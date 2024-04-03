38 Festive Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

Published: Nov 4, 2017 · Modified: Sep 26, 2020 by Sina · This post may contain affiliate links · 6 Comments

I can’t believe Thanksgiving is less than a month away! With these 38 festive vegan Thanksgiving recipes it’s absolutely no problem to skip the turkey! I teamed up with some fellow food bloggers to provide you with an awesome list of vegan Thanksgiving recipes that will even impress meat eaters! We got several festive vegan main dishes, vegan sides, salads, appetizers, desserts, and even some festive Thanksgiving drinks for you. All 100 % plant-based and incredibly delicious!!

We got you covered with:

several vegan lentil loaves and even a seitan roast

crispy potato recipes

and of course pumpkin recipes!! We got them all! Vegan pumpkin cheesecake, vegan pumpkin pie, vegan pumpkin cookies, and pumpkin bread. And of course pumpkin soup

lots of different roasted veggies, like carrots and Brussels sprouts

vegan appetizers, like walnut falafel with cranberry pear sauce and broccoli tots

and let’s not forget about dessert! How do chocolate cupcakes with orange frosting or cinnamon white chocolate cheesecake sound? Of course all vegan!

Did I make you hungry yet? Then let’s get started with all the deliciousness!

Vegan Thanksgiving Lentil Loaf with Gravy and Sweet Potato Pumpkin Casserole (Whole Menu)

Crispy Garlic Smashed Baby Potatoes by Marie from Yay For Food

Mushroom and Chestnut Stuffed Seitan Roast with Gravy by Evi from Green Evi

Festive Vegan Falafel with Cranberry Pear Sauce

Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake by Marina from Yummy Mummy Kitchen

Vegan Lentil Loaf by Marina from Yummy Mummy Kitchen

German Mulled Wine

Vegan Baked Cauliflower by Lauren from Lauren Caris Cooks

Easy Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake by Monica from the Movement Menu

Vegan Pumpkin Bread with Cranberries and Pumpkin Seeds

No Oil Crispy Roasted Potatoes by Melanie from A Virtual Vegan

Cinnamon White Chocolate Cheesecake by Florian from Contentedness Cooking

Vegan Stuffed Squash by Melissa from The Stingy Vegan

Vegan Pumpkin Cookies with Chocolate Chunks

Spicy Vegan Barbecue Lentil Loaf by Brandi from The Vegan 8

Vegan French Toast with Caramelized Bananas and Berries by Lauren from Lauren Caris Cooks

Veggie Salad with Broccoli and Mushrooms

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Quinoa by Julia from Happy Food Stube

Smoky Maple Roasted Carrots by Sophia from Veggies Don’t Bite

Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider with Cinnamon by Julia from the Savory Tooth

Pasta with Brussels Sprouts and Cranberries by Robyn and Simply Fresh Dinners

Vegan Thanksgiving Vegetable Crescent Roll Ring by Dianne from Dianne’s Vegan Kitchen

Fragrant Toasted Almond Rice Pilaf by Sue from The View from Great Island

Broccoli Tots by Caroline from Pickled Plum

Millet Porridge with Cranberry Sauce (also great as a dessert!)

Pan-Fried Bread Dumplings by Bianca from Elephantastic Vegan

Cumin Spiced Carrots by Josh and Katie from Delightful Vegans

Lentil Loaf with Gravy with Aimee from Wallflower Kitchen

Vegan Pumpkin Pie by Marina from Yummy Mummy Kitchen

Balsamic Roasted New Potatoes with Asparagus with Aimee from Wallflower Kitchen

Smoky Southern Style Meatless Meatloaf by Linda from Veganosity

Savory Mushroom and Quinoa Stuffed Pumpkins by Rachel from Simple Seasonal

Easy Vegan Pumpkin Soup by Monica from The Movement Menu

Chocolate Cupcakes with Orange Frosting by Sonia from Sweet Sensitive Free

Vegan Scalloped Cauliflower by Sophia from Veggies Don’t Bite

Maple Cinnamon Cranberry Pear Sauce by Jenn from Veggie Inspired

Sweet Potato Casserole by Florian from Contentedness Cooking