kitchen

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (7)

Vegan Lentil Loaf by Marina from Yummy Mummy Kitchen

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (8)

German Mulled Wine

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (9)

Vegan Baked Cauliflower by Lauren from Lauren Caris Cooks

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (10)

Easy Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake by Monica from the Movement Menu

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (11)

Vegan Pumpkin Bread with Cranberries and Pumpkin Seeds

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (12)

No Oil Crispy Roasted Potatoes by Melanie from A Virtual Vegan

See Also
50 Timeless Family Recipes That Will Make You Feel at Home50 of Grandma's Best Squash Recipes26 Stellar No-Bake Holiday Dessert RecipesItalian rice cake and allspice chicken: Yotam Ottolenghi’s rice recipes

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (13)

Cinnamon White Chocolate Cheesecake by Florian from Contentedness Cooking

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (14)

Vegan Stuffed Squash by Melissa from The Stingy Vegan

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (15)

Vegan Pumpkin Cookies with Chocolate Chunks

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (16)

Spicy Vegan Barbecue Lentil Loaf by Brandi from The Vegan 8

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (17)

Vegan French Toast with Caramelized Bananas and Berries by Lauren from Lauren Caris Cooks

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (18)

Veggie Salad with Broccoli and Mushrooms

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (19)

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Quinoa by Julia from Happy Food Stube

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (20)

Smoky Maple Roasted Carrots by Sophia from Veggies Don’t Bite

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (21)

Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider with Cinnamon by Julia from the Savory Tooth

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (22)

Pasta with Brussels Sprouts and Cranberries by Robyn and Simply Fresh Dinners

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (23)

Vegan Thanksgiving Vegetable Crescent Roll Ring by Dianne from Dianne’s Vegan Kitchen

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (24)

Fragrant Toasted Almond Rice Pilaf by Sue from The View from Great Island

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (25)

Broccoli Tots by Caroline from Pickled Plum

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (26)

Millet Porridge with Cranberry Sauce (also great as a dessert!)

See Also
Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for alternative Christmas vegetable sides

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (27)

Pan-Fried Bread Dumplings by Bianca from Elephantastic Vegan

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (28)

Cumin Spiced Carrots by Josh and Katie from Delightful Vegans

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (29)

Lentil Loaf with Gravy with Aimee from Wallflower Kitchen

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (30)

Vegan Pumpkin Pie by Marina from Yummy Mummy Kitchen

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (31)

Balsamic Roasted New Potatoes with Asparagus with Aimee from Wallflower Kitchen

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (32)

Smoky Southern Style Meatless Meatloaf by Linda from Veganosity

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (33)

Savory Mushroom and Quinoa Stuffed Pumpkins by Rachel from Simple Seasonal

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (34)

Easy Vegan Pumpkin Soup by Monica from The Movement Menu

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (35)

Chocolate Cupcakes with Orange Frosting by Sonia from Sweet Sensitive Free

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (36)

Vegan Scalloped Cauliflower by Sophia from Veggies Don’t Bite

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (37)

Maple Cinnamon Cranberry Pear Sauce by Jenn from Veggie Inspired

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (38)

Sweet Potato Casserole by Florian from Contentedness Cooking

More Recipes

  • Sweet Potato Soup
  • Vegan Carbonara
  • Vegan Soul Food
  • Vegan Bibimbap

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Darlene

    YUM! Thank you, Sina, for a great list with many ideas, different from what I’ve seen in most other round-ups. I would so add this one meal to it, though: http://inourishgently.com/roasted-vegetable-lasagna/. It’s the most drool-worthy vegan crowd-pleaser I’ve ever prepared and the ultimate centerpiece for my holiday table. You should definitely consider adding it to your Christmas round-up.
    Keep up the amazing work!
    Darlene

    Reply

  2. Mel Mel

    So many foods that look so amazing! So many recipes I can’t wait to try! Thank you for sharing these!

    Reply

  3. Katie | Delightful Vegans

    One word: YUM! This all looks so scrumptious – and some wonderful ideas for Thanksgiving and Christmas! Thanks for including our Cumin Spiced Carrots!

    Reply

  4. Dianne

    Such a delicious collection of recipes! Thanks for including my Thanksgiving crescent ring!

    Reply

  5. Robyn Gleason

    Such a delicious collection of Thanksgiving dishes, Sina! Lots of inspiration here for the upcoming holiday. Thanks for including my recipe.
    Sharing!

    Reply

  6. Linda from Veganosity

    This is such a mouthwatering roundup, Sina! Thank you for including our “meatloaf” recipe. Sharing!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
The best on-ear headphones in 2024, tried and tested | CNN Underscored
The best on-ear headphones to buy | Expert Reviews
What does a person's debt-to-income ratio tell you?
What should your debt-to-income ratio not be more than?
Latest Posts
The 4 Best On-Ear Headphones - Winter 2024: Reviews
Best on-ear headphones
Article information

Author: Rob Wisoky

Last Updated:

Views: 5760

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rob Wisoky

Birthday: 1994-09-30

Address: 5789 Michel Vista, West Domenic, OR 80464-9452

Phone: +97313824072371

Job: Education Orchestrator

Hobby: Lockpicking, Crocheting, Baton twirling, Video gaming, Jogging, Whittling, Model building

Introduction: My name is Rob Wisoky, I am a smiling, helpful, encouraging, zealous, energetic, faithful, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.