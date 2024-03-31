50 Timeless Family Recipes That Will Make You Feel at Home (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
Passed down from generation to generation, these family recipes are tried-and-true favorites that we still love today. Find traditional dishes—and the stories behind them—that will take you back to grandma's kitchen.
Grandma’s Poultry Dressing
Every family seems to have their own favorite dressing recipe that becomes a tradition, and this is ours. It came from Grandma, who passed it down to my mother. Now our children have carried it into their kitchens. This is truly a good old-fashioned recipe. —Norma Howland, Joliet, Illinois
Roasted Strawberry Sheet Cake
My Grandma Gigi loved summer berry cakes. Almost any time I’d call her during the warmer months, she’d invite me over to taste her latest masterpiece. This cake is a tribute to her. —Kristin Bowers, Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Apricot Amaretto Jam
This thick, chunky apricot jam was my grandma's recipe; it's lovely to make something for my family and friends that she made for hers! —Linda Wegner, Robinson, Illinois
Cold-Day Chicken Noodle Soup
When I was sick, my mom would make me this heartwarming chicken noodle soup. It was soothing when I had a cold, but this soup is a bowlful of comfort on any chilly day. —Anthony Graham, Ottawa, lllinois
Family-Favorite Caramelized Onions
This recipe was passed down to me by my mother-in-law. After a few tweaks these onions are better than ever and, to my husband's chagrin, there are rarely any leftovers. They can easily be made ahead and reheated. —Sharon Gibson, Hendersonville, North Carolina
Pecan Shortbread Tea Cakes
My Grandma Ellis made her shortbread cookies only at Christmas because the ingredients were so indulgent. The results are too! —Trisha Kruse, Eagle, Idaho
No-Knead Knot Rolls
My mom, Velma Perkins, loved to serve these light, golden rolls when I was growing up on our Iowa farm. They're extra nice since they require no kneading. The dough rises in the refrigerator overnight, so there's little last-minute fuss to serve fresh hot rolls with any meal. —Toni Hilscher, Omaha, Nebraska
Old-Fashioned Applesauce
We had all kinds of apple trees in the yard when I was growing up, so I don't know for sure which ones Mother liked best for applesauce. (Today I use Cortlands.) I do know that her applesauce was very white. The secret, she said, was to keep the apples in salt water while she peeled them so that they wouldn't darken. —Doris Natvig, Jesup, Iowa
Cranberry Brie Pecan Pinwheels
This recipe is a twist on baked Brie. My family always requests these during the holidays. They are delicious and make the kitchen smell amazing! —Jacquie Franklin, Hot Springs, Montana
Calabrian Holiday Soup
My family is from the Italian region of Calabria; our version of Italian wedding soup has been handed down through the generations. We serve this soup with the Christmas meal as well as at weddings. —Gwen Keefer, Sylvania, Ohio
Grandma's Honey Muffins
I can remember my Grandma Wheeler making these delicious muffins—we'd eat them nice and warm, fresh from the oven! She was a "pinch of this and handful of that" kind of cook, so getting the ingredient amounts correct for the recipe was a challenge. Now it's a family treasure! —Darlis A. Wilfer, West Bend, Wisconsin
Grandma's Potato Salad
This salad is a must for the Fourth of July feast. The red potatoes hold their shape and texture even after they are boiled. —Sue Gronholz, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
Grandma's Chicken 'n' Dumpling Soup
I've enjoyed making this rich homemade chicken dumpling soup recipe for more than 40 years. Every time I serve it, I remember my southern grandma, who was very special to me and was known as an outstanding cook. —Paulette Balda, Prophetstown, Illinois
Raspberry Custard Kuchen
Back where I grew up in Wisconsin, people have been baking this German treat for generations. We love it for breakfast or as a special dessert. It's no fuss to fix and impressive to serve. —Virginia Arndt, Sequim, Washington
Grandma's Tandy Kake
