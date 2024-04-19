Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe | 3 - Ways (2024)

Published: · by Amanda · 13 Comments
Vegan caramel sauce recipe - three ways. Vegan caramel sauce recipe - three ways. Should I say it again?
I could. I am a little sleep deprived at the moment and having trouble focussing. The elf has recently dropped her daily naps and I am solo parent with the husband on site for work a lot. I could boo-boo in to my britches however, I have contributed to my own fatigue. I am on a Gilmore Girls bender.
I don't know how it happened. I started watching old episodes in a bid to cling back some "me time" at night with the elf going to bed earlier but it has backfired, I am a Gilmore addict now. Doh! Damn that Lorelei and Rory. And that stupid Stars Hollow.
It's OK though. I have regrouped enough from Rory being dumped by Jess to bring you vegan caramel sauce three different ways. It was tough I tell you. I was just getting over Dean...
These three caramel sauce recipes are distinct. Each one has its ownpersonality and is suitable for different uses.
Date Caramel
Date caramel is thicker and naturally sweeter than the others and is the easiest to make in a pinch. It works well swirled through homemade ice-cream and is great for caramel tarts being lovely and thick.
Fruit Caramel
I use the fruit caramel in the elf's yoghurt for a sweet treat. Being made from pears (I have used apple also) it is, well...fruity. It is lovely spooned over ice-cream or swirled through "creams". My inner kitchen ninja developed this one - I wanted to create a vegan caramel sauce recipe that I could at least say had fruit in it for the elf. Guilt assuaged.
Coconut Milk Caramel
Purists, however, can't go past the coconut milk vegan caramel sauce recipe. It is the cat's pyjamas and is my favourite simply because it is naughty and decadent. Even photographing it was a challenge. There were a few swoon moments. Who would have thought a vegan caramel sauce could make your knees shake? It may be fatigue but my inner cheerleader wants to believe it was my cooking. You know what, let's just go with that.
These vegan caramel sauces are sweet, naughty and delicious the way caramel should be. Super easy to make they are a sweet tooth's dream. Enjoy, x.
If you love your caramel like I do, try my 3-Ingredient Vegan Caramel Sauce or my Flourless Tahini Caramel Black Bean Brownies!
Vegan Caramel Sauce -Three Ways
Vegan caramel sauce three ways? Yes please. Three easy and distinct vegan caramel recipes for every purpose. Fruit caramel, date caramel and coconut milk caramel.
Ingredients
Vegan Date Caramel
- 20 - 25 fresh medjool dates
- water to add by the spoon
Coconut Milk Caramel
- 400 ml full-cream coconut milk
- 1 ½ cup 375ml coconut or brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- pinch sea salt
Fruit Caramel
- 2 pears peeled, cored, and cubed
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- pinch sea salt
Instructions
Date Caramel
Remove the pits from the dates
Chop the dates roughly and put in the bowl of your food processor
Process the dates, adding water spoon by spoon until a thick caramel paste forms.
Store in the fridge, covered for around five days.
Coconut Milk Caramel
In a small saucepan over low heat stir the sugar and coconut milk together.
Bring the mixture to a simmer for 15 minutes or until it thickens
Stir in the vanilla and salt and remove the caramel from the heat. It will continue to thicken as it cools.
Pop in the fridge to thicken.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days.
Fruit Caramel
Melt the coconut oil in a large pan and add the chopped pear.
Sprinkle over the sugar and continue to cook until the sugar is dissolved and the pears soft.
Carefully add the pears and any sugar syrup, the maple syrup, sea salt and vanilla in to a blender and blend until smooth.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days
Notes
If the dates are not fresh, soak in boiling water for 10 minutes until soft.
Nutrition
Calories: 274kcal | Carbohydrates: 55g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Sodium: 11mg | Potassium: 331mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 50g | Vitamin A: 50IU | Vitamin C: 1.2mg | Calcium: 51mg | Iron: 1.3mg
Laura
Gilmore Girls Bender! Made me laugh. Just finished one myself - it was bad. I watched all seven seasons in two weeks. And the Year in the Life series. This pandemic has turned me into a tube-head.
Lorena
When making the coconut cream recipe, shall I shake up can to use the entire contents or only spoon out the thick cream layer on top?
Amanda
Hi Lorena,
I use the whole can - this caramel is a great pouring caramel so liquid is fine. I hope you enjoy it. A
Jamee
Hey! Would you mind maybe distinguishing the three in the recipe and direction a little more please?
Amanda
TOTALLY! Sorry about that Jamee - I recently changed to a new recipe program and I missed the formatting on this one. I have made the changes to clarify each recipe. Cheers.
Danielle
Do you think the coconut milk caramel will stiffen enough to use for caramel apples? Maybe if some coconut oil was added possibly?
Amanda
Hi Danielle,
I have been playing with the coconut milk caramel for a snickers bar and it doesn't set well. Left in the fridge id does thicken but it doesn't set. A straight coconut sugar toffee might work. Coconut oil will give you more of a fudge consistency, I think. Good luck and if you work it out, please let know! Thanks for visiting.
Sasha @ Eat Love Eat
This looks so tasty! That coconut milk caramel is droolworthy and the photos are gorgeous!
Reply
Thanks Sasha. It was a challenge photographing the coconut milk caramel without devouring it, I tell you. Thanks for visiting.
Thalia
Love each caramel, especially the coconut milk caramel. It looks seriously incredible.
Amanda
Thanks Thalia. That's awesome of you to say. I love these and you are right about the coconut milk one!
Allie | In This Kitchen
These are absolutely *stunning* photos. I've never had vegan caramel but now I want some!
Amanda
Thank you Allie. I loved taking these photos. Try the coconut milk one first - it is ridiculous. Thanks for visiting.
