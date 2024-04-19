Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe | 3 - Ways (2024)

Vegan caramel sauce recipe - three ways. Vegan caramel sauce recipe - three ways. Should I say it again?

I could. I am a little sleep deprived at the moment and having trouble focussing. The elf has recently dropped her daily naps and I am solo parent with the husband on site for work a lot. I could boo-boo in to my britches however, I have contributed to my own fatigue. I am on a Gilmore Girls bender.

I don't know how it happened. I started watching old episodes in a bid to cling back some "me time" at night with the elf going to bed earlier but it has backfired, I am a Gilmore addict now. Doh! Damn that Lorelei and Rory. And that stupid Stars Hollow.

It's OK though. I have regrouped enough from Rory being dumped by Jess to bring you vegan caramel sauce three different ways. It was tough I tell you. I was just getting over Dean...

These three caramel sauce recipes are distinct. Each one has its ownpersonality and is suitable for different uses.

Date Caramel

Date caramel is thicker and naturally sweeter than the others and is the easiest to make in a pinch. It works well swirled through homemade ice-cream and is great for caramel tarts being lovely and thick.

Fruit Caramel

I use the fruit caramel in the elf's yoghurt for a sweet treat. Being made from pears (I have used apple also) it is, well...fruity. It is lovely spooned over ice-cream or swirled through "creams". My inner kitchen ninja developed this one - I wanted to create a vegan caramel sauce recipe that I could at least say had fruit in it for the elf. Guilt assuaged.

Coconut Milk Caramel

Purists, however, can't go past the coconut milk vegan caramel sauce recipe. It is the cat's pyjamas and is my favourite simply because it is naughty and decadent. Even photographing it was a challenge. There were a few swoon moments. Who would have thought a vegan caramel sauce could make your knees shake? It may be fatigue but my inner cheerleader wants to believe it was my cooking. You know what, let's just go with that.

These vegan caramel sauces are sweet, naughty and delicious the way caramel should be. Super easy to make they are a sweet tooth's dream. Enjoy, x.

If you love your caramel like I do, try my 3-Ingredient Vegan Caramel Sauce or my Flourless Tahini Caramel Black Bean Brownies!