My grandmother made this for all our family gatherings. Everyone loves it now I make it for every party we attend or host. —John Morgan III, Lebanon, Pennsylvania
Church Supper Hot Dish
This recipe was in my mother's church cookbook, and now it's in my church cookbook! Apparently is was too good to miss a generation. I often make this dish to take along to potlucks...and it seems that if I don't, someone else will! It's hearty and so tasty! —Norma Turner, Haslett, Michigan
Gooey Old-Fashioned Steamed Molasses Bread
While I was growing up, the smell of this bread often greeted me as I walked in the door from school. I thought that everyone baked bread in a slow cooker. My grandmother, my mother and I—and now my daughters—all bake this. It’s comfort food at its best! —Bonnie Geavaras-Bootz, Chandler, Arizona
Calamari Salad
This is one of the seven fish dishes we serve at Christmas time. It is easy to make and quite delicious! I enjoy it served both warm and cold. Either way, it has become one of our traditional dishes each year. The recipe has been passed down to me through my grandparents, who were excellent cooks. —Paul Rinaldi, Easton, Pennsylvania
Honey-Lime Almond Cookies
Decades ago my grandmother passed this buttery lime cookie recipe to me. Through years of baking, our cookie memories keep the family connected, although we’re miles apart. —Paula Marchesi, Lenhartsville, Pennsylvania
Being from Louisiana, my go-to comfort food is red beans and rice. The Crock-Pot makes it so easy and the recipe reminds me of Sunday family dinners going back generations. Serve it as a slow-cooker side dish or make it a meal with hot buttered corn bread. —Lisa Bowie, Las Vegas, Nevada
Easy Dill Pickles
This treasured dill pickle recipe is like an old friend. These crispy spears have a slightly salty, tart flavor with a good balance of dill, garlic and peppers. —Betty Sitzman, Wray, Colorado
Wine-Braised Chicken with Pearl Onions
This is a family favorite handed down from my grandmother in London. She made it for every family gathering. It was always the first food to go on the table and the first one to disappear. —Wayne Barnes, Montgomery, Alabama
Dipped Chocolate Logs
When my sister and I were little, we used to beg my mother and grandmother to make these buttery chocolate cookies during the holidays. Now, as moms ourselves, we get together every year to make Christmas cookies, and the chocolate logs are always on the top of our list. —Deanna Markkos, Western Springs, Illinois
Slow-Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches
My mom made the best Italian beef. I’ve added to it over the years, but it’s still her recipe. She made these Italian beef sandwiches for family reunions, and there were never leftovers. —Mary McVey, Colfax, North Carolina
Gingerbread Meringue Bars
For the best of both worlds, I combined my grandmother's gingerbread recipe with my aunt's special brown sugar meringue. The result? These lovable holiday-perfect bars that have become a new family tradition. —Eden Dranger, Los Angeles, California
Grandma Russell's Bread
I remember as a child always smelling fresh homemade bread and rolls whenever I walked into Grandma's house. The warm slices were delicious and melted in my mouth! —Janet Polito, Nampa, Idaho
Grandma's Rice Dish
My grandmother often made this casserole when I was young. I forgot about it until one day I found myself adding the same ingredients to leftover rice. The memories came flooding back. —Lorna Moore, Glendora, California
Easy Rhubarb Relish
I remember eating this relish at my grandmother's over 50 years ago. My mother made it for years and now my daughters make it. The relish complements any meat, but I find it a must with meat loaf. —Helen Brooks, Lacombe, Alberta r
Kourambiethes
My daughter-in-law gave me this recipe. Her grandmother was born in Greece and bakes these cookies for special occasions, including Christmas.—Carol Dale, Greenville, Texas
Guinness Corned Beef and Cabbage
Passed down through generations, this robust corned beef and cabbage recipe is requested often in our house. The Irish stout adds excellent richness to the corned beef. Just throw the ingredients together in the slow cooker and let them simmer until delicious! —Karin Brodbeck, Red Hook, New York
