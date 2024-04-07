Roast Carrot Dal with Herby Raita | Rebel Recipes (2024)

A delicious combination of earthy lentils and sweet roasted carrots in the delicious dal – carrots inside and on top. Served with a creamy raita – Yum!
I think it works perfectly, the carrot puree adding and lovely base for the dal.
Topped with more delicious roasted carrots and my favourite creamy herby coconut cucumber raita.
It’s a gorgeous combination.
Perfect for using up any sorry looking carrots as well.
Great served with flatbread (of course) and the essential crunchy slaw.
Delicious! Love, Niki xxx
Prep time: 15 minutes mins
Cook time: 1 hour hr
2-4 servings
4.82 from 11 votes
Ingredients
- 650 g carrots cut into small chunks
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
For the dal
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 onion chopped
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 1 tsp black mustard seeds
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 4 cloves garlic sliced
- 200 g red lentils rinsed
- 800 ml water
- 1 tsp sea salt
- Pinch chilli flakes
- 1 tsp garam masala
For the carrot purée
- 1/2 of the roast carrots
- 100 ml water
For the raita
- 1/2 cucumber grated
- 120 g coconut yogurt
- 4 tbsp chopped fresh mint
- 4 tbsp fresh coriander chopped
- Juice 1/4 lemon
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- Twist black pepper
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil–optional
Topping
- Fresh coriander
Instructions
To roast the carrots
Pre heat your oven to 180c
Add the carrots on a baking tray and coat in olive oil, salt and pepper.
Bake for 45-50 minutes until soft and slightly caramelised. Remove when cooked.
Reserve to top the dal and make the carrot puree.
To make the dal
First, add the oil to a large frying pan, add in the onion and fry for approx 8-10 minutes on a low to medium heat until soft and browning.
Now add the spices and garlic and stir for a minute.
Now add the lentils and water. Stir well then turn down the heat, simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add more water if needed.
Blitz half the carrots with the water in a food processor until you get a chunky paste.
Add to the pan with the lentils, stir to combine.
Simmer for another 5 minutes.
Season with the salt, pepper, chilli and garam masala.
To make the cucumber raita
Grate the cucumber and pop it into a large seize to drain over a bowl. Squeeze out as much moisture as possible as transfer to a large bowl
Add all the other ingredients and mix well.
Really nice, with a drizzle of olive oil on top.
To serve
Top with the remaining roast carrots.
Serve with raita and fresh coriander.
Discuss this Recipe with Niki
17 Responses
This is a fall staple – second year around! I especially like that the daal is not coconut milk based – it’s a really good break for my digestive system, and it was just what I needed following major surgery as I return back to more wholesome foods. Earthy, grounding, warming, health-giving ….. (yes I’m writing this as I eat it).
I look forward to trying it with the modifications below some day, pumpkin sounds like it would be my runner up.
Reply
Hi Janine
Thats brilliant – happy to hear xxx
Reply
I don’t know how I originally came across this recipe, but I’m absolutely obsessed with it and make it all the time. It’s so simple but the carrots really make it feel hearty in a cozy autumn way, and my body always feels really good after eating it. Thank you from Japan!
Reply
Hi Kira
Brilliant – I think so too!
Love, Niki xxx
Reply
I forgot I really hate the taste of fennel.. it is a dominant flavour in this dish. Did not like it at all.. but that is my opinion ofcourse.
The roasted carrots were delish and I also really liked the raita but I find it doesn’t fit with this recipe. Will make the raita for something different tho. Thanks for the inspo. <3
Reply
This was ridiculous! Ridiculously delicious! I made it with 3 parsnip and a carrot (because they were floating around the bottom of our fridge). So, so good. Thank you for sharing your creations ❤
Reply
Hi Hannah
he he so happy to hear that!
Love, Niki xxx
Reply
Just made this. Didn’t have carrots so used pumpkin. Just beautiful. The raita is also amazing Thank you. T
Reply
So happy you love it! xx
Reply
I make this on a regular basis, comfort food at it’s best!
I have had your book for a while now and it’s hands down the best cookbook I own (non-vegan books included) and I have a LOT of cookbooks!
The mushrooms momos are a favourite and I made the gyozas on New Years Eve. Will definitely make them again 😀
Reply
Hi Kate
Thats amazing! So happy to hear
Much love, Niki xx
Reply
I made this last night for the whole family. There were a couple of sceptics when I told them what I was cooking, but they all loved it and said they want it again. I doubled it for 5 and I have a small amount of the lentils left over – and I suspect there will be a fight for who gets to finish them off! Thank you Niki, we’ve cooked a few of your recipes now and they’ve all been winners. So glad I found you, all thanks to Riverford.
Reply
Hi Emma
Well, thats absolutely wonderful news! So happy.
Much love, Niki xxx
Reply
So… I followed the recipe pretty loosely, but I had never thought of putting roasted carrots in dal before, and I have to say it is pure genius. Thanks!
Reply
Its good isnt it! Happy you like xx
Reply
Made this for supper this evening – absolutely delicious, it really hit the spot on a very wet night, perfect comfort food. I’m also the happy owner of your book and it’s an absolute joy!! Thanks for the inspiration.
Reply
Hi Jude
Fantastic!
That makes me very happy indeed.
Much love, Niki xxx
Reply