Minty Peas and Onions
Mother always relied on peas and onions when she was in a hurry and needed a quick side dish. Besides being easy to prepare, this recipe was loved by everyone in our family. It was handed down to my mother by my grandmother. —Santa D'Addario, Jacksonville, Florida
Baki's Old-World Cookies
My uncles have always called these "cupcake cookies" because of the unique, pretty way they're baked. My maternal grandmother mixed many batches. —Marilyn Louise Riggenbach, Ravenna, Ohio
Braised Dill Potatoes
Dill, chicken broth and a few other simple ingredients create a side dish your family will love. The braised potatoes are delicious with sour cream. —Amie Schmidt, San Diego, California
Grandma's Rosemary Dinner Rolls
My grandma (I called her Baba) made these in her coal oven. How she regulated the temperature is beyond me! She always made extra rolls for the neighbors to bake in their own ovens. My mom and aunts would deliver the formed rolls at lunchtime. —Charlotte Hendershot, Hudson, Pennsylvania
Shortbread
I live in Missouri, but many of our family recipes come from New Zealand, where I lived as a youngster. I proudly claim a Down Under heritage! These special-occasion cookies bring back warm and sweet memories of my childhood, and I'm going to make sure they're passed on to the next generation in my family—no matter where they live. —A. Swenson, Camdenton, Missouri
Homemade Polish Pierogi
My mother measured ingredients for these using her hand. We've passed the recipe down over the years as the family has grown. —Veronica Weinkauf, South Bend, Indiana
Cherry Spice Cake
At least four generations of women in my family have been baking this Cherry Spice Cake. It's always my mom's pick for her birthday. I like to use cream cheese frosting, but when my mother was growing up, my grandma frosted the cake with butter cream.—Laurie Sanders, Manchester, Michigan
Every spring, we had strawberries and rhubarb on our farm outside Seattle. These fruity hand pies remind me of those times and of Grandma Winnie’s baking. —Shawn Carleton, San Diego, California
Grandma's Southern Collard Greens
My grandmother made the best southern collard greens recipe in the world. Eating them with a slice of buttermilk cornbread is pure bliss. —Sherri Williams, Crestview, Florida
South Liberty Hall Relish
My grandparents originated this recipe that's been treasured in our family for four generations. It's named after a dance hall they ran in rural Iowa. Whenever I bite into a hot dog or hamburger dressed up with this taste bud-tingling relish, I think of them and their delicious country cooking. —Melinda Winchell, Las Vegas, Nevada
Oktoberfest Red Cabbage
Four generations of our family have made this dish of red cabbage and apples, known as rotkohl ("red cabbage"). We love the tart and sweet flavors. —Diana Likes, Chandler, Arizona
Grandma Brubaker's Orange Cookies
At least two generations of my family have enjoyed the recipe for these light, delicate orange-flavored cookies. —Sheri DeBolt, Huntington, Indiana
Zucchini-Cornmeal Pancakes
My mom has made these treasured family hotcakes for ages. Try them as a breakfast-for-dinner meal with fresh fruit, yogurt and honey on top. —Katherine Wollgast, Florissant, Missouri
Grandma's Cranberry Stuff
What could taste better than turkey and cranberry on Thanksgiving Day? My grandmother's classic recipe makes the best cranberry stuff to share with your family and friends this holiday. —Catherine Cassidy, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Aunt Marion's Fruit Salad Dessert
Aunt Marion, my namesake, is like a grandma to me. She gave me this luscious salad recipe, which goes to all our family reunions, hunt club suppers and snowmobile club picnics...and I go home with no leftovers! —Marion LaTourette, Honesdale, Pennsylvania
Focaccia Barese
This focaccia has been in my mom's family for several generations. It is one of my most-requested recipes whenever I am invited to a party—I am not allowed to attend unless I bring it! —Dora Travaglio, Mount Prospect, Illinois
Grandma Krause's Coconut Cookies
When my two daughters were young, their great-grandma made them coconut cookies with oats. Thankfully, she shared the recipe. —Debra Dorn, Dunnellon, Florida
